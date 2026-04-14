1 Michigan This ranking is based on the Wolverines returning three of the top five scorers -- specifically Morez Johnson Jr., Elliot Cadeau and Trey McKenney -- from a team that finished 37-3 and won the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by five-star prospect Brandon McCoy Jr., Tennessee transfer J.P. Estrella, and four-star prospects Lincoln Cosby, Quinn Costello and Joseph Hartman. -- 37-3

2 Florida This ranking is based on the Gators returning five of the top seven scorers -- specifically Alex Condon, Boogie Fland, Reuben Chinyelu, Urban Klavsar and Isaiah Brown -- from a team that finished 27-8 and advanced to the second round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Kentucky transfer Denzel Aberdeen and 7-foot center Jones Lay. -- 27-8

3 Illinois This ranking is based on the Illini returning six of the top nine scorers -- specifically Andrej Stojakovic, David Mirkovich, Tomislav Ivisic, Zvonimir Ivisic, Jake Davis and Brandon Lee -- from a team that finished 28-9 and advanced to the 2026 Final Four. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Providence transfer Stefan Vaaks, four-star prospects Quintin Coleman and Lucas Morillo and three-star prospects Ethan Brown and Landon Davis. -- 28-9

4 Michigan St. This ranking is based on the Spartans returning six of the top eight scorers -- specifically Jeremy Fears Jr., Coen Carr, Kur Teng, Jordan Scott, Divine Ugochukwu and Cam Ward -- from a team that finished 27-8 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by four-star prospects Ethan Taylor, Carlos Mdelock Jr., Julius Avent and Jasiah Jervis. -- 27-8

5 Duke This ranking is based on the Blue Devils returning three of the top six scorers -- specifically Caleb Foster, Cayden Boozer and Dame Sarr -- from a team that finished 35-3 and advanced to the Elite Eight of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by five-star prospects Cameron Williams, Deron Rippey Jr. and Bryson Howard. -- 35-3

6 Arkansas This ranking is based on the Razorbacks returning two of the top four scorers -- specifically Meleek Thomas and Billy Richmond III -- from a team that finished 28-9 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by five-star prospects Jordan Smith Jr. and JJ Andrews, Furman transfer Cooper Bowser and four-star prospect Abdou Toure. -- 28-9

7 UConn This ranking is based on the Huskies returning four of the top eight scorers -- specifically Solo Ball, Silas Demary, Jayden Ross and Jaylin Stewart -- from a team that finished 34-6 and advanced to the championship game of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by four-star prospects Colben Landrew and Junior County. -- 34-6

8 Arizona This ranking is based on the Wildcats returning two of the top five scorers -- specifically Motiejus Krivas and Ivan Kharchenkov -- from a team that finished 36-3 and advanced to the 2026 Final Four. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by North Carolina transfer Derek Dixon, Washington transfer JJ Mandaquit, five-star prospect Caleb Holt and four-star prospect Cameron Holmes. 2 36-3

9 Gonzaga This ranking is based on the Zags returning three of the top five scorers -- specifically Braden Huff, Davis Fogle and Mario Saint-Supery -- from a team that finished 31-4 and advanced to the second round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Houston transfer Isiah Harwell and four-star prospects Luca Foster, Sam Funches and Jack Kayil. 1 31-4

10 Iowa St. This ranking is based on the Cyclones returning three of the top six scorers -- specifically Killyan Toure, Blake Buchanan and Jamarion Bateman -- from a team that finished 29-8 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Robert Morris transfer Ryan Prather Jr., Northwestern transfer Tre Singleton, Bradley transfer JaQuan Johnson, Kansas State transfer Taj Manning, Northern Iowa transfer Leon Bond III, four-star prospects Dorian Rinaldo-Komian, Jackson Kiss and Christian Wiggins and three-star prospect Yusef Gray Jr. 1 29-8

11 Virginia This ranking is based on the Cavaliers returning five of the top 10 scorers -- specifically Thijs De Ridder, Sam Lewis, Chance Mallory, Johann Gunloh and Elijah Gertrude -- from a team that finished 30-6 and advanced to the second round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will eventually be joined by a recruiting class -- but Virginia currently has zero prospects committed. -- 30-6

12 Houston This ranking is based on the Cougars returning three of the top seven scorers -- specifically Joseph Tugler, Mercy Miller and Chase McCarty -- from a team that finished 30-7 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by LSU transfer Dedan Thomas Jr., Kent State transfer Delrecco Gillespie and four-star prospects Arafan Diane and Ikenna Alozie and -- 30-7

13 Texas This ranking is based on the Longhorns returning two of the top 10 scorers -- specifically Matas Vokietaitis and Declan Duru -- from a team that finished 21-15 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by TCU transfer David Punch, Colorado transfer Isaiah Johnson, four-star prospects Austin Goosby, Bo Ogden and Joe Sterling. -- 21-15

14 Purdue This ranking is based on the Boilermakers returning five of the top nine scorers -- specifically C.J. Cox, Daniel Jacobsen, Omer Mayer, Gicarri Harris and Jack Benter -- from a team that finished 30-9 and advanced to the Elite Eight of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by 2024 Ivy League Player of the Year Caden Pierce, and four-star prospects Luke Ertel, Jacob Webber and Sinan Huan. 1 30-9

15 St. John's This ranking is based on the Red Storm returning five of the top nine scorers -- specifically Ian Jackson, Joson Sanon, Dylan Darling, Ruben Prey and Lefteris Liotopoulos -- from a team that finished 30-7 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will eventually be joined by a recruiting class -- but St. John's currently has zero prospects committed. 1 30-7

16 N. Carolina This ranking is based on the Tar Heels returning three of the top 10 scorers -- specifically Henri Veesaar, Jarin Stevenson and Jaydon Young -- from a team that finished 24-9 and advanced to the first round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Virginia Tech transfer Neoklis Avdalas and four-star prospect Maximo Adams. 2 24-9

17 Louisville This ranking is based on the Cardinals returning the fifth-leading scorer -- specifically Adrian Wooley -- from a team that finished 24-11 and advanced to the second round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Kansas transfer Flory Bidunga, Oregon transfer Jackson Shelstad and former G League player London Johnson. -- 24-11

18 Texas Tech This ranking is based on the Red Raiders returning three of the top seven scorers -- specifically JT Toppin, Josiah Moseley and Luke Bamgboye -- from a team that finished 23-11 and advanced to the second round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by four-star prospect Dakari Spear. -- 23-11

19 USC This ranking is based on the Trojans returning three of the top five scorers -- specifically Rodney Rice, Alijah Arenas and Jacob Cofie -- from a team that finished 18-14 and missed the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by five-star prospect Christian Collins and four-star prospects Adonis Ratliff and Darius Ratliff. -- 18-14

20 Alabama This ranking is based on the Crimson Tide returning two of the top eight scorers -- specifically Aden Holloway and London Jemison -- from a team that finished 25-10 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Kentucky transfer Brandon Garrison and four-star prospects Qayden Samuels, Jaxon Richardson and Tarris Bouie. -- 25-10

21 Nebraska This ranking is based on the Cornhuskers returning five of the top nine scorers -- specifically Pryce Sandfort, Braden Frager, Ugnius Jarusevicius, Connor Essegian and Cale Jacobsen --- from a team that finished 28-7 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Belmont transfer Sam Orme and four-star prospects Colin Rice and Jacob Lanier. -- 28-7

22 Vanderbilt This ranking is based on the Commodores returning three of the top 10 scorers -- specifically Tyler Tanner, Chandler Bing and Mike James -- from a team that finished 27-9 and advanced to the second round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by four-star prospects Ethan Mgbako, Anthony Brown and Jackson Sheffield. -- 27-9

23 Kansas This ranking is based on the Jayhawks returning one of the top seven scorers -- specifically Kohl Rosario -- from a team that finished 24-11 and advanced to the second round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by five-star prospect Taylen Kinney and four-star prospects Davion Adkins, Trent Perry and Luke Barnett. -- 24-11

24 Iowa This ranking is based on the Hawkeyes returning five of the top eight scorers -- specifically Cooper Koch, Cam Manyawu, Kael Combs, Tate Sage and Isaia Howard -- from a team that finished 24-13 and advanced to the Elite Eight of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by four-star prospect Ethan Harris and three-star prospect Jaidyn Coon. -- 24-13

25 TCU This ranking is based on the Horned Frogs returning five of the top seven scorers -- specifically Xavier Edmonds, Micah Robinson, Liutauras Lelevicius, Brock Harding and Tanner Toolson -- from a team that finished 23-12 and advanced to the second round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by JUCO prospect Trent Lincoln. -- 23-12