This is the first Monday since college football's season concluded. So, by definition, more attention is now on college basketball. And the schedule-makers met the moment with a fun doubleheader set for Monday night.

* 7 p.m. ET: Louisville at Duke

* 9 p.m. ET: Arizona at BYU

I guess that's not technically the best doubleheader we could have -- but it's pretty great. Those four schools are No. 1 (Arizona), No. 4 (Duke), No. 8 (BYU) and No. 20 (Louisville) in Monday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Each team has a five-star freshman. At Arizona, it's Koa Peat and Brayden Burries. At Duke, it's Cameron Boozer, Dame Sarr and Nikolas Khamenia. At BYU, it's AJ Dybantsa. At Louisville, it's Mikel Brown Jr. And, yes, they're all healthy and expected to play Monday night. And in Boozer and Dybantsa, you have, in my opinion -- and with all due respect to everybody else, especially Iowa State's Joshua Jefferson -- the two leading candidates for the CBS Sports National Player of the Year award.

Let's call Arizona at BYU the Game of the Night.

Matt Norlander and I discussed it at various points in Sunday's episode of the Eye On College Basketball Podcast. (He'll be inside the Marriott Center on Monday, by the way, so make sure to circle back to CBSSports.com postgame for his words.) So, as you hopefully know, Dybantsa is coming off of the best game of his college career. In Saturday's 91-78 win over Utah, the 6-foot-9 freshman took 24 shots, made 15 of them and finished with a career-high 43 points, six rebounds, three assists and a block. That performance pushed his season-averages to 23.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists. In most people's eyes, he's still trailing Boozer in the NPOY race. But, at least in my eyes, the gap has closed some and is still obviously closeable.

