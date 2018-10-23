College basketball rankings: The top 15 early-season college basketball tournaments and events to watch

College hoops season will get underway with a bang, as opening night is set to give us premier matchups between Duke-Kentucky and Michigan State-Kansas as part of the State Farm Champions Classic.

The event, which will be held at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indy, is one of a handful of early-season events within the sport. Inarguably, it's one of the top-3 strongest over the first half of the hoops season. What are the others? I did some digging by grading the field for the most notable to find out.

1. State Farm Champions Classic

Date: Nov. 6



Nov. 6 Location: Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis



Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis Matchups: Michigan State vs. Kansas, Duke vs. Kentucky



Michigan State vs. Kansas, Duke vs. Kentucky Comment: This is perennially one of the best tournaments in college basketball. What it lacks in field size it more than makes up for in overall star power. This season is no different. In this year's iteration we have Kansas, Duke and Kentucky, all three of which are top 4 in the AP poll to open the season, along with a Michigan State team that, despite losses of Miles Bridges and Jaren Jackson, is primed to be a favorite again in the Big Ten.



2. CBS Sports Classic

Date: Dec. 22



Dec. 22 Location: United Center in Chicago



United Center in Chicago Matchups: Kentucky vs. North Carolina, Ohio State vs. UCLA



Kentucky vs. North Carolina, Ohio State vs. UCLA Comment: John Calipari vs. Roy Williams? Yes please. Both Hall of Famers bring in realistic Final Four aspirations to the season, so this pre-conference appetizer should be fantastic. And don't sleep on Ohio State-UCLA. The Bruins have loads of talent in Moses Brown, Jaylen Hands and Kris Wilkes. The Buckeyes have talent, too, including two of their top four scorers from last season returning. The weather in Chicago will be cold, but this event is going to be fire.



3. Maui Jim Maui Invitational

4. NIT Season Tip-Off

Dates: Nov. 21 and 23



Nov. 21 and 23 Location: Barclays Center in New York



Barclays Center in New York Matchups: Louisville vs. Tennessee, Marquette vs. Kansas



Louisville vs. Tennessee, Marquette vs. Kansas Comment: When the worst team of the field in any event is Louisville, you know the field is pretty stacked. Both Tennessee and Kansas are top-6 teams, and Marquette, which has both Sam Hauser and Markus Howard back, could be top-25 by tip. The Golden Eagles have a real chance to show their mettle against Kansas, and the shooters to pull off a season-defining upset against the Jayhawks.



5. Continental Tire Las Vegas Invitational



Dates : Nov. 22-23

: Nov. 22-23 Location : Orleans Arena in Las Vegas

: Orleans Arena in Las Vegas Matchups : North Carolina vs. Texas, UCLA vs. Michigan State



: North Carolina vs. Texas, UCLA vs. Michigan State Comment: This event lost a bit of its luster when UCLA star freshmen Shareef O'Neal and Tyger Campbell were lost for the season, but there is still plenty of reasons to tune in. If you're interested in star freshmen, UNC's Nassir Little and fellow bucket-getter, Coby White, should draw you in. If you want to see an experienced college athlete go to work, you'll fall in love watching UT's Dylan Osetkowski or Michigan State's Cassius Winston.

6. Air Force Reserve Jerry Colangelo Classic



Date : Dec. 9



: Dec. 9 Location : Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix



: Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix Matchups : Gonzaga vs. Tennessee, Grand Canyon vs. Nevada



: Gonzaga vs. Tennessee, Grand Canyon vs. Nevada Comment: Gonzaga opens the season at No. 3 in the AP poll, Tennessee at No. 6 and Nevada at No. 7. I'd make a case all three are top-5 worthy -- and an even stronger one that Nevada deserves to be the highest-ranked of the bunch. The Wolf Pack bring back five of their top six scorers from last season's Sweet 16 squad, and add a freshman five-star in Jordan Brown to the mix as well as premium scorers Nisre' Zouzoua, Jazz Johnson and Trey Porter. There's a real chance three of the four teams in this field will be top-2 seeds come March.



7. Advocare Invitational

Dates: Nov. 22-23 and 25



Nov. 22-23 and 25 Location: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida



ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida Matchups: Villanova vs. Canisius, Oklahoma State vs. Memphis, Charleston vs. LSU, UAB vs. Florida State



Villanova vs. Canisius, Oklahoma State vs. Memphis, Charleston vs. LSU, UAB vs. Florida State Comment: On the whole, this event may have the most young, up-and-coming coaches. LSU fans love Will Wade, Oklahoma State fans love Mike Boynton, Memphis fans adore Penny Hardaway. Oh, and Villanova fans? They kind of like Jay Wright -- the man who has brought them two titles in three seasons.



8. Crossroads Classic

Date: Dec. 15



Dec. 15 Location: Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis



Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis Matchups: Purdue vs. Notre Dame, Indiana vs. Butler



Purdue vs. Notre Dame, Indiana vs. Butler Comment: The Crossroads Classic never disappoints. Indiana-Notre Dame was a 3-point game decided in overtime last year, the year before both contests were within five points, and the year before that Indiana-ND and Butler-Purdue were both within single digits. You're guaranteed to have a good one every year, so 2018 is no exception. I think Indiana-Butler is the game to circle this year, but absolutely tune in for Notre Dame-Purdue if for no other reason than to watch Boilermakers star Carsen Edwards. He's the NCAA's most surefire walking bucket of the season.

9. Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis

Dates: Nov. 21-23



Nov. 21-23 Location: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas



Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas Matchups: Florida vs. Oklahoma, Wisconsin vs. Stanford, Butler vs. Dayton, Virginia vs. Middle Tennessee



Florida vs. Oklahoma, Wisconsin vs. Stanford, Butler vs. Dayton, Virginia vs. Middle Tennessee Comment: Last year's winner wound up cutting down the nets in April, and other winners of the past -- Wisconsin in 2014, Duke in 2012, Syracuse in 2015 -- have manufactured remarkable NCAA Tournament runs and used their success in the Battle 4 Atlantis as a launching pad. That may mean nothing, but maybe it offers some hope to Virginia fans still stinging from that UMBC loss in the first round of the tournament. This field is pretty enticing on the whole. Florida-OU is probably the must-circle game. Florida-Virginia is the title game most likely to happen.



Before winning the NCAA championship, Villanova won last year's Battle 4 Atlantis title. USATSI

10. Hall of Fame Classic

Dates: Nov. 19-20



Nov. 19-20 Location: Sprint Center in Kansas City



Sprint Center in Kansas City Matchups: Missouri State vs. Nebraska, Texas Tech vs. USC



Missouri State vs. Nebraska, Texas Tech vs. USC Comment: James Palmer Jr. for Nebraska, Bennie Boatwright for USC, and Jarrett Culver for Texas Tech are all somewhat off-the-radar names that NBA draft junkies will know of soon if they don't already. Will USC take advantage of the openness of the Pac-12? Will Texas Tech challenge Kansas in the Big 12 as it did for much of last season? Will Nebraska end its four-years-long NCAA Tournament drought? We'll learn a lot about how those questions may be answered early on in this event.



11. 2K Sports Classic

Dates: Nov. 15-16



Nov. 15-16 Location: Madison Square Garden in New York



Madison Square Garden in New York Matchups: UConn vs. Syracuse, Oregon vs. Iowa



UConn vs. Syracuse, Oregon vs. Iowa Comment: Dan Hurley in Year One at UConn facing legendary coach Jim Boeheim, who has been at Syracuse for 40+ years, is an interesting matchup. The Huskies will be a heavy underdog to Syracuse, which has pro talent in O'Shae Brissett and Tyus Battle and hopes of making another deep run in March. Speaking of pro talent -- Oregon's Louis King and Bol Bol, the latter of whom is a 7-foot-2 specimen crafted out of a basketball lab, will be appointment television against Iowa.



12. Jimmy V Classic

Date: Dec. 4



Dec. 4 Location: Madison Square Garden in New York



Madison Square Garden in New York Matchups: Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma, West Virginia vs. Florida



Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma, West Virginia vs. Florida Comment: There's but one ranked team among this event at Madison Square Garden, but all four could be tourney teams. Overall, this field is solid. West Virginia's likely the best of the bunch but Florida isn't far behind. That matchup alone is enough to earn a passing grade. Plus, how OU fares in a post-Trae Young world, and how Notre Dame responds to missing the Big Dance are all underrated storylines entering the season.



13. Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic

Dates: Dec. 22-23, 25



Dec. 22-23, 25 Location: Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu



Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu Matchups: Indiana State vs. Colorado, UNLV vs. Hawaii, Rhode Island vs. Bucknell, Charlotte vs. TCU



Indiana State vs. Colorado, UNLV vs. Hawaii, Rhode Island vs. Bucknell, Charlotte vs. TCU Comment: If TCU and Colorado win out, we could have a terrific guard-on-guard matchup in the title game between Colorado's McKinley Wright IV and TCU's Jaylen Fisher. The Horned Frogs will be the event favorite, but Colorado and Rhode Island should give a fair amount of resistance to that end.



14. Legends Classic



Dates: Nov. 19-20



Nov. 19-20 Location: Barclays Center in New York



Barclays Center in New York Matchups: St. John's vs. Cal, VCU vs. Temple



St. John's vs. Cal, VCU vs. Temple Comment: This field's appeal is all about St. John's and just how good it might be in 2018-19 under Chris Mullin. The program has fallen on hard times, having logged three consecutive losing seasons, but the presence of Shamorie Ponds and the addition of Mustapha Heron give the Red Storm a legitimate shot to surprise as a Big East contender. VCU and Temple -- teams that won a combined 35 games last season -- should also be a worthwhile matchup. Both are expected to finish around the middle of the pack in their respective leagues.



15. Wooden Legacy