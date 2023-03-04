It's the final Saturday of the regular season, and most races within the power conferences have been decided. Kansas is the outright Big 12 champion. Purdue is the outright Big Ten champion. Alabama is the outright SEC champion. Marquette is the outright Big East champion. UCLA is the outright Pac-12 champion.
The only power conference still up for grabs? That's the ACC — where Miami, Virginia and Pitt are tied atop the league standings with 14-5 conference records. Virginia is hosting an unimaginably bad Louisville team on Saturday, meaning the Cavaliers will almost certainly move to 15-5 in the ACC and share the league title with the winner of Saturday's game between Pitt and Miami that's scheduled to tip at 6 p.m. ET on the ACC Network.
"If anybody [would've] told me and [Pitt] coach [Jeff] Capel [before the season] that we'd be playing for the championship of the regular season [in] the last game of the year, I think we'd both be pretty happy with that," said Miami coach Jim Larranaga.
Undeniably, that's true.
Miami is listed as a 6.5-point favorite over a Pitt team that's ranked 55th in the NET, 65th at KenPom.com and 76th at BartTorvik.com. The Panthers have lost six games outside of the first quadrant, which is among the reasons they're a 10-seed in Jerry Palm's latest projected bracket for the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Regardless, Pitt remains just one win away from winning its first ACC regular-season title. Miami is trying to win its second while Virginia is on the verge of securing its 11th.
Miami is No. 19 and Virginia is No. 20, respectively, in Saturday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, where Houston remains No. 1 for the 16th consecutive day. The top-ranked Cougars have already won the outright AAC regular-season championship. They'll close the regular season Sunday with a game at Memphis that'll tip at noon ET on CBS.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Houston
|Jamal Shead finished with 25 points and three steals in Thursday's 83-66 win over Wichita State. The Cougars' next game is Sunday at Memphis.
|--
|28-2
|2
Alabama
|Jahvon Quinerly finished with 24 points and six assists in Wednesday's 90-85 win over Auburn. The Crimson Tide's next game is Saturday at Texas A&M.
|--
|26-4
|3
Kansas
|Jalen Wilson finished with 21 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's 67-63 win over Texas Tech. The Jayhawks' next game is Saturday at Texas.
|--
|25-5
|4
UCLA
|Jaime Jaquez Jr. finished with 26 points and seven rebounds in Thursday's 79-61 win over Arizona State. The Bruins' next game is Saturday against Arizona.
|--
|26-4
|5
Purdue
|Zach Edey finished with 17 points and 19 rebounds in Thursday's 63-61 win at Wisconsin. The Boilermakers' next game is Sunday against Illinois.
|--
|25-5
|6
Kansas St.
|Nae'Qwan Tomlin finished with 19 points and five rebounds in Wednesday's 85-69 win over Oklahoma. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday at West Virginia.
|--
|23-7
|7
Baylor
|LJ Cryer finished with 15 points and three rebounds in Monday's 74-68 win at Oklahoma State. The Bears' next game is Saturday against Iowa State.
|--
|22-8
|8
Texas
|Marcus Carr was 4 of 16 from the field in Wednesday's 75-73 loss at TCU. The Longhorns' next game is Saturday against Kansas.
|--
|22-8
|9
Marquette
|Tyler Kolek finished with 21 points and 10 assists in Tuesday's 72-56 win at Butler. The Golden Eagles' next game is Saturday against St. John's.
|--
|24-6
|10
Gonzaga
|Drew Timme finished with 17 points and four rebounds in Wednesday's 104-65 win over Chicago State. The Zags' next game is Monday in the semifinals of the West Coast Conference Tournament.
|--
|26-5
|11
Arizona
|Azuolas Tubelis finished with 25 points and 10 rebounds in Thursday's 87-81 win at USC. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday at UCLA.
|--
|25-5
|12
UConn
|Adama Sanogo finished with 26 points and five rebounds in Wednesday's 88-59 win over DePaul. The Huskies' next game is Saturday at Villanova.
|--
|23-7
|13
San Diego St
|Darrion Trammell was 2 of 9 from the field in Tuesday's 66-60 loss at Boise State. The Aztecs' next game is Saturday against Wyoming.
|--
|23-6
|14
Tennessee
|Santiago Vescovi finished with 14 points and five assists in Tuesday's 75-57 win over Arkansas. The Vols' next game is Saturday at Auburn.
|--
|22-8
|15
Saint Mary's
|Aidan Mahaney was 2 of 10 from the field in Saturday's 77-68 loss at Gonzaga. The Gaels' next game is Monday in the semifinals of the West Coast Conference Tournament.
|--
|25-6
|16
Xavier
|Colby Jones finished with 29 points and nine rebounds in Wednesday's 94-89 win at Providence. The Musketeers' next game is Saturday against Butler.
|--
|22-8
|17
TCU
|Damion Baugh finished with 24 points and nine assists in Wednesday's 75-73 win over Texas. The Horned Frogs' next game is Saturday at Oklahoma.
|--
|20-10
|18
Indiana
|Indiana shot 18.2% from 3-point range in Tuesday's 90-68 loss to Iowa. The Hoosiers' next game is Sunday against Michigan.
|--
|20-10
|19
Miami
|Miami blew a 25-point lead in Saturday's 85-84 loss to Florida State. The Hurricanes' next game is Saturday against Pitt.
|--
|23-6
|20
Virginia
|Jayden Gardner finished with 12 points and nine rebounds in Tuesday's 64-57 win over Clemson. The Cavaliers' next game is Saturday against Louisville.
|--
|22-6
|21
Texas A&M
|Tyrece Radford finished with 13 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 69-61 win at Ole Miss. The Aggies' next game is Saturday against Alabama.
|--
|22-8
|22
Duke
|Jeremy Roach finished with 20 points and two assists in Tuesday's 71-67 win over NC State. The Blue Devils' next game is Saturday at North Carolina.
|--
|22-8
|23
Missouri
|D'Moi Hodge finished with 23 points and five steals in Wednesday's 81-76 win at LSU. The Tigers' next game is Saturday against Ole Miss.
|--
|22-8
|24
Creighton
|Trey Alexander finished with 25 points and four assists in Wednesday's 99-59 win over Georgetown. The Bluejays' next game is Saturday at DePaul.
|--
|19-11
|25
Boise St.
|Max Rice finished with 26 points and three rebounds in Tuesday's 66-60 win over San Diego State. The Broncos' next game is Saturday at Utah State.
|--
|23-7
|26
Iowa
|Kris Murray finished with 26 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 90-68 win at Indiana. The Hawkeyes' next game is Saturday against Nebraska.
|--
|19-11