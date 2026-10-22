Entering the 2026-27 season. the talent in college basketball has never been better. Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr., Florida's Thomas Haugh and Vanderbilt's Tyler Tanner — the top-three ranked players on the CBS Sports Top 100 And 1 list — bypassed the NBA Draft to return to school. They're among several players on this list who took the payday at the college level instead of entering the draft.

Haugh, in particular, would've likely been a top 20 pick had he entered the 2026 NBA Draft. Instead, he returned to Florida, where the Gators will open the 2026-27 season as the preseason No. 1 team. Florida has three players (Haugh, Alex Condon, and Rueben Chinyelu) ranked in the top 20 of our annual list, which highlights the best of the best in the sport.

There could be even more returning talent in college basketball if members of the high school recruiting class of 2022 — who are seeking an additional year of eligibility after the NCAA implemented a new age-based eligibility model that gives athletes five years to play five seasons — are granted a fifth season. Those 2022 graduates aren't grandfathered into the new age-based model, meaning the only way to get eligibility is to sue.

Even with the season less than two weeks away, it's unclear how many of the dozens of players suing for an additional year will actually be eligible to play. Ten players who fall under the "fifth year" umbrella — with Miami's Malik Reneau being the highest-ranked player — made our Top 100 list.

It's important to note that the panel of CBS Sports experts (Gary Parrish, Matt Norlander, David Cobb, Cameron Salerno and Isaac Trotter) was asked to consider the eligibility status and the possibility that those players won't be cleared to play after legal challenges, resulting in their ranking perhaps not being as high if they weren't in legal limbo.

Another thing to note: former Purdue star Trey Kaufman-Renn, who signed with Kansas earlier this week, is not ranked. Kaufman-Renn is a special case, as he is a 2021 high school graduate seeking a sixth year of eligibility. Although Kaufman-Renn redshirted his freshman season at Purdue, he would fall under the five-for-five model the NCAA is trying to implement.

If Kaufman-Renn were ruled eligible to play, he would be a borderline All-American player. However, with his eligibility murky at best, no one on our panel voted for Kaufman-Renn, and he is not included in our Top 100 list.

CBS Sports Top 100 and 1 players

Most players in the rankings

Duke, Florida: 5

5 Illinois, Michigan, St. John's, Texas: 4

4 Arizona, Arkansas, BYU, Gonzaga, Miami, Texas Tech, UConn, USC: 3

3 Alabama, Houston, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, LSU, Louisville, Marquette, Michigan State, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas A&M, UCLA, Virginia: 2

2 Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, Georgia, Iowa State, Maryland, Mississippi State, NC State, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio State, Purdue, Providence, TCU, Utah State, Vanderbilt, Villanova, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin: 1

Players by class:

Seniors: 38

Sophomores: 22

Juniors: 21

Freshmen: 10

Fifth-years: 10

Players by conference

SEC: 30 Big Ten: 23 Big 12: 17 ACC: 15 Big East: 11 Pac-12: 4 Mountain West: 1 College basketball's NIL arms race, from $5M to $25M+: Breaking down roster values, spending tiers for 2026-27 Matt Norlander

1. Jeremy Fears Jr. | Michigan State

Position: Point guard | Year: Redshirt Junior

Fears is the CBS Sports Preseason Player of the Year after averaging 15.2 points and 9.4 assists last season for a Michigan State team that finished 27-8 while advancing to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. In the same year that Braden Smith set the NCAA's all-time assist record, it was Fears who led the nation in assists per game, besting the Purdue All-American by 0.6 assists per contest. I talked with Fears at Big Ten Media Day. Among other things, he told me this season's goal is simple -- to get the Spartans back to the Final Four for the first time since 2019, then to try to get Hall of Fame coach Tom Izzo his second national championship just 89 miles from campus, at Ford Field in downtown Detroit. -- Gary Parrish

2026-27 CBS Sports Preseason Player of the Year: Michigan State PG Jeremy Fears earns top honors Matt Norlander

2. Thomas Haugh | Florida

Position: Small forward | Year: Senior

The face of Florida's quest to be the first team in 18 years to go from preseason No. 1 to national champion. Haugh and a few of his teammates already know what that feels like. Can they do it again? If Haugh is one of the three best players in college basketball, their chances will be pretty good. Haugh averaged 17.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists in his junior season. He turned down being a likely top-20 pick in order to come back as college basketball's most well-compensated player. He's got infectious on-floor energy, a great toughness streak, a terrific second jump and the ability to draw fouls at a high clip. Now we wait to see if he'll add a Takeover Mode to his game. — Matt Norlander

3. Tyler Tanner | Vanderbilt

Position: Point guard | Year: Junior

Tanner earned third-team All-American honors from CBS Sports after a breakout sophomore season. The undersized local product could have gone anywhere — including the NBA Draft — but opted for a return to a Vanderbilt program in the midst of a renaissance under third-year coach Mark Byington. Among returning SEC players, only Mississippi State's Josh Hubbard averaged more points than Tanner, who put up 19.5 per game along with 5.1 assists and 2.4 steals. He's a great finisher at the rim for his size and should only be better after adding muscle to his frame during the offseason. — David Cobb

4. David Mirković | Illinois

Position: Power forward | Year: Sophomore

Mirkovic is the centerpiece of an Illinois roster that returns three starters from a Final Four squad. The 6-foot-9 forward averaged 13.3 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists and is in line to be the next All-American from Illinois. He was voted preseason first-team All-American by CBS Sports. Mirkovic is a high-feel big man who can dominate on the boards and also knock down open shots. He is a projected first-round pick in the 2027 NBA Draft. — Cameron Salerno

5. Tyran Stokes | Kansas

Position: Wing | Year: Freshman

College basketball's most naturally gifted player will lace 'em up for the Jayhawks. Stokes is on the inside track to be the No. 1 pick in the 2027 NBA Draft because he can blend excellent positional size with real on-ball utility. Stokes is all of 6-8 and 230 pounds. He will bully smaller defenders and dust heftier defenders.

Stokes' big-boy drives will be a staple of Kansas' offense, and he should automatically vault to the top of the charts in transition scoring. Stokes' maturity and on-court antics have long been a point of emphasis, but if Bill Self can help his star freshman stay on the straight and narrow, he has a chance to be a terrifying two-way player who could up some bonkers numbers as Kansas' head honcho. An average stat line of 20 points, eight rebounds and three assists is firmly in Stokes' range of potential outcomes, even after Kansas' court-aided, last-second coups like Melvin Council Jr., Tre White and Trey Kaufman-Renn. — Isaac Trotter

6. JT Toppin | Texas Tech

Position: Power forward | Year: Senior

Toppin was named the Big 12 Player of the Year as a sophomore in 2025. Then, as a junior last season, he was averaging even more points (21.8) and rebounds (10.8) than he did the year prior before suffering a torn ACL in his right knee during a game against Arizona State on Feb. 17.

Exactly when the two-time All-American will return for the Red Raiders remains unclear. But when he does, there's no reason to believe he won't be one of the sport's very best players, if not the best. And it'll be interesting to see how much his jumper has come along after an offseason in which he was at least partially limited to shooting. Toppin has attempted more threes per game than he did the previous season every year he's been in college. Can he get to three attempts per contest this season -- and make above 35%? If so, that would be a new weapon for an offensive player already tough to handle. — GP

7. Silas Demary Jr. | Connecticut

Position: Point guard | Year: Senior

The preseason player of the year in the Big East and someone who steadily rose in the ranks last season. A year ago, we pegged him 68th on our top 101 list. After being the head of the snake in Storrs, Demary was an easy pick to make our five-man All-Transfer Team at season's end. UConn won 34 games and played on the final night of the season (again) thanks in no small part to Demary's consistency (and, yes, an all-time shot made by one of his teammates). Demary plays without fear and is a quiet leader who is one great season away from being yet another all-time Husky. He starred in his role, averaging 10.1 points, 5.9 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals. We think every one of those numbers improves over the next five months. — MN

8. Motiejus Krivas | Arizona

Position: Center | Year: Senior

Krivas is primed to elevate his game even higher after a breakout junior season in which he started all 39 games while shining as a paint protector for a Final Four team. The towering Lithuanian is the Big 12's leading returning shot blocker and a rugged rebounder. His offensive repertoire isn't particularly robust, but Arizona doesn't need him to be Nikola Jokic. The Wildcats need size, physicality and production, which he brings in abundance as one of the nation's most-proven bigs. Krivas went No. 7 in Adam Finkelstein's preseason mock draft. — DC

9. Thijs De Ridder | Virginia

Position: Power forward | Year: Sophomore

De Ridder was tabbed our CBS Sports ACC preseason Player of the Year. He also earned the same preseason honor from the ACC as well. De Ridder is one of the most experienced players returning to the conference after putting up 15.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists during his freshman season with the Cavaliers. De Ridder played a significant role in UVa winning 30 games for the first time in seven years. — CS

Duke named No.1 in ACC basketball 2026-27 preseason poll: Virginia, Clemson overrated; Miami underrated Cameron Salerno

10. Flory Bidunga | Louisville

Position: Center | Year: Junior (Transfer from Kansas)

Bidunga is the most talented big man to play for the Cardinals' program in years. Landing Bidunga opens up a potpourri of options for Louisville's defensive game plans because he can guard everybody. That versatility to play aggressive or passive defenses should give Louisville's staff a bit more flexibility to tweak the plan based on the opponent. It's why Bidunga was one of the most coveted assets in the portal. There just aren't many big men who can do what Bidunga brings to the table. He will also be one of the best athletes in the ACC from the jump and could lead the league in dunks. The real deal. — IT

11. John Blackwell | Duke

Position: Shooting guard | Year: Senior (Transfer from Wisconsin)

Blackwell backed his breakthrough sophomore season with a junior year that saw the 6-5 guard average 19.1 points while making 38.9% of the 7.3 3-pointers he attempted per contest for a Wisconsin program that won 24 times and advanced to its third straight NCAA Tournament. Based on that sentence alone, it's easy to understand why Duke was interested -- especially considering how Blackwell, at 6-5, has nice positional size, which has been a priority for the Blue Devils under fifth-year coach Jon Scheyer. The price tag was reportedly around $4 million. That's a lot of cash, obviously. But it'll be money well spent if Blackwell proves to be a key piece on what could be Duke's first title-team since 2015. — GP

12. Robert Wright III | BYU

Position: Lead guard | Year: Junior

The 6-1 shot machine is back for a second season with the Cougars. He'll trade out one elite freshman draft prospect (AJ Dybantsa) for another (Bruce Branch III). Wright took 14 shots per game last season. That number seems vulnerable to ticking up, as do all of his averages: 18.1 ppg, 4.6 apg, 3.5 rpg. BYU is a tough team to peg in the preseason, but Wright's spurtability and flair to improvise in the half-court vaulted him up our list. He was ranked 46th in this space a year ago. A viable NPOY dark horse candidate, too. — MN

13. Elliot Cadeau | Michigan

Position: Point guard | Year: Senior

Cadeau revitalized his career at Michigan after transferring in from North Carolina and helping the Wolverines to a national title. The 6-1 floor general earned Final Four Most Outstanding Player honors after leading the Wolverines with 19 points in the title game. Don't be surprised if he improves upon last year's scoring mark of 10.5 points per game while shouldering a greater offensive load for a remade Michigan team. His nagging point-of-attack defense should help the Wolverines remain strong defensively. — DC

14. Rueben Chinyelu | Florida

Position: Center | Year: Senior

The reigning Naismith Defensive Player of the Year is part of a massive and intimidating Florida frontline that has earned back-to-back No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament. During Chinyelu's first season at Florida, the Gators won the national title. With Chinyelu and three other starters returning, the Gators will be the favorites to be the final team standing in college basketball. Chinyelu was one of 14 players in Division I who averaged a double-double (10.9 points, 11.2 rebounds) last season. — CS

15. Juke Harris | Tennessee

Position: Shooting guard | Year: Junior (Transfer from Wake Forest)

Harris was one of the elite wings in the portal who passed on NBA Draft interest for a big payday at Tennessee. The 6-7, 200-pound sophomore can operate as a dangerous off-movement shooter who showed his feel for the game as a cutter, slasher, offensive rebounder and secondary creator. Harris can play in pick-and-rolls, but he's most dangerous off the ball. He'll be flying off Tennessee's patented wide pindowns all year. His counting stats will likely go down for a packed Vols' backcourt, but the all-around impact will be clear as day. — IT

16. Alex Condon | Florida

Position: Center | Year: Senior

Condon is a two-time All-SEC performer who averaged 10.6 points as a sophomore for the Florida team that won the 2025 NCAA Tournament, then 15.1 points as a junior for the Florida team that earned a No. 1 seed in the 2026 NCAA Tournament. Now he's back for a fourth year with the Gators in a development that played a big role in Todd Golden's program securing the No. 1 spot in the preseason Top 25 And 1. Condon is a part of what is widely considered to be college basketball's best three-player frontcourt. All three players are in the top 16 of these rankings, which suggests the label is appropriate. — GP

17. Milan Momcilovic | Kentucky

Position: Forward | Year: Senior (Transfer from Iowa State)

The best shooter to hit the market in the spring, Momcilovic might be the guy who saves Kentucky's season. (I shudder to think what UK would have been without him in the mix.) The 6-9 stretch forward made 48.6% of his 280 3-point attempts last season with the Cyclones. He'll step into Rupp Arena with a green light and the potential to be among the biggest shot-takers in college hoops. The lack of defensive prowess is what kept Momcilovic outside our top 15. If he's in the range of 17 points per game again, like last season, he'll probably be Kentucky's best player in a crucial third season for Mark Pope. — MN

18. Pryce Sandfort | Nebraska

Position: Small forward | Year: Junior

Sandfort ranked third in college basketball with 129 made 3-pointers on a blistering 41.6% last season while helping guide Nebraska to its first two NCAA Tournament victories in program history. Opposing defenses must expend ample thought and effort chasing Sandfort around screens and finding him in transition. At 6-7, he gets his shot off quickly and with a high release, which makes contesting his attempts all the more challenging. He's also a solid finisher at the rim who can make you pay for closing out too aggressively. — DC

19. Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje | Duke

Position: Power forward | Year: Freshman

Duke has arguably the deepest roster in college basketball, but it shouldn't be considered out of the realm of possibility that Boumtje Boumtje emerges as the Blue Devils' best player sometime this season. The 7-2 freshman impacts both ends of the floor and has a smooth-looking jumper that is advanced for his age and position. Due to the NBA's age requirement, Boumtje Boumtje has to play two seasons of college basketball. He's the projected No. 1 overall pick in 2028, but would go first in 2027 if he were eligible. — CS

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20. Braylon Mullins | Connecticut

Position: Shooting guard | Year: Sophomore

Mullins will be a face of college basketball this season. The Shot. The Return. The Sequel. It's all there. Mullins passed on the NBA to return to UConn for his sophomore year to do some special things. The situation has changed drastically, too. Mullins goes from No. 3 on the pecking order to No. 1 for UConn's patented movement triples. He will have every chance to lead the Big East in 3-pointers next season. But Mullins' secret sauce may be that he doesn't tie his value to the jumpers going in or not. With more on-ball reps, we should see his full arsenal this year, plus he's also a willing offensive rebounder and a competitor defensively. Mullins is in for a gigantic year. The All-American prophecies will age wisely. — IT

21. Jordan Smith Jr. | Arkansas

Position: Combo guard | Year: Freshman

Smith was the No. 2 prospect in the Class of 2026, according to 247Sports. Barring a surprise, he'll become the 31st player selected in the lottery of the NBA Draft after playing for John Calipari in what will be one of the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame coach's 35 seasons at either UMass, Memphis, Kentucky or Arkansas. Adam Finkelstein, the director of basketball scouting for 247Sports, has Smith going second overall, behind only Stokes, in his latest 2027 NBA Mock Draft. If Smith is as great as advertised, he could help Calipari become the first coach in Division I men's basketball history to guide four different schools to the Final Four. — GP

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22. Trey McKenney | Michigan

Position: Shooting guard | Year: Sophomore

We're especially high on McKenney now that Brandon McCoy Jr. will have to sit the season in Ann Arbor. McKenney's feel for how to shoot, when to shoot, is terrific. The death of the midrange shot was overstated. It's very much alive and well in college basketball, and few players have the touch from 12-17 feet like McKenney. His defense is also almost always on time. McKenney's gotten stronger in the chest and has flexible legs to keep him churning at both ends and in search of a swarm. He'll be one of the sport's best sophomores and lead U-M in scoring. — MN

23. Caleb Holt | Arizona

Position: Combo guard | Year: Freshman

Holt is going to be a productive star for a team that must replace star guards Jaden Bradley and Brayden Burries. His physical drives will fit the program's DNA perfectly, and his combination of length and athleticism will help the Wildcats remain one of the nation's top defensive teams. The five-star prospect totaled 32 points and six steals in Arizona's first two exhibitions while demonstrating the two-way chops that helped him land at No. 4 in Adam Finkelstein's preseason mock draft. — DC

24. Braden Huff | Gonzaga

Position: Power forward | Year: Senior

Huff is one of the most experienced players returning in college basketball and will be the favorite to win Pac-12 Player of the Year. The Gonzaga big man was in the midst of a career year (17.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.5 assists) before suffering a knee injury during practice in mid-January that ended his season early. The Bulldogs are entering a new era as a member of the Pac-12 and should be the favorite to win the new-look league. — CS

25. Patrick Ngongba II | Duke

Position: Center | Year: Junior

Ngongba may very well be Duke's most important player. The 6-11, 250-pound center has all the traits to be a high-level connector. He's super smart defensively and can snuff out potential advantages. Duke trusts him as a top-of-the-key playmaker. He just has to stay healthy and fully impose his will. — IT

26. Josh Hubbard | Mississippi State

Position: Lead guard | Year: Senior

Hubbard should become a 2,000-point scorer no more than three games into his fourth season of college basketball, two of which have resulted in trips to the NCAA Tournament. His name will live in Mississippi State's record books for a long time, if not forever. But Hubbard is 0-2 in NCAA Tournament games and coming off of a season in which the Bulldogs finished 5-13 in the SEC despite him averaging 22.1 points on 42.2% shooting. Simply put, Hubbard needs Mississippi State to have more success as a team for him to ever achieve All-America status. If that comes this season, it would be surprising relative to preseason expectations considering the Bulldogs are projected to finish 15th in the 16-school SEC, according to KenPom.com. — GP

27. Tounde Yessoufou | St. John's

Position: Wing | Year: Sophomore (Transfer from Baylor)

The most important player for St. John's in Year 3 under Rick Pitino. Yessoufou explored being a one-and-doner after averaging 17.8 points and 5.9 rebounds in the Big 12. Coming back was the right choice; it could lead him to borderline All-American status. His jump shot needs improving and his defense can absolutely get to another level. He's a brawny 6-5 athlete who should see significant improvements with eight months worth of tutelage in Pitino's ecosystem. — MN

28. David Punch | Texas

Position: Power forward | Year: Junior (Transfer from TCU)

Punch is an appropriate name for a physical forward who attacks the basket and the boards with reckless abandon. At 6-7 and 245 pounds, the TCU transfer bruises his way through opponents offensively. On the defensive end, his combination of athleticism and physicality makes him capable of guarding almost anyone on the floor. Even without the normal stature of a rim protector, he ranked third in the Big 12 in blocks last season. — DC

29. Amari Allen | Alabama

Position: Shooting guard | Year: Sophomore

The blueprint is in place for Allen to become the latest Alabama player to have a breakout sophomore season. Last year, it was Labaron Philon who took a massive sophomore jump and became a first-round pick. Allen is due up next. Allen is primed to play more on-ball this season with the Crimson Tide and is a projected lottery pick in the 2027 NBA Draft. — CS

30. Nigel James Jr. | Marquette

Position: Lead guard | Year: Sophomore

James Jr. is a total blur. The 6-foot point guard is an excellent athlete with a dynamic first step, and he jackhammered 14 dunks last season. James has worked hard on his craft this offseason, focusing on improving his assist-to-turnover ratio and pull-up shooting. There's All-American potential here if James is the catalyst for a Marquette team that should be drastically better. — IT

31. Andrej Stojaković | Illinois

Position: Small forward | Year: Senior

The first thing most people know about Stojakovic is that he's the son of three-time NBA All-Star and 2011 NBA champion Peja Stojakovic -- but that has nothing to do with this ranking. The reason the 22-year-old, who played in the 2023 McDonald's All-American game, is 31st on this list is because he's the leading returning scorer for an Illinois program that won 28 games last season and advanced to the Final Four. The Illini are currently No. 3 in the preseason Top 25 And 1. Brad Underwood's team living up to those expectations will partly depend on Mirkovic and Stojakovic playing at a level that supports where they're slotted on this list. — GP

32. Ivan Kharchenkov | Arizona

Position: Wing | Year: Sophomore

Was in a supporting role on last season's Final Four squad. He'll step into a starring spot as a two-way menace. Kharchnekov enters the season poised to be one of the best all-around defenders in college basketball. His 230-pound frame and lengthy wingspan should equate to him being able to guard at least four positions — and he'll be all the more dangerous teaming up with Krivas. If his 3-point shot grows from 31.7% to north of 36%, IDK how IK won't be one of the best players in the Big 12 and a likely top-20 pick. — MN

33. Shelton Henderson | Miami

Position: Wing | Year: Sophomore

Henderson got a bit lost in the shuffle of last season's elite freshman class, even while averaging 13.8 points on a stellar 56.7% shooting for an NCAA Tournament team. He's a transition menace who uses a strong frame to convert in the paint. If Henderson can improve his 25.5% 3-point mark, he'll surge onto the NBA Draft radar and further elevate a Miami program that he's already helped revitalize under coach Jai Lucas. — DC

34. Joseph Tugler | Houston

Position: Power forward | Year: Senior

Tugler is the heart and soul of Houston's basketball program and is the most experienced returner on the roster. Tugler is one of the best defenders in the sport and is coming off a season in which he averaged 8.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 1.3 steals. He will be one of the top candidates to win Defensive Player of the Year honors. — CS

35. Matas Vokietaitis | Texas

Position: Center | Year: Junior

Vokietaitis was a revelation after transferring to Texas from FAU. The high-motor, physical 7-footer averaged 15.6 points and 7.1 rebounds and drew, conservatively, a million fouls. The Year 2 transfer jump is a real thing, so expectations are super high for Vokietaitis (and Texas basketball after an A+ offseason). If Vokietaitis can defend without fouling and improve his decision-making, he's going to be even more of a problem. — IT

36. Rodney Rice | USC

Position: Point guard | Year: Senior

Rice was averaging 20.3 points per game when he had season-ending surgery on his right shoulder due to an injury suffered in the Trojans' second game of the 2025 Maui Invitational. Here's a neat fact: When Rice played last season, USC was 6-0. When he didn't, the Trojans were 12-14. Combine that with the fact that Rice was the third-leading scorer on a Maryland team that won 27 games and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2025 NCAA Tournament, and it's possible the 6-5 guard is too low on this list.

Personally, I had Rice five spots higher on my ballot. But even that will be too low if he leads the Trojans to just their second Sweet 16 appearance since 2007. For whatever it's worth, USC is 22nd in the preseason Top 25 And 1. That suggests a trip to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament is a realistic goal. — GP

37. PJ Haggerty | Texas A&M

Position: Shooting guard | Year: Senior (Transfer from Kansas State)

Certified bucket-getter who's on his fifth school in five years. (Haggerty barely played his freshman season at TCU.) His career average of 21.0 points equates to 2,158 points overall. Haggerty could hit 3,000 if he averages 23.4 and Texas A&M plays at least 36 games. Not likely, but not unthinkable. He's going to be the central offensive force on an A&M team that's TBD at point guard, and would be better suited if Haggerty played off-ball. — MN

38. Jason Crowe Jr. | Missouri

Position: Point guard | Year: Freshman

After Michael Porter Jr., Crowe is Missouri's highest-rated commitment of the 247Sports era. The five-star freshman is regarded as an electric scorer with deep range and the sort of natural playmaking ability that will make him an offensively explosive lead guard. The questions are with how he'll hold up defensively and whether he'll be able to finish consistently in the paint. — DC

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39. Aden Holloway | Alabama

Position: Point guard | Year: Senior

Holloway finished last season as Alabama's second-leading scorer. However, he didn't play in the NCAA Tournament after facing felony and misdemeanor drug charges that were later dismissed following his completion of a second-chance program. Holloway is one of the best scorers and shooters returning in the SEC. He has recorded back-to-back seasons shooting over 41% from beyond the arc after knocking down just over 30% as a freshman at Auburn. — CS

40. Malik Reneau | Miami

Position: Power forward | Year: Fifth

Reneau is one of a slew of fifth-year seniors who are currently eligible thanks to an Indiana injunction. If that court ruling sticks all season (no guarantee), Reneau changes the complexion of an already-loaded Miami roster. The 6-9 power forward has been a load 15 feet and in for years, but he quietly drained a career-best 26 3s last season and 79% of his free throws. He should team up with new Miami point guard Acaden Lewis to be a dynamic inside-out, 1-2 punch … if his eligibility holds up. — IT

41. Nolan Winter | Wisconsin

Position: Center | Year: Senior

Winter enrolled at Wisconsin as part of the same class as Blackwell and is now the program's leading returning scorer. He averaged 13.1 points, a team-high 8.5 rebounds and a team-high 1.2 blocks per contest last season while shooting 56.9% from the field. The 7-foot center has already appeared in three NCAA Tournaments but has never advanced to the second weekend, as the Badgers haven't actually been to the Sweet 16 since 2017. A lot of things will have to go right for that to change this season. But it would be a nice addition to Winter's legacy on campus to be the player who most helped Gard's program get back to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament for the first time in more than a decade. — GP

42. Dedan Thomas Jr. | Houston

Position: Point guard | Year: Senior (Transfer from LSU)

Although he hasn't been super-efficient, Thomas has been a fun, mostly reliable initiator point guard all three seasons with UNLV and LSU. Last season he played on a bad team and barely anyone saw him. Now he goes from Baton Rouge to Houston and will have the keys to Kelvin Sampson's program, hoping to come close to matching the previous All-American talents of Jamal Shead, Kingston Flemings, Marcus Sasser, LJ Cryer and Quentin Grimes. Five A-As in the past six seasons for the Coogs. — MN

43. Tahaad Pettiford | Auburn

Position: Point guard | Year: Junior

The lone remaining holdover from Bruce Pearl's tenure lost his perimeter shooting touch as a sophomore, hitting just 27.3% of his 3-pointers as Auburn struggled through league play. If he can regain it, the former McDonald's All-American is an all-SEC caliber talent. Pettiford is going to have the ball in his hands a lot, and as he goes, so will an Auburn team that is looking for a bounce-back year. — DC

44. Isaiah Johnson | Texas

Position: Point guard | Year: Sophomore (Transfer from Colorado)

Johnson was one of the top available players in the transfer portal after a standout freshman season at Colorado. Johnson averaged 16.9 points, 3.0 assists and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc. The 6-2 guard projects as an immediate starter and impact player for Sean Miller's Longhorns. — CS

45. Tomislav Ivišić | Illinois

Position: Center | Year: Senior

Ivišić is the only 7-footer to return to college basketball after draining 50+ treys a season ago. The threat of his jumper pulls shot-blockers away from the rim and opens up the paint for Illinois' horde of slashing guards. Plus, Ivišić is up to 270 pounds to help control the boards and punish mismatches if opposing defensive coordinators try to hide a small wing on him. Oh, and he's clutch. Ivišić drilled numerous big-time triples in winning time. — IT

46. Acaden Lewis | Miami

Position: Combo guard | Year: Freshman (Transfer from Villanova)

Lewis was one of four double-digit scorers on Kevin Willard's first team at Villanova that advanced to the NCAA Tournament with 24 victories. When it was over, the 6-2 guard, who was fourth in the Big East in steals last season, hopped into the transfer portal and exited a Hurricane. He's now a part of a core led by Reneau that should have Miami in the NCAA Tournament for the second time under second-year coach Jai Lucas. — GP

47. John Mobley Jr. | Ohio State

Position: Point guard | Year: Junior

If Mobley continues to ascend as a 3-point-threat point guard for Jake Diebler, he's going to be one of the best long-range snipers in college hoops. Maybe Mobley's already there: he's 39.9% from 3 in his first two seasons on 436 attempts. The Ohio native was good for 15.7 points per night last season. This season, he'll have Amare Bynum back and freshman Anthony Thompson at his disposal, giving the Buckeyes a healthy chance at a single-digit NCAA seed. Bynum and Thompson were two of our final four cuts on our list; both could make us look foolish for narrowly leaving them off. — MN

48. Billy Richmond III | Arkansas

Position: Wing | Year: Junior

Richmond spurned the NBA Draft to return for his junior season after shining as a versatile perimeter defender and elite attacker off the basket in 2025-26. If Richmond can add the 3-point shot to his arsenal after shooting 25.9% last season, he'll surge up draft boards. With great athleticism and positional size at 6-7, he'll be one of the top wings in the SEC. — DC

49. Malachi Moreno | Kentucky

Position: Center | Year: Sophomore

Moreno has serious breakout potential this season. The Kentucky big man averaged 7.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks while starting 30 of 36 games last season. Getting Moreno back was one of Mark Pope's top priorities this offseason, as he is Kentucky's most experienced returning player. — CS

50. Davis Fogle | Gonzaga

Position: Shooting guard | Year: Sophomore

Fogle could make this No. 50 rating look silly. The slick sophomore wing is poised for a mega-breakout season in a Gonzaga offense that usually presses the right buttons. He plays so hard every single game, but the sky-high ceiling comes into play because Fogle can play on the ball. The handle is real. He can get to the pull-up whenever over smaller defenders, and he has some nasty drives in his repertoire. If he adds the 3-ball, good luck and best wishes. — IT

51. Dame Sarr | Duke

Position: Wing | Year: Sophomore

Sarr started 30 games for the Blue Devils last season and was a big part of their 35-win season that ended with that instant-classic loss to UConn in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. He averaged 6.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 23.5 minutes per game. Among the highlights was a 14-point effort in Duke's victory over TCU that helped get the Blue Devils to a third straight Elite Eight. — GP

52. Quinn Ellis | St. John's

Position: Point guard | Year: Senior

It's quite likely Ellis, a Brit, will wind up outplaying his ranking on this list. He's 23, has almost seven years of experience in professional European basketball and was a part of back-to-back Italian Cup championship teams in 2025 and 2026, which included MVP status for Olimpia Milano earlier this year. The NCAA cleared his enrollment to St. John's, giving Rick Pitino a veteran point guard who could prove to be one of the top 10 floor generals in the sport. — MN

53. Stefan Vaaks | Illinois

Position: Shooting guard | Year: Sophomore (Transfer from Providence)

Vaaks was a great find for Providence last season, arriving from the Adriatic League and immediately thriving as a playmaker and high-volume 3-point shooter. Now, the 6-7 Estonian joins an Illinois program known for getting the most out of talent from Europe's lesser-known pockets. With Keaton Wagler gone, Vaaks will take on a heavy offensive load for an Illini team with designs on another Final Four run. — DC

54. Paulius Murauskas | Arizona State

Position: Power forward | Year: Senior (Transfer from Saint Mary's)

Murauskas followed his coach (Randy Bennett) from Saint Mary's to Arizona State this offseason. The 6-8 forward averaged 16.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Gaels last season and was a two-time first-team All-WCC recipient. Murauskas should be one of the best newcomers in the Big 12 this season. — CS

55. Coen Carr | Michigan State

Position: Wing | Year: Senior

Carr is the best in-game dunker the college game has seen since … Zion? Maybe ever? It's ludicrous stuff. With Jeremy Fears Jr. back to throw pinpoint lobs, Carr is going to try and rip the rim off every single game. He's the scariest transition threat in the Big Ten, and Carr can use stampede drives to be more of a terror in the halfcourt, too. Michigan State's ceiling gets really high if Carr transforms into a true turn-your-water-off defender. — IT

56. Mark Mitchell | Missouri

Position: Wing | Year: Fifth

Mitchell had an interesting offseason -- one that saw him commit to Kentucky in August before turning around and returning to Missouri. The move that pushed Dennis Gates' program into the preseason Top 25 And 1. The 6-8 guard averaged 13.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists last season for a team that won 20 games and advanced to the NCAA Tournament. Barring a surprise, Mitchell should have the Tigers back in the Big Dance next March. Winning at least one game in the event should be the goal. — GP

57. Donovan Dent | LSU

Position: Point guard | Year: Fifth (Transfer from UCLA)

We weren't quite sure where to place and what to do with Dent, who a year ago was ranked sixth (!!!) on this list. Early season injuries proved that ranking too high ... but 57 for this year is also going to be way too low if he goes all out. Dent, who strangely enough, actually announced his retirement from basketball back in the spring, will be a usage monster for Will Wade's program if he is proven eligible the entire season. Dent, like many others on the list, went to court to get a fifth year. — MN

58. Chance Mallory | Virginia

Position: Point guard | Year: Sophomore

Mallory is undersized at 5-10, but he's the perfect point guard to run coach Ryan Odom's 3-point heavy style. He dished out 3.4 assists in just 24.1 minutes per game while coming off the bench as a freshman. Look for Mallory to emerge as one of college basketball's top traditional facilitators as he runs the operation for a Cavaliers team with ACC title aspirations. — DC

59. Mason Falslev | Utah State

Position: Shooting guard | Year: Senior

The reigning Mountain West Player of the Year will lead Utah State into a new era as a member of the Pac-12 this season. Falslev is one of the most underrated and impactful players in college basketball. Last season, he averaged 16.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.9 steals. Falsev is also one of the best defenders in the country. Getting a player of his caliber back was the top priority for first-year coach Ben Jacobson. — CS

60. Boogie Fland | Florida

Position: Point guard | Year: Junior

Fland's AWOL jumper hid the fact that he did so many good things for Florida down the stretch. He was Florida's best perimeter defender, and he posted one or fewer turnovers in 19 of 35 games. Plus, he shot a career-best 63% at the rim thanks to Florida's swath of Gortat screens. If he's just a solid shooter, Fland is one of the best two-way guards in college basketball. — IT

61. Jackson Shelstad | Louisville

Position: Point guard | Year: Senior (Transfer from Oregon)

Shelstad was a three-year starter at Oregon, where he was averaging 15.6 points and 4.9 assists last season when he suffered a right-hand injury that prevented him from playing once the calendar flipped to January. It was an unfortunate development, obviously. But Shelstad is healthy now and among the high-priced transfers at Louisville expected to help the Cardinals return to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2015. — GP

62. Darrion Williams | Texas Tech

Position: Wing | Year: Fifth (Transfer from NC State)

To be clear: Another player who would be 15-or-so spots higher on this list if we'd all voted for guys suing to get a fifth year. As it happens, I did not vote for any five-for-five cases. Nonetheless, he's on the list and will almost definitely be a top-60 player in the sport if eligible the entire season. Williams is doubling back to TTU after spending his senior season with Will Wade's one-year jaunt to NC State. Expect Williams to lead the Red Raiders in scoring (again, if eligible) until JT Toppin's return sometime in the weeks surrounding Christmas. — MN

63. Miles Byrd | Providence

Position: Wing | Year: Senior (Transfer from San Diego State)

After winning Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year during his fourth season at San Diego State, Byrd will be a vital cog in first-year coach Bryan Hodgson's rebuild at Providence. The rangy guard rates as the No. 7 defender in college basketball entering the season, per evanmiya.com. He can also help offensively after averaging double figures the past two seasons at SDSU. — DC

64. Terrence Hill Jr. | Tennessee

Position: Combo guard | Year: Junior (Transfer from VCU)

Hill was part of a loaded Tennessee transfer portal class that finished No. 3 in the 247Sports transfer rankings. The former VCU star averaged 15 points, 2.8 assists and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 37% from beyond the arc on high volume. He is the reigning A-10 Sixth Man of the Year. — CS

65. Markus Burton | Indiana

Position: Point guard | Year: Senior (Transfer from Notre Dame)

The Notre Dame transfer is instant offense. Burton is an elite midrange artist who can stop and pop from the elbow at a moment's notice. His job at Notre Dame was to create his own offense on almost every trip. I think there's more playmaking here, but we'll see on that front. Burton is also a maniac competitor who could get his shot blocked twice and still have the toughness to let it rip again on the following trip. He is fearless. (Please stay healthy!) — IT

66. Bruce Branch III | BYU

Position: Wing | Year: Freshman

Branch isn't as heralded as former BYU freshman AJ Dybantsa, the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. But the 6-7 wing is a consensus top-10 recruit from the Class of 2026 whose commitment was a reminder that, yes, BYU is a major player on the recruiting trail in this new era of college athletics. If anybody seriously challenges Stokes for Big 12 Freshman of the Year honors, it'll likely be Branch. He was originally the top prospect in 2027 before reclassifying to 2026. — GP

67. Tyler Perkins | Villanova

Position: Combo guard | Year: Senior

The Lorton, Virginia, native has spent the past three years in Philly: started at Penn, then two years with VU. He's a preseason All-Big East honoree after putting up 13.7 points and 5.4 rebounds for a Wildcats team that got back to the NCAAs for the first time since Jay Wright's retirement. Perkins has a sturdy frame, good jump shot, nice defensive attributes and commendable leadership skills. Prototypical Nova backcourt stud. — MN

68. Keyshawn Hall | St. John's

Position: Power forward | Year: Fifth (Transfer from Auburn)

Hall is 108 points away from reaching 2,000 for his career as he suits up for his fifth school. He's a multi-level scorer who thrived in spot-up situations at Auburn last season while leading the Tigers at 19.3 points per game. Though Hall is 6-7 and 250 pounds, he's not a big man in any traditional sense. He's a scorer. — DC

69. Xavier Edmonds | TCU

Position: Power forward | Year: Senior

After beginning his college career at a junior college, Edmonds transferred to TCU ahead of last season and emerged as one of the best players in the Big 12. Edmonds averaged 12.7 points. 6.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists. Edmonds represents TCU's most experienced player returning after David Punch transferred to Texas this offseason. — CS

70. Massamba Diop | Gonzaga

Position: Center | Year: Sophomore (Transfer from Arizona State)

The Arizona State transfer has no idea how good he can be. The 7-1 center had an impressive rookie season in the Big 12, using his length, fluidity and burgeoning skill to transform into one of the best big men in the league. Diop has an advanced skillset that's not far from blossoming. He can hit face-up jumpers or the occasional pick-and-pop trey. He can put the ball on the deck for drives. He can protect the rim or guard in space. He can be a weapon on the glass and as a lob threat. Once the game slows down, Diop can be a terror. There's All-Conference potential for Diop in 2026-27 at a shrewd player-development incubator like Gonzaga. — IT

71. Alijah Arenas | USC

Position: Shooting guard | Year: Sophomore

A serious traffic accident combined with a torn meniscus made the months leading up to Arenas' freshman year at USC less than ideal. He missed a lot of time. He was never himself. But Arenas still averaged 14.1 points in 14 games with USC, which was a promising sign for somebody now expected to have a breakout sophomore season for a USC program trying to return to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2021. — GP

72. Aiden Sherrell | Indiana

Position: PF/C | Year: Junior (Transfer from Alabama)

Two years at Alabama gave Sherrell a taste of what he could (and couldn't) do in a high-octane offense. His surroundings will change noticeably this season, as Sherrell took a bag to transfer out of the SEC and into Darian DeVries' program in Bloomington. The 7-footer has shot 53.9% in his career and projects to eclipse the 11.1 points per game he averaged as a sophomore, albeit in an entirely new scheme. Indiana will need Sherrell to deliver on his potential in order to be in the top six of a thick Big Ten race. — MN

73. Pharrel Payne | Maryland

Position: Power forward | Year: Senior

Payne is a traditional big who operates efficiently out of post-ups while getting plenty of bunnies from offensive rebounds. He was off to a blistering offensive start last season, averaging 17.5 points on 62.4% shooting, before a season-ending injury. Keeping Payne off the free-throw line is a chore. — DC

74. Moustapha Thiam | Michigan

Position: Center | Year: Junior (Transfer from Cincinnati)

Michigan's track record of transfer-portal frontcourt players producing over the last two seasons speaks for itself. Even though Dusty May is gone, the former Cincinnati big man should be one of the most impactful players in the Big Ten. Thiam has posted 138 blocks during the last two seasons at UCF and Cincinnati. — CS

75. Tamin Lipsey | Iowa State

Position: Point guard | Year: Fifth

Of course, Tamin Lipsey is not the 75th-best player in college basketball. Some models would have Lipsey in the top-10! But this ranking is a byproduct of numerous voters understandably leaving Lipsey out of the top-100 because of the uncertainty surrounding how long Lipsey can play this season. He's currently eligible because of an injunction, but the NCAA is expected to appeal. Even T.J. Otzelberger is unsure just how long he'll have Lipsey in the mix. When he suits up, Iowa State is a completely different club. He fills a major creation void for this Cyclones' team, and he is an elite defender. He is Otzelberger's version of Baltimore Ravens' legend, Ed Reed. Iowa State forced a turnover on 23% of possessions when Lipsey was on the floor last season. He will take your ball. — IT

76. Ian Jackson | St. John's

Position: Wing | Year: Junior

Jackson didn't meet the lofty expectations placed upon him last season after transferring from UNC to St. John's -- but he still averaged 9.4 points for a Red Storm program that won a second straight outright Big East title and second straight Big East Tournament championship. Jackson getting that 3-point percentage back up to where it was in his one season with the Tar Heels is something that needs to happen for St. John's to reach its potential. If he does, Rick Pitino could become the only coach other than Jay Wright to win three straight outright Big East titles. — GP

77. Trent Perry | UCLA

Position: Combo guard | Year: Junior

The local talent was a bit player two years ago, then a supplemental piece last season. Now he'll emerge as a reliable scoring option for a Bruins team that should be in the No. 4-6 seed territory on Selection Sunday. Perry made 39% of his 120 triple attempts last season and will see his usage increase all the more due to Donovan Dent's exodus. Capable of playing on- or off-ball, too. And would you look at this, we've got back-to-back Bruins. — MN

78. Nikola Kusturica | UCLA

Position: Wing | Year: Freshman

Kusturica will play his entire freshman season at 17 after joining the Bruins as a five-star prospect from the FC Barcelona pipeline. The versatile forward scored 37 points for Serbia in a loss to the United States during the FIBA U17 World Cup. With a rare combination of size and skill, he'll be a tough matchup for most Big Ten teams if he can withstand the league's physical rigors. He'll be in college the next two years due to the NBA's age-based eligibility rule. — DC

79. Jaxon Kohler | BYU

Position: Power forward | Year: Fifth (Transfer from Michigan State)

The former Michigan State big man is one of dozens of former seniors seeking a fifth year. If Kohler is eligible, it will raise BYU's floor and ceiling. In his second season as a full-time starter at MSU, he had a breakout season, averaging 12.5 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists while also stretching the floor as a shooter. — CS

80. KJ Lewis | USC

Position: Wing | Year: Senior (Transfer from Georgetown)

Alijah Arenas and Rodney Rice should take care of the scoring for USC, but someone has to play defense. Insert Lewis. The athletic Georgetown transfer has been a plus defender for three straight seasons, and his motor is always revving. He's the type of player who could crack double figures without a single play being run for him. — IT

81. Neoklis Avdalas | North Carolina

Position: Wing | Year: Sophomore (Transfer from Virginia Tech)

Avdalas had a 33-point, six-assist performance in his second college game last season at Virginia Tech and ended up averaging 12.1 points in 31 starts. Big guard. Really talented. He'll spend a lot of time with the ball in his hands at UNC and will need to be excellent for the Tar Heels to push Duke, Virginia and Louisville in Year 1 under Michael Malone. — GP

82. Amani Hansberry | Virginia Tech

Position: Power forward | Year: Senior

Enjoyable 4-man to watch for an ACC program that's looking to hit 20 wins for the first time in five seasons. The 6-8 Hansberry averaged 14.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and shot better than 35% from 3-point range on more than three attempts per night. Productive while playing in some obscurity last season for a team that wasn't close to dancing. He's about to take on a starring role in a crucial Year 8 for Mike Young in Blacksburg. — MN

83. Paul McNeil Jr. | NC State

Position: Wing | Year: Junior

McNeill emerged as one of the top 3-point shooters in the nation during a breakout sophomore season, hitting 42.7% of his 7.2 tries per game. Convincing the 6-6 marksman to stick around was a big win for first-year coach Justin Gainey. McNeill is the sort of off-ball threat the opposing defense must always account for. — DC

84. C.J. Cox | Purdue

Position: Point guard | Year: Junior

Cox is the lone Purdue starter returning from a team that reached the Elite Eight last season. Cox started all 39 games for the Boilermakers last season and averaged 8.5 points while shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc. — CS

85. Na'Jai Hines | UConn

Position: Center | Year: Sophomore (Transfer from Seton Hall)

Hines' nickname is 'Baby Shaq.' Pretty apt descriptor! The 6-10, 265-pound center is a husky monster in the paint, who ranked 19th in offensive-rebound rate and was a sneaky-good low-post scorer for Seton Hall.

That stuff is exactly what UConn needs from its centers in its layered offensive system. Hines' superpower is his hand-eye coordination. His timing and anticipation defensively are outstanding. He ranked second in block percentage, despite not being an explosive vertical athlete. Dan Hurley's development with big men is impeccable, and Hines can be a two-way handful if he cleans his body up. — IT

86. Blue Cain | Georgia

Position: Combo guard | Year: Senior

Cain has started games for Georgia in three straight seasons and is one of three double-digit scorers back from a team that won 22 times and advanced to the 2026 NCAA Tournament. The 6-5 guard averaged 13.1 points and 5.1 rebounds last season. He should get coach Mike White to the NCAA Tournament for what would be the seventh time in White's career. — GP

87. Jake Hall | New Mexico

Position: Shooting guard | Year: Sophomore

I promise you this will wind up being a far-too-low ranking on maybe the best mid-major player that most people don't know about. Hall was a big find by Lobos coach Eric Olen; the forward from Carlsbad, California, averaged better than 16 points and shot 43.8% from deep for a 26-win Lobos team. One of the more crucial retentions at the mid-major level this season. It's because of Hall's loyalty that New Mexico has a shot to make the NCAAs. — MN

88. Xzayvier Brown | Oklahoma

Position: Lead guard | Year: Senior

With Brown at point guard, Oklahoma fielded a KenPom top-20 offense for the first time under Porter Moser last season. The Saint Joseph's transfer is back for more after averaging 15.4 points and proving himself an adept navigator of the pick-and-roll. He's got a great feel for the game. — DC

89. Donovan Atwell | Texas Tech

Position: Shooting guard | Year: Fifth

Atwell is one of the best 3-point shooters in college basketball and would be a massive addition to Texas Tech's roster if he is granted a fifth year. Atwell knocked down 130 3-pointers last season, which ranked No. 2 among all Division I players. — CS

90. Cayden Boozer | Duke

Position: Point guard | Year: Sophomore

Cayden Boozer is a winning player, even if his most memorable play (so far) would hint otherwise. Boozer is out to put the UConn nightmares in the rearview mirror for good. He'll operate as a high-level creator for a Duke offense that has so many mouths to feed. Boozer's combination of positional size, creation and big-boy drives form an incredibly valuable player. Asking your friends if Cayden Boozer is good is a strong litmus test for whether they know ball or not. — IT

91. Marcus Spears Jr. | Texas

Position: Wing | Year: Freshman

Spears was the No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2027 before reclassifying to 2026 so that he could enroll at Texas in advance of this season. He's only 17 years old in a sport with 24-year-olds, so there will likely be an adjustment period. But Spears was the only player to rank in the top 10 of both points and rebounds on the Nike EYBL circuit last spring, a fact that illustrates the type of talent the teenager possesses. — GP

92. J.P. Estrella | Michigan

Position: Power forward | Year: Senior (Transfer from Tennessee)

We had Estrella ranked 21st among all portal players because of his still-untapped potential. The former Tennessee Volunteer is a bounding 6-11 power forward who seems poised to be one of the breakout candidates in the sport. Michigan has plenty of opportunities to pop in that frontcourt. Estrella should aim to be a double-digit rebound fiend to pair with an improving mid-range game. — MN

93. Sananda Fru | Marquette

Position: Combo big | Year: Senior (Transfer from Louisville)

A change of scenery should benefit Fru, who established himself as one of the best offensive rebounders in college basketball while sharing time at the five for Louisville last season. He's limited offensively but converts at an elite clip around the rim. — DC

94. Saliou Niang | LSU

Position: Small forward | Year: Senior

Niang makes the list just days removed from being ruled eligible to play for Will Wade's program. The 6-8 wing is an explosive athlete who should be in line to start for the Tigers this season. Niang was named the Italian Lega A Most Improved Player in 2025 before declaring for the 2025 NBA Draft. However, he didn't sign an NBA contract, which left him eligible to play college basketball. — CS

95. Pop Isaacs | Oklahoma

Position: Combo guard | Year: Senior (Transfer from Texas A&M)

The well-traveled Isaacs can go get a bucket whenever he wants. He shot 40% from downtown last year and handled a ton of creation duties for a Texas A&M club that made the NCAA Tournament. Now, he heads to Oklahoma in a sneaky-interesting backcourt. The presence of stud point guard Xzayvier Brown should allow Isaacs to be more of a scorer than a true point guard. OU needs a huge year from Isaacs, especially if the Sooners' key five-in-five additions (BJ Edwards and Duke Brennan) are eventually ruled ineligible. — IT

96. JJ Andrews | Arkansas

Position: Shooting guard | Year: Freshman

Andrews finished the 2026 cycle as the No. 13 prospect in the class, according to 247Sports. He showed why by leading Arkansas in several statistical categories during a four-game summer tour in the Bahamas. The 6-6 wing may be the latest one-and-done freshman to come off the bench under John Calipari. — DC

97. Braden Frager | Nebraska

Position: Small forward | Year: Junior

Frager was raised in the shadows of Nebraska's campus. He's a lifelong Huskers fan. So how cool is it that he will forever be known as a double-digit scorer on the first Nebraska team to win a game in the NCAA Tournament or make the Sweet 16? The 6-7 forward averaged 11.8 points and 3.8 rebounds last season while shooting 48.7% from the field. How he adjusts to a full-time starting role will help shape Nebraska's season. -- GP

98. Mackenzie Mgbako | Texas A&M

Position: Power forward | Year: Senior

As always, our final five players on this list are a special writer's choice. I'm picking Mgbako, who is a former five-star prospect who has averaged 12.0 points (at a disappointing 41.3% shooting clip) and 4.5 rebounds in the past three seasons at Indiana and A&M. I saw him at SEC Media Days, where he looked to be in the best shape of his life. Aggies coach Bucky McMillan thinks Mgbako can be an all-SEC player this season. I wouldn't rule it out; there's a chance this ranking is 30-35 spots too low by March. — MN

99. Tre White | Kansas

Position: Shooting guard | Year: Fifth

White is currently eligible under a preliminary court injunction as he embarks on his fifth season of college basketball after averaging 13.5 points and 6.7 rebounds for Kansas last season. He shot a team-best 40.3% from 3-point range in 2025-26. Assuming he stays eligible, he will bring veteran leadership and production to a young KU roster. — DC

100. Denzel Aberdeen | Florida

Position: Shooting guard | Year: Fifth

Aberdeen is my writer's choice because he will be extremely impactful on the best team in college basketball. Aberdeen played a key role on Florida's title team in 2025 before transferring to Kentucky last season. If Aberdeen is cleared to play and granted a fifth year, he would start in the backcourt next to former blue-chip recruit Boogie Fland. — CS

101. Kayden Mingo | Baylor

Position: Point guard | Year: Sophomore (Transfer from Penn State)

Scott Drew's new PG1 is a gem. Mingo is always in attack mode, and he can defend, rebound, create and pressure the rim. Mingo shot 63% at the rim on a whopping 151 attempts for Penn State, even though most defenders were not scared of his jumper. They were loaded up on his drives, and Mingo still found a way to wiggle past them and get downhill. He's going to be a two-way difference-maker, but the jumper needs to become a real factor for Mingo to become a star. If the first impression is any indication, Mingo is in for a big season. He blowtorched a very good Florida defense in Sunday's exhibition-in-name-only contest. The pull-up jumper looked way, way better. — IT