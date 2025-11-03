This is the last and final update of the 2025-26 CBS Sports Preseason Top 25 And 1 college basketball rankings, where St. John's remains No. 1.

Like I noted on Sunday's episode of the Eye On College Basketball Podcast, at this point, I'm ride or die with the Red Storm even though things clearly haven't unfolded perfectly since I moved Rick Pitino's program to the top of these rankings early in the offseason based on the return of Zuby Ejiofor and strength of what I believe was the best transfer-portal class in the sport.

I love the roster. But who is the point guard?

Back in April, Pitino said it was North Carolina transfer Ian Jackson, specifically calling him St. John's "next great point." But, after some practices and scrimmages, Pitino actually identified Stanford transfer Oziyah Sellers as the Red Storm's starting point guard, with Idaho State transfer Dylan Darling serving as his backup, meaning the player Pitino once called St. John's "next great point" is no longer expected to even play point at St. John's.

If nothing else, it's unusual.

Either way, the talent is still top-shelf at St. John's, and trusting a two-time national champion and Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame coach to figure it out doesn't seem like the worst idea in the world. So, again, St. John's remains No. 1, for better or worse.

The Red Storm open Monday against Quinnipiac.

I did make a few final-day changes to the Top 25 And 1, just to adjust some things I wanted adjusted for when we look back on this later. But the 26 teams ranked here are the same 26 teams that have been ranked here since June. In total, there were 26 versions of the Top 25 And 1 this offseason.

And now I'm back to updating it every morning!

Yes, I'm doing that again. So make sure to follow along on X, and I'll have a fresh version of the Top 25 And 1 sent your way every morning through Selection Sunday. In the meantime, enjoy the first day of this season. Houston-Lehigh is on CBS Sports Network at 8 p.m. ET. Matt Norlander and I will be handling part of the halftime segment of that game from our Eye On College Basketball Podcast studios.

