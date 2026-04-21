UConn's Braylon Mullins, this past weekend, became the first projected first-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft to announce a decision to return to college basketball. On Tuesday, Florida's Thomas Haugh joined him and became the latest in a development that, yes, pushed the Gators to No. 1 in Version 9 of the 2026-27 CBS Sports Preseason Top 25 And 1 college basketball rankings.

Credit revenue-sharing and NIL.

Similar to Mullins, Haugh reached a point in recent days where it became increasingly clear he could make more money playing basketball next season at Florida than he would've made as an NBA rookie based on projections that he'd likely be selected just inside or outside of the lottery. Combine that fact with the idea that he'll likely be a preseason First Team All-American after averaging a team-high 17.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 blocks for a Florida team that just won the SEC by three games and secured a No. 1 seed in the 2026 NCAA Tournament, and it's not difficult to understand, as I explained on Monday's episode of the Eye On College Basketball Podcast, why Haugh (and prospects like him) would choose to be the face of a national-championship contender for millions of dollars rather than embark on an uncertain future that could involve time on an NBA bench or G League roster.

That stuff can wait.

And this really is my favorite aspect of how paying players has dramatically changed the sport. Is it hurting low-majors and mid-majors with limited budgets? Yes, of course it is. Sustaining success at those levels has never been more challenging. But what it's also doing is making the tip-top of the sport as good as it's been in decades, if not ever, by keeping talented players and recognizable faces in school longer.

That's a good thing.

So, congrats to Mullins and Haugh for being fortunate enough to play in a time when prospects are no longer pressured by financial desires to leave college just as soon as their name appears in the teens of a mock draft. Needless to say, they still can if they want. But, in many cases, it's now just smarter, more enjoyable and also more profitable for some legitimate NBA prospects to remain in school.

And college basketball is better for it.

Top 25 And 1 rankings