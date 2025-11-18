College basketball rankings: Champions Classic headlines as Top 25 And 1 teams battle in Madison Square Garden
Duke vs. Kansas and Michigan State vs. Kentucky take center stage on Tuesday night
In each of the previous 14 seasons, four of college basketball's best programs have met in a high-profile doubleheader called the Champions Classic. On Tuesday night, they'll do it again, for a 15th time, this time inside New York's Madison Square Garden.
Here are the matchups:
* 6:30 p.m. ET: Kentucky vs. Michigan State
* 9:00 p.m. ET: Duke vs. Kansas
All four teams are in Tuesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, where Purdue remains No. 1 for the 10th consecutive day. Duke is No. 8. Kentucky is No. 17. Michigan State is No. 18. Kansas is No. 22.
It should be a great night at MSG.
Unfortunately, though, it probably won't be as great as it could've been because five-star freshman Darryn Peterson, a candidate to be the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, isn't expected to play because of a hamstring injury that's kept him out of Kansas' past two games. In KU's first two games, the 6-foot-6 guard averaged 21.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 25.0 minutes per contest.
"We're not obviously gonna have him, you know, at least for the immediate future," KU coach Bill Self said this weekend. "I just don't know how long that'll be."
That's a bummer, for sure. But at least one of the other elite freshmen will be on display. His name is Cameron Boozer, and he's averaging 22.5 points,10.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1,8 blocks and 1.8 steals in 28.8 minutes per game for the undefeated Blue Devils. In high school, Boozer was a two-time Gatorade National Player of the Year. The only other men to win that award twice are LeBron James, Greg Oden and Brandon Knight.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Purdue
|Trey Kaufman-Renn finished with 17 points and 15 rebounds in Sunday's 97-79 win over Akron. The Boilermakers' next game is Thursday against Memphis.
|--
|4-0
|2
Houston
|Kingston Flemings finished with 22 points and seven assists in Sunday's 73-72 win over Auburn. The Cougars' next game is Thursday against Rider.
|--
|4-0
|3
UConn
|Tarris Reed Jr. finished with 21 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 86-84 win over BYU. The Huskies' next game is Wednesday against Arizona.
|--
|4-0
|4
BYU
|Mihailo Boskovic was 2-of-8 from the field in Saturday's 86-84 loss to UConn. The Cougars' next game is Friday against Wisconsin.
|--
|3-1
|5
Arizona
|Anthony Dell'Orso finished with 20 points and three assists in Friday's 69-65 win over UCLA. The Wildcats' next game is Wednesday at UConn.
|--
|4-0
|6
Florida
|Alex Condon finished with 19 points and seven rebounds in Sunday's 82-68 win over Miami. The Gators' next game is Friday against Merrimack.
|--
|3-1
|7
Michigan
|Yaxel Lendeborg finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds in Friday's 67-63 in over TCU. The Wolverines' next game is Wednesday against Middle Tennessee.
|--
|3-0
|8
Duke
|Cameron Boozer finished with 35 points and 12 rebounds in Friday's 100-62 win over Indiana State. The Blue Devils' next game is Tuesday against Kansas.
|--
|4-0
|9
Louisville
|Ryan Conwell finished with 22 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 106-81 win over Ohio. The Cardinals' next game is Friday against Cincinnati.
|--
|4-0
|10
Alabama
|Latrell Wrightsell was 2-of-9 from the field in Thursday's 87-80 loss to Purdue. The Crimson Tide's next game is Wednesday against Illinois.
|--
|2-1
|11
St. John's
|Bryce Hopkins finished with 15 points and four rebounds in Saturday's 93-60 win over William & Mary. The Red Storm's next game is Thursday against Bucknell.
|--
|2-1
|12
UCLA
|Skyy Clark was 3 of 11 from the field on Friday's 69-65 loss to Arizona. The Bruins' next game is Tuesday against Sacramento State.
|4
|3-1
|13
Illinois
|David Mirkovic finished with 27 points and 21 rebounds in Friday's 84-65 win over Colgate. The Illini's next game is Wednesday against Alabama.
|1
|4-0
|14
Iowa St.
|Tamin Lipsey finished with 23 points and six rebounds in Monday's 96-57 win over Stonehill. The Cyclones' next game is Monday against St. John's.
|1
|4-0
|15
Gonzaga
|Braden Huff finished with 22 points and six rebounds in Monday's 122-50 win over Southern Utah. The Zags' next game is Monday against Alabama.
|1
|5-0
|16
Texas Tech
|Christian Anderson finished with 18 points and seven assists in Friday's 80-63 win over Milwaukee. The Red Raiders' next game is Thursday against Wake Forest.
|1
|3-1
|17
Kentucky
|Mouhamed Dioubate finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds in Friday's 99-53 win over Eastern Illinois. The Wildcats' next game is Tuesday against Michigan State.
|--
|3-1
|18
Michigan St.
|Carson Cooper finished with 17 points and four steals in Thursday's 79-60 win over San Jose State. The Spartans' next game is Tuesday against Kentucky.
|--
|3-0
|19
Oregon
|Nate Bittle finished with 24 points and seven rebounds in Monday's 87-75 win over Oregon State. The Ducks' next game is Monday against Auburn.
|--
|4-0
|20
Arkansas
|Darius Acuff Jr. finished with 20 points and five assists in Friday's 79-75 in over Samford. The Razorbacks' next game is Tuesday against Winthrop.
|--
|3-1
|21
N. Carolina
|Caleb Wilson finished with 21 points and 13 rebounds in Friday's 97-53 win over North Carolina Central. The Tar Heels' next game is Tuesday against Navy.
|--
|4-0
|22
Kansas
|Flory Bidunga finished with 25 points and 10 rebounds in Friday's 76-57 win over Princeton. The Jayhawks' next game is Tuesday against Duke.
|--
|3-1
|23
Tennessee
|Nate Ament finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds in Monday's 91-66 win over Rice. The Vols' next game is Thursday against Tennessee State.
|--
|4-0
|24
Auburn
|Keyshawn Hall missed 10 of the 16 shots he attempted in Sunday's 73-72 loss to Houston. The Tigers' next game is Wednesday against Jackson State.
|--
|3-1
|25
Wisconsin
|John Blackwell finished with 24 points and six rebounds in Monday's 94-69 win over SIU Edwardsville. The Badgers' next game is Friday against BYU.
|--
|4-0
|26
Ole Miss
|AJ Storr finished with 14 points and two steals in Friday's 82-60 win over Cal State Bakersfield. The Rebels' next game is Tuesday against Austin Peay.
|--
|4-0