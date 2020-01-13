College basketball rankings: The Big Ten has six teams in the Top 25 And 1 and is the nation's top conference

The Big Ten is the best conference in the country.

It's also the weirdest.

Matt Norlander and I spent some time Sunday night talking about it on the Eye On College Basketball Podcast -- about how basically every team besides Nebraska and Northwestern is good enough, or shaky enough, to finish between fourth and 12th in the league standings. We agreed that Michigan State should still be the favorite even after the Spartans lost 71-42 at Purdue on Sunday afternoon. But how often has anybody ever said the favorite to win the best conference in America is a team that just lost to an unranked team by 29 points.

Again, it's weird.

There are six Big Ten schools -- Michigan State, Maryland, Ohio State, Michigan, Illinois and Rutgers -- in Monday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. And another six -- Wisconsin, Indiana, Purdue, Iowa, Penn State and Minnesota -- are all probably only a two-game winning streak away from entering these rankings. Put another way, 12 Big Ten coaches can honestly tell their players today that they have a realistic shot at making the NCAA Tournament. No other league has that kind of depth. No other league is as unpredictable.

Monday's Top 25 And 1 rankings