College basketball rankings: Arizona has been unstoppable so far, but toughest stretch of season is up next
The Wildcats, the No. 1 team in Monday's Top 25 And 1, are 22-0 this season
Arizona is expected to be the unanimous No. 1 again when the Associated Press Top 25 poll updates later Monday. It's the byproduct of a 22-0 record featuring nine Quadrant 1 victories, among them wins over UConn, Florida and BYU.
The Wildcats have been awesome.
But how long will this undefeated record last? Barring a surprise, at least until next week given that Arizona's lone game this week is Saturday's contest with unranked Oklahoma State at the McKale Center. KenPom.com projects the Wildcats as 21-point favorites in that one. So, again, barring a big surprise, Arizona will get to 23-0.
Then comes the trip to Kansas. It's one week from Monday.
As Matt Norlander and I discussed on Sunday's episode of the Eye On College Basketball Podcast, whether Darryn Peterson will play for the Jayhawks against Arizona remains a question, if only because just about everything related to the five-star freshman remains a question. Either way, Arizona-Kansas will be appointment television given that it'll likely be the nation's top-ranked team on the road against a two-time national champion and Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame coach (Bill Self) and perhaps the future No. 1 pick of the 2026 NBA Draft (Peterson).
As the saying goes, can't wait.
Arizona remains No. 1 in Monday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings for the 23rd consecutive day. For whatever it's worth, KenPom is currently projecting the Wildcats as favorites in every remaining regular-season game -- including road contests at Kansas and at Houston. If you're curious, the last team to enter the NCAA Tournament undefeated was Gonzaga in 2021. The Zags advanced to the title game that season, losing to Baylor 86-70 to finish 31-1.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Arizona
|Brayden Burries finished with 17 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 87-74 win at Arizona State. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday against Oklahoma State.
|--
|22-0
|2
UConn
|Braylon Mullins finished with 16 points and three rebounds in Saturday's 85-58 win at Creighton. The Huskies' next game is Tuesday against Xavier.
|--
|21-1
|3
Duke
|Cameron Boozer finished with 24 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 72-59 win at Virginia Tech. The Blue Devils; next game is Tuesday against Boston College.
|--
|20-1
|4
Michigan
|Yaxel Lendeborg finished with 26 points and 12 rebounds in Friday's 83-71 win at Michigan State. The Wolverines' next game is Thursday against Penn State.
|--
|20-1
|5
Gonzaga
|Graham Ike finished with 30 points and four rebounds in Saturday's 73-65 win over Gonzaga. The Zags' next game is Wednesday at Portland.
|1
|22-1
|6
Iowa St.
|Joshua Jefferson finished with 19 points and eight rebounds in Sunday's 95-61 win at Kansas State. The Cyclones' next game is Saturday against Baylor.
|1
|20-2
|7
Illinois
|Keaton Wagler finished with 28 points and five assists in Sunday's 78-69 win at Nebraska. The Illini's next game is Wednesday against Northwestern.
|1
|19-3
|8
Houston
|Milos Uzan finished with 16 points and five assists in Saturday's 76-54 win over Cincinnati. The Cougars' next game is Wednesday against UCF.
|1
|19-2
|9
Nebraska
|Rienk Mast missed eight of the 10 shots he attempted in Sunday's 78-69 loss to Nebraska. The Cornhuskers' next game is Saturday at Rutgers.
|4
|20-2
|10
Michigan St.
|Jaxon Kohler missed nine of the 13 shots he attempted in Friday's 83-71 loss to Michigan. The Spartans' next game is Wednesday at Minnesota.
|--
|19-3
|11
Vanderbilt
|Tyler Tanner finished with 24 points and three assists in Saturday's 71-68 win over Ole Miss. The Commodores' next game is Saturday against Oklahoma.
|--
|19-3
|12
Kansas
|Bryson Tiller finished with 21 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 90-82 win over BYU. The Jayhawks' next game is Monday at Texas Tech.
|--
|16-5
|13
Purdue
|Fletcher Loyer finished with 29 points and three assists in Sunday's 93-63 win at Maryland. The Boilermakers' next game is Saturday against Oregon.
|--
|18-4
|14
Florida
|Alex Condon finished with 25 points and seven rebounds in Sunday's 100-77 win over Alabama. The Gators' next game is Saturday at Texas A&M.
|--
|16-6
|15
Virginia
|Thijs De Ridder finished with 17 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 73-66 win over Boston College. The Cavaliers' next game is Tuesday against Pittsburgh.
|--
|18-3
|16
Texas Tech
|LeJuan Watts missed six of the nine shots he attempted in Saturday's 88-80 loss at UCF. The Red Raiders' next game is Monday against Kansas.
|--
|16-5
|17
BYU
|Kennard Davis missed five of the six shots he attempted in Saturday's 90-82 loss at Kansas. The Cougars' next game is Wednesday at Oklahoma State.
|--
|17-4
|18
Arkansas
|Darius Acuff Jr. missed 12 of the 20 shots he attempted in Saturday's 85-77 loss to Kentucky. The Razorbacks' next game is Saturday at Mississippi State.
|--
|16-6
|19
Clemson
|Nick Davidson finished with 12 points and two rebounds in Saturday's 63-52 win over Pitt. The Tigers' next game is Wednesday at Stanford.
|--
|18-4
|20
Saint Louis
|Trey Green finished with 23 points and five rebounds in Friday's 102-71 win over Dayton. The Billikens' next game is Tuesday at Davidson.
|--
|21-1
|21
Louisville
|Khani Rooths finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 88-74 win over SMU. The Cardinals' next game is Wednesday against Notre Dame.
|--
|15-6
|22
St. John's
|Ian Jackson finished with 18 points and five rebounds in Wednesday's 92-70 win over Butler. The Red Storm's next game is Tuesday at DePaul.
|1
|16-5
|23
Miami (Ohio)
|Brant Byers finished with 21 points and two blocks in Saturday's 85-61 win over Northern Illinois. The RedHawks' next game is Tuesday at Buffalo.
|1
|22-0
|24
Texas A&M
|Rashaun Agee finished with 18 points and 15 rebounds in Saturday's 92-77 win at Georgia. The Aggies' next game is Wednesday at Alabama.
|1
|17-4
|25
N. Carolina
|Caleb Wilson finished with 22 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 91-75 win at Georgia Tech. The Tar Heels' next game is Monday against Syracuse.
|1
|17-4
|26
Tennessee
|Nate Ament finished with 22 points and eight rebounds n Saturday's 77-69 win over Auburn. The Vols' next game is Tuesday against Ole Miss.
|NR
|15-6