Chris Beard's ejection in the final seconds of Tuesday night's double-digit loss to West Virginia got lots of attention on social media, and for good reason. It was tremendous! But what's not so great is the fact that Texas Tech is now below .500 -- just 5-6 -- in the first two quadrants.

Is that awful?

No, not at all. But it is noticeable given that every other team in Wednesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings is at least .500 in that category. The good news for the Red Raiders is that five of their six losses actually qualify as Quadrant 1 defeats, and they don't have any Quadrant 3 losses, which is not something Houston, Alabama, Florida State, Creighton, Purdue or Louisville can say. But, still, a 5-6 record in the first two quadrants is a 5-6 record in the first two quadrants, and that's the main reason I've dropped Texas Tech down to No. 20 in the Top 25 And 1.

It'll be interesting to see how Texas Tech closes.

The Red Raiders were supposed to play No. 2 Baylor this weekend, but that's been postponed because of COVID-19 issues inside Scott Drew's program. So the five remaining games currently on Texas Tech's schedule are as follows:

Feb. 15: at TCU

Feb. 17: vs. TCU

Feb. 20: at Kansas

Feb. 22: at Oklahoma State

Feb. 27: vs. Texas

KenPom projects Texas Tech to be favored in each of those contests except for the game at Kansas. So, if the Red Raiders just win the games they'll be favored to win, based on the current NET rankings, they'll enter the Big 12 Tournament with an 8-7 record in the first two quadrants with zero additional losses, and that would likely be strong enough to have them in position to get a top-four seed in the NCAA Tournament.

