College basketball rankings: The Big Ten has six teams in the Top 25 And 1 and is the nation's top conference

The Big Ten has established itself as the best (and most unpredictable) conference this season

The Big Ten is the best conference in the country.

It's also the weirdest.

Matt Norlander and I spent some time Sunday night talking about it on the Eye On College Basketball Podcast -- about how basically every team besides Nebraska and Northwestern is good enough, or shaky enough, to finish between fourth and 12th in the league standings. We agreed that Michigan State should still be the favorite even after the Spartans lost 71-42 at Purdue on Sunday afternoon. But how often has anybody ever said the favorite to win the best conference in America is a team that just lost to an unranked team by 29 points.

Again, it's weird.

There are six Big Ten schools -- Michigan State, Maryland, Ohio State, Michigan, Illinois and Rutgers -- in Monday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. And another six -- Wisconsin, Indiana, Purdue, Iowa, Penn State and Minnesota -- are all probably only a two-game winning streak away from entering these rankings. Put another way, 12 Big Ten coaches can honestly tell their players today that they have a realistic shot at making the NCAA Tournament. No other league has that kind of depth. No other league is as unpredictable.

Monday's Top 25 And 1 rankings

Biggest Movers
3 Colorado
5 Michigan State
Rk
Teams
  
Chg
Rcrd
1 Gonzaga Drew Timme finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 87-62 win at Loyola Marymount. The Zags will take a 10-game winning streak into Thursday's game with Santa Clara. --18-1
2 Baylor Jared Butler finished with 22 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals in Saturday's 67-55 win at Kansas. The Bears will take a 12-game winning streak into Wednesday's game with Iowa State. --13-1
3 Duke Tre Jones finished with 23 points, five assists and four steals in Saturday's 90-59 victory over Wake Forest. The Blue Devils will take a nine-game winning streak into Tuesday's game at Clemson. --15-1
4 Auburn Samir Doughty finished with 17 points, six rebounds and four assists in Saturday's 82-60 victory over Georgia. The Tigers are 15-0 for the first time since the 1998-99 season. --15-0
5 Oregon Payton Pritchard finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists in Thursday's 74-73 victory over Arizona. The Ducks own five wins over top-40 KenPom teams - among them Michigan, Seton Hall and Memphis. --14-3
6 San Diego St KJ Feagin made five 3-pointers and finished with 23 points in Saturday's 83-65 victory over Boise State. This is the Aztecs' best start to a season since they opened 20-0 in the 2010-11 season. --17-0
7 Butler Jordan Tucker got 17 points off the bench in Friday's 70-58 victory at Providence. The Bulldogs' lone loss is a one-point loss at Baylor. --15-1
8 Kansas The Jayhawks trailed by 13 points at the half and never seriously threatened Baylor in Saturday's 67-55 loss to the Bears. Kansas is 5-3 in Quadrant 1 opportunities. --12-3
9 Florida St. Trent Forrest finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds in Wednesday's 78-68 victory at Wake Forest. Florida State is 16-2 in its past 18 regular-season ACC games. --14-2
10 Louisville Jordan Nwora finished with 20 points and four rebounds in Saturday's 67-64 win at Notre Dame. All three of the Cardinals' losses are to teams also ranked in the Top 25 And 1. 113-3
11 Villanova Saddiq Bey finished with a career-high 33 points in Saturday's 80-66 victory over Georgetown. The Wildcats are 8-1 in their past nine games. 112-3
12 W. Virginia Miles McBride came off the bench and got 22 points in Saturday's 66-54 victory over Texas Tech. The Mountaineers' resume also features wins over Wichita State and Ohio State. 113-2
13 Kentucky Immanuel Quickley got 19 points off the bench in Saturday's 76-67 victory over Alabama. The Wildcats will take a four-game winning streak into Wednesday's game at South Carolina. 112-3
14 Dayton Obi Toppin finished with 16 points and five steals in Saturday's 88-60 victory over UMass. The Flyers will take a five-game winning streak into Tuesday's game with VCU. 114-2
15 Michigan St. The Spartans shot just 12.5% from 3-point range in Sunday's 71-42 loss at Purdue. The lopsided loss snapped Michigan State's eight-game winning streak. 513-4
16 Maryland The Terrapins finished with 17 turnovers and 11 assists in Friday's 67-49 loss at Iowa. Anthony Cowan missed eight of the 10 shots he attempted in defeat. --13-3
17 Wichita St. Jaime Echenique finished with 19 points and eight rebounds in Sunday's 89-86 win at UConn. Wichita State's lone loss is a neutral-court loss to West Virginia. 115-1
18 Creighton Ty-Shon Alexander finished with 18 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 77-65 victory at Xavier. All four of the Bluejays' losses are to schools also ranked in the Top 25 And 1. 113-4
19 Seton Hall Myles Powell finished with 23 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 69-55 victory over Marquette. The Pirates will take a six-game winning streak into Wednesday's game at Butler. 112-4
20 Ohio St. Ohio State finished with 16 turnovers and just eight assists in Saturday's 66-54 loss at Indiana. The Buckeyes will take a four-game losing streak into Tuesday's game with Nebraska. 111-5
21 Michigan The Wolverines only got eight points from their bench in Sunday's 75-67 loss at Minnesota. Michigan is 4-5 in its past nine games after starting the season 7-0. 411-5
22 Texas Tech The Red Raiders missed 21 of the 27 3-pointers they attempted in Saturday's 66-54 loss at West Virginia. Only three of Texas Tech's five losses have come with Jahmi'us Ramsey in the lineup. --10-5
23 Memphis Precious Achiuwa finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds in Sunday's 68-64 victory at South Florida. The Tigers are 11-2 without James Wiseman, who quit the team the week before Christmas. --13-3
24 Colorado Evaan Battey finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds in Sunday's 91-52 victory over Utah. The 39-point win gave Utah its sixth Quadrant 1/Quadrant victory. NR13-3
25 Illinois Ayo Dosunmu finished with 18 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 54-51 victory over Rutgers. Illinois' resume features four wins over top-40 KenPom teams -- among them Michigan and Rutgers. --12-5
26 Rutgers The Scarlet Knights shot just 33.9% from the field in Saturday's 54-51 loss at Illinois. Rutgers' resume features three wins over top-35 KenPom teams -- among them Seton Hall and Wisconsin. --12-4
