College basketball rankings: The top 100 (and one) best players for the 2018-19 season

College basketball's season -- hurry! -- is less than three weeks away. Anticipation grows. You're here, reading this, so we know you're eager for November to arrive and the havoc to begin.

Below are 101 players, in order, the guys we think are the best in the sport for 2018-19. These are the names you should know about not just in advance of the season, but as prep to March. Many of them will be featured come tourney time. And check out how many studs from mid-major leagues we have listed this year; it's arguably the highest-quality crop of talent from those leagues as we've ever had on this list.

We don't discriminate against the small-school guys.

As always, this list is a good indicator of who's best, evidenced by how few players repeat on the list year over year. Sure, some of that is due to graduation, but many others apply as they'll go on to early NBA Draft entry. (Check out last season's list, which is populated by a lot of players who won't be wearing college uniforms in 2018-19.)

It's not an exceptionally good preseason for player recognition in college basketball. But as always happens, college sports fans will be plenty familiar with many of the names below by the time January hits. This is your head start. It's going to be a great season.

CBS Sports original / Mike Meredith

1. R.J. Barrett | Duke | Freshman | Guard

Barrett was the consensus No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2018 and will likely be No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. The Canadian import destroyed Team USA in the 2017 FIBA Under-19 World Cup. It's reasonable to expect him to do the same thing to the ACC this season. -- Gary Parrish

2. Carsen Edwards | Purdue | Junior | Guard

What a bump for Edwards, who ranked 67th on our list last year. But in light of averaging 18.5 points (on 51 percent shooting), 3.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists, we expect Purdue to rely heavily on the junior lead guard. He might flirt with putting up 24 per night. Best guard in the game? Yeah, we think so. Has the greenest of green lights. Low-key swagger, too. -- Matt Norlander

3. Luke Maye | North Carolina | Senior | Forward

Maye has made quite the leap since starting as a walk-on who averaged just 1.2 points in 5.6 minutes per game as a freshman. The 6-foot-8 forward averaged 16.9 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 32.2 minutes per game last season for a national power. He's one of the great stories in the sport. -- GP

4. Dedric Lawson | Kansas | Senior | Forward

Unfamiliar with Lawson? He was a stat monster at Memphis, sat out last season in a transfer year, and now sets up to be the best player on what could be the best team in the sport. When we last saw Lawson he was averaging 19.2 points and 9.9 boards on a bad Memphis team. Think of the possibilities ahead in a KU uni. Will the Kansas big thrive in his first year under Bill Self, though? -- MN

5. Caleb Martin | Nevada | Junior | Forward

Martin is a transfer from NC State who averaged 18.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 33.3 minutes per game last season for Nevada. In the process, the 6-7 forward earned Mountain West Conference Newcomer of the Year honors. He should be the best player on the best team in Nevada history. -- GP

6. Grant Williams | Tennessee | Junior | Forward

The reigning SEC Player of the Year is a powerhouse in the post, one of the best offensive rebounders in college basketball and a foul-drawing magnet. Tennessee's a well-rounded team (arguably better than Kentucky this season), but don't assume this is a faceless group. Williams is fantastic and a preseason national player of the year candidate. -- MN

7. Ethan Happ | Wisconsin | Senior | Forward

Happ led the Badgers in points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals last season — but failed to lead them to the school's 20th straight NCAA Tournament appearance. That was a blemish. Will he get Wisconsin back in the Big Dance this season? -- GP

8. Shamorie Ponds | St. John's | Junior | Guard

Flirted with going pro but is coming back and that's good not just for St. John's, but for college basketball. Ponds is a bucket-getter. He has some ridiculous possessions from time to time, which makes him all the more entertaining. Because Ponds is back, anticipation for St. John's this season is as high as it's been, arguably, in a decade and a half. -- MN

9. Nassir Little | North Carolina | Freshman | Forward

Little was the MVP of both the McDonald's All-American Game and the Jordan Brand Classic. The 6-6 wing should be a star at UNC from the jump. He's a serious contender to be the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. -- GP

10. Tyus Battle | Syracuse | Junior | Guard

If you're wondering where the line of demarcation between is between the best possible NBA prospect and returning college player for 2018-19, Battle's it. He arguably could have gone in the top 40 of the 2018 NBA Draft but instead chose to return to Cuse, making the Orange a top 25 team in the process. Battle's other distinction is that last season he played in 96.2 percent of Syracuse's minutes, making him the most played man in the sport. -- MN

11. Tremont Waters | LSU | Sophomore | Guard

As far as steady-handed ball-handlers go, you'll have a hard time finding a more sturdy one than LSU's Waters. As a freshman for the Tigers last season, he had a stellar 33.9 percent assist rate -- ranking 40th nationally -- and a 3.5 percent steal rate, which put him at No. 42. More evidence to prove what everyone saw on the court: Waters is a dynamic guard who plays both ends of the floor. He's going to make a leap from his rookie campaign a year ago. -- Kyle Boone

12. Mike Daum | South Dakota State | Senior | Forward

Daum, the back-to-back Summit League Player of the Year, is officially approaching Wait, he's still in college?! territory. Imagine how those who've rooted or played against him feel. In his illustrious career at South Dakota State, he's averaged 21.5 points, 8.2 rebounds, and a smoking 42.5 percent hit rate from the 3-point line. It's hard to see how he could be much better, but he's inarguably one of the top returning players in college basketball. Here's to more roof-raising for one final run. -- KB

Mike Daum shows why he's nicknamed "The Dauminator" 😳 pic.twitter.com/aqXtqOqFgJ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 15, 2018

13. Zion Williamson | Duke | Freshman | Forward

Whether flashy dunks and vicious oop-finishes will translate to a productive college and, later, pro career, is yet to be determined. There are questions about Zion and his overall touch and shooting ability. But as far as watchability and aesthetics go, Duke's Williamson is going to be the most electric player to watch this upcoming season. Ahead of our No. 1 player and his fellow teammate, R.J. Barrett. And with good reason. -- KB

Zion Williamson doing his best LeBron impression with this dunk!



pic.twitter.com/dtJKQfcXxJ — NBA SKITS (@NBA_Skits) August 18, 2018

14. Rui Hachimura | Gonzaga | Junior | Forward

Gobs of potential materialized last season into gobs of production for Gonzaga's Hachimura, and year three under Mark Few's guidance should net his most productive campaign yet. He's a freak athlete who, overall, struggles to shoot outside, but he's a versatile defender whose athleticism allows him to finish at the rim at will. -- KB

15. Romeo Langford | Indiana | Freshman | Guard

Everything about Langford's game -- from the smooth handles to his slick stroke -- suggests he's going to be the next great home-grown star for IU. He and Juwan Morgan should formulate one hell of a 1-2 punch in Hoosier-town. -- KB

Top-five hoops prospect Romeo Langford is going to Indiana.



Hoosier fans, here's a preview: pic.twitter.com/9Irpi43VTw — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 1, 2018

16. Markus Howard | Marquette | Junior | Guard

Howard is one of the best shooters in college basketball, and after spending the offseason working on his defense and decision-making could end up being one of the top guards not only in the Big East but in the country. After averaging 20.4 points per game with 40.4 percent shooting from behind the arc, Howard's continued improvement is a reason to like Marquette a team ready to take a big step forward in the conference. -- Chip Patterson

17. Eric Paschall | Villanova | Redshirt Senior | Forward

Nothing beats the excitement surrounding a player with a breakout effort for the defending champs in the Final Four. Paschall was named to the Final Four All-Tournament Team after a 24-point performance on 10-for-11 shooting against Kansas in the national semifinal. In his final season of eligibility, look for Paschall to be a steadying presence in Villanova's efforts to make another deep run in the NCAA Tournament. -- CP

18. Reid Travis | Kentucky | Senior | Forward

It almost seems unfair, right? Kentucky already gets some of the top talent in the country out of high school, and here we've got the Wildcats also adding a first-team all-conference talent with two years of experience as a team's primary scorer and rebounder as a graduate transfer. Travis' Stanford career was prolific enough to stack him up against the program's best, and now he's set to be a double-double machine leading the youngsters in Lexington. -- CP

19. Cam Reddish | Duke | Freshman | Forward

Recovery from a groin injury has slowed some of Reddish's preseason work, but the consensus five-star, top-five overall prospect from the 2018 recruiting class has all the potential to have as much of an impact as his highly-rated classmates also ranked here on the list. Given R.J. Barrett's presumed status as the star and Zion's overwhelming physical advantages, Reddish is a high-ceiling sleeper (if you can even say that about the No. 2 player in the class) that could end up being the most important piece to a national title run for Coach K. -- CP

20. Kyle Guy | Virginia | Junior | Guard

Guy is the perfect weapon in Virginia's offense, curling off screens ready to fire from deep. His three-point attempts nearly doubled last year, and while his percentage dropped (from 49.5 to 39.2 percent) it's worth noting that his effectiveness and impact on the offense were never considered an issue. The junior has also improved every year on the defensive end, and will be a candidate as one of the best two-way players in the ACC. -- CP

21. Quentin Grimes | Kansas | Freshman | Guard

Grimes is the best NBA prospect on KU's roster. The 6-5 scorer is a good athlete and capable shooter. He's probably the favorite to be Big 12 Newcomer of the Year. -- GP

22. Cassius Winston | Michigan State | Junior | Guard

Winston had a nice sophomore season in which he shot 50.7 percent from the field, 49.7 percent from 3-point range and 90.0 percent from the free-throw line. That's rare stuff. Expect him to lead the Spartans to a second straight Big Ten regular-season title. -- GP

23. Dean Wade | Kansas State | Junior | Forward

Wade averaged a team-high 16.2 points per game last season while leading the Wildcats to a second consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance. But the 6-10 forward missed four of KSU's last five games — including that Elite Eight matchup with Loyola-Chicago. Such a tough way to close an otherwise great season -- GP.

24. Kellan Grady | Davidson | Sophomore | Guard

Grady is the next great Davidson guard — one who averaged 18.0 points per game last season and earned Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Year honors. He's just a terrific player and prospect. He'll likely join fellow Wildcat Steph Curry in the NBA someday. -- GP

25. Charles Matthews | Michigan | Senior | Guard

Matthews averaged 13.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists last season while helping the Wolverines advance all the way to the national title game. The 6-6 guard flirted with the NBA Draft but ultimately withdrew and returned to school. He's the leading returning scorer from a 33-win team. -- GP

26. Lindell Wigginton | Iowa State | Sophomore | Guard

The most talented freshman who didn't opt to remain in the NBA Draft. That's good news for Iowa State, which cratered last season but will compete to be a top-five team in the Big 12 in 2018-19 because of Wigginton and his hard-to-guard teammate Cameron Lard. -- MN

27. Daniel Gafford | Arkansas | Senior | Center

You might be unfamiliar with Gafford, so make the effort to change that this season. He's a rare instance of a player on this list who's a big man and the centerpiece of his team's offense. Arkansas lost important guards Daryl Macon and Jaylen Barford. The Hogs are hoping Gafford's numbers inflate to the size of 17-and-10 per game. -- MN

28. Jalen Hudson | Florida | Senior | Guard

Hudson doesn't get his due for how talented and promising he is. Hudson made 40.4 percent of his 3-point attempts last season and was Florida's most used player, accounting for 25.8 percent of its offense when he was on the floor. He's going to be a pro, but before that happens, he's going to help carry UF back to the Big Dance. -- MN

29. P.J. Washington | Kentucky | Sophomore | Forward

Washington debated going pro, would have probably been drafted, but came back. That's a set of circumstances that normally doesn't materialize for Kentucky freshmen. Washington's a bit different from most, though. And he plays with great passion. Could be the team's leader, and we think he's going to be a monster alongside Reid Travis. -- MN

30. Kamar Baldwin | Butler | Junior | Guard

Guys like Baldwin are the argument against those who proclaim Butler gets it done without any big-time talent. No. Baldwin's awesome: 15.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.5 steals last season. Question is, can he be so dynamic that he gets Butler to the NCAAs in what's anticipated to be a dip season? -- MN

31. Juwan Morgan | Indiana | Senior | Forward

Morgan is the leading returning scorer and rebounder for an Indiana team that has realistic aspirations of returning to the Big Dance in Year Two of the Archie Miller era. The 6-8 forward put up 16.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game in a breakout campaign last season. -- KB

32. Chris Clemons | Campbell | Senior | Guard

You'd be hard-pressed to find a more prolific scorer at the point guard spot -- or any spot, for that matter -- at the NCAA level than Campbell's Clemons. The tiny 5-9 guard packs a big punch, putting up a stellar 24.9 points, 3.1 assists and 4.6 rebounds stat line as a junior last season. Expect much of the same in 2018-19, as he's hovered right around that stat line for much of the last two seasons. -- KB

33. Bennie Boatwright | USC | Senior | Forward

A knee injury that hobbled USC's Boatwright and cut short his 2017-18 campaign hampered what may have been his best season yet, but with Chimezie Metu, Jordan McLaughlin and Elijah Stewart off to the pros, look for Boatwright to become USC's star right away. -- KB

34. Cody Martin | Nevada | Senior | Forward

Martin is going to take a backseat to his twin brother, Caleb, but don't let that blur your view of his talents. He's a lock to be a top-40 player next season -- and for a Nevada team that could arguably be the deepest from top-to-bottom. -- KB

35. De'Andre Hunter | Virginia | Sophomore | Forward

A wrist injury sidelined UVa's Hunter just ahead of the NCAA Tournament last season, robbing hoops fans of a premier look at his talents and, potentially of Virginia's hopes to advance in the Big Dance. He's back for a breakout next season alongside Ty Jerome and Kyle Guy, and his defensive versatility and switchability will have hoops die hards -- and draftniks -- drooling over his pro potential. -- KB

36. Clayton Custer | Loyola-Chicago | Senior | Guard

Custer averaged a team-high 13.2 points last season and was the main reason — besides Sister Jean, of course — that the Ramblers made the Final Four for the first time since 1963. The 6-1 guard earned MVC Player of the Year honors. He should have Loyola-Chicago back in the NCAA Tournament again this season. -- GP

37. Ky Bowman | Boston College | Junior | Guard

Bowman was the only Division I player in the country to average at least 17.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists last season. He did it in 38.2 minutes per contest and should have even better numbers this season with Jerome Robinson now in the NBA. -- GP

38. Jon Elmore | Marshall | Senior | Guard

Elmore averaged 22.7 points, 6.8 assists and 5.8 rebounds in 38.3 minutes per game for the get-it-and-go Thundering Herd last season. Fun player. Fun team. He'll forever be known as the first player to ever lead Marshall to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. -- GP

39. Jordan Murphy | Minnesota | Senior | Forward

Murphy averaged 16.8 points and 11.3 rebounds last season and led the nation with 24 double-doubles. Super-productive frontcourt presence. With him, Minnesota has a chance to make the NCAA Tournament for the second time in a three-year span. -- GP

40. Jontay Porter | Missouri | Sophomore | Forward

Porter averaged a respectable 9.9 points and 6.8 rebounds in 24.5 minutes per game last season even though he was technically supposed to be a high school senior. The 6-11 forward flirted with the 2018 NBA Draft but ultimately opted to return to Mizzou. He has a chance to be a lottery pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. -- GP

41. Jessie Govan | Georgetown | Senior | Forward

Stud. I don't know if Georgetown's going to make the NCAA Tournament, but I do know Govan's going to be a top-five player in the Big East this season. He's coming off a junior campaign in which he averaged 17.9 points, 10.0 rebounds and had a lovely 23.9 PER. He's the first exceptional big man talent of Patrick Ewing's college coaching career. -- MN

42. Zach Norvell | Gonzaga | Sophomore | Guard

Came on strong late last season, averaging 19 per game in the NCAA Tournament. Gonzaga's obviously loaded, evidenced by the fact we have more GU players in our top 50 than any team. Norvell's efficient -- and could become downright dangerous if he converts on 40 percent of his 3-pointers this season, which is plausible. -- MN

43. James Palmer Jr. | Nebraska | Senior | Forward

I worry we've got him 10-12 spots too low. Palmer coming back to NU locked up the Huskers as a 2019 NCAA Tournament team as far as I'm concerned. He averaged 17.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals per game. Has great feel and could become Nebraska's first NBA pick since Venson Hamilton in ... 1999! -- MN

44. Sagaba Konate | West Virginia | Junior | Forward

The Sultan of Swat! You ask me to list off the five most entertaining players in college hoops in 2018-19, Konate easily makes the top five. He's a special kind of shot-blocker, the type who meets opponents on the top floor and somehow has mastered the walled-up blocked shot. He'll be targeting four blocks per game. -- MN

45. Nick Ward | Michigan State | Junior | Center

You could list Ward as a power forward or a center, really, but center suits him better. He's cut some weight, committed himself even more and should continue to be one of the best big men in college basketball. He shot 65 percent last season and could nudge his way close to 70 if his footwork improves in the post. -- MN

46. Anthony Cowan | Maryland | Junior | Guard

Cowan is the leading returning scorer and assist man for Maryland, and his uber-important role will only be expanded next season with Kevin Huerter and Justin Jackson off to the pros. Cowan's ability to dole out perfect passes, knock down open shots and get teammates involved gives him the distinction of being one of the best point guards in the country. -- KB

47. Keldon Johnson | Kentucky | Freshman | Guard

Effort, grit, intangibles and versatility are all what Johnson -- a former five-star frosh -- brings to the table for UK. He's going to make for one of the most overqualified true freshmen glue guys in the sport next season -- and potentially more. -- KB

48. Justin Robinson | Virginia Tech | Senior | Guard

As a junior last season, Robinson dished more assists, took (and made) more shots, all while keeping his turnovers stagnant from the previous year. Expect more of the same from the grizzled senior as he looks to lead the Hokies back to the Big Dance for a third consecutive season. -- KB

49. Josh Perkins | Gonzaga | Senior | Guard

Gonzaga's got a slew of talent, and Perkins has a case to be near the top. Last season he started all 37 games for the Zags and played a team-high in minutes played, leading the team in assists and steals, too. Name a valuable skill to be a productive college player, and Perkins has it in spades. -- KB

50. Killian Tillie | Gonzaga | Junior | Forward

As versatile big men go, good luck finding one as flexible as Tillie. In addition to putting up 12.9 points and 5.9 rebounds per game, Tillie also put up 3-point shots at an incredible 47.9 percent clip last season -- up from 47.8 percent in his freshman year. Not bad for a 6-10 big man. -- KB

51. Chris Silva | South Carolina | Senior | Forward

Silva is good on both ends of the court — evidence being how he averaged 14.3 points last season and was also named the SEC's co-Defensive Player of the Year. The 6-9 forward led South Carolina in points, rebounds, field goal percentage, blocks, free-throw attempts and free-throws made. He's a great centerpiece for Frank Martin's team. -- GP

52. Quindarry Weatherspoon | Mississippi State | Senior | Guard

Weatherspoon averaged 14.4 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 31.4 minutes per game last season and now has a chance to become just the third 2,000-point scorer in Mississippi State history. More importantly, he's likely to lead the Bulldogs to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2009. He'll be the key to what should amount to Ben Howland's breakthrough season. -- GP

53. Admiral Schofield | Tennessee | Senior | Guard

Tennessee lists Schofield as a guard. But he's really a tough combo-forward who averaged 13.9 points and 6.4 rebounds in 28.1 minutes per game last season while helping UT win a share of the SEC's regular-season title. Doing all of that (and more) again this season is a reasonable goal. -- GP

54. Udoka Azubuike | Kansas | Junior | Center

Azubuike averaged 13.0 points and 7.0 rebounds last season while shooting 77.0 percent from the field. That's the second best field-goal percentage in Division I history. The 7-foot center will be a force in KU's frontcourt playing beside Dedric Lawson. -- GP

55. McKinley Wright IV | Colorado | Sophomore | Guard

Wright entered college as a three-star prospect ranked outside of the top 200 of the Class of 2017. But he was awesome as a freshman while averaging 14.2 points, 5.5 assists and 4.7 rebounds in 32.6 minutes per game. The assumption here is that even bigger things are on the way this season. -- GP

56. Mustapha Heron | St. John's | Junior | Guard

We may come to learn that the NCAA clearing Heron to play this year, after transferring from Auburn in May, was one of the most impactful decisions off the offseason. The Red Storm is considered to be in contention for the top of the Big East. Heron pairing with Shamorie Ponds has tantalizing potential. -- MN

57. Darius Garland | Vanderbilt | Freshman | Guard

Wondering which five-star freshman is getting too little hype entering the season? Garland's a great pick. A fun handle, and command of the ball, and a twitchy athlete who has a nice shooting feel. No, he's not going to be Trae Young, but he'll have Young-esque qualities in flashes. -- MN

58. Phil Booth | Villanova | Senior | Guard

You know how there are 3-5 guys every season in college hoops who get joked about as though they're on the seven-year plan? Booth is going to be one of those guys this season, which stems from the fact he was vital to Villanova's 2016 national title, when he was a freshman. Booth isn't the most athletic guy, not the best shooter, not the toughest defender. He's just a damn smart college basketball player. -- MN

59. Barry Brown | Kansas State | Senior | Guard

Check out K-State, which boasts three players on our top 100 (and one) list for the first time in school history. Brown is the flashy point guard with bounce and a chance to average 18/4/4. To me, he is K-State's most reliable player. -- MN

60. D'Marcus Simonds | Georgia State | Junior | Guard

Take a look at this list and you'll see a lot of love for guys in mid-major leagues. That's because top talent gets developed in the Sun Belt, MAC, CAA, OVC, Horizon League, Summit League and beyond. Simonds is a baller, someone who figures to push Georgia State back to the NCAAs for the second straight year and third time in five seasons. -- MN

61. Jordan Caroline | Nevada | Senior | Forward

Caroline averaged 17.7 points and 8.6 rebounds in 34.8 minutes per game. He's the reigning MWC Tournament MVP and the third Nevada player to make an appearance on this list. That, among other reasons, is why the Wolf Pack have a real shot to make their first Final Four in school history. -- GP

62. Jalen Adams | UConn | Senior | Guard

Adams enrolled at UConn as a five-star prospect expected to be the next great guard in a program with a long history of them. And he has been really good. But the 6-3 senior has only played in one NCAA Tournament so far. Will that change this season? -- GP

63. Jarrett Culver | Texas Tech | Sophomore | Guard

Culver last season became a rare sub-100 prospect who averaged at least 11.2 points per game as a freshman for a Power-5 program that made, and advanced in, the NCAA Tournament. Just a terrific first season in the Big 12. And the second season should be even better. -- GP

64. Kris Wilkes | UCLA | Sophomore | Guard

Wilkes is a five-star prospect who scored in double-figures as a freshman in 26 of UCLA's 33 games last season. The 6-8 guard ended up averaging 13.9 points and 4.9 rebounds. If the Bruins make the NCAA Tournament for the third consecutive year, he'll be one of the main reasons. -- GP

65. Charles Bassey | Western Kentucky | Freshman | Center

Bassey is a five-star prospect and will be the highest-rated recruit to play in C-USA since Tyreke Evans in the 2008-09 season. Huge get for Rick Stansbury. It'll be shocking if anybody else wins C-USA Freshman of the Year. -- GP

66. Jaylen Nowell | Washington | Sophomore | Guard

A stud in his debut year, arguably one of the 10 most productive freshmen in the country last season. Nowell averaged 16.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.1 steals and shot 35 percent from 3-point range in 32.5 minutes per game. He was overlooked nationally but figures to be vital, if not more so, than teammates Noah Dickerson and Matisse Thybulle. -- MN

67. Marcquise Reed | Clemson | Senior | Guard

Last season, Reed became the first Clemson player in more than 30 years to post 500 points, 100 rebounds, 50 assists and 50 steals in the same season. He led the Tigers in scoring (15.8 points per game) and was the most important player in ACC play after Donte Grantham's was knocked out with a season-ending injury in January. -- CP

68. Desmond Bane | TCU | Junior | Guard

Bane led the Big 12 in 3-point shooting (46.1 percent) and quickly made a name for himself as one of the most exciting players in the country when he's got a hot hand. He doesn't dominate possessions or demand the ball (12.5 points per game was good for third on the team), but Bane has had a tendency during his career to step up in clutch moments. -- CP

69. Ashton Hagans | Kentucky | Freshman | Guard

While he might not have a lot of stat-padding performances, Hagans could prove to be one of the most important pieces of Kentucky's 2019 run. The 6-3 guard was the best player in the state of Georgia coming out of high school, but at Kentucky there's a chance his most impactful contributions will be as a perimeter defender and primary ball handler on offense. -- CP

70. Payton Pritchard | Oregon | Junior | Guard

Pritchard led Oregon in scoring (14.5 ppg) and assists (4.8 apg) last season while also emerging as one of the most prolific 3-point shooters in the Pac-12. After a rebuilding year in 2018 when Pritchard was the only returning starter, he and Bol Bol are going to the faces of a 2019 Ducks team that plans to return to the Final Four. -- CP

71. B.J. Taylor | UCF | Senior | Guard

After missing 16 games at the beginning of the season with a foot injury, Taylor returned strong and quickly returned to his role of leading the Knights in scoring (15.9 ppg) as he tallied seven 20-point performances across the final 14 games of the season. Already a 1,000-point scorer hailing from right there in Orlando, Taylor is going to go down as one of the most celebrated players in program history. -- CP

72. Oshae Brissett | Syracuse | Sophomore | Forward

If last year's postseason is any indication, Brissett is going to be a double-double monster in 2019. Brissett averaged nine rebounds per game as a freshman, had 13 double-doubles on the season and proved to be one of the most important players on the roster in the NCAA Tournament as he played all 40 minutes against both TCU and Michigan State, averaging 15 points and nine rebounds in those two contests. -- CP

73. Bryce Brown | Auburn | Senior | Guard

Attrition hit Auburn hard last season, but the Tigers maintained their place in the SEC thanks in part to the all-conference level of play by Brown. He was the team's best scorer, best 3-point shooter and gets credited by Bruce Pearl as being one of the leaders in changing the perception of and culture around Auburn basketball. -- CP

74. Xavier Sneed | Kansas State | Junior | Forward

Sneed is a bad dude. A starter in all 37 games, Sneed stepped as the teams most productive offensive player in the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight, averaging 19 points and 7.5 rebounds against Kentucky and Loyola in the South Regional. Sneed is totally dialed in to what Kansas State wants to do defensively and has the ability to not only win battles on the boards but stretch a defense with his three-point shooting. -- CP

75. T.J. Gibbs | Notre Dame | Junior | Guard

Injuries were the headlines for much of Notre Dame's season last year, but Gibbs' emergence as one of the ACC's better perimeter players sets up for a breakout season nationally here in 2019. Gibbs was thrust into the role of primary scorer and ball-handler (15.3 ppg) last year, and this year he's got to be the go-to guy and steadying presence on a roster in flux with several new faces looking to crack the lineup. -- CP

76. Jaylen Fisher | TCU | Junior | Guard

Fisher, who missed time in 2016-17 and 2017-18 because of knee injuries, hurt his knee again in the summer. But he's expected to be ready in time for the start of the season. It tells you how talented and vital he is that we are not only listing him, but putting him this high in spite of his bad luck. -- MN

77. KeVaughn Allen | Florida | Senior | Guard

We might have a little too much distance between Allen his teammate, Jalen Hudson, on this list. The bulky guard is one of the toughest guys to match up with in the SEC. Florida's on pace to remain relevant again because Allen and Hudson are back. What's interesting to me: Allen's got popcorn-shaped muscles and maybe the biggest traps in the SEC -- and he shot 91 percent from the foul line last season. -- MN

78. Ja Morant | Murray State | Sophomore | Guard

Looks like Murray State's got another guy in the backcourt who's going to be drafted, joining Isaiah Canaan and Cam Payne. Morant was a top-20 freshman last season, and now he's set up to average somewhere in the neighborhood of 17/7/7. The question is, will Murray State be able to win out in the OVC and maximize Morant's exposure come March? -- MN

79. Terance Mann | Florida State | Junior | Forward

While Trent Forrest is growing into a very good player for FSU, we're giving the nod to Mann as the go-to for the Noles. He averaged 12.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists per game and shot 57 percent, which is great for a 6-6 wing. FSU was the shock of the Elite Eight. It should be in the tourney yet again. -- MN

80. Fletcher Magee | Wofford | Senior | Guard

Dynamite shooter/scorer who helped lift Wofford to a road win against North Carolina last season. Now he and the Terriers get to start 2018-19 by welcoming in the Tar Heels. I'm predicting Magee goes for 40-plus three times this season. -- MN

81. Luwane Pipkins | UMass | Junior | Guard

The UMass assassin improved in virtually every category imaginable as a second-year player last season. He scored 21.2 points per game, and ranked No. 1 in conference play in both usage percentage and percentage of shots taken. He's also got a clutch streak. What can't he do? -- KB

82. Amir Coffey | Minnesota | Junior | Forward

What shaped up to be a breakout season for Coffey last season turned out to be only a marginally improved version of himself. Minnesota finishing 15-17 didn't help. With the Golden Gophers set to be improved, so too should Coffey, who could develop into Richard Pitino's No. 2 man in Minnesota. -- KB

83. Yoeli Childs | BYU | Junior | Forward

The emergence of BYU's Yoeli Childs was among the most underrated storylines in the sport last season. Averaging 17.8 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, he's now -- grab a seat, BYU fans -- trending to have a more productive career than Jimmer Fredette. -- KB

84. Sam Hauser | Marquette | Junior | Forward

Marquette may have one of the best 3-point shooting teams in the country next season. With Sam Hauser and Markus Howard sharing the same floor, it's not an unrealistic expectation. Hauser made 48.7 percent of his shots beyond the arc last season and averaged 14.1 points per game. His usage should only go up next season. -- KB

85. Tres Tinkle | Oregon State | Junior | Forward

After starting all 32 games and earning All-Pac-12 First Team honors, Oregon State star Tres Tinkle looks to pick up where he left off last season when he averaged 17.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per contest. All-Pac-12 production should be in the cards once again, especially if the Beavers can string together an NCAA Tournament-worthy season. -- KB

86. Ty Jerome | Virginia | Junior | Guard

Jerome started all 34 games for the Cavaliers last season. He shot 38.5 percent from 3-point range and 90.5 percent from the free-throw line while averaging 10.6 points per game. More than likely, he'll help Virginia finish in the top five of the ACC for the eighth consecutive season. -- GP

87. Dylan Windler | Belmont | Senior | Guard

Windler became one of only three players in the nation to record a 30-20 game last season when he got 36 points and 20 rebounds against Morehead State in February. The 6-8 senior averaged 17.3 points and 9.3 rebounds in 35.4 minutes per game. He was the only player in the country to average at least 17.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and shoot 40.0 percent from 3-point range. -- GP

88. Austin Wiley | Auburn | Junior | Center

Wiley missed all of last season because of NCAA issues that resulted in the firing of associate head coach Chuck Person. But the 6-11 center has been cleared to return to games this season. A breakthrough season is expected based on the way he was playing — most notably with USA Basketball — before he was sidelined. -- GP

89. Markis McDuffie | Wichita State | Senior | Forward

McDuffie was never fully healthy or comfortable last season, which is why his minutes, and production in general, took a dip. But he's healthy now and the best player on a Wichita State team that lost a lot. That should result in McDuffie's best season yet. -- GP

90. Milik Yarbrough | Illinois State | Senior | Forward

It's been an eventful off-season for Yarbrough, who was arrested in September after an injury-related accident. But the 6-6 senior is practicing with the Redbirds and is expected to have another big season. He averaged 16.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists last season. -- GP

91. Esa Ahmad | West Virginia | Junior | Forward

There is a void the size of Jevon Carter's work ethic awaiting those still in Morgantown, West Virginia after Carter and his former running mate, Daxter Miles Jr., are off in the pros. Ahmad is the most natural heir to the scoring throne for WVU, which still has a ton of talent in place to contend for the upper echelon of the conference standings. -- KB

92. Naz Reid | LSU | Freshman | Forward

LSU has a good one in true freshman Naz Reid, who already has a physically imposing frame and similarly intimidating style of play that should give the Tigers a taste of physicality it's lacked. -- KB

93. Tre Jones | Duke | Freshman | Guard

Duke has three of the most hyped incoming freshmen in R.J. Barrett, Zion Williamson and Cam Reddish, but their production may be largely dependent upon the trusty point guard play of their fellow freshman, Tre Jones. Don't sleep on Jones. He's got an equally impressive recruiting pedigree as a preps prospect, and he, too, has pro potential written all over him. -- KB

94. Lagerald Vick | Kansas | Senior | Guard

After committing to go pro, then backing out, then returning to Kansas, Lagerald Vick can rest assured of his status as a top-100 player. Even with a stellar class of transfers and freshmen set to infiltrate KU's active roster, Vick, who averaged a career-high 12.1 points and 4.8 rebounds last season, should again be an integral piece for the Jayhawks. -- KB

95. Bol Bol | Oregon | Freshman | Center

The word unicorn gets used loosely in basketball, but Bol Bol, whose height is 7-2 and reported wingspan is 7-8 (!), fits the profile. For an Oregon Ducks team that loses Troy Brown, Elijah Brown, MiKyle McIntosh and Roman Sorkin, he's going to almost certainly have a shot to put up big numbers right away as a freshman. -- KB

96. Jalen McDaniels | San Diego State | Sophomore | Forward

The athleticism and freakish ability to slice through air effortlessly makes Jalen McDaniels both an under-the-radar NBA prospect and above-the-radar stud who could carve up the Mountain West as a sophomore. Look for him to make a big jump from his freshman season. After testing the NBA waters and getting feedback on his game, he's primed to be a lead man for the Aztecs and their quest to chase Nevada in the conference. -- KB

97. Bruno Fernando | Maryland | Sophomore | Forward

Cowan is going to get the deserved pub for Maryland, but Bruno Fernando, who was quietly excellent for Mark Turgeon's Terrapins as a freshman last season, is going to get some long-overdue praise, too. The 6-10 sensation can do it all, and has agility that's bordering on unnatural for a player of his size. He has legitimate pro potential, and he'll be able to flash it plenty this season. -- KB

98. TJ Shorts II | UC-Davis | Junior | Guard

Shorts averaged 14.8 points, 4.4 assists and 3.7 rebounds last season while earning Big West Player of the Year and Big West Newcomer of the Year honors. He's the first player in league history to win both awards in the same season. It was a nice first year at UC-Davis for the JUCO transfer. -- GP

99. James Thompson IV | Eastern Michigan | Senior | Forward

The best player in the MAC is set up to average a double-double again. His 25.7 PER was tops in the league last season, and Thompson's led the MAC in rebounding, field goal percentage, win shares and offensive rating in some or all of the past three seasons. -- MN

100. Justin Wright-Foreman | Hofstra | Senior | Guard

A little-known gem from Hofstra, Justin Wright-Foreman finished fifth in the NCAA last season in points per game with 24.4. He should not be a little-known gem. Even from a small school, Wright-Foreman is among the best scorers in the game and could easily lead to the NCAA in scoring next season. Lefty assassin. -- KB

101. Jeremiah Martin | Memphis | Senior | Guard

The emergence of Martin as a high-scoring guard — he averaged 18.9 points on 13.1 shots per game as a junior — was one of the few bright spots for Memphis in an otherwise rough season that resulted in the firing of Tubby Smith. Martin spent much of the offseason recovering from foot surgery. But he's healthy now and in a position to maybe lead the Tigers to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2014. -- GP