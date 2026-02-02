Arizona is expected to be the unanimous No. 1 again when the Associated Press Top 25 poll updates later Monday. It's the byproduct of a 22-0 record featuring nine Quadrant 1 victories, among them wins over UConn, Florida and BYU.

The Wildcats have been awesome.

But how long will this undefeated record last? Barring a surprise, at least until next week given that Arizona's lone game this week is Saturday's contest with unranked Oklahoma State at the McKale Center. KenPom.com projects the Wildcats as 21-point favorites in that one. So, again, barring a big surprise, Arizona will get to 23-0.

Then comes the trip to Kansas. It's one week from Monday.

As Matt Norlander and I discussed on Sunday's episode of the Eye On College Basketball Podcast, whether Darryn Peterson will play for the Jayhawks against Arizona remains a question, if only because just about everything related to the five-star freshman remains a question. Either way, Arizona-Kansas will be appointment television given that it'll likely be the nation's top-ranked team on the road against a two-time national champion and Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame coach (Bill Self) and perhaps the future No. 1 pick of the 2026 NBA Draft (Peterson).

As the saying goes, can't wait.

Arizona remains No. 1 in Monday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings for the 23rd consecutive day. For whatever it's worth, KenPom is currently projecting the Wildcats as favorites in every remaining regular-season game -- including road contests at Kansas and at Houston. If you're curious, the last team to enter the NCAA Tournament undefeated was Gonzaga in 2021. The Zags advanced to the title game that season, losing to Baylor 86-70 to finish 31-1.

