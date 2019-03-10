College basketball rankings: Texas Tech jumps in Top 25 And 1 after winning first Big 12 title
Chris Beard's Red Raiders were picked seventh in the Big 12 preseason poll
Lots of schools secured league championships on Saturday -- among them Virginia, North Carolina, Purdue, Michigan State, Villanova, Nevada and LSU (under the strangest circumstances). But arguably nothing was more improbable, and by extension impressive, than the league title Texas Tech won this weekend.
The Red Raiders were unranked in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 poll after losing five of their top six scorers from last season's team. They were picked seventh in the preseason Big Ten poll. And yet, on Saturday, they extended their winning streak to nine games to secure their first Big 12 regular-season title in history -- and their first conference championship of any kind since 1996.
"I think you've got to give all of our players the credit -- [because] they're the ones that believed," Texas Tech coach Chris Beard said after Saturday's 80-73 win at Iowa State. "You can imagine the outside noise. It starts in the recruiting process when people say, `Man, you can't win the Big 12 at Texas Tech.'"
Clearly, you can win the Big 12 at Texas Tech because Beard just did it. But that doesn't mean you're supposed to win the Big 12 at Texas Tech -- which is why what Beard just did, in only his fourth season as a Division I head coach, is truly remarkable. If you rank Big 12 jobs from easiest to hardest, Texas Tech would be close to, if not at, the bottom. It's why Bob Knight, one of the greatest basketball minds in history, never finished better than third in the Big 12, or advanced past the Sweet 16, in six full seasons at Texas Tech. But Beard has already been to an Elite Eight and and won a league championship. So, yeah, he's probably about to win some National Coach of the Year awards -- and deservedly so.
Texas Tech is No. 7 in Sunday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Kansas State, which shared the Big 12 title with the Red Raiders, is No. 16. And Gonzaga is No. 1 for the 21st consecutive morning. The Zags' next game is Monday night.
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Gonzaga
|The Zags are 10-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses to schools ranked outside of the top six of the Top 25 And 1. Gonzaga has won 20 straight games by an average of 29.9 points.
|--
|29-2
|2
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers are 16-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with both losses coming to Duke. Virginia will take an eight-game winning streak into the ACC Tournament.
|--
|28-2
|3
|N. Carolina
|The Tar Heels are 16-5 in Quadrant1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with victories over Gonzaga and Duke (twice). North Carolina is 14-1 in its past 15 games heading into the ACC Tournament.
|2
|26-5
|4
|Kentucky
|The Wildcats are 15-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Tuesday's win at Ole Miss. UK is a game back of UT and LSU in the loss column of the SEC standings with one regular-season game left.
|2
|26-5
|5
|Duke
|The Blue Devils are 14-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's loss at North Carolina. Duke is 3-3 since Zion Williamson suffered a knee injury.
|2
|26-5
|6
|Tennessee
|The Vols are 13-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's loss at Auburn. All four of UT's losses are to schools ranked in the Top 25 And 1.
|2
|27-4
|7
|Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders are 16-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with wins over Kansas and Kansas State. Texas Tech will take a nine-game winning streak into the Big 12 Tournament.
|1
|26-5
|8
|Michigan St.
|The Spartans are 16-6 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's win over Michigan. Michigan State is 7-1 in its past eight games heading into the Big Ten Tournament.
|2
|25-6
|9
|LSU
|The Tigers are 16-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's win over Vanderbilt. LSU will take a five-game winning streak into the SEC Tournament.
|--
|26-5
|10
|Michigan
|The Wolverines are 17-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's loss at Michigan State. Michigan is 6-4 in its past 10 games heading into the Big Ten Tournament.
|3
|26-5
|11
|Houston
|The Cougars are 13-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Thursday's win over SMU. Houston has a one-game lead over Cincinnati in the AAC standings heading into Sunday's game at Cincinnati.
|--
|28-2
|12
|Florida St.
|The Seminoles are 12-6 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's win over Wake Forest. Florida State is 12-1 in its past 13 games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at North Carolina.
|--
|25-6
|13
|Purdue
|The Boilermakers are 16-7 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's win at Northwestern. Purdue is 6-1 in its past seven games heading into the Big Ten Tournament.
|--
|23-8
|14
|Nevada
|The Wolf Pack are 8-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Tuesday's win at Air Force. Nevada needs to beat San Diego State on Saturday to share the MWC title with Utah State.
|--
|28-3
|15
|Va. Tech
|The Hokies are 10-7 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Friday's win over Miami. Virginia Tech is 5-2 in its past seven games with the lone losses in that stretch coming to Virginia and FSU.
|--
|23-7
|16
|Kansas St.
|The Wildcats are 13-7 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's win over Oklahoma. Kansas State will take a three-game winning streak into the Big 12 Tournament.
|--
|24-7
|17
|Kansas
|The Jayhawks are 16-8 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's win over Baylor. Kansas is 6-2 in its past eight games with the lone losses in that stretch coming to Texas Tech and Oklahoma.
|1
|23-8
|18
|Maryland
|The Terrapins are 13-8 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities - with one additional Quadrant 3 loss coming to Illinois at Madison Square Garden - after Friday's win over Minnesota. Maryland is 5-3 in its past eight games with two of the losses in that stretch coming to Michigan.
|1
|22-9
|19
|Wisconsin
|The Badgers are 13-9 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Thursday's win over Iowa. Wisconsin is 10-3 in its past 13 games heading into Sunday's game at Ohio State.
|1
|21-9
|20
|Buffalo
|The Bulls are 7-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities - with one additional Quadrant 3 loss coming at Northern Illinois - after Friday's win over Bowling Green. Buffalo will take a nine-game winning streak into the MAC Tournament.
|1
|28-3
|21
|Cincinnati
|The Bearcats are 10-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities -- with one additional loss coming in a Quadrant 4 game at East Carolina -- after Thursday's loss at UCF. Cincinnati is 13-2 in its past 15 games heading into Sunday's game with Houston.
|1
|25-5
|22
|Wofford
|The Terriers are 7-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses to sub-40 KenPom teams. Wofford finished 18-0 in the Southern Conference with 12 double-digit league wins.
|1
|27-4
|23
|Auburn
|The Tigers are 13-9 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses to sub-80 KenPom teams after Saturday's win over Tennessee. Auburn is 6-1 in its past seven games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Kentucky.
|2
|22-9
|24
|Miss. State
|The Bulldogs are 11-9 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses to sub-75 KenPom teams. Mississippi State is 6-2 in its past eight games with the lone losses in that stretch coming at Tennessee and at Auburn.
|2
|22-9
|25
|Villanova
|The Wildcats are 15-9 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's loss at Seton Hall. Villanova is 3-5 in its past eight games heading into the Big East Tournament.
|1
|22-9
|26
|Marquette
|The Golden Eagles are 15-7 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's loss to Georgetown. Marquette will take a four-game losing streak into the Big East Tournament.
|9
|23-8
