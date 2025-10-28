College basketball's talent ecosystem is unusually robust this season across teams and conferences and ranging from players aged 18 to 29. Yes, 29 years old. But no team this season has the top-end talent -- or in the case of Purdue, talents -- as do the Boilermakers.

Two Purdue players landed in the top 10 of our annual preseason ranking of the Top 100 and 1 Players for the 2025-26 season featured below, including star guard Braden Smith, the CBS Sports preseason Player of the Year, who claims the No. 1 spot.

Smith leads returning players in assists and the only First Team All-American from last season who is back in the sport this season. He's coming off a career year in which he averaged 15.8 points and 8.7 assists per game while leading Purdue to 24 wins and a second weekend appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

Teammate Trey Kaufman-Renn checks in at No. 7 in our rankings to make Purdue, No. 1 in the preseason AP Top 25 poll, the only team this year to have two top-10 talents. Kaufman-Renn led the team in scoring and rebounding last season and was a third team All-American in our CBS Sports panel in April. The expectation in West Lafayette and abroad is that he launches himself into superstar territory as a senior.

The concentration of talent among some of the best teams even as deep as the sport is this season may particularly catch your eye. Of the 101 players, 26 teams are represented by at least two players. Eleven of the teams have three players on the list. Purdue and Florida have four players and UConn leads the way with five players in the Top 100 And 1 Players.

Of all those teams, four have three inside the top 50: Florida, Houston, UConn and BYU. Two of those teams (Florida and UConn) have won titles the last two years, while Houston was the national runner-up. So the best teams in basketball the last few years seem to have largely reloaded once again.

Let's get to our rankings as voted on by our panel of CBS Sports experts made up of Gary Parrish, Matt Norlander, Kyle Boone, David Cobb, Cameron Salerno and Isaac Trotter.

1. Braden Smith | Purdue

Position: Point guard | Year: Senior

Smith is the reigning Big Ten Player of the Year and only consensus First Team All-American to return to school, making him a reasonable pick to top this list. The 6-foot point guard averaged 15.8 points and 8.7 assists last season and enters this year with 758 career assists. If Smith averages 8.7 assists again, and appears in at least 37 games, both of which are obviously possible, he will pass Duke legend Bobby Hurley and become the NCAA's career assists leader and cement his place as an all-time college basketball great. — Gary Parrish

Position: Lead guard | Year: Freshman

The Canton, Ohio, product is the most anticipated freshman Bill Self has ever coached, thanks in part to Self saying multiple times in recent months that he's never had a freshman as good as Peterson. High praise and big words. All of it seems justified. Peterson was outstanding in KU's scrimmage at Louisville. His frame is NBA-ready. His two-way ability should be Kansas' best attribute. This freshman class could be one of the best ever, and at the top of it stands Peterson, who will be must-see TV for a Kansas team I think will finish second in the Big 12. Though we have Smith ranked above, I'd put Peterson No. 1. — Matt Norlander

3. JT Toppin | Texas Tech

Position: Power Forward | Year: Junior

Two seasons in college basketball has netted Toppin two Player of the Year awards in his respective conference — first in the MWC for New Mexico and last season in the Big 12 for Texas Tech. The arrow for him is pointing 90 degrees upward. Toppin should be in for yet another big season in Lubbock leading a Red Raiders team that will once again revolve around his strengths. As the leading returning scorer and rebounder in the Big 12 he is a worthy preseason national player of the year contender given his production profile and the proliferation of success at Tech that has come from his presence. He has a good chance to be the best player again in the Big 12 on a team that could bust through and be the best in the conference. — Kyle Boone

4. Cameron Boozer | Duke

Position: Power forward | Year: Freshman

Boozer is set to be Duke's next great one-and-done star. He is both highly skilled and incredibly physical, which is a rare combination for any college player, but especially for a freshman. The son of Duke legend and former NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer has his father's size at 6-9, 250 pounds. But unlike his pops, Cam can stretch the floor with an outside shooting touch that will make him a matchup nightmare. Boozer's versatility also extends to the defensive side, where he's active and agile enough to switch onto smaller players while still possessing enough strength to bruise with anyone on the block. — David Cobb

Position: Small forward | Year: Freshman

Dybansta arrives at BYU as the most hyped recruit in program history. He has the prototypical size to be a wing at the NBA level today and is a top contender to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. Dybansta thrives in the mid-range and gets to his spots with ease, which makes him such a highly touted prospect. The hype is real with BYU and Dybansta, as this is the most talented roster in program history. Dybansta raises the floor and ceiling of this roster. BYU has a chance to play during the final weekend of the college basketball season this spring, which is something the school hasn't done before. – Cameron Salerno

6. Donovan Dent | UCLA

Position: Point guard | Year: Senior (Transfer from New Mexico)

No player scored more points in transition last season than Dent. The one-man fastbreak has jetpacks attached to his feet, and he's returning to his old stomping grounds itching to lead UCLA back to the promised land. The New Mexico transfer looks like a flawless fit for a Mick Cronin-led team. He's a tough, hard-nosed defender, who will generate plenty of takeaways. He is a heat-seeking missile in transition, who will draw fouls and create easy offense. UCLA has tons of shooting on this roster to make Dent's turbo drives even more impactful. Dent has All-American upside in 2025-26, and UCLA has lofty expectations because a point guard like Dent makes problems disappear. — Isaac Trotter

7. Trey Kaufman-Renn | Purdue

Position: Power forward | Year: Senior

Kaufman-Renn is Purdue's other All-American, a frontcourt star who led the Boilermakers in points and rebounds last season. He scored 20.1 points and grabbed 6.5 rebounds per contest — but blocked just 11 total shots all season while mostly playing center. That's among the reasons Purdue added size via the transfer portal, so that Kaufman-Renn can play more power forward. It should be good for both him and the program. If Purdue wins its first NCAA Tournament this season, Kaufman-Renn will be a legend in West Lafayette forever. — GP

Position: Power forward | Year: Graduate (Transfer from UAB)

Our top-ranked transfer from last spring is poised to be the focal point of a Michigan operation that will vie with the likes of Purdue, Illinois and UCLA to be the best in the Big Ten. Lendeborg averaged 17.7 points, 11.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.7 steals at UAB last season, matching Duke's Cooper Flagg as the only players in Division I to lead their team in all five of those categories. Speaking of Duke, it could be Lendeborg vs. Boozer in a battle of who logs the most double-doubles this season; Lendeborg's 26 last year led the nation. He heavily considered going to the NBA, but thankfully, he's yet another outstanding talent who will contribute to a monstrous 2025-26 season for the sport. — MN

9. Otega Oweh | Kentucky

Position: Shooting guard | Year: Senior

Kentucky won 24 games and had a top-10 offense in adjusted efficiency metrics at KenPom.com while Oweh – a first-year transfer into Lexington – arrived and immediately asserted himself as the leader in scoring, field goal attempts and free throw opportunities. He showed everything from a true alpha: an ability to blast off and get to the basket, a 35.5% hit rate on 3-pointers, a clean 11.7% turnover rate and a bulldog mentality on defense. Those traits all translated instantly. Our bet is he builds off that success and launches into a season in which he contends for SEC Player of the Year. The supporting cast surrounding him should complement his skills well and allow him to flourish as the prolific scorer and two-way playmaker he's shown himself to be. — KB

Position: Point guard | Year: Senior

That Houston didn't miss a beat last season while replacing program legend Jamal Shead at point guard is a testament to the Cougars' culture and to Uzan. The Oklahoma transfer fit in perfectly, thriving as both a distributor and scoring option for a team that reached the national championship game. Uzan played a key role in Houston's 3-point shooting renaissance, as he drilled 42.8% of his 3-pointers. The 6-4 guard brings All-American potential into the 2025-26 campaign as his scoring contributions should only increase amid the departure of leading scorer and perimeter marksman LJ Cryer. -— DC

Position: Point guard | Year: Senior (Transfer from Drake)

One of the top transfers available elected to follow his coach, Ben McCollum, from Drake to Iowa. At Drake, Stirtz was one of the best mid-major players in the country. He averaged 19.2 points, 5.7 assists and 4.3 rebounds and helped his team advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. There is serious draft buzz with Stirtz entering his senior season at Iowa. He projects as a potential lottery pick in this summer's NBA Draft and could become the school's highest-drafted player since Keegan Murray went No. 4 overall in the 2022 NBA Draft. — CS

12. Zuby Ejiofor | St. John's

Position: Center | Year: Senior

Ejiofor's motor is his superpower, and he has solidified himself as one of the premier defenders in all of college basketball. He defends guards, wings or big men without batting an eye. The senior forward is a junkyard dawg, who makes stuff happen with relentless effort. The big man is an absolute terror on the glass and Ejiofor's added more on-ball chops and playmaking to his offensive portfolio to become an even bigger handful. — IT

13. Darrion Williams | NC State

Position: Power forward | Year: Senior (Transfer from Texas Tech)

Williams was one of the most coveted players in the transfer portal after averaging 15.1 points and 5.5 rebounds for a Texas Tech team that won 28 games and advanced to the Elite Eight of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. Now he'll be the centerpiece of Will Wade's first team at NC State — and most are expecting big things, evidence being how the 6-6 forward was voted the ACC Preseason Player of the Year. That Williams has already publicly expressed his disdain for both North Carolina and Tar Heels coach Hubert Davis undeniably brings something to that in-state rivalry. NC State and UNC will play Feb. 17. — GP

14. Thomas Haugh | Florida

Position: Small forward | Year: Junior

Haugh mostly came off of the bench for the national champions, starting only five times, but was clearly one of Florida's best players by the end of the title run. His placement in the top 15 of this list is a reflection of that. The 6-9 junior, who averaged 11.7 points and 7.0 rebounds last season, is expected to start at small forward this season. That's the best way for the Gators to theoretically get their best five players on the floor together. Haugh's return to school is among the reasons Florida has a realistic chance to win back-to-back national championships. — GP

15. Tahaad Pettiford | Auburn

Position: Point guard | Year: Sophomore

Pettiford is the best player Bruce Pearl left his son, Steven Pearl, when the former announced his retirement last month, clearing the way for the latter to become a first-time head coach in the SEC. A 6-1 sophomore, Pettiford averaged 11.6 points and 3.0 assists last season while shooting 36.6% from 3-point range. His usage rate should spike with the departure of Johni Broome. Pettiford will need to be great for the Tigers to make a fifth straight NCAA Tournament. He's a clear candidate for SEC Player of the Year. — GP

16. PJ Haggerty | Kansas State

Position: Small forward | Year: Senior (Transfer from Memphis)

Haggerty is at his fourth school in four years after turning in one of the greatest single individual seasons in Memphis history. The 6-4 guard averaged 21.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists while making 81.8% of the 7.8 free throws he attempted last season for Penny Hardaway's Tigers. Haggerty was the AAC Player of the Year. Now he's trying to get Jerome Tang's Kansas State program back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2023. The list of Big 12 Player of the Year candidates is long — but Haggerty definitely belongs on it. — GP

17. Joseph Tugler | Houston

Position: Power forward | Year: Junior

Tugler is the reigning Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and CBS Sports preseason Defensive Player of the Year. The 6-8 forward's block percentage of 12.4 ranked seventh nationally last season. He has the sport's highest individual defensive player rating entering this season, according to EvanMiya.com. His return to Houston's frontcourt is among the reasons the Cougars are expected to win a third straight Big 12 regular-season championship. — GP

Position: Shooting guard | Year: Junior

If Ball was an above-average defender, he would've cruised into our top 10. We've got him No. 18 thanks to his shooting ability and our expectation that he'll be the most valuable player on a UConn team that vies for a No. 1 seed come March. Ball made 41.4% of his 3-point attempts last season and we expect he'll hit about a 40% clip again over the next five months. He's also one of the better foul shooters in high major hoops and should be exploited to maximum potential in Dan Hurley's ultramodern offensive designs. We've got more Huskies on the list, but Ball will lead the team in scoring (he was at 14.4 ppg a season ago) if all goes to plan, and should be an All-American if Connecticut can be top-five good. — MN

Position: Point guard | Year: Sophomore

Fleet of foot and able to switch three gears ahead in an instant, Philon is the head of the snake for an Alabama team that's loaded in the backcourt. Back in April, it was assumed Philon would be gone to the NBA. Fortunately for Nate Oats and his program, Philon came back and, in opting in for a second season, gives the team from Tuscaloosa real hope at being an SEC contender yet again. With Mark Sears having wrapped up his college career, Philon's averages of 10.6 points and 3.8 assists per game are guaranteed to ratchet up. The projected top-20 pick in next June's draft will move into the lottery if he can prove his 3-point shot is improved; Philon made just 39 of his 124 trey tries a a frosh. — MN

Position: Center | Year: Graduate

Ike, 23, is our highest-ranked player outside the power-conference structure. He'll be pivotal to Gonzaga's push to stay around the top 10. With the COVID bonus year gone, Ike is one of oldest and most experienced players in college hoops. This will be his fifth season; he played just 12 games as a freshman at Wyoming, enabling him for a fourth full year in 2025-26. Ike could hit 140 career games if Gonzaga makes a deep NCAA run in March. Last season Ike averaged 17.3 points, 7.3 rebounds in a modest 22.9 minutes per game. All of his numbers should tick up. — MN

Position: Combo guard | Year: Sophomore (Transfer from Arkansas)

If the Arkansas transfer hits to maximum potential with Todd Golden's team, we'll have ranked him 10-15 spots too low. Fland showed flashes of super-fun play a season ago, even while missing a good chunk of the year due to a thumb injury that required surgery. He wound up playing 21 games and averaged 13.5 points, 5.1 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals as a 6-3 ball-dominant guard. Now he'll play alongside Princeton transfer Xaivian Lee on a Florida team that has to replace the best backcourt in school history. We can't wait to see what Fland looks like in blue and orange, and we won't have to wait long: Florida's game against Arizona on Nov. 3 is the best tip of opening day. — MN

22. Mikel Brown Jr. | Louisville

Position: Combo guard | Year: Freshman

The No. 6 player in the Class of 2025 is going to be one of the best one-and-done players to ever grace the Louisville campus. Brown's profile took a jump over the summer when he starred for Team USA in U19 competition, setting the stage for a 2025-26 season that has Louisville comfortably ranked heading into November for the first time since 2019. A shade under 6-5, Brown isn't a bulky player, but he also won't be bullied. His shooting stroke is super clean and his willingness to get teammates involved should be what unlocks the Cardinals to be an even better team than they were in the huge bounceback Year 1 under Pat Kelsey. Here are some of his highlights from July. — MN

23. Ja'Kobi Gillespie | Tennessee

Position: Point guard | Year: Senior

Tennessee coach Rick Barnes has the midas touch when it comes to transfers – he snagged Chaz Lanier last year from North Florida and turned him into an All-American, and he did the same a year earlier with Northern Colorado guard Dalton Knecht – so it seems a safe bet that trend continues with Gillespie. And so that's the bet we're making here with Gillespie at No. 23. He was superb last season at Maryland where he led the team in assists, steals and minutes, and he should be a natural successor to the point guard position long-time guard Zakai Zeigler vacates in Knoxville. Gillespie's willingness and ability to take and make tough buckets will reimagine what a point guard can do in this offense and he has the wherewithal and smarts to know when he must distribute, too, which he can do as well as any in the SEC. — KB

24. Josh Hubbard | Mississippi State

Position: Shooting guard | Year: Junior

Hubbard returns for his third season at Mississippi State as the top returning scorer in the SEC and a known flamethrower whose skill set has evolved in his time with the Bulldogs. He arrived first as a scorer and then shouldered a big load last season as a playmaker on top of those duties last season, averaging 18.9 points per game while nearly doubling his assist numbers from the season prior. The result: Hubbard is one of the most complete offensive guards in the country on a team that has designs on not just making the NCAA Tournament — but making it and advancing. Mississippi State's two-decade-long drought of tourney wins could end this season if Hubbard's growth continues, and this should be his best supporting cast since arriving in 2023. — KB

25. Emanuel Sharp | Houston

Position: Shooting guard | Year: Senior

Houston's program-high 35 wins last season was made possible in part by Sharp and his offensive consistency late in the season, where he led the team in scoring in a Big 12 title run and gathered MOP honors both there and in the Midwest Regional. Sharp is the leading returning scorer on preseason No. 2 Houston after finishing as the national runner-up and averaging 12.6 points while shooting 40.7% on 3-pointers. The expectation here is that he and Milos Uzan together will formulate a new 1-2 punch that in true Houston form is relentless on defense and shoots the lights out again. — KB

26. Alex Karaban | UConn

Position: Power forward | Year: Senior

Respect must be given to two-time national champions who are still in college chasing another ring. So respect is given here to Karaban. And plenty of it. He is the second-highest ranked UConn player on our list but arguably its most critical piece for what this team does from a spacing perspective. His long frame and shooting ability – he averages 12.2 points for his career and is shooting 37.5% on 3-pointers – opens up the floor and allows the Huskies to have dynamism both inside and out. We expect Solo Ball and Tarris Reed to have big years, as evidenced by both also being top-50 on this list, but Ball and Reed reaching their ceilings this season will undeniably be a partial byproduct of Karaban's presence and impact. — KB

27. Tamin Lipsey | Iowa State

Position: Point guard | Year: Senior

Only 10 major conference players the last two seasons have averaged at least 11.5 points, 4.0 assists and 2.0 steals.

Lipsey is one of the 10.

That perfectly encapsulates the all-around impact of Lipsey on Iowa State. He's a terrific defender, a reliable playmaker and a scoring weapon to boot. The only other returning Big 12 players who had a higher box plus/minus than him last season in the Big 12 – Emanuel Sharp, JT Toppin, Richie Saunders, Milos Uzan and teammate Joshua Jefferson – are almost all preseason All-American candidates. Lipsey's inclusion here at No. 27 is a nod to his greatness and an indication he should very much be in those same discussions. — KB

Position: Combo guard | Year: Senior

Thornton's greatness has been obscured on the national level by the fact that he's yet to play in the NCAA Tournament. But the 6-2 do-it-all guard has proven over the course of 102 career starts that he's one of the best guards in college basketball. After flirting with the NBA Draft, he is back for an encore with a shot at surpassing 2,000 career points. Few are more efficient operating out of the pick-and-roll than Thornton, who is a three-level scorer with All-American upside. — DC

29. Richie Saunders | BYU

Position: Shooting guard | Year: Senior

Saunders' career reached new heights under first-year BYU coach Kevin Clark last season, as he was named the Big 12's Most Improved Player. While 3-point shooting is Saunders' calling card, he's got the size and fluidity to reach the rim and finish. That was evidenced in his 59.4% mark on 2-point attempts. By season's end, Saunders' effective field goal percentage of 61.9% was best in the Big 12 among perimeter players. How Saunders adjusts to playing alongside star freshman AJ Dybantsa will be a key storyline for the Cougars. — DC

Position: Center | Year: Senior

Bittle returned from injury with a vengeance last season, averaging career bests in every major category and emerging as one of the nation's premier two-way centers. The 7-footer finished second in the Big Ten in blocks per game at 2.1 while averaging a career-best 14.2 points per game. Bittle does his best offensive work on the block, but he also brings a track record as a 3-point shooter. His floor-spacing — mixed in with some improved passing — make Bittle a multi-faceted offensive weapon for the Ducks. — DC

31. Tomislav Ivisic | Illinois

Position: Center | Year: Junior

No one embodies the trend of seasoned international players migrating to college basketball better than Ivisic. At 21 years old, the Croatian sensation enjoyed a breakout debut campaign last year, averaging 13 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 blocks for the Illini. With a full offseason in a Big Ten strength program under his belt, expect greater consistency from the seven-footer. He'll be joined by his brother, Zvonimir Ivisic, an Arkansas transfer with similar size and versatility. The two will give Illini coach Brad Underwood a strong 1-2 punch in the frontcourt. — DC

32. Alex Condon | Florida

Position: Power forward/center | Year: Junior

Condon runs the floor better than any big in college basketball and is a menace on the offensive glass. Those traits alone make him a great fit in Florida's system. When you add in his passing ability (2.2 assists last season), floor-spacing and rim protection, you could get a versatile front court weapon with NBA upside. Condon struggled in the NCAA Tournament before coming up huge in the Gators' title-game victory over a rugged Houston team. Given that he's still relatively new to basketball, the Australian prospect is on a trajectory to be a star. — DC

33. Ryan Conwell | Louisville

Position: Shooting guard | Year: Senior (Transfer from Xavier)

Conwell will be part of his fourth team in four years when he suits up for Louisville this season. After previous stops at South Florida, Indiana State and Xavier, Conwell will join a loaded guard room at Louisville. He averaged 16.5 points and shot an impressive 41.2% from the 3-point line on 7.1 attempts per game. The Cardinals under second-year coach Pat Kelsey are expected to compete for the ACC title after winning 27 games in his first season as the coach. Conwell will add scoring and shooting to an already loaded lineup. — CS

Position: Small forward | Year: Redshirt senior (Transfer from West Virginia)

After a shoulder injury ended his season prematurely last season, DeVries will get a fresh start at Indiana. The former Drake star and two-time Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year is the headliner of Indiana's new look roster under coach Darian DeVries. In his last healthy season at Drake, DeVries averaged 21.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He's up for a huge bounce-back season after playing in just eight games during the 2024-25 campaign. — CS

Position: Point guard | Year: Junior (Transfer from Pittsburgh)

The former Pitt star spent the last two seasons with the Panthers before transferring to Kentucky. Lowe averaged 16.8 points, 5.5 assists and 4.2 rebounds last season and should be in the starting lineup on opening night if he recovers from a preseason shoulder injury in time. Kentucky produced plenty of star point guards under former coach John Calipari and Lowe is in line to be the next great one. If Lowe can improve as a 3-point shooter, Kentucky will be in business. — CS

Position: Power forward | Year: Freshman

Tennessee coach Rick Barnes has done a remarkable job acquiring talent via the transfer portal in recent years. Still, Ament might be the most talented player he's had since arriving in Knoxville. Ament is the highest-ranked recruit in program history and is a projected top-five pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. Ament thrives with the ball in his hands and can be a volume scorer at the college level. There are plenty of talented freshmen in the SEC, but Ament could be the best. — CS

Position: Power forward | Year: Senior

The former Duke star found a new home last season with Missouri and thrived. Mitchell started all 33 games and averaged 13.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists. The Tigers were by far the most improved team in the SEC last season. Missouri went from a 0-18 record in conference play during the 2023-24 campaign and won 10 games in SEC play last season, en route to a berth in the NCAA Tournament. Mitchell is one of the best returning players in the SEC. — CS

38. John Blackwell | Wisconsin

Position: Lead guard | Year: Junior

When Wisconsin needed a big bucket in crunch time, it was noticeable how often Blackwell, not All-American John Tonje, would get the call. The 6-4, 205-pound guard is a freight train when he gets rolling, and he will take the reins as the Badgers' No. 1 option. Wisconsin's frontcourt is one of the best-shooting options in the country, which should open up the paint for Blackwell's bulldozing drives or big-boy post-ups. Blackwell's combination of size, rebounding, shooting, defense and playmaking is everything you'd want from a lead guard. — IT

39. Joshua Jefferson | Iowa State

Position: Power forward | Year: Senior

Your team is just better when Jefferson is on the floor. The 6-9 forward is one of the best defenders in America and flourished with a heavy offensive role. Jefferson can hit a triple once in a while, but he's at his best inside the paint as a physical scorer and excellent secondary creator. Don't be surprised if Jefferson posts a ton of 15-point, 11-rebound, four-assist nights in 2025-26. — IT

40. Jackson Shelstad | Oregon

Position: Lead guard | Year: Junior

Shelstad is in range the moment he walks onto the floor. The Oregon junior drained 44% of his 3-pointers in Big Ten play last season and was one of the best offensive players in the entire country. He's slated to have a huge usage rate for the Ducks and could post some monster stat lines. He's like the West Coast version of RJ Davis, especially when his array of pull-up jumpers are dropping. When he's rolling, Shelstad is must-watch TV. — IT

41. Bryce Hopkins | St. John's

Position: Power forward | Year: Senior

St. John's cannot become a national championship frontrunner without Hopkins looking like himself again. The 6-7 forward has trimmed up his frame with his eyes set on returning to his perch as one of the elite players in the Big East. The idea of Hopkins is obvious. He can be a one-on-one destroyer, who plays with serious physicality in every aspect of the game. But he's got a lot of rust to knock off after playing in just four games in the last 23 months. — IT

42. Christian Anderson | Texas Tech

Position: Lead guard | Year: Sophomore

Anderson is slated to slide next to Toppin and become the engine of this high-upside Texas Tech club. The sophomore guard plays with a real flair and is a total assassin off the bounce or off the catch. The ball just seems to go in for Anderson. He'll be tasked with handling more traditional point guard duties in 2025-26, but it's hard not to be so excited about his sophomore season. The dude is a total baller. — IT

43. Jaden Bradley | Arizona

Position: Point guard | Year: Senior

Bradley averaged 12.1 points and 3.4 rebounds last season for an Arizona team that won 24 games and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament for the third time in four years under Tommy Lloyd. The 6-3 guard shot above 82% from the free-throw line for the second straight season — but watched his 3-point percentage plummet to 32.1%. That needs to bounce back. If it does, the Wildcats could compete for a second straight top-three finish in the Big 12. — GP

44. Flory Bidunga | Kansas

Position: Power forward/center | Year: Sophomore

Bidunga was a McDonald's All-American in 2024, but really just a role player in his first season at Kansas, in part because of the presence of Hunter Dickinson. The 6-10 big man averaged 5.9 points and 5.4 rebounds in just 16.3 minutes, which ranked sixth on the team. What Bill Self needs is a breakthrough season from the sophomore. Without it, the Jayhawks will be at risk of finishing outside of the top four of the Big 12 for the third consecutive season. — GP

45. Darius Acuff Jr. | Arkansas

Position: Point guard | Year: Freshman

Acuff was the highest-ranked point guard in the Class of 2025, according to 247Sports, and should be the star of the Razorbacks' backcourt that is one of the most talented groups in the country. The 6-3 freshman scored 17 points in last week's exhibition-win over Cincinnati while shooting 63.6% from the field. He's expected to be the latest in a long list of one-and-done lead guards under John Calipari, who has, of course, previously coached No. 1 overall picks Derrick Rose and John Wall, not to mention Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the reigning NBA MVP. — GP

46. Robert Wright | BYU

Position: Point guard | Year: Freshman (Transfer from Baylor)

Wright was overshadowed by his more heralded freshman teammate last season at Baylor, one-and-done lottery pick VJ Edgecombe, but the 6-1 guard was still good. He averaged 11.5 points and 4.2 assists in 29.4 minutes per game for a Baylor program that advanced to a sixth straight NCAA Tournament. After the season, Wright transferred to BYU, where he'll start alongside two other players on this list — specifically No. 5 Dybantsa and No. No. 29 Saunders. If things go well, those three could be a part of the best team in BYU history. — GP

47. Miles Byrd | San Diego State

Position: Small forward | Year: Junior

Byrd broke-out last season, averaging 12.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists while starting 30 times for San Diego State. As a result, the 6-6 California native was recently voted the Mountain West Conference's Preseason Player of the Year. His return to San Diego State makes the Aztecs the favorite in the MWC and gives the program a realistic chance to make a sixth consecutive trip to the NCAA Tournament. — GP

Position: Small forward | Year: Senior

Underrated because of the uniform he wears. Northwestern hasn't been and isn't going to be a top-30 program, but Martinelli is one of the best players in the Big Ten. His 20.5 points per game last season was tied for 10th nationally. He was the first NU player to average at least 20.0 ppg since Evan Eschmeyer put up 21.7 per night in 1997-98. He's the third-highest scorer coming back to college hoops, behind PJ Haggerty (Kansas State), Markus Burton (Notre Dame) and Terrence Brown (Utah). Martinelli also averaged 6.2 rebounds and was indefatigable in playing more than 37 minutes per game. — MN

49. Tarris Reed Jr. | UConn

Position: Center | Year: Senior

The rare non-freshman to crack our top 50 while coming off a season averaging single digits in points. Reed (9.6 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 1.6 bpg) had bursts last fall and winter where he looked like one of the best bigs in the country. Then there were gaps that he disappeared for the Huskies. We like him to emerge with a more prominent and consistent role, especially since his minutes per game are expected to rise from 19.9 to closer to 27 or 28 per night for one of the best teams in the country. Reed is about 6-11 and weighs better than 260 pounds. He can be a force if he fully harnesses his power. — MN

Position: Power wing | Year: Senior (Transfer from UCF)

The leading scorer in the Big 12 (18.8 points per game), Keyshawn Hall left a bad UCF team to become the No. 2 guy with the reigning SEC regular-season champions. We are putting Hall fairly high on our list (he also averaged 7.1 rebounds as a 6-7 tweener forward), even knowing he'll be playing off Tahaad Pettiford in an intriguing season following the October retirement of Bruce Pearl. Hall is on his fourth team in four years: he started at UNLV, then went to George Mason before rebooting again in Orlando a year ago. The Mountain West-to-Atlantic 10-to-Big 12-to-SEC tour is emblematic of the college experience for so many players in this era. — MN

Position: Center | Year: Junior (Transfer from Arizona)

The big man has looked like Carolina's best player plenty of days in the preseason. We think Caleb Wilson will ultimately be UNC's best, but Veesaar's size, defensive capabilities and visible competitive edge will provide UNC with a streak of arrogance on the interior that the team sorely missed last season. Look for the Estonian big to boost his averages from a season ago, when he put up 9.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 20.8 minutes per game. — MN

52. Jayden Quaintance | Kentucky

Position: Power forward | Year: Sophomore (Transfer from Arizona State)

As you can see, our team of six rotates capsule-writing duties throughout this piece. I'm glad I was assigned JQ's write-up so I can stump for him right here to be much higher than where he landed. If Quaintance, who is recovering from an ACL tear, but will return at some point in November or December, can play at full health, it's reasonable to project him as one of the three or four best defenders in America. Still just 18, he's a physical specimen who I believe will round out Kentucky's roster into the best in the SEC. He was 29th on my ballot, which means a number of my teammates rated JQ wayyyyy too low to average him out to 52nd. From a talent and game-impact perspective, he's top-30 nationally. His 3.7 combined blocks and steals as a freshman were No. 1 in the sport while at Arizona State. — MN

58. Tyler Bilodeau | UCLA

Position: Power forward | Year: Senior

Bilodeau feasts on post-ups and in the pick-and-roll, using his footwork and feathery touch to convert at an elite clip from inside 10 feet. He upped his 3-point shooting to a career-best 40% last season. He'll be a vital offensive cog once again for a UCLA team with aspirations of returning to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament. — DC

59. Fletcher Loyer | Purdue

Position: Shooting guard | Year: Senior

Loyer has elevated his offensive efficiency during each season of his college career while proving to be an excellent backcourt sidekick to Braden Smith. The 6-5 shooter is an elite catch-and-shoot weapon who benefits from the double teams generated by Smith and Purdue's interior star Trey Kaufman-Renn. — DC

60. Andrej Stojakovic | Illinois

Position: Wing | Year: Junior

Stojakovic should benefit from finally having comparable talent around him as he suits up for his third program in three years. The son of Sacramento Kings legend Peja Stojakovic owns a deep offensive bag. At 6-7, he will pop onto NBA Draft radars assuming he elevates his career 3-point mark of 32.2% while playing for the Illini. — DC

61. Caleb Wilson | North Carolina

Position: Wing | Year: Freshman

Wilson put his immense talent on display last week in North Carolina's narrow exhibition loss at BYU, finishing with 22 points and 10 rebounds on 9-of-17 shooting. He's a big wing with a nose for the rim, who has elite defensive potential and an appetite for rebounding. He's got a chance to be UNC's first top-five pick since 2005. — DC

62. Karter Knox | Arkansas

Position: Wing | Year: Sophomore

Knox closed his freshman season with a bang, averaging 11.5 points on 42.4% 3-point shooting from mid-February on to help key Arkansas' Sweet 16 run. The former McDonald's All-American is in for a big sophomore season as he grows into the two-way wing role. If he can become a premier defensive stopper, Knox could play in the NBA for a long time. — DC

63. Anthony Robinson ll | Missouri

Position: Point guard | Year: Junior

Robinson was one of the most improved players from the SEC. After averaging just 3.9 points during the 2023-24 campaign, Robinson saw his role grow and started in 31 of 33 games for the Tigers. After averaging 9.0 points, 3.5 assists and 3.1 rebounds last season, he should be in line to take another leap. — CS

Position: Forward | Year: Junior (Transfer from Iowa)

The former Big Ten Freshman of the Year from Iowa will be looking for a fresh start with the Bluejays. Freeman was a double-double machine with the Hawkeyes and averaged 16.7 points and 6.7 rebounds last season in 19 games. Freeman is still rehabbing from offseason surgery on his knee. When he's healthy, he will be a force in the Big East. – CS

65. Aden Holloway | Alabama

Position: Shooting guard | Year: Junior

With star guard Mark Sears departing the Alabama program, Holloway should take on a larger role next to backcourt mate Labaron Philon Jr. Holloway, a former blue-chip recruit who started his career at Auburn, averaged 11.4 points and 1.9 assists while shooting 41.2% from the 3-point line. If Holloway continues to improve as a shooter, he will thrive in Nate Oats' system. — CS

66. Koa Peat | Arizona

Position: Power forward | Year: Freshman

The No. 11 overall-ranked player in the 2025 recruiting cycle by 247Sports is part of a loaded slate of newcomers on Arizona's roster. Peat is a projected first-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft who can be a consistent double-double threat at the college level for the Wildcats. — CS

Position: Shooting guard | Year: Graduate (transfer from San Francisco)

Virginia has struggled to put up numbers offensively in recent years. Thomas, a transfer from San Francisco, might be able to solve some of those issues. He averaged 19.9 points last season and was one of the top scorers at the mid-major level. — CS

68. Silas Demary Jr. | UConn

Position: Lead guard | Year: Junior (Transfer from Georgia)

Demary completely changes the dynamic of UConn's point guard room. The Georgia transfer has terrific size at 6-5, and he's a sharp scorer and playmaker. The defense is also a real asset. Demary was playing as well as any guard in the SEC — Walter Clayton Jr. included — down the stretch last year. He'll be great at UConn. — IT

69. Pop Isaacs | Texas A&M

Position: Lead guard | Year: Junior

Isaacs is a fearless gunslinger, who has been hampered by injuries. Now healthy, Isaacs is primed for a massive role at Texas A&M. Bucky McMillan's 3-point happy scheme will have Isaacs grinning from ear to ear. — IT

70. Tyon Grant-Foster | Gonzaga

Position: Wing | Year: Graduate

Quite literally the last player put on our list after a judge issued a preliminary injunction Monday to allow him to play immediately, defying the NCAA's ruling that would have ended Grant-Foster's college career. We had TG-F top-50 on our list a year ago, but he slips some after an inferior final season at Grand Canyon vs. his breakout 2023-24 year. If he's able to stay on the court for a full season, Grant-Foster should be Gonzaga's No. 2 scorer and exceed the 14.8 points he logged with the 'Lopes. — MN

71. Malik Dia | Ole Miss

Position: Center | Year: Senior

Dia's skill level jumps off the tape. The 6-9 big man drills 3-pointers without jumping! Oh, and he's a burly, physical driver who can abuse mismatches. If he can start adding some playmaking chops, he can be a dangerous fulcrum of Ole Miss' offensive attack. — IT

72. Kylan Boswell | Illinois

Position: Lead guard | Year: Senior

Boswell is a lockdown point-of-attack defender, who became a well-rounded offensive weapon in Year 1 at Illinois. Boswell posted the best offensive efficiency mark of his career, despite a jumper completely abandoning him for long stretches. Thanks to the Year 2 transfer bump, Boswell could be one of the Big Ten's premier guards in 2025-26. Everyone knows he can still rain 3-pointers, and when that comes back, he'll be a total nightmare on both ends. — IT

73. Rodney Rice | USC

Position: Shooting guard | Year: Junior (Transfer from Maryland)

Rice is a flat hooper who can get it rolling in a hurry from downtown or the midrange. He cooked at Maryland as the fourth option, but USC needs the 6-5 shooting guard to be a top-two alpha every night. It's a golden opportunity for Rice to show he's got even more in the tank. — IT

74. Tounde Yessoufou | Baylor

Position: Small forward | Year: Freshman

Yessoufou is the all-time leading scorer in California high school basketball history and the latest five-star prospect to enroll at Baylor. He's expected to be a lottery pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. If he is, that'll be six straight years of top-19 picks in the draft for Scott Drew's program that won the 2021 NCAA Tournament. — GP

75. Eric Dailey | UCLA

Position: Power forward | Year: Junior

Dailey averaged 11.4 points and 4.0 rebounds at UCLA last season after transferring from Oklahoma State. He's one of three returning starters for the Bruins, who are expected to compete with Purdue and Michigan atop the Big Ten standings. — GP

76. Malik Reneau | Miami

Position: Power forward | Year: Freshman (Transfer from Indiana)

Reneau moves to Miami after three seasons at Indiana, where he averaged 13.3 points and 5.5 rebounds last season. He's one of the stars of first-year coach Jai Lucas' portal class and should give the Hurricanes a good chance to improve on last season's 3-17 record in the ACC. — GP

77. Josh Dix | Creighton

Position: Shooting guard | Year: Freshman (Transfer from Iowa)

Dix transferred to Creighton after three years at Iowa. The 6-6 guard averaged 14.4 points last season while shooting 42.2% from 3-point range. He's one of the reasons the Bluejays are expected to make a sixth straight NCAA Tournament. — GP

78. Braden Huff | Gonzaga

Position: Center | Year: Junior

The third-year big for the Zags figures to be due for a bump in role and minutes. Huff averaged 11.0 points and 3.4 rebounds in just 16.6 minutes last season, sharing time with Ben Gregg. Now that GU's frontcourt will lean on Huff and Graham Ike, look for the 6-11 stretch big to pop as a perimeter option in Mark Few's offense. — MN

Position: Lead guard | Year: Senior

Starling put up 17.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and was Syracuse's alpha last season, but he's lower than you might think because the percentages weren't good: 48% on 2-pointers, 26.8% from 3-point range and 68.5% from the foul line. He's a bucket-wanter more than a bucket-getter, but nevertheless he cracks the list because we think he'll be a minutes and usage monster for a Syracuse team that has a lot of questions to answer and will rely on his playmaking. — MN

Position: Combo forward | Year: Senior

After almost three full seasons of basketball obscurity (the first two at Boston College, last season with Vandy), McGlockton is receiving his shine ahead of what could be back-to-back NCAA Tournament runs for the 'Dores for the first time since 2011 and 2012. The 6-7 McGlockton (10.3 ppg, 7.9 rpg) will team up with Tyler Nickel and should be one of the SEC's most consistent frontcourt performers. — MN

Position: Center | Year: Sophomore

Three sophomore bigs to track in 2025-26: Quaintance at Kentucky, Bidunga at Kansas and this 7-footer down in the left corner of the country. Gwath has special defensive attributes that could lead to him leading the nation in blocks. He was at 2.6 swats per game last season, in addition to 8.5 points and 5.2 rebounds. All those will jump in Year 2. — MN

82. Milan Momcilovic | Iowa State

Position: Small forward | Year: Junior

Four of the 10 games Iowa State lost last season came during a seven-game stretch in which Momcilovic – the fourth-leading scorer and arguably the team's most lethal outside scoring threat – missed time with an injury. That's perhaps the best argument for his inclusion here given how good Iowa State was last season and will be this season. He's the second-leading returning scorer on this ISU team with Curtis Jones and Keshon Gilbert gone and he's in line to be the go-to scorer on the perimeter this year. — KB

83. DJ Wagner | Arkansas

Position: Point Guard | Year: Junior

Wagner is the leading returner in scoring, assists and steals from Arkansas last season. With Boogie Fland and Johnell Davis gone he is in line to be the catalyst on this team offensively. Wagner averaged 11.2 points and 3.6 assists last season and his steady developmental trajectory could launch him into top-100 status this season. — KB

84. Dame Sarr | Duke

Position: Small forward | Year: Freshman

Here's an example of Duke's depth this season: Sarr – a five-star recruit and probable one-and-done pick – is just the third-highest ranked Blue Devils player in our Top 100 And 1 rankings. Insane. He merits inclusion on his potential impact as a long and rangy wing who can defend and shoot – like almost every other NBA prospect on Duke's roster. — KB

85. Anthony Roy | Oklahoma State

Position: Shooting guard | Year: Senior (Transfer from Green Bay)

Roy was leading all of college basketball in points per game last season at Green Bay before an injury derailed his season. He's resurfaced at the high major level for Oklahoma State and wowed behind the scenes – and now in public thanks to a 28-point outing vs. Auburn in an exhibition win earlier this month – with his smooth scoring ability from anywhere on the floor. Roy has a chance to pick up where he left off as a prolific bucket-getter on an improved Cowboys team. — KB

86. Elliot Cadeau | Michigan

Position: Point guard | Year: Junior (Transfer from UNC)

Cadeau's unsteady 3-point shooting was a limiting factor in his effectiveness during a two-year run at North Carolina. But there's no denying his chops as a distributor after he ranked second in the ACC in assists per game at 6.2 last season. Look for him to thrive under the tutelage of Michigan coach Dusty May. — DC

87. Oscar Cluff | Purdue

Position: Center | Year: Senior (Transfer from South Dakota State)

Cluff feasted on Summit League competition at South Dakota State last season, averaging a whopping 17.6 points and 12.3 rebounds on 63.4% shooting. He'll have some big games as a sidekick to Trey Kaufman-Renn and should help the Boilermakers a ton on the glass. — DC

88. Xaivian Lee | Florida

Position: Point guard | Year: Senior (Transfer from Princeton)

Lee faces the unenviable task of helping to replace an elite crop of departing guards for the reigning national champions. But he's a natural distributor who shines as a pull-up shooter, which makes him a natural fit in Florida's offense. Lee won't be Walter Clayton Jr., but he should thrive. — DC

Position: Center | Year: Senior

Mast missed last season after undergoing knee surgery but is one of the country's most underrated offensive bigs. The former Bradley star stretches the floor, scores on the block and facilitates offense for others with a deft passing touch. — DC

Position: Small forward| Year: Junior

Faslev will be a strong candidate for Mountain West Player of the Year. The Utah State star averaged 15.0 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting an impressive 39% from the 3-point line. Falslev scored at least 25 points in five games last season. — CS

Position: Small forward | Year: Redshirt junior (Transfer from Washington State)

Watts, a key transfer for Texas Tech, averaged 13.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists last season for Washington State. Red Raiders coach Grant McCasland has done an outstanding job of identifying hidden gems in the portal. Watts might be the next one. — CS

92. Wesley Yates lll | Washington

Position: Shooting guard | Year: Sophomore (Transfer from USC)

Ironically, Yates began his college career at Washington during the 2023-24 season but redshirted due to injury. Yates had a very productive year at USC and got better as the season progressed. He should have a chance to play a key role right away for Danny Sprinkle's squad. — CS

93. Brayden Burries | Arizona

Position: Combo guard | Year: Freshman

Burries, ranked the No. 9 overall player in the 2025 recruiting cycle by 247Sports, was the top signee in Arizona's recruiting class. Burries projects as an immediate impact player for the Wildcats and a first-round pick in the 2026 draft. — CS

94. Chase Ross | Marquette

Position: Shooting guard | Year: Senior

With Kam Jones off to the Indiana Pacers, the stage is set for Ross to shine. The 6-5 guard shot over 40% on his catch-and-shoot treys and is a violent finisher at the rack, but he has to prove he can handle a bigger on-ball burden. — IT

95. Thijs de Ridder | Virginia

Position: Power forward | Year: Junior

Virginia is banking on de Ridder being one of the premier international prospects in 2025-26. The 6-9, 240-pound forward can pass, dribble and shoot from everywhere. The 22-year-old Belgian product will be a high-feel connector who can punish mismatches and help Virginia's offense hum with his polished game. — IT

96. Hannes Steinbach | Washington

Position: Power forward | Year: Freshman

Steinbach is a freshman from Germany who averaged 17.4 points and 13.0 rebounds this summer in the U-19 World Cup. His first impression in a Huskies' uniform was a good one. The 6-11 forward scored 24 points and grabbed 16 rebounds in last week's exhibition victory over UNLV. — GP

Position: Shooting guard | Year: Graduate (Transfer from Miami)

Yes, he's still in college and this might be a record. This is Pack's fourth consecutive year making our Top 100 And 1 rankings. We've done this list every preseason since 2011 and, to my knowledge, no player has made our rankings four years in a row. The 24-year-old Pack (the original NIL poster boy for college hoops, remember) got hurt nine games into last season at Miami, so his bonus eligibility and his age/experience should translate to one of the better portal adds in the SEC. Pack is a career 40.3% 3-point shooter with averages of 14.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists. He can hit all those marks with Porter Moser's program in his sendoff collegiate season. — MN

98. Paulius Murauskas | Saint Mary's

Position: Power Forward | Year: Junior

My write-in pick is Murauskas – who was No. 71 on my personal ballot. He's the leading returning scorer and rebounder for Saint Mary's after losing Augustas Marciulionis and Mitchell Saxen, among others, and he should be able to build off an All-WCC campaign after averaging a career-best 12.1 points and 7.7 rebounds per game in 35 starts. — KB

99. Coen Carr | Michigan State

Position: Wing | Year: Junior

One of the most explosive athletes in the sport is poised for a breakout junior season. Carr may be known primarily for highlight-reel dunks, but he's worked hard on his game and should be a top offensive option for the Spartans. He's got all the tools to be a difference-maker on defense, too. — DC

Position: Point guard | Year: Junior (Transfer from UNLV)

After spending the first two seasons of his career at UNLV, Thomas is off to his next step. Thomas is a dynamic point guard capable of having a very productive season at the power conference level. He was one of the most fun players to watch in the Mountain West last season. — CS

And 1: Xzayvier Brown | Oklahoma

Position: Point guard | Year: Junior (Transfer from St. Joseph's)

Oklahoma's backcourt has some serious juice with Brown and Nijel Pack operating as a 1-2 scoring and playmaking punch. Brown is a wizard in pick-and-rolls, who can punish defenders from all three levels. — IT