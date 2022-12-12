We started the weekend with four undefeated teams occupying the top four spots in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings: No. 1 Houston, No. 2 Purdue, No. 3 Virginia and No. 4 UConn. As I explained last week, my plan was to keep those four schools in that order until one of them lost for the first time.
On Saturday, it happened.
Houston lost to Alabama, so now Purdue, Virginia and UConn are first, second and third in the Top 25 And 1 — and, just so you know, my plan is still to keep those three schools in that order until somebody amongst that group loses. Of that trio, Purdue is the only school with multiple wins over top-15 KenPom teams. However, Virginia does have two wins over top-20 KenPom teams (and could add a third this weekend if it wins a home game against Houston). Though UConn has but one such victory, the Huskies are the only school whose undefeated record features nothing but double-digit wins -- among them a 15-point victory over the Alabama team that just won at Houston.
Bottom line: Based on a combination of records, résumés and computer numbers, reasonable people could rank Purdue, Virginia and UConn in basically any order. So, again, I'm just going to keep them in the order that I've had them until a loss necessitates a change. If you're curious, KenPom currently projects Purdue as a favorite in each of its next 13 games, Virginia as a favorite in each of its next 18 games and UConn as a favorite in every remaining game between now and Selection Sunday.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Purdue
|Zach Edey finished with 11 points and 17 rebounds in Saturday's 65-62 win at Nebraska. The Boilermakers' next game is Saturday against Davidson.
|--
|10-0
|2
Virginia
|Jayden Gardner finished with 14 points and eight rebounds in Tuesday's 55-50 win over James Madison. The Cavaliers' next game is Saturday against Houston.
|--
|8-0
|3
UConn
|Donovan Clingan finished with21 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 114-61 win over Long Island University. The Huskies' next game is Saturday at Butler.
|--
|11-0
|4
Alabama
|Noah Clowney had 16 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 71-65 win over Houston. The Crimson Tide's next game is Tuesday vs. Memphis.
|--
|8-1
|5
Houston
|Houston missed 10 of the 13 3-pointers it attempted in Saturday's 71-65 loss to Alabama. The Cougars' next game is Tuesday against North Carolina A&T.
|--
|9-1
|6
Texas
|Chrstian Bishop finished with 16 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's 88-43 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff. The Longhorns' next game is Monday against Rice.
|--
|7-1
|7
Arkansas
|Ricky Council IV finished with 26 points and five assists in Saturday's 88-78 win over Oklahoma. The Razorbacks' next game is Saturday against Bradley.
|--
|9-1
|8
Arizona
|Azuolas Tubelis finished with 21 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 89-75 win over Indiana. The Wildcats' next game is Tuesday against Texas A&M Corpus Christie.
|--
|8-1
|9
Miss. St.
|Tolu Smith finished with 20 points and five rebounds in Sunday's 69-51 win at Minnesota. The Bulldogs' next game is Wednesday against Jackson State.
|--
|9-0
|10
Indiana
|Indiana allowed Arizona to shoot 49.2% from the field in Saturday's 89-65 loss to the Wildcats. The Hoosiers' next game is Saturday at Kansas.
|--
|8-2
|11
Baylor
|Keyonte George finished with 22 points and six assists in Tuesday's 80-57 win over Tarleton State. The Bears' next game is Sunday against Washington State.
|--
|7-2
|12
Gonzaga
|Drew Timme finished with 22 points and seven rebounds in Friday's 77-60 win over Washington. The Zags' next game is Monday against Northern Illinois.
|--
|7-3
|13
Tennessee
|Zakai Zeigler finished with 12 points and three assists in Sunday's 56-53 win over Maryland. The Vols' next game is Saturday at Arizona.
|2
|9-1
|14
Kentucky
|Oscar Tshiebwe finished with 28 points and 12 rebounds in Saturday's 69-59 win over Yale. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday against UCLA.
|--
|7-2
|15
Kansas
|Jalen Wilson finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 95-67 win at Missouri. The Jayhawks' next game is Saturday against Indiana.
|1
|9-1
|16
Duke
|Dariq Whitehead finished with 15 points and two assists in Saturday's 82-55 win over Maryland-Eastern Shore. The Blue Devils' next game is Dec. 20 at Wake Forest.
|1
|10-2
|17
Maryland
|Maryland missed 22 of the 24 3-pointers it attempted in Sunday's 56-53 loss to Tennessee. The Terrapins' next game is Wednesday against UCLA.
|4
|8-2
|18
Illinois
|Illinois allowed Penn State to shoot 50% from the field in Saturday's 74-59 loss to the Nittany Lions. The Illini's next game is Saturday against Alabama A&M.
|--
|7-3
|19
UCLA
|Jaylen Clark finished with 24 points and four rebounds in Saturday's 87-64 win over Denver. The Bruins' next game is Wednesday at Maryland.
|--
|8-2
|20
Marquette
|Kam Jones finished with 25 points and six rebounds in Sunday's 79-64 win at Notre Dame. The Golden Eagles' next game is Friday against Creighton.
|--
|8-3
|21
Ohio St.
|Zed Key finished with 22 points and 14 rebounds in Thursday's 67-66 win over Rutgers. The Buckeyes' next game is Saturday against North Carolina.
|--
|7-2
|22
Texas Tech
|Pop Isaacs finished with 24 points and three assists in Wednesday's 78-71 win over Nicholls. The Red Raiders' next game is Tuesday against Eastern Washington.
|--
|6-2
|23
Wisconsin
|Tyler Wahl finished with 21 points and four steals in Sunday's 78-75 win at Iowa. The Badgers' next game is Thursday against Lehigh.
|--
|8-2
|24
Xavier
|Souley Boum finished with 21 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 80-77 win at Cincinnati. The Musketeers' next game is Tuesday against Southern.
|--
|7-3
|25
West Virginia
|Emmitt Matthews finished with 16 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's 81-70 win over UAB. The Mountaineers' next game is Sunday against Buffalo.
|--
|8-2
|26
Miami (Fla.)
|Jordan Miller finished with 25 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 80-73 win over NC State. The Hurricanes' next game is Saturday against St. Francis.
|--
|10-1