College basketball rankings: These Big 12 games could shake up the Top 25 (and 1)

Six of the Big 12's 10 schools are in the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one). So it's literally impossible, at this point, to have a Saturday that doesn't feature two ranked teams from that league playing each other.

This Saturday there are two such games:

And if those games -- plus the Kansas State at No. 10 Kansas game -- go the way oddsmakers project, i.e., with the home teams winning, there will be a four-way tie for first in the Big 12 between West Virginia, Texas Tech, Oklahoma and, of course, Kansas. It's fun stuff that suggests what most have been saying for a while -- that the league is totally up for grabs and likely won't be decided until the final weekend of the regular season.

Top 25 (and one)