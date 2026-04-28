College basketball rankings: Arkansas rises as John Calipari adds to loaded Razorbacks recruiting class
Calipari continues to prove that he's clearly winning the breakup following his departure from Kentucky in 2024
Most would agree, even with the benefit of hindsight, that it was still time for John Calipari and Kentucky to divorce after 15 seasons following five years of zero trips to the Sweet 16. That said, it's hard to argue against the point that Calipari is doing better post-Kentucky departure than UK is doing in his absence.
Monday was the latest reminder.
That's when Calipari -- now Arkansas coach, of course -- secured a commitment from Miikka Muurinen, a 6-foot-10 forward from Finland whose pledge gives the Razorbacks three five-star prospects in the Class of 2026 and what 247Sports has labeled as college basketball's top recruiting haul. It's a development that pushed Arkansas up to No. 7 in Version 11 of the 2026-27 CBS Sports Preseason Top 25 And 1 college basketball rankings.
Kentucky remains unranked.
So, yeah, Calipari is clearly winning this breakup, given that he is coming off of back-to-back trips to the Sweet 16 and is now set to enter Year 3 at Arkansas with a preseason top-10 team. Things have not gone as smoothly at Kentucky for Calipari's replacement, Mark Pope, who finished tied for sixth and tied for seventh in the SEC in his first two years at Kentucky -- the second of which was injury riddled but still disappointing -- and has missed on multiple recruiting targets over the past month while his predecessor (Calipari) and biggest rival (Louisville) are both building Final Four-caliber rosters.
Does Pope still have time to flip things?
With all of the money at his disposal, the answer, I think, is yes. And if you're looking for a prediction, mine would be that somehow, someway, by the time everything settles, Pope will have a roster worthy of being ranked. If he doesn't, things will get uglier -- and fast. Because, as everyone understands, there's little patience for mediocre rosters at Kentucky. So if Pope and his staff don't spend the coming weeks and months assembling an impressive one, they'll have to overachieve wildly to ensure they're back on the sideline for the 2027-28 season.
Anyway ...
Only two other developments impacted Version 11 of the Top 25 And 1.
One is Virginia getting a commitment from UC Irvine transfer Jurian Dixon, a 6-4 guard who averaged 15.9 points this past season. His pledge moved Virginia up to No. 10 in the Top 25 And 1. The other is the removal of Morez Johnson Jr. from Michigan's projected roster. Simply put, at this point, most indications are that Johnson and Aday Mara will join frontcourt mate Yaxel Lendeborg in the 2026 NBA Draft and forgo their remaining years of eligibility. If not, which is definitely possible, I'll adjust. But, for now, Johnson and Mara are off of Michigan's projected roster, and the Wolverines are sitting at No. 3 in the Top 25 And 1 behind only Florida and Duke.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Florida
|This ranking is based on the Gators returning six of the top seven scorers -- specifically Thomas Haugh, Alex Condon, Boogie Fland, Reuben Chinyelu, Urban Klavsar and Isaiah Brown -- from a team that finished 27-8 and advanced to the second round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Kentucky transfer Denzel Aberdeen and 7-foot center Jones Lay.
|--
|27-8
|2
Duke
|This ranking is based on the Blue Devils returning four of the top six scorers -- specifically Patrick Ngongba II, Caleb Foster, Cayden Boozer and Dame Sarr -- from a team that finished 35-3 and advanced to the Elite Eight of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Wisconsin transfer John Blackwell, Belmont transfer Drew Scharnowski and five-star prospects Cameron Williams, Deron Rippey Jr. and Bryson Howard.
|1
|35-3
|3
Michigan
|This ranking is based on the Wolverines returning two of the top five scorers -- specifically Elliot Cadeau and Trey McKenney -- from a team that finished 37-3 and won the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Tennessee transfer J.P. Estrella, Cincinnati transfer Moustapha Thiam, LSU transfer Jalen Reed, five-star prospect Brandon McCoy Jr., and four-star prospects Lincoln Cosby, Quinn Costello and Joseph Hartman.
|1
|37-3
|4
Illinois
|This ranking is based on the Illini returning six of the top nine scorers -- specifically Andrej Stojakovic, David Mirkovich, Tomislav Ivisic, Zvonimir Ivisic, Jake Davis and Brandon Lee -- from a team that finished 28-9 and advanced to the 2026 Final Four. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Providence transfer Stefan Vaaks, four-star prospects Quintin Coleman and Lucas Morillo and three-star prospects Ethan Brown and Landon Davis.
|--
|28-9
|5
UConn
|This ranking is based on the Huskies returning three of the top seven scorers -- specifically Braylon Mullins, Silas Demary and Jayden Ross -- from a team that finished 34-6 and advanced to the championship game of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Duke transfer Nikolas Khamenia, Seton Hall transfer Najai Hines, Stanford transfer Oskar Giltay and four-star prospects Colben Landrew and Junior County.
|--
|34-6
|6
Michigan St.
|This ranking is based on the Spartans returning five of the top eight scorers -- specifically Jeremy Fears Jr., Coen Carr, Kur Teng, Jordan Scott and Cam Ward -- from a team that finished 27-8 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Charlotte transfer Anton Bonke and four-star prospects Ethan Taylor, Carlos Medlock Jr., Julius Avent and Jasiah Jervis.
|--
|27-8
|7
Arkansas
|This ranking is based on the Razorbacks returning two of the top four scorers -- specifically Meleek Thomas and Billy Richmond III -- from a team that finished 28-9 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by five-star prospects Jordan Smith Jr., JJ Andrews and Miikka Muurinen, Furman transfer Cooper Bowser, Georgia transfer Jeremiah Wilkinson and four-star prospect Abdou Toure.
|3
|28-9
|8
Texas
|This ranking is based on the Longhorns returning one of the top two scorers -- specifically Matas Vokietaitis -- from a team that finished 21-15 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by TCU transfer David Punch, Colorado transfer Isaiah Johnson, Tennessee transfer Amari Evans, Auburn transfer Elyjah Freeman, Saint Mary's transfer Mikey Lewis and four-star prospects Austin Goosby, Bo Ogden and Joe Sterling.
|1
|21-15
|9
Arizona
|This ranking is based on the Wildcats returning two of the top five scorers -- specifically Motiejus Krivas and Ivan Kharchenkov -- from a team that finished 36-3 and advanced to the 2026 Final Four. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by North Carolina transfer Derek Dixon, Washington transfer JJ Mandaquit, five-star prospect Caleb Holt and four-star prospect Cameron Holmes.
|1
|36-3
|10
Virginia
|This ranking is based on the Cavaliers returning five of the top 10 scorers -- specifically Thijs De Ridder, Sam Lewis, Chance Mallory, Johann Gunloh and Elijah Gertrude -- from a team that finished 30-6 and advanced to the second round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by UC Irvine transfer Jurian Dixon.
|2
|30-6
|11
Gonzaga
|This ranking is based on the Zags returning three of the top five scorers -- specifically Braden Huff, Davis Fogle and Mario Saint-Supery -- from a team that finished 31-4 and advanced to the second round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Houston transfer Isiah Harwell and four-star prospects Luca Foster, Sam Funches and Jack Kayil.
|2
|31-4
|12
Iowa St.
|This ranking is based on the Cyclones returning three of the top six scorers -- specifically Killyan Toure, Blake Buchanan and Jamarion Bateman -- from a team that finished 29-8 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Robert Morris transfer Ryan Prather Jr., Northwestern transfer Tre Singleton, Bradley transfer JaQuan Johnson, Kansas State transfer Taj Manning, Northern Iowa transfer Leon Bond III, four-star prospects Dorian Rinaldo-Komian, Jackson Kiss and Christian Wiggins and three-star prospect Yusef Gray Jr.
|1
|29-8
|13
Houston
|This ranking is based on the Cougars returning three of the top seven scorers -- specifically Joseph Tugler, Mercy Miller and Chase McCarty -- from a team that finished 30-7 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by LSU transfer Dedan Thomas Jr., Kent State transfer Delrecco Gillespie and four-star prospects Arafan Diane and Ikenna Alozie and
|--
|30-7
|14
USC
|This ranking is based on the Trojans returning three of the top five scorers -- specifically Rodney Rice, Alijah Arenas and Jacob Cofie -- from a team that finished 18-14 and missed the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by five-star prospect Christian Collins, four-star prospects Adonis Ratliff and Darius Ratliff, Georgetown transfer KJ Lewis, UConn transfer Eric Reibe and Colgate transfer Jalen Cox.
|--
|18-14
|15
Louisville
|This ranking is based on the Cardinals returning the fifth-leading scorer -- specifically Adrian Wooley -- from a team that finished 24-11 and advanced to the second round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Kansas transfer Flory Bidunga, Oregon transfer Jackson Shelstad, Arkansas transfer Karter Knox, Iowa transfer Alvaro Folgueiras, Dayton transfer De'Shayne Montgomery, USC transfer Gabe Dynes and former G League player London Johnson.
|--
|24-11
|16
St. John's
|This ranking is based on the Red Storm returning two of the top eight scorers -- specifically Ian Jackson and Ruben Prey -- from a team that finished 30-7 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Syracuse transfer Donnie Freeman, Columbia transfer Avery Brown and international prospects Quinn Ellis, Djordije Jovanovic and Lazar Stojkovic.
|--
|30-7
|17
Tennessee
|This ranking is based on the Vols returning two of the top 10 scorers -- specifically Dewayne Brown II and Ethan Burg -- from a team that finished 25-12 and advanced to the Elite Eight of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Notre Dame transfer Jalen Haralson, Cal transfer Dai Dai Ames, Belmont transfer Tyler Lundblade, VCU transfer Terrence Hill Jr., Loyola Chicago transfer Miles Rubin, Kennesaw State transfer Braedan Lue, four-star prospects Christopher Washington Jr., Ralph Scott and Manny Green, and three-star prospect Marquis Clark.
|--
|25-12
|18
Alabama
|This ranking is based on the Crimson Tide returning four of the top 10 scorers -- specifically Aden Holloway, Amari Allen, London Jemison and Keitenn Bristow -- from a team that finished 25-10 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Boise State transfer Drew Fielder, Kentucky transfer Brandon Garrison, NC State transfer Cole Cloer, Mississippi State transfer Jamarion Davis-Fleming and four-star prospects Qayden Samuels, Jaxon Richardson and Tarris Bouie.
|--
|25-10
|19
Purdue
|This ranking is based on the Boilermakers returning five of the top nine scorers -- specifically C.J. Cox, Daniel Jacobsen, Omer Mayer, Gicarri Harris and Jack Benter -- from a team that finished 30-9 and advanced to the Elite Eight of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by 2024 Ivy League Player of the Year Caden Pierce, and four-star prospects Luke Ertel, Jacob Webber and Sinan Huan.
|--
|30-9
|20
Indiana
|This ranking is based on the Hoosiers returning one of the top eight scorers -- specifically Trent Sisley -- from a team that finished 18-14 and missed the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Notre Dame transfer Markus Burton, Villanova transfer Bryce Lindsay, Alabama transfer Aiden Sherrell, SMU transfer Samet Yigitoglu, Duke transfer Darren Harris, Georgia Tech transfer Jaeden Mustaf and four-star prospects Vaugn Karvala, Prince-Alexander Moody and Trevor Manhertz.
|--
|18-14
|21
Miami
|This ranking is based on the Hurricanes returning three of the top seven scorers -- specifically Shelton Henderson, Dante Allen and Marcus Allen -- from a team that finished 26-9 and advanced to the second round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Villanova transfer Acaden Lewis, Robert Morris transfer DeSean Goode, Georgia transfer Somto Cyril and four-star prospect Caleb Gaskins.
|--
|26-9
|22
BYU
|This ranking is based on the Cougars returning two of the top eight scorers -- specifically Robert Wright III and Khadim Mboup -- from a team that finished 23-12 and advanced to the first round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by five-star prospect Bruce Branch III, four-star prospect Dean Rueckert, Kentucky transfer Collin Chandler, Clemson transfer Jake Wahlin, Syracuse transfer Tyler Betsey and UC Riverside transfer Nate Pickens, the last of whom committed to BYU last May but missed the season with an ankle injury.
|--
|23-12
|23
Vanderbilt
|This ranking is based on the Commodores returning two of the top nine scorers -- specifically Tyler Tanner and Chandler Bing -- from a team that finished 27-9 and advanced to the second round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Nebraska transfer Berke Buyuktuncel, Washington State transfer Ace Glass, Auburn transfer Sebastian Williams-Adams, Colorado transfer Bangot Dak, Missouri transfer T.O. Barrett and four-star prospects Ethan Mgbako, Anthony Brown and Jackson Sheffield.
|--
|27-9
|24
Nebraska
|This ranking is based on the Cornhuskers returning five of the top nine scorers -- specifically Pryce Sandfort, Braden Frager, Ugnius Jarusevicius, Connor Essegian and Cale Jacobsen --- from a team that finished 28-7 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Belmont transfer Sam Orme and four-star prospects Colin Rice and Jacob Lanier.
|--
|28-7
|25
Ohio St.
|This ranking is based on the Buckeyes returning two of the top five scorers -- specifically John Mobley Jr. and Amare Bynum -- from a team that finished 21-13 and advanced to the first round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Duquesne transfer Jimmie Williams, Kentucky transfer Andrija Jelavic, Cal transfer Justin Pippen, Memphis transfer Curtis Givens III, five-star prospect Anthony Thompson and four-star prospect Alex Smith.
|--
|21-13
|26
UCLA
|This ranking is based on the Bruins returning four of the top nine scorers -- specifically Trent Perry, Eric Dailey Jr., Xavier Booker and Eric Freeny -- from a team that finished 24-12 and advanced to the second round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Texas Tech transfer Jaylen Petty, Mississippi State transfer Sergej Macura, Auburn transfer Filip Jovic, Butler transfer Azavier Robinson, four-star prospect Joe Philon and three-star prospect Javonte Floyd.
|--
|24-12