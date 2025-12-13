College basketball rankings: No. 5 UConn moves to 10-1, finishes nonconference slate with win over Texas
The Huskies now move into the Big East portion of their schedule against Butler on Tuesday
UConn completed the non-league portion of its schedule late Friday with a 71-63 victory over Texas that pushed the Huskies to 10-1 and kept them at No. 5 in Saturday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, where Michigan remains No. 1 for the fourth straight day.
It's been a nice first six weeks of this season for Dan Hurley's program.
Despite five-star freshman Braylon Mullins being limited to five appearances so far, and Tarris Reed Jr., the team's leading rebounder, playing in just six of UConn's first 11 contests, the Huskies have only one blemish on their record to date -- a 71-67 loss to Arizona in which neither Mulllins nor Reed participated. Put another way, it's reasonable to assume that if the Huskies had been at full strength all season, they might really be undefeated right now and ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.
Against Texas, Mullins and Reed both started, played big minutes and combined for 22 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Mullins, a 6-foot-6 guard, made two of the four 3-pointers he attempted and reached double-figures (10 points) in scoring for the third time in a four-game span.
"I think he's just gonna become so much more dangerous," Hurley predicted following the eight-point victory over Texas.
Next up for UConn is Tuesday's Big East opener against Butler. KenPom.com projects the Huskies as 80-68 winners in that one and currently has them finishing 16-4 in the conference, one game ahead of St. John's.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Michigan
|Elliot Cadeau finished with 18 points and four assists in Tuesday's 89-61 win over Villanova. The Wolverines' next game is Saturday at Maryland.
|--
|9-0
|2
Arizona
|Koa Peat finished with 18 points and five assists in Saturday's 97-68 win over Auburn. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday against Alabama.
|--
|8-0
|3
Duke
|Cameron Boozer finished with 18 points and 15 rebounds in Saturday's 66-60 win at Michigan State. The Blue Devils' next game is Tuesday against Lipscomb.
|--
|10-0
|4
Iowa St.
|Joshua Jefferson finished with 24 points and five rebounds in Thursday's 66-62 win over Iowa. The Cyclones' next game is Sunday against Eastern Illinois.
|--
|10-0
|5
UConn
|Alex Karaban finished with 18 points and four rebounds in Friday's 71-63 win over Texas. The Huskies' next game is Tuesday against Butler.
|--
|10-1
|6
BYU
|AJ Dybantsa finished with 28 points and nine rebounds in Tuesday's 67-64 win over Clemson. The Cougars' next game is Saturday against UC Riverside.
|--
|8-1
|7
Purdue
|Braden Smith finished with 15 points and 12 assists in Wednesday's 85-57 win over Minnesota. The Boilermakers' next game is Saturday against Marquette.
|--
|9-1
|8
Gonzaga
|Braden Huff finished with 24 points and seven rebounds in Sunday's 109-58 win over North Florida. The Zags' next game is Saturday against UCLA.
|--
|9-1
|9
Michigan St.
|Jeremy Fears missed each of the 10 shots he attempted in Saturday's 66-60 loss to Duke. The Spartans' next game is Saturday at Penn State.
|--
|8-1
|10
Alabama
|Labaron Philon finished with 20 points and six assists in Sunday's 97-55 win over UTSA. The Crimson Tide's next game is Saturday against Arizona.
|--
|7-2
|11
N. Carolina
|Caleb Wilson finished with 20 points and 14 rebounds in Sunday's 81-61 win over Georgetown. The Tar Heels' next game is Saturday against USC Upstate.
|--
|8-1
|12
Arkansas
|Darius Acuff Jr. finished with 18 points and eight assists in Saturday's 82-58 win over Fresno State. The Razorbacks' next game is Saturday against Texas Tech.
|--
|7-2
|13
Louisville
|Ryan Conwell finished with 21 points and four rebounds in Saturday's 87-78 win over Indiana. The Cardinals' next game is Saturday against Memphis.
|--
|8-1
|14
Kansas
|Tre White finished with 20 points and 13 rebounds in Sunday's 80-60 win over Missouri. The Jayhawks' next game is Saturday at NC State.
|--
|7-3
|15
Houston
|Emanuel Sharp finished with 23 points and three assists in Wednesday/s 80-38 win over Jackson State. The Cougars' next game is Saturday against New Orleans.
|--
|9-1
|16
Illinois
|Keaton Wagler finished with 23 points and five assists in Tuesday's 88-80 win at Ohio State. The Illini's next game is Saturday against Nebraska.
|--
|8-2
|17
Texas Tech
|Christian Anderson finished with 27 points and eight assists in Sunday's 82-58 win over LSU. The Red Raiders' next game is Saturday against Arkansas.
|--
|7-2
|18
Nebraska
|Rienk Mast finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds in Wednesday's 90-60 win over Wisconsin. The Cornhuskers' next game is Saturday at Illinois.
|--
|10-0
|19
Vanderbilt
|Tyler Tanner finished with 26 points and six assists in Wednesday's 88-69 win over SMU. The Commodores' next game is Saturday against Central Arkansas.
|--
|9-0
|20
Tennessee
|Ja'Kobi Gillespie missed 14 of the 20 shots he attempted in Saturday's 75-62 loss to Illinois. The Vols' next game is Dec. 16 against Louisville.
|--
|7-3
|21
Auburn
|Kevin Overton missed seven of the eight shots he attempted in Saturday's 97-68 loss at Arizona. The Tigers' next game is Saturday against Chattanooga.
|--
|7-3
|22
St. John's
|Zuby Ejiofor finished with 15 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's 63-58 over Ole Miss. The Red Storm''s next game is Saturday against Iona.
|--
|5-3
|23
Iowa
|Bennett Stirtz missed eight of the 11 shots he attempted on Thursday's 66-62 loss at Iowa State. The Hawkeyes' next game is Sunday against Western Michigan.
|--
|8-2
|24
Virginia
|Sam Lewis finished with 15 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's 84-60 win over Maryland Eastern Shore. The Cavaliers' next game is Dec. 20 against Maryland.
|--
|9-1
|25
Saint Mary's
|Joshua Dent finished with 21 points and five assists in Sunday's 70-61 win over Davidson. The Gaels' next game is Sunday against Boise State.
|--
|9-1
|26
SMU
|Jaron Pierre Jr. finished with 35 points and five rebounds in Sunday's 93-80 overtime win over Texas A&M. SMU's next game is Saturday against LSU.
|--
|9-1