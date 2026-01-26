College basketball rankings: No. 1 Arizona goes on the road to face BYU and AJ Dybantsa in Big 12 showdown
In addition to the Wildcats taking on the Cougars, Duke faces Louisville on Monday in games certain to impact the Top 25 And 1
This is the first Monday since college football's season concluded. So, by definition, more attention is now on college basketball. And the schedule-makers met the moment with a fun doubleheader set for Monday night.
* 7 p.m. ET: Louisville at Duke
I guess that's not technically the best doubleheader we could have -- but it's pretty great. Those four schools are No. 1 (Arizona), No. 4 (Duke), No. 8 (BYU) and No. 20 (Louisville) in Monday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Each team has a five-star freshman. At Arizona, it's Koa Peat and Brayden Burries. At Duke, it's Cameron Boozer, Dame Sarr and Nikolas Khamenia. At BYU, it's AJ Dybantsa. At Louisville, it's Mikel Brown Jr. And, yes, they're all healthy and expected to play Monday night. And in Boozer and Dybantsa, you have, in my opinion -- and with all due respect to everybody else, especially Iowa State's Joshua Jefferson -- the two leading candidates for the CBS Sports National Player of the Year award.
Let's call Arizona at BYU the Game of the Night.
Matt Norlander and I discussed it at various points in Sunday's episode of the Eye On College Basketball Podcast. (He'll be inside the Marriott Center on Monday, by the way, so make sure to circle back to CBSSports.com postgame for his words.) So, as you hopefully know, Dybantsa is coming off of the best game of his college career. In Saturday's 91-78 win over Utah, the 6-foot-9 freshman took 24 shots, made 15 of them and finished with a career-high 43 points, six rebounds, three assists and a block. That performance pushed his season-averages to 23.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists. In most people's eyes, he's still trailing Boozer in the NPOY race. But, at least in my eyes, the gap has closed some and is still obviously closeable.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Arizona
|Brayden Burries finished with 22 points and seven assists in Saturday's 88-53 win over West Virginia. The Wildcats' next game is Monday at BYU.
|--
|20-0
|2
Nebraska
|Pryce Sandfort finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 76-57 win at Minnesota. The Cornhuskers' next game is Tuesday at Michigan.
|--
|20-0
|3
UConn
|Solo Ball finished with 24 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 75-67 overtime win over Villanova. The Huskies' next game is Tuesday against Providence.
|--
|19-1
|4
Duke
|Cameron Boozer finished with 32 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's 90-69 win over Wake Forest. The Blue Devils' next game is Monday against Louisville.
|--
|18-1
|5
Michigan
|Yaxel Lendeborg finished with 18 points and nine rebounds in Friday's 74-62 win over Ohio State. The Wolverines' next game is Tuesday against Nebraska.
|--
|18-1
|6
Gonzaga
|Jalen Warley finished with 19 points and four rebounds in Saturday's 68-66 win over San Francisco. The Zags' next game is Saturday against Saint Mary's.
|--
|21-1
|7
Michigan St.
|Jeremy Fears Jr. finished with 17 points and 17 assists in Saturday's 91-48 win over Maryland. The Spartans' next game is Tuesday at Rutgers.
|--
|18-2
|8
BYU
|AJ Dybantsa finished with 43 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 91-78 win over Utah. The Cougars' next game is Monday against Arizona.
|--
|17-2
|9
Iowa St.
|Milan Momcilovic finished with 29 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 84-71 win at Oklahoma State. The Cyclones' next game is Thursday against Colorado.
|--
|18-2
|10
Illinois
|Keaton Wagler finished with 46 points and four assists in Saturday's 88-82 win at Purdue. The Illini's next game is Thursday against Washington.
|--
|17-3
|11
Houston
|Emanuel Sharp missed 10 of the 16 shots he attempted in Saturday's 90-86 loss at Texas Tech. The Cougars' next game is Wednesday at TCU.
|--
|17-2
|12
Texas Tech
|JT Toppin finished with 31 points and 12 rebounds in Saturday's 90-86 win over Houston. The Red Raiders' next game is Saturday at UCF.
|--
|16-4
|13
Purdue
|Fletcher Loyer missed four of the five shots he attempted in Saturday's 88-82 loss to Illinois. The Boilermakers' next game is Tuesday at Indiana.
|--
|17-3
|14
Kansas
|Flory Bidunga finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 86-62 win at Kansas State. The Jayhawks' next game is Saturday against BYU.
|--
|15-5
|15
Vanderbilt
|Tyler Tanner finished with 24 points and five assists in Saturday's 88-56 win at Mississippi State. The Commodores' next game is Tuesday against Kentucky.
|--
|17-3
|16
Arkansas
|Darius Acuff Jr. finished with 31 points and six assists in Saturday's 85-81 win over LSU. The Razorbacks' next game is Tuesday at Oklahoma.
|--
|15-5
|17
Florida
|Boogie Fland missed eight of the 12 shots he attempted in Saturday's 76-67 loss to Florida. The Gators' next game is Wednesday at South Carolina.
|--
|14-6
|18
Virginia
|Malik Thomas missed nine of the 12 shots he attempted in Saturday's 85-80 loss to North Carolina. The Cavaliers' next game is Tuesday at Notre Dame.
|--
|16-3
|19
Clemson
|Nick Davidson finished with 13 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 77-63 win at Georgia Tech. The Tigers' next game is Saturday against Pitt.
|--
|17-4
|20
Louisville
|Mikel Brown Jr. finished with 20 points and six assists in Saturday's 85-71 win over Virginia Tech. The Cardinals' next game is Monday at Duke.
|--
|14-5
|21
Saint Louis
|Trey Green finished with 15 points and three rebounds in Friday's 97-62 win at St. Bonaventure. The Billikens' next game is Tuesday against George Washington.
|--
|19-1
|22
Alabama
|Labaron Philon missed 13 of the 20 shots he attempted in Saturday's 79-73 loss to Tennessee. The Crimson Tide's next game is Tuesday against Missouri.
|--
|13-6
|23
St. John's
|Bryce Hopkins finished with 18 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 88-83 win at Xavier. The Red Storm's next game is Wednesday against Butler.
|--
|15-5
|24
SMU
|Jaron Pierre Jr. finished with 28 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 83-80 win over Florida State. The Mustangs' next game is Saturday at Louisville.
|--
|15-5
|25
Miami (Ohio)
|Peter Suder finished with 27 points and 10 rebounds in Tuesday's 107-101 overtime win at Kent State. The Redhawks' next game is Tuesday against UMass.
|--
|20-0
|26
N. Carolina
|Caleb Wilson finished with 20 points and four rebounds in Saturday's 85-80 win at Virginia. The Tar Heels' next game is Saturday at Georgia Tech.
|--
|16-4