College basketball rankings: Saint Louis, No. 20 in Top 25 And 1, looking to extend 14-game winning streak
The Billikens are coming off a dramatic win over George Washington on Tuesday to keep the win streak alive
Everybody knows we're down to just two undefeated teams remaining in the sport: Arizona and Miami (OH). But do you realize how close we are to still having three or maybe even four?
Of the six one-loss teams, Duke and Saint Louis are the two whose only loss came by a single point. Duke (19-1) lost to Texas Tech 82-81 in December, while Saint Louis (20-1) lost to Stanford 78-77 in November. And in that one-point loss to Stanford, the Billikens actually led by 15 points before losing on a 3-pointer at the buzzer. So Saint Louis is quite literally just a Benny Gealer miss from being 21-0, and Gealer misses 3-point attempts exactly 56.9% of the time.
Anyway ...
I'm telling you this because the Billikens will return to the court Friday night when they host Dayton at Chaifetz Arena. The game is scheduled to tip a little after 8 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. It'll be the first contest for Saint Louis since Robbie Avila buried a game-winning 3-pointer in Tuesday's 79-76 win over George Washington that stretched the Billikens' winning streak to 14.
The view from the crowd was awesome.
ROBBIE AVILA.— Andrew Rettig (@AndrewRettig) January 28, 2026
Chaifetz just exploded.
What a comeback for the Billikens. pic.twitter.com/Sg9By3pjwn
Saint Louis is No. 20 in Friday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, where Arizona remains No. 1 for the 20th consecutive day. For what it's worth, KenPom.com currently lists the Billikens as favorites in every remaining regular season game and is projecting them to win the Atlantic 10 by three games with a 16-2 record.
SLU has not won a conference championship since Jim Crews guided the program to the A-10 title in 2014. In that season, the Billikens finished one game ahead of Shaka Smart's VCU Rams.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Arizona
|Brayden Burries finished with 29 points and five rebounds in Monday's 86-83 win at BYU. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday at Arizona State.
|--
|21-0
|2
UConn
|Tarris Reed Jr. finished with 19 points and six rebounds in Tuesday's 87-81 win over Providence. The Huskies' next game is Saturday at Creighton.
|--
|20-1
|3
Duke
|Cameron Boozer finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds in Monday's 83-52 win over Louisville. The Blue Devils' next game is Saturday at Virginia Tech.
|--
|19-1
|4
Michigan
|Morez Johnson Jr. finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds in Tuesday's 75-72 win over Nebraska. The Wolverines' next game is Friday at Michigan State.
|--
|19-1
|5
Nebraska
|Pryce Sandfort missed 12 of the 18 shots he attempted in Tuesday's 75-72 loss at Michigan. The Cornhuskers' next game is Saturday against Illinois.
|--
|20-1
|6
Gonzaga
|Jalen Warley finished with 19 points and four rebounds in Saturday's 68-66 win over San Francisco. The Zags' next game is Saturday against Saint Mary's.
|--
|21-1
|7
Michigan St.
|Jeremy Fears Jr. finished with 29 points and nine assists in Tuesday's 88-79 overtime win at Rutgers. The Spartans' next game is Friday against Michigan.
|--
|19-2
|8
Iowa St.
|Milan Momcilovic finished with 16 points and one assist in Thursday's 97-67 win over Colorado. The Cyclones' next game is Sunday at Kansas State.
|--
|19-2
|9
Illinois
|Keaton Wagler finished with 22 points and eight assists in Thursday's 75-66 win over Washington. The Illini's next game is Sunday at Nebraska.
|--
|18-3
|10
Houston
|Kingston Flemings finished with 27 points and five assists in Wednesday's 79-70 win at TCU. The Cougars' next game is Saturday against Cincinnati.
|--
|18-2
|11
Texas Tech
|JT Toppin finished with 31 points and 12 rebounds in Saturday's 90-86 win over Houston. The Red Raiders' next game is Saturday at UCF.
|--
|16-4
|12
BYU
|AJ Dybantsa missed 18 of the 24 shots he attempted in Monday's 86-83 loss to Arizona. The Cougars' next game is Saturday at Kansas.
|--
|17-3
|13
Vanderbilt
|Tyler Tanner finished with 19 points and five assists in Tuesday's 80-55 win over Kentucky. The Commodores' next game is Saturday at Ole Miss.
|--
|18-3
|14
Kansas
|Flory Bidunga finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 86-62 win at Kansas State. The Jayhawks' next game is Saturday against BYU.
|--
|15-5
|15
Purdue
|Fletcher Loyer missed seven of the 10 shots he attempted in Tuesday's 72-67 loss at Indiana. The Boilermakers' next game is Sunday at Maryland.
|--
|17-4
|16
Arkansas
|Darius Acuff Jr. finished with 21 points and nine assists in Tuesday's 83-79 win at Oklahoma. The Razorbacks' next game is Saturday against Kentucky.
|--
|16-5
|17
Florida
|Boogie Fland missed eight of the 12 shots he attempted in Saturday's 76-67 loss to Florida. The Gators' next game is Wednesday at South Carolina.
|--
|15-6
|18
Virginia
|Thijs De Ridder finished with 32 points and eight rebounds in Tuesday's 100-97 double-overtime win at Notre Dame. The Cavaliers' next game is Saturday at Boston College.
|--
|17-3
|19
Clemson
|Nick Davidson finished with 13 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 77-63 win at Georgia Tech. The Tigers' next game is Saturday against Pitt.
|--
|17-4
|20
Saint Louis
|Trey Green finished with 23 points and three rebounds in Tuesday's 79-76 win over George Washington. The Billikens' next game is Friday against Dayton.
|--
|20-1
|21
Louisville
|Mikel Brown Jr. missed 12 of the 13 shots he attempted in Monday's 83-52 loss at Duke. The Cardinals' next game is Saturday against SMU.
|--
|14-6
|22
Alabama
|Latrell Wrightsell finished with 21 points and two assists in Tuesday's 90-64 win over Missouri. The Crimson Tide's next game is Sunday at Florida.
|--
|14-6
|23
St. John's
|Ian Jackson finished with 18 points and five rebounds in Wednesday's 92-70 win over Butler. The Red Storm's next game is Tuesday at DePaul.
|--
|16-5
|24
SMU
|Jaron Pierre Jr. finished with 28 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 83-80 win over Florida State. The Mustangs' next game is Saturday at Louisville.
|--
|15-5
|25
Miami (Ohio)
|Eian Elmer finished with 30 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 86-84 win over UMass. The Redhawks' next game is Saturday against Northern Illinois.
|--
|21-0
|26
N. Carolina
|Caleb Wilson finished with 20 points and four rebounds in Saturday's 85-80 win at Virginia. The Tar Heels' next game is Saturday at Georgia Tech.
|--
|16-4