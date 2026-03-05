College basketball rankings: Arkansas star freshman Darius Acuff Jr. dazzles as Razorbacks rout Texas
Acuff continued to cement himself as the SEC Player of the Year frontrunner with a double-double in the win over the Longhorns on Wednesday
A lot of folks have said a lot of great things about Arkansas freshman Darius Acuff Jr. this season, myself included. But Texas coach Sean Miller took it to another level Wednesday following his Longhorns' 105-85 loss to the Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena.
Did you see the quote?
It's a good one.
"In my time ... I've never seen a point guard better," Miller said before later adding, "I just have never been on a court where one player at that position is any better than he is. Greatness is how I would describe his game, and he seems like an amazing young man. ... Guys like him, they just don't come into college basketball very often. He's a generational player. He's really good. And this No. 1 pick thing, I don't know why people aren't talking about him more. I can't imagine anybody better."
Now that's a quote.
Acuff took 15 shots against Texas, made eight and finished with 28 points and 13 assists. That means he's now averaging 22.2 points and 6.4 assists, shooting 43.7% from 3, and recording an assist-to-turnover ratio better than 3-to-1. According to OptaStats, no Division I player has ever posted numbers that good in each of those categories for a season while appearing in at least 75% of his team's games.
Acuff is on pace to be the first.
He's already broken Arkansas' record for most points in a season by a freshman. With 27 more assists, Acuff will also own the program's record for most dimes by a freshman in a season. Simply put, the SEC Player of the Year trophy should be his.
Arkansas remains No. 20 in Thursday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, where Duke is No. 1 for the 12th straight day. Next up for the Razorbacks is Saturday's regular-season finale at Missouri.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Duke
|Cameron Boozer finished with 26 points and nine rebounds in Monday's 93-64 win at NC State. The Blue Devils' next game is Saturday against North Carolina.
|--
|28-2
|2
Michigan
|Morez Johnson Jr. finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds in Friday's 84-70 win at Illinois. The Wolverines' next game is Thursday at Iowa.
|--
|27-2
|3
Arizona
|Jaden Bradley finished with 17 points and four rebounds in Monday's 73-57 win over Iowa State. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday at Colorado.
|--
|28-2
|4
Florida
|Alex Condon finished with 26 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 108-74 win over Mississippi State. The Gators' next game is Saturday at Kentucky.
|--
|24-6
|5
UConn
|Alex Karaban finished with 23 points and three rebounds in Saturday's 71-67 win over Seton Hall. The Huskies' next game is Saturday at Marquette.
|--
|27-3
|6
Houston
|Kingston Flemings finished with 21 points and seven assists in Wednesday's 77-64 win over Baylor. The Cougars' next game is Saturday at Oklahoma State.
|--
|25-5
|7
Michigan St.
|Jeremy Fears Jr. finished with 21 points and nine assists in Sunday's 77-64 win at Indiana. The Spartans' next game is Thursday against Rutgers.
|--
|24-5
|8
Nebraska
|Jamarques Lawrence missed seven of the eight shots he attempted in Tuesday's 72-52 loss at UCLA. The Cornhuskers' next game is Sunday against Iowa.
|--
|25-5
|9
Iowa St.
|Joshua Jefferson missed 15 of the 17 shots he attempted in Monday's 73-57 loss at Arizona. The Cyclones' next game is Saturday against Arizona State.
|--
|24-6
|10
Illinois
|Andrej Stojakovic finished with 21 points and 12 rebounds in Tuesday's 80-54 win over Oregon. The Illini's next game is Sunday at Maryland.
|--
|23-7
|11
Virginia
|Thijs De Ridder finished with 16 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 75-70 win over Wake Forest. The Cavaliers' next game is Saturday against Virginia Tech.
|--
|26-4
|12
Alabama
|Amari Allen missed six of the seven shots he attempted in Tuesday's 98-88 loss at Georgia. The Crimson Tide's next game is Saturday against Auburn.
|--
|22-8
|13
Purdue
|C.J. Cox finished with 27 points and three rebounds in Wednesday's 70-66 win at Northwestern. The Boilermakers' next game is Saturday against WIsconsin.
|--
|23-7
|14
Gonzaga
|Adam Miller missed eight of the 13 shots he attempted in Saturday's 70-59 loss at Saint Mary's. The Zags' next game will be March 8 in the semifinals of the West Coast Conference Tournament.
|--
|28-3
|15
Kansas
|Darryn Peterson missed 15 of the 18 shots he attempted in Tuesday's 70-60 loss at Arizona State. The Jayhawks' next game is Saturday against Kansas State.
|--
|21-9
|16
Texas Tech
|Christian Anderson missed seven of the 11 shots he attempted in Tuesday's 73-65 loss to TCU. The Red Raiders' next game is Saturday at BYU.
|--
|22-8
|17
St. John's
|Zuby Ejiofor finished with 23 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 72-69 win over Georgetown. The Red Storm's next game is Friday at Seton Hall.
|--
|24-6
|18
N. Carolina
|Luka Bogavac finished with 20 points and three assists in Tuesday's 67-63 win over Clemson. The Tar Heels' next game is Saturday at Duke.
|--
|24-6
|19
Miami (Ohio)
|Peter Suder finished with 19 points and four assists in Tuesday's 74-72 win over Toledo. The RedHawks' next game is Friday at Ohio.
|--
|30-0
|20
Arkansas
|Darius Acuff Jr. finished with 28 points and 13 assists in Wednesday's 105-85 win over Texas. The Razorbacks' next game is Saturday at Missouri.
|--
|22-8
|21
Saint Mary's
|Mikey Lewis finished with 31 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 70-59 win over Gonzaga. The Gaels' next game will be March 8 in the semifinals of the West Coast Conference Tournament.
|--
|27-4
|22
Vanderbilt
|Tyler Tanner finished with 34 points and seven assists in Tuesday's 89-86 overtime win at Ole Miss. The Commodores' next game is Saturday at Tennessee.
|--
|23-7
|23
Miami
|Tre Donaldson finished with 17 points and nine assists in Wednesday's 77-69 win at SMU. The Hurricanes' next game is Saturday against Louisville.
|--
|24-6
|24
Tennessee
|J.P Estrella finished with 22 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 78-59 win at South Carolina. The Vols' next game is Saturday against Vanderbilt.
|--
|21-9
|25
Louisville
|Mikel Brown Jr. missed eight of the 10 shots he attempted in Saturday's 80-75 loss at Clemson. The Cardinals' next game is Tuesday against Syracuse.
|--
|21-9
|26
Wisconsin
|Nick Boyd finished with 22 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's 90-73 win at Washington. The Badgers' next game is Wednesday against Maryland.
|--
|21-9