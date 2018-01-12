College basketball rankings: These Big 12 games could shake up the Top 25 (and 1)
Three Big 12 teams are in the top 5 of the Top 25 (and 1) and two of them face each other Saturday
Six of the Big 12's 10 schools are in the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one). So it's literally impossible, at this point, to have a Saturday that doesn't feature two ranked teams from that league playing each other.
This Saturday there are two such games:
- No. 20 TCU at No. 4 Oklahoma
- No. 2 West Virginia at No. 5 Texas Tech
And if those games -- plus the Kansas State at No. 10 Kansas game -- go the way oddsmakers project, i.e., with the home teams winning, there will be a four-way tie for first in the Big 12 between West Virginia, Texas Tech, Oklahoma and, of course, Kansas. It's fun stuff that suggests what most have been saying for a while -- that the league is totally up for grabs and likely won't be decided until the final weekend of the regular season.
Top 25 (and one)
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Villanova
|The Wildcats' resume features three wins over schools also ranked in the Top 25 (and one). The lone loss is a single-digit loss at Butler.
|--
|15-1
|2
|West Virginia
|The Mountaineers have won 15 straight games since losing to Texas A&M. They're the only Big 12 team that still hasn't suffered a league loss.
|--
|15-1
|3
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers' lone loss is a single-digit loss at West Virginia. Their 4-0 start in the ACC features wins over North Carolina, Syracuse and Virginia Tech.
|--
|15-1
|4
|Oklahoma
|The Sooners own wins over three teams ranked in the top 15 of the Top 25 (and one) -- specifically Texas Tech, Wichita State and TCU. Their lone loss since Thanksgiving came at West Virginia.
|--
|13-2
|5
|Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders have four top-35 KenPom wins and zero sub-35 losses. Their best win is a double-digit win at Kansas.
|--
|14-2
|6
|Duke
|The Blue Devils' resume features four top-35 KenPom wins - most notably wins against Michigan State and Florida. They've won three of their four games since losing at Boston College.
|--
|14-2
|7
|Michigan State
|The Spartans needed OT to get past Rutgers on Wednesday. They are 3-2 against top-35 KenPom teams.
|--
|16-2
|8
|Wichita State
|The Shockers have won six straight games since losing to Oklahoma. They'll take a 4-0 AAC record into Saturday's game at Tulsa.
|1
|14-2
|9
|Purdue
|The Boilermakers have won 12 straight games since losing to Tennessee and Western Kentucky. They own five top-40 KenPom wins and three true road wins.
|1
|16-2
|10
|Kansas
|The Jayhawks have won six of seven since losing consecutive games to Washington and Arizona State. Their lone loss in that stretch is a loss to Texas Tech.
|1
|13-3
|11
|Gonzaga
|The Zags have won five straight games by an average of 35.4 points. Their resume features wins over Creighton, Ohio State and Texas.
|1
|15-3
|12
|Arizona State
|The Sun Devils' resume features double-digit wins over Kansas and Xavier. Their three losses are all single-digit losses.
|4
|13-3
|13
|Xavier
|Two of the Musketeers' three losses are to schools ranked ahead of them in the Top 25 (and one). Their resume features wins over Cincinnati and Baylor.
|--
|15-3
|14
|North Carolina
|The Tar Heels snapped their two-game losing streak Tuesday with a 30-point win over Boston College. Three of their four losses are to teams ranked ahead of them in the Top 25 (and one).
|--
|13-4
|15
|Cincinnati
|The Bearcats have won seven straight games since losing to Xavier and Florida. UC's resume includes wins over UCLA and SMU.
|--
|14-2
|16
|Arizona
|The Wildcats have won 10 of their past 11 games since losing three straight at the Battle 4 Atlantis. They're 2-2 against top-50 KenPom teams.
|1
|13-4
|17
|Clemson
|The Tigers' 10-game winning streak was snapped Thursday at NC State. Their next two games are against Miami and North Carolina.
|1
|14-2
|18
|Florida
|The Gators have won six straight games since losing to Clemson. Their resume features six top-100 KenPom wins and zero sub-100 KenPom losses.
|--
|12-4
|19
|Auburn
|The Tigers will take a 13-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Mississippi State. Their 3-0 start in the SEC includes wins over Tennessee and Arkansas.
|--
|15-1
|20
|TCU
|TCU's three losses are all to top-35 KenPom teams and by a total of six points. The Horned Frogs own victories over Baylor, Nevada and SMU.
|--
|13-3
|21
|Tennessee
|Three of the Vols' four losses are to schools also ranked in the Top 25 (and one). Their resume features wins over Purdue and Kentucky.
|--
|11-4
|22
|Kentucky
|The Wildcats' win over Texas A&M improved them to 3-3 against top-50 KenPom teams. Their next two games are road games at Vanderbilt and South Carolina.
|--
|13-3
|23
|Seton Hall
|The Pirates lost by 20 points Tuesday at Marquette. Their resume also features a loss to a Rutgers team ranked outside of the top 120 at KenPom.
|--
|14-3
|24
|Baylor
|All five of Baylor's losses are to teams ranked ahead of the Bears in the Top 25 (and one). They own victories over Creighton and Texas.
|--
|11-5
|25
|Creighton
|All three of Creighton's losses are to teams ranked ahead of the Bluejays in the Top 25 (and one). Their best win is a neutral-court win over UCLA.
|--
|14-3
|26
|Ohio State
|The Buckeyes have won nine of their past 10 games. Their resume features three top-50 KenPom wins and zero sub-50 losses.
|--
|14-4
-
Bracketology: UVA, WVU are new No. 1s
The Cavaliers and Mountaineers join Villanova and Oklahoma on the top line in Jerry Palm's...
-
Auburn's Wiley ineligible until 2018-19
Wiley started 22 games as a freshman and was expected to be a big piece for the Tigers this...
-
Brown vs. Yale odds, computer sims
SportsLine simulated Friday's Brown vs. Yale game 10,000 times, with some surprising resul...
-
Utah AD heard cursing Pac-12 refs
Just outside your coach's press conference is not the best place to yell about the officia...
-
USC's Melton to sit for rest of season
USC's investigation of De'Anthony Melton determined he should sit out the entire season
-
Exclusive: Martin defends Brian Bowen
Martin spoke with CBS Sports about how South Carolina landed the controversial ex-Louisville...
Add a Comment