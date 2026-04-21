College basketball rankings: Florida surges to No. 1 in way-too-early Top 25 And 1 as Thomas Haugh returns
With Haugh's announcement, Florida now returns six of the top seven scorers from last season
UConn's Braylon Mullins, this past weekend, became the first projected first-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft to announce a decision to return to college basketball. On Tuesday, Florida's Thomas Haugh joined him and became the latest in a development that, yes, pushed the Gators to No. 1 in Version 9 of the 2026-27 CBS Sports Preseason Top 25 And 1 college basketball rankings.
Credit revenue-sharing and NIL.
Similar to Mullins, Haugh reached a point in recent days where it became increasingly clear he could make more money playing basketball next season at Florida than he would've made as an NBA rookie based on projections that he'd likely be selected just inside or outside of the lottery. Combine that fact with the idea that he'll likely be a preseason First Team All-American after averaging a team-high 17.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 blocks for a Florida team that just won the SEC by three games and secured a No. 1 seed in the 2026 NCAA Tournament, and it's not difficult to understand, as I explained on Monday's episode of the Eye On College Basketball Podcast, why Haugh (and prospects like him) would choose to be the face of a national-championship contender for millions of dollars rather than embark on an uncertain future that could involve time on an NBA bench or G League roster.
That stuff can wait.
And this really is my favorite aspect of how paying players has dramatically changed the sport. Is it hurting low-majors and mid-majors with limited budgets? Yes, of course it is. Sustaining success at those levels has never been more challenging. But what it's also doing is making the tip-top of the sport as good as it's been in decades, if not ever, by keeping talented players and recognizable faces in school longer.
That's a good thing.
So, congrats to Mullins and Haugh for being fortunate enough to play in a time when prospects are no longer pressured by financial desires to leave college just as soon as their name appears in the teens of a mock draft. Needless to say, they still can if they want. But, in many cases, it's now just smarter, more enjoyable and also more profitable for some legitimate NBA prospects to remain in school.
And college basketball is better for it.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Florida
|This ranking is based on the Gators returning six of the top seven scorers -- specifically Thomas Haugh, Alex Condon, Boogie Fland, Reuben Chinyelu, Urban Klavsar and Isaiah Brown -- from a team that finished 27-8 and advanced to the second round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Kentucky transfer Denzel Aberdeen and 7-foot center Jones Lay.
|2
|27-8
|2
Michigan
|This ranking is based on the Wolverines returning three of the top five scorers -- specifically Morez Johnson Jr., Elliot Cadeau and Trey McKenney -- from a team that finished 37-3 and won the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by five-star prospect Brandon McCoy Jr., Tennessee transfer J.P. Estrella, and four-star prospects Lincoln Cosby, Quinn Costello and Joseph Hartman.
|1
|37-3
|3
Illinois
|This ranking is based on the Illini returning six of the top nine scorers -- specifically Andrej Stojakovic, David Mirkovich, Tomislav Ivisic, Zvonimir Ivisic, Jake Davis and Brandon Lee -- from a team that finished 28-9 and advanced to the 2026 Final Four. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Providence transfer Stefan Vaaks, four-star prospects Quintin Coleman and Lucas Morillo and three-star prospects Ethan Brown and Landon Davis.
|1
|28-9
|4
UConn
|This ranking is based on the Huskies returning three of the top seven scorers -- specifically Braylon Mullins, Silas Demary and Jayden Ross -- from a team that finished 34-6 and advanced to the championship game of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Duke transfer Nikolas Khamenia, Seton Hall transfer Najai Hines and four-star prospects Colben Landrew and Junior County.
|2
|34-6
|5
Duke
|This ranking is based on the Blue Devils returning four of the top six scorers -- specifically Patrick Ngongba II, Caleb Foster, Cayden Boozer and Dame Sarr -- from a team that finished 35-3 and advanced to the Elite Eight of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Belmon transfer Drew Scharnowski and five-star prospects Cameron Williams, Deron Rippey Jr. and Bryson Howard.
|--
|35-3
|6
Michigan St.
|This ranking is based on the Spartans returning six of the top eight scorers -- specifically Jeremy Fears Jr., Coen Carr, Kur Teng, Jordan Scott, Divine Ugochukwu and Cam Ward -- from a team that finished 27-8 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by four-star prospects Ethan Taylor, Carlos Mdelock Jr., Julius Avent and Jasiah Jervis.
|--
|27-8
|7
Arkansas
|This ranking is based on the Razorbacks returning two of the top four scorers -- specifically Meleek Thomas and Billy Richmond III -- from a team that finished 28-9 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by five-star prospects Jordan Smith Jr. and JJ Andrews, Furman transfer Cooper Bowser, Georgia transfer Jeremiah Wilkinson and four-star prospect Abdou Toure.
|--
|28-9
|8
Arizona
|This ranking is based on the Wildcats returning two of the top five scorers -- specifically Motiejus Krivas and Ivan Kharchenkov -- from a team that finished 36-3 and advanced to the 2026 Final Four. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by North Carolina transfer Derek Dixon, Washington transfer JJ Mandaquit, five-star prospect Caleb Holt and four-star prospect Cameron Holmes.
|--
|36-3
|9
Texas
|This ranking is based on the Longhorns returning one of the top two scorers -- specifically Matas Vokietaitis -- from a team that finished 21-15 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by TCU transfer David Punch, Colorado transfer Isaiah Johnson, Tennessee transfer Amari Evans, Auburn transfer Elyjah Freeman and four-star prospects Austin Goosby, Bo Ogden and Joe Sterling.
|--
|21-15
|10
Gonzaga
|This ranking is based on the Zags returning three of the top five scorers -- specifically Braden Huff, Davis Fogle and Mario Saint-Supery -- from a team that finished 31-4 and advanced to the second round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Houston transfer Isiah Harwell and four-star prospects Luca Foster, Sam Funches and Jack Kayil.
|--
|31-4
|11
Iowa St.
|This ranking is based on the Cyclones returning three of the top six scorers -- specifically Killyan Toure, Blake Buchanan and Jamarion Bateman -- from a team that finished 29-8 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Robert Morris transfer Ryan Prather Jr., Northwestern transfer Tre Singleton, Bradley transfer JaQuan Johnson, Kansas State transfer Taj Manning, Northern Iowa transfer Leon Bond III, four-star prospects Dorian Rinaldo-Komian, Jackson Kiss and Christian Wiggins and three-star prospect Yusef Gray Jr.
|--
|29-8
|12
Virginia
|This ranking is based on the Cavaliers returning five of the top 10 scorers -- specifically Thijs De Ridder, Sam Lewis, Chance Mallory, Johann Gunloh and Elijah Gertrude -- from a team that finished 30-6 and advanced to the second round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will eventually be joined by a recruiting class -- but Virginia currently has zero prospects committed.
|--
|30-6
|13
Houston
|This ranking is based on the Cougars returning three of the top seven scorers -- specifically Joseph Tugler, Mercy Miller and Chase McCarty -- from a team that finished 30-7 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by LSU transfer Dedan Thomas Jr., Kent State transfer Delrecco Gillespie and four-star prospects Arafan Diane and Ikenna Alozie and
|--
|30-7
|14
Alabama
|This ranking is based on the Crimson Tide returning three of the top 10 scorers -- specifically Aden Holloway, London Jemison and Keitenn Bristow -- from a team that finished 25-10 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Boise State transfer Drew Fielder, Kentucky transfer Brandon Garrison, NC State transfer Cole Cloer, Mississippi State transfer Jamarion Davis-Fleming and four-star prospects Qayden Samuels, Jaxon Richardson and Tarris Bouie.
|--
|25-10
|15
St. John's
|This ranking is based on the Red Storm returning two of the top eight scorers -- specifically Ian Jackson and Ruben Prey -- from a team that finished 30-7 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Syracuse transfer Donnie Freeman and international prospects Quinn Ellis and Djordije Jovanovic.
|2
|30-7
|16
USC
|This ranking is based on the Trojans returning three of the top five scorers -- specifically Rodney Rice, Alijah Arenas and Jacob Cofie -- from a team that finished 18-14 and missed the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by five-star prospect Christian Collins, four-star prospects Adonis Ratliff and Darius Ratliff, Georgetown transfer KJ Lewis and UConn transfer Eric Reibe.
|1
|18-14
|17
Tennessee
|This ranking is based on the Vols returning two of the top 10 scorers -- specifically Dewayne Brown II and Ethan Burg -- from a team that finished 25-12 and advanced to the Elite Eight of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Notre Dame transfer Jalen Haralson, Cal transfer Dai Dai Ames, Belmont transfer Tyler Lundblade, VCU transfer Terrence Hill Jr., Loyola Chicago transfer Miles Rubin, four-star prospects Christopher Washington Jr., Ralph Scott and Manny Green, and three-star prospect Marquis Clark.
|1
|25-12
|18
N. Carolina
|This ranking is based on the Tar Heels returning four of the top 11 scorers -- specifically Henri Veesaar, Jarin Stevenson, Isaiah Denis and Jaydon Young -- from a team that finished 24-9 and advanced to the first round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Virginia Tech transfer Neoklis Avdalas, Utah transfer Terrence Brown and four-star prospect Maximo Adams.
|1
|24-9
|19
Purdue
|This ranking is based on the Boilermakers returning five of the top nine scorers -- specifically C.J. Cox, Daniel Jacobsen, Omer Mayer, Gicarri Harris and Jack Benter -- from a team that finished 30-9 and advanced to the Elite Eight of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by 2024 Ivy League Player of the Year Caden Pierce, and four-star prospects Luke Ertel, Jacob Webber and Sinan Huan.
|1
|30-9
|20
Louisville
|This ranking is based on the Cardinals returning the fifth-leading scorer -- specifically Adrian Wooley -- from a team that finished 24-11 and advanced to the second round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Kansas transfer Flory Bidunga, Oregon transfer Jackson Shelstad, Arkansas transfer Karter Knox and former G League player London Johnson.
|--
|24-11
|21
Indiana
|This ranking is based on the Hoosiers returning one of the top eight scorers -- specifically Trent Sisley -- from a team that finished 18-14 and missed the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Notre Dame transfer Markus Burton, Villanova transfer Bryce Lindsay, Alabama transfer Aiden Sherrell, SMU transfer Samet Yigitoglu, Duke transfer Darren Harris, Georgia Tech transfer Jaeden Mustaf and four-star prospects Vaugn Karvala, Prince-Alexander Moody and Trevor Manhertz.
|--
|18-14
|22
Miami
|This ranking is based on the Hurricanes returning three of the top seven scorers -- specifically Shelton Henderson, Dante Allen and Marcus Allen -- from a team that finished 26-9 and advanced to the second round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Villanova transfer Acaden Lewis, Robert Morris transfer DeSean Goode, Georgia transfer Somto Cyril and four-star prospect Caleb Gaskins.
|--
|26-9
|23
BYU
|This ranking is based on the Cougars returning two of the top eight scorers -- specifically Robert Wright III and Khadim Mboup -- from a team that finished 23-12 and advanced to the first round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by five-star prospect Bruce Branch III, four-star prospect Dean Rueckert, Kentucky transfer Collin Chandler, Clemson transfer Jake Wahlin, Syracuse transfer Tyler Betsey and UC Riverside transfer Nate Pickens, the last of whom committed to BYU last May but missed the season with an ankle injury.
|--
|23-12
|24
Nebraska
|This ranking is based on the Cornhuskers returning five of the top nine scorers -- specifically Pryce Sandfort, Braden Frager, Ugnius Jarusevicius, Connor Essegian and Cale Jacobsen --- from a team that finished 28-7 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Belmont transfer Sam Orme and four-star prospects Colin Rice and Jacob Lanier.
|--
|28-7
|25
Ohio St.
|This ranking is based on the Buckeyes returning two of the top five scorers -- specifically John Mobley Jr. and Amare Bynum -- from a team that finished 21-13 and advanced to the first round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Duquesne transfer Jimmie Williams, Kentucky transfer Andrija Jelavic, Cal transfer Justin Pippen, five-star prospect Anthony Thompson and four-star prospect Alex Smith.
|--
|21-13
|26
Vanderbilt
|This ranking is based on the Commodores returning two of the top nine scorers -- specifically Tyler Tanner and Chandler Bing -- from a team that finished 27-9 and advanced to the second round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Washington State transfer Ace Glass, Colorado transfer Bangot Dak and four-star prospects Ethan Mgbako, Anthony Brown and Jackson Sheffield.
|--
|27-9