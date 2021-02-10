Chris Beard's ejection in the final seconds of Tuesday night's double-digit loss to West Virginia got lots of attention on social media, and for good reason. It was tremendous! But what's not so great is the fact that Texas Tech is now below .500 -- just 5-6 -- in the first two quadrants.
Is that awful?
No, not at all. But it is noticeable given that every other team in Wednesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings is at least .500 in that category. The good news for the Red Raiders is that five of their six losses actually qualify as Quadrant 1 defeats, and they don't have any Quadrant 3 losses, which is not something Houston, Alabama, Florida State, Creighton, Purdue or Louisville can say. But, still, a 5-6 record in the first two quadrants is a 5-6 record in the first two quadrants, and that's the main reason I've dropped Texas Tech down to No. 20 in the Top 25 And 1.
It'll be interesting to see how Texas Tech closes.
The Red Raiders were supposed to play No. 2 Baylor this weekend, but that's been postponed because of COVID-19 issues inside Scott Drew's program. So the five remaining games currently on Texas Tech's schedule are as follows:
- Feb. 15: at TCU
- Feb. 17: vs. TCU
- Feb. 20: at Kansas
- Feb. 22: at Oklahoma State
- Feb. 27: vs. Texas
KenPom projects Texas Tech to be favored in each of those contests except for the game at Kansas. So, if the Red Raiders just win the games they'll be favored to win, based on the current NET rankings, they'll enter the Big 12 Tournament with an 8-7 record in the first two quadrants with zero additional losses, and that would likely be strong enough to have them in position to get a top-four seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Itching for more college hoops analysis? Listen below and subscribe to the Eye on College Basketball podcast where we take you beyond the hardwood with insider information and instant reactions.
Wednesday's Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Gonzaga
|Gonzaga's perfect record includes double-digit victories over Virginia, Iowa and Kansas. The Zags have won their 10 West Coast Conference games by an average of 23.2 points.
|--
|19-0
|2
Baylor
|Baylor's perfect record is highlighted by victories over Texas, Illinois, Texas Tech and Kansas. The Bears have won 15 of their 17 games by double-digits.
|--
|17-0
|3
Michigan
|Michigan is 8-1 in the first two quadrants with double-digit wins over Minnesota, Wisconsin and Purdue. The Wolverines' lone loss came at Minnesota.
|--
|13-1
|4
Ohio St.
|Ohio State is 8-1 in its past nine games with wins over Illinois, Wisconsin and Iowa. The Buckeyes lead the nation with nine Quadrant 1 victories.
|--
|16-4
|5
Illinois
|Illinois is 10-5 in the first two quadrants after Saturday's win over Wisconsin. The Illini's four-game winning streak consists of four Quadrant 1 victories.
|--
|13-5
|6
Villanova
|Villanova is 10-1 in its past 11 games with wins over Texas and Seton Hall. The Wildcats are 5-2 in the first two quadrants with zero additional losses.
|--
|12-2
|7
Houston
|Houston is 9-1 in its past 10 games with eight double-digit wins in that stretch. The Cougars are 6-1 in the first two quadrants with one additional loss at East Carolina.
|--
|16-2
|8
Missouri
|Missouri is 7-3 in the first two quadrants with zero additional losses after Saturday's win over Alabama. The Tigers will take a three-game winning streak into Wednesday's game at Ole Miss.
|--
|13-3
|9
Alabama
|Alabama is 12-4 in the first two quadrants with victories over Tennessee, Arkansas and LSU. The Crimson Tide's only loss outside of the first two quadrants is a December loss to Western Kentucky.
|--
|16-5
|10
W. Virginia
|West Virginia improved to 8-5 in the first two quadrants via Tuesday's double-digit win at Texas Tech. All five of the Mountaineers' losses qualify as Quadrant 1 defeats.
|--
|14-5
|11
Oklahoma
|Oklahoma is 6-1 in its past seven games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Texas Tech. All five of the Sooners' losses qualify as Quadrant 1 defeats.
|1
|12-5
|12
Texas
|Texas snapped its three-game losing streak Tuesday at Kansas State. The Longhorns are 6-5 in the first two quadrants with all five losses qualifying as Quadrant 1 defeats.
|1
|12-5
|13
Virginia
|Virginia is 9-1 since losing to Gonzaga with victories over Clemson, Syracuse and Georgia Tech. The Cavaliers are 6-3 in the first two quadrants with zero additional losses.
|1
|13-3
|14
Florida St.
|Florida State's five-game winning streak was snapped Saturday at Georgia Tech. The Seminoles are 6-2 in the first two quadrants with one additional loss to UCF.
|1
|10-3
|15
Va. Tech
|Virginia Tech is 3-1 in its past four games after Saturday's win at Miami. The Hokies are 7-4 in the first two quadrants with zero additional losses.
|1
|14-4
|16
USC
|USC's four-game winning streak features wins over UCLA and Stanford. The Trojans are 5-3 in the first two quadrants with zero additional losses.
|1
|15-3
|17
Tennessee
|Tennessee improved to 7-4 in the first two quadrants with Saturday's win at Kentucky. All four of the Vols' losses qualify as Quadrant 1 defeats.
|1
|13-4
|18
Wisconsin
|Wisconsin is 2-3 in its past five games after Saturday's loss at Illinois. The Badgers dropped to 8-6 in the first two quadrants with zero additional losses.
|1
|14-6
|19
Iowa
|Iowa dropped to 3-5 in Quadrant 1 games after Sunday's loss at Indiana. The Hawkeyes are 1-4 in their past five outings heading into Wednesday's game with Rutgers.
|1
|13-6
|20
Texas Tech
|Texas Tech is 3-3 in its past six games after Tuesday's double-digit loss to West Virginia. The Red Raiders are 5-6 in the first two quadrants heading into Monday's game at TCU.
|9
|14-6
|21
Louisville
|Louisville's 8-3 record in the first two quadrants includes victories over Duke, Virginia Tech, Pitt and Georgia Tech. Three of the Cardinals' four losses have come inside the first quadrant.
|--
|11-4
|22
Creighton
|Creighton is 5-1 in its past six games after Tuesday's double-digit win at Georgetown. The Bluejays are 10-2 in the first two quadrants with their other three losses coming in Quadrant 3.
|--
|15-5
|23
Loyola-Chi.
|Loyola Chicago's 10-game winning streak includes nine double-digit victories. The Ramblers have zero losses outside of the first two quadrants.
|--
|17-3
|24
Rutgers
|Rutgers' four-game winning streak includes victories over Indiana, Minnesota and Michigan State. The Scarlet Knights are 7-6 in the first two quadrants with zero additional losses.
|--
|11-6
|25
Purdue
|Purdue is 6-2 in its past eight games after Saturday's win over Northwestern. The Boilermakers are 9-6 in the first two quadrants with one additonal loss at Miami.
|--
|13-7
|26
Kansas
|Kansas improved to 7-7 in the first two quadrants with Monday's double-digit win over Oklahoma State. All seven of the Jayhawks' losses qualify as Quadrant 1 defeats.
|--
|13-7