College basketball rankings: Arizona rises in way-too-early Top 25 And 1 after landing two transfer guards
The Wildcats climbed higher into the top 10 as Arizona aims for another Final Four run
Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd added two guards from the portal on Monday -- namely North Carolina transfer Derek Dixon and Washington transfer JJ Mandaquit -- in his latest efforts to reload the Wildcats for another Final Four run.
Both players were top-75 recruits in the Class of 2025 and will enter next season with three years of eligibility remaining. Alongside five-star guard Caleb Holt and four-star guard Cameron Holmes, they'll form a backcourt that should be great again despite losing Big 12 Player of the Year Jaden Bradley, key reserve Anthony Dell'Orso and likely lottery pick Brayden Burries.
Arizona's current roster construction suggests it could potentially start this way:
- G: Derek Dixon
- G: Caleb Holt
- F: Cameron Holmes
- F: Ivan Karchenkov
- F: Motiejus Krivas
The Wildcats are up to No. 8 in Version 5 of the 2026-27 CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 college basketball rankings, where Michigan remains No. 1 based on a projection that the Wolverines will return three of their top five scorers -- namely Morez Johnson Jr., Elliot Cadeau and Trey McKenney -- from a team that won the 2026 NCAA Tournament and finished 37-3. That core is expected to combine with a recruiting class highlighted by Tennessee transfer J.P. Estrella, five-star freshman Brandon McCoy Jr. and four-star freshmen Quinn Costello and Lincoln Cosby to create a roster that, on paper at least, seems capable of going back-to-back.
Are we sure Johnson is returning to Michigan? Or that Aday Mara is definitely leaving?
No, not yet.
Neither potential first-round pick has publicly announced their intentions -- but, to be clear, the projection here is that Mara leaves and Johnson stays. If either does the opposite, or both do the same, the Top 25 And 1 will adjust accordingly, just like always. But, for now, that's the projection that has Michigan No. 1.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Michigan
|This ranking is based on the Wolverines returning three of the top five scorers -- specifically Morez Johnson Jr., Elliot Cadeau and Trey McKenney -- from a team that finished 37-3 and won the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by five-star prospect Brandon McCoy Jr., Tennessee transfer J.P. Estrella, and four-star prospects Lincoln Cosby, Quinn Costello and Joseph Hartman.
|--
|37-3
|2
Florida
|This ranking is based on the Gators returning five of the top seven scorers -- specifically Alex Condon, Boogie Fland, Reuben Chinyelu, Urban Klavsar and Isaiah Brown -- from a team that finished 27-8 and advanced to the second round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Kentucky transfer Denzel Aberdeen and 7-foot center Jones Lay.
|--
|27-8
|3
Illinois
|This ranking is based on the Illini returning six of the top nine scorers -- specifically Andrej Stojakovic, David Mirkovich, Tomislav Ivisic, Zvonimir Ivisic, Jake Davis and Brandon Lee -- from a team that finished 28-9 and advanced to the 2026 Final Four. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Providence transfer Stefan Vaaks, four-star prospects Quintin Coleman and Lucas Morillo and three-star prospects Ethan Brown and Landon Davis.
|--
|28-9
|4
Michigan St.
|This ranking is based on the Spartans returning six of the top eight scorers -- specifically Jeremy Fears Jr., Coen Carr, Kur Teng, Jordan Scott, Divine Ugochukwu and Cam Ward -- from a team that finished 27-8 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by four-star prospects Ethan Taylor, Carlos Mdelock Jr., Julius Avent and Jasiah Jervis.
|--
|27-8
|5
Duke
|This ranking is based on the Blue Devils returning three of the top six scorers -- specifically Caleb Foster, Cayden Boozer and Dame Sarr -- from a team that finished 35-3 and advanced to the Elite Eight of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by five-star prospects Cameron Williams, Deron Rippey Jr. and Bryson Howard.
|--
|35-3
|6
Arkansas
|This ranking is based on the Razorbacks returning two of the top four scorers -- specifically Meleek Thomas and Billy Richmond III -- from a team that finished 28-9 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by five-star prospects Jordan Smith Jr. and JJ Andrews, Furman transfer Cooper Bowser and four-star prospect Abdou Toure.
|--
|28-9
|7
UConn
|This ranking is based on the Huskies returning four of the top eight scorers -- specifically Solo Ball, Silas Demary, Jayden Ross and Jaylin Stewart -- from a team that finished 34-6 and advanced to the championship game of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by four-star prospects Colben Landrew and Junior County.
|--
|34-6
|8
Arizona
|This ranking is based on the Wildcats returning two of the top five scorers -- specifically Motiejus Krivas and Ivan Kharchenkov -- from a team that finished 36-3 and advanced to the 2026 Final Four. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by North Carolina transfer Derek Dixon, Washington transfer JJ Mandaquit, five-star prospect Caleb Holt and four-star prospect Cameron Holmes.
|2
|36-3
|9
Gonzaga
|This ranking is based on the Zags returning three of the top five scorers -- specifically Braden Huff, Davis Fogle and Mario Saint-Supery -- from a team that finished 31-4 and advanced to the second round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Houston transfer Isiah Harwell and four-star prospects Luca Foster, Sam Funches and Jack Kayil.
|1
|31-4
|10
Iowa St.
|This ranking is based on the Cyclones returning three of the top six scorers -- specifically Killyan Toure, Blake Buchanan and Jamarion Bateman -- from a team that finished 29-8 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Robert Morris transfer Ryan Prather Jr., Northwestern transfer Tre Singleton, Bradley transfer JaQuan Johnson, Kansas State transfer Taj Manning, Northern Iowa transfer Leon Bond III, four-star prospects Dorian Rinaldo-Komian, Jackson Kiss and Christian Wiggins and three-star prospect Yusef Gray Jr.
|1
|29-8
|11
Virginia
|This ranking is based on the Cavaliers returning five of the top 10 scorers -- specifically Thijs De Ridder, Sam Lewis, Chance Mallory, Johann Gunloh and Elijah Gertrude -- from a team that finished 30-6 and advanced to the second round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will eventually be joined by a recruiting class -- but Virginia currently has zero prospects committed.
|--
|30-6
|12
Houston
|This ranking is based on the Cougars returning three of the top seven scorers -- specifically Joseph Tugler, Mercy Miller and Chase McCarty -- from a team that finished 30-7 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by LSU transfer Dedan Thomas Jr., Kent State transfer Delrecco Gillespie and four-star prospects Arafan Diane and Ikenna Alozie and
|--
|30-7
|13
Texas
|This ranking is based on the Longhorns returning two of the top 10 scorers -- specifically Matas Vokietaitis and Declan Duru -- from a team that finished 21-15 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by TCU transfer David Punch, Colorado transfer Isaiah Johnson, four-star prospects Austin Goosby, Bo Ogden and Joe Sterling.
|--
|21-15
|14
Purdue
|This ranking is based on the Boilermakers returning five of the top nine scorers -- specifically C.J. Cox, Daniel Jacobsen, Omer Mayer, Gicarri Harris and Jack Benter -- from a team that finished 30-9 and advanced to the Elite Eight of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by 2024 Ivy League Player of the Year Caden Pierce, and four-star prospects Luke Ertel, Jacob Webber and Sinan Huan.
|1
|30-9
|15
St. John's
|This ranking is based on the Red Storm returning five of the top nine scorers -- specifically Ian Jackson, Joson Sanon, Dylan Darling, Ruben Prey and Lefteris Liotopoulos -- from a team that finished 30-7 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will eventually be joined by a recruiting class -- but St. John's currently has zero prospects committed.
|1
|30-7
|16
N. Carolina
|This ranking is based on the Tar Heels returning three of the top 10 scorers -- specifically Henri Veesaar, Jarin Stevenson and Jaydon Young -- from a team that finished 24-9 and advanced to the first round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Virginia Tech transfer Neoklis Avdalas and four-star prospect Maximo Adams.
|2
|24-9
|17
Louisville
|This ranking is based on the Cardinals returning the fifth-leading scorer -- specifically Adrian Wooley -- from a team that finished 24-11 and advanced to the second round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Kansas transfer Flory Bidunga, Oregon transfer Jackson Shelstad and former G League player London Johnson.
|--
|24-11
|18
Texas Tech
|This ranking is based on the Red Raiders returning three of the top seven scorers -- specifically JT Toppin, Josiah Moseley and Luke Bamgboye -- from a team that finished 23-11 and advanced to the second round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by four-star prospect Dakari Spear.
|--
|23-11
|19
USC
|This ranking is based on the Trojans returning three of the top five scorers -- specifically Rodney Rice, Alijah Arenas and Jacob Cofie -- from a team that finished 18-14 and missed the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by five-star prospect Christian Collins and four-star prospects Adonis Ratliff and Darius Ratliff.
|--
|18-14
|20
Alabama
|This ranking is based on the Crimson Tide returning two of the top eight scorers -- specifically Aden Holloway and London Jemison -- from a team that finished 25-10 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Kentucky transfer Brandon Garrison and four-star prospects Qayden Samuels, Jaxon Richardson and Tarris Bouie.
|--
|25-10
|21
Nebraska
|This ranking is based on the Cornhuskers returning five of the top nine scorers -- specifically Pryce Sandfort, Braden Frager, Ugnius Jarusevicius, Connor Essegian and Cale Jacobsen --- from a team that finished 28-7 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Belmont transfer Sam Orme and four-star prospects Colin Rice and Jacob Lanier.
|--
|28-7
|22
Vanderbilt
|This ranking is based on the Commodores returning three of the top 10 scorers -- specifically Tyler Tanner, Chandler Bing and Mike James -- from a team that finished 27-9 and advanced to the second round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by four-star prospects Ethan Mgbako, Anthony Brown and Jackson Sheffield.
|--
|27-9
|23
Kansas
|This ranking is based on the Jayhawks returning one of the top seven scorers -- specifically Kohl Rosario -- from a team that finished 24-11 and advanced to the second round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by five-star prospect Taylen Kinney and four-star prospects Davion Adkins, Trent Perry and Luke Barnett.
|--
|24-11
|24
Iowa
|This ranking is based on the Hawkeyes returning five of the top eight scorers -- specifically Cooper Koch, Cam Manyawu, Kael Combs, Tate Sage and Isaia Howard -- from a team that finished 24-13 and advanced to the Elite Eight of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by four-star prospect Ethan Harris and three-star prospect Jaidyn Coon.
|--
|24-13
|25
TCU
|This ranking is based on the Horned Frogs returning five of the top seven scorers -- specifically Xavier Edmonds, Micah Robinson, Liutauras Lelevicius, Brock Harding and Tanner Toolson -- from a team that finished 23-12 and advanced to the second round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by JUCO prospect Trent Lincoln.
|--
|23-12
|26
Saint Louis
|This ranking is based on the Billikens returning five of the top seven scorers -- specifically Trey Green, Amari McCottry, Kellen Thames, Ishan Sharma and Quentin Jones -- from a team that finished 29-6 and advanced to the second round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by four-star prospect Jermel Thomas.
|--
|29-6