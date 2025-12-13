UConn completed the non-league portion of its schedule late Friday with a 71-63 victory over Texas that pushed the Huskies to 10-1 and kept them at No. 5 in Saturday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, where Michigan remains No. 1 for the fourth straight day.

It's been a nice first six weeks of this season for Dan Hurley's program.

Despite five-star freshman Braylon Mullins being limited to five appearances so far, and Tarris Reed Jr., the team's leading rebounder, playing in just six of UConn's first 11 contests, the Huskies have only one blemish on their record to date -- a 71-67 loss to Arizona in which neither Mulllins nor Reed participated. Put another way, it's reasonable to assume that if the Huskies had been at full strength all season, they might really be undefeated right now and ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

Against Texas, Mullins and Reed both started, played big minutes and combined for 22 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Mullins, a 6-foot-6 guard, made two of the four 3-pointers he attempted and reached double-figures (10 points) in scoring for the third time in a four-game span.

"I think he's just gonna become so much more dangerous," Hurley predicted following the eight-point victory over Texas.

Next up for UConn is Tuesday's Big East opener against Butler. KenPom.com projects the Huskies as 80-68 winners in that one and currently has them finishing 16-4 in the conference, one game ahead of St. John's.

Top 25 And 1 rankings