Gonzaga for the first time in program history this month was named the preseason No. 1 team in college basketball. It made more history on Monday, coming in at No. 1 in the Week 2 update of the AP Top 25 poll for the first time. The Zags received 57 first-place votes to edge out Baylor, which received six, with ease.

Gonzaga, Baylor and Iowa were the only mainstays of the top five of the AP poll after a wild opening week that saw previous-No. 3 Villanova and previous-No. 4 Virginia take losses. Iowa jumped two spots to No. 3, while Wisconsin jumped three spots to No. 4. Illinois moved from No. 8 to No. 5.

Rounding out the top 10 this week is Duke, Kansas, Michigan State, Creighton and Houston, setting up a must-watch Champions Classic on Tuesday featuring two top-10 teams in Duke and Michigan State. The second of the event's doubleheader features No. 7 Kansas and No. 20 Kentucky. The Wildcats fell 10 spots after falling to Richmond on Sunday.

AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sunday, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

RankTeamRecordPoints Previous
1Gonzaga (57)2-01,5691
2Baylor (6)2-01,5132
3Iowa2-014105
4Wisconsin2-01,5137
5Illinois3-012818
6Duke1-011859
7Kansas1-111696
8Michigan State2-0102813
9Creighton1-098111
10Houston3-094917
11West Virginia3-094315
12Villanova2-19393
13Tennessee0-087812
14North Carolina1-059116
15Virginia1-15814
16Virginia Tech3-0570NR
17Texas1-047819
17Texas Tech2-147814
19Richmond2-0382NR
20Kentucky1-136310
21Oregon0-033820
22Florida State0-030421
23Ohio State2-028223
24Rutgers3-025224
25Arizona State2-123318

Also receiving votes: Michigan 90, San Diego St. 86, Saint Louis 69, Louisville 55, Alabama 52, Florida 45, Indiana 38, UCLA 14, Maryland 9, Providence 7, Stanford 7, UConn 6, Clemson 4, LSU 3, Arkansas 2, Loyola of Chicago 1, TCU 1, Colorado 1, BYU 1.       