Gonzaga for the first time in program history this month was named the preseason No. 1 team in college basketball. It made more history on Monday, coming in at No. 1 in the Week 2 update of the AP Top 25 poll for the first time. The Zags received 57 first-place votes to edge out Baylor, which received six, with ease.

Gonzaga, Baylor and Iowa were the only mainstays of the top five of the AP poll after a wild opening week that saw previous-No. 3 Villanova and previous-No. 4 Virginia take losses. Iowa jumped two spots to No. 3, while Wisconsin jumped three spots to No. 4. Illinois moved from No. 8 to No. 5.

Rounding out the top 10 this week is Duke, Kansas, Michigan State, Creighton and Houston, setting up a must-watch Champions Classic on Tuesday featuring two top-10 teams in Duke and Michigan State. The second of the event's doubleheader features No. 7 Kansas and No. 20 Kentucky. The Wildcats fell 10 spots after falling to Richmond on Sunday.

AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sunday, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

Rank Team Record Points Previous 1 Gonzaga (57) 2-0 1,569 1 2 Baylor (6) 2-0 1,513 2 3 Iowa 2-0 1410 5 4 Wisconsin 2-0 1,513 7 5 Illinois 3-0 1281 8 6 Duke 1-0 1185 9 7 Kansas 1-1 1169 6 8 Michigan State 2-0 1028 13 9 Creighton 1-0 981 11 10 Houston 3-0 949 17 11 West Virginia 3-0 943 15 12 Villanova 2-1 939 3 13 Tennessee 0-0 878 12 14 North Carolina 1-0 591 16 15 Virginia 1-1 581 4 16 Virginia Tech 3-0 570 NR 17 Texas 1-0 478 19 17 Texas Tech 2-1 478 14 19 Richmond 2-0 382 NR 20 Kentucky 1-1 363 10 21 Oregon 0-0 338 20 22 Florida State 0-0 304 21 23 Ohio State 2-0 282 23 24 Rutgers 3-0 252 24 25 Arizona State 2-1 233 18

Also receiving votes: Michigan 90, San Diego St. 86, Saint Louis 69, Louisville 55, Alabama 52, Florida 45, Indiana 38, UCLA 14, Maryland 9, Providence 7, Stanford 7, UConn 6, Clemson 4, LSU 3, Arkansas 2, Loyola of Chicago 1, TCU 1, Colorado 1, BYU 1.