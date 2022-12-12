We started the weekend with four undefeated teams occupying the top four spots in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings: No. 1 Houston, No. 2 Purdue, No. 3 Virginia and No. 4 UConn. As I explained last week, my plan was to keep those four schools in that order until one of them lost for the first time.

On Saturday, it happened.

Houston lost to Alabama, so now Purdue, Virginia and UConn are first, second and third in the Top 25 And 1 — and, just so you know, my plan is still to keep those three schools in that order until somebody amongst that group loses. Of that trio, Purdue is the only school with multiple wins over top-15 KenPom teams. However, Virginia does have two wins over top-20 KenPom teams (and could add a third this weekend if it wins a home game against Houston). Though UConn has but one such victory, the Huskies are the only school whose undefeated record features nothing but double-digit wins -- among them a 15-point victory over the Alabama team that just won at Houston.

Bottom line: Based on a combination of records, résumés and computer numbers, reasonable people could rank Purdue, Virginia and UConn in basically any order. So, again, I'm just going to keep them in the order that I've had them until a loss necessitates a change. If you're curious, KenPom currently projects Purdue as a favorite in each of its next 13 games, Virginia as a favorite in each of its next 18 games and UConn as a favorite in every remaining game between now and Selection Sunday.

Top 25 And 1 rankings