If there's one thing I know about basketball courts, it's that they need to provide an ideal playing surface. Otherwise, they're no good. So, with this in mind, Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark decided to pull the plug on his conference tournament's LED glass floor late Thursday in advance of Friday's semifinals.

"After consultation with the coaches of our four semifinal teams, I have decided that in order to provide our student-athletes with the greatest level of comfort on a huge stage this weekend, we will transition to a hardwood court for the remainder of the tournament," Yormark told CBS Sports' Matt Norlander. "We look forward to a great semifinals and championship game."

To be clear, not everybody complained about the court being slippery; some seemed comfortable on it. But players were noticeably slipping at different points in different games. And after Texas Tech's Christian Anderson was injured midway through Thursday's loss to Iowa State, Yormark opted to pull the plug.

And I give him credit.

Yormark is a big-thinker with big ideas -- one of which was this. It looked cool. It created a buzz. But it wasn't working the way it needed to work, and rather than have it overshadow two tremendous semifinals on tap, it made sense for Yorkmark, as uncomfortable as the whole thing might've been, to swallow whatever pride was attached to this high-tech look, change course and get a traditional hardwood court installed.

Now, here's Friday's schedule:

* 7 p.m. ET: Arizona vs. Iowa State

* 9 p.m. ET: Houston vs. Kansas

Those four teams are No. 3 (Arizona), No. 5 (Houston), No. 9 (Iowa State) and No. 15 in Friday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, where Duke remains No. 1 for the 20th straight day.

Duke will play Clemson in the ACC Tournament semifinals on Friday. If the Blue Devils win, they'll either play Virginia or Miami in Saturday's title game.

Top 25 And 1 rankings

Biggest Movers 4 Miami 5 N. Carolina Rk Teams Chg Rcrd 1 Duke Isaiah Evans finished with 32 points and six rebounds in Thursday's 80-79 win over Florida State. The Blue Devils' next game will be Friday against Clemson in the semifinals of the ACC Tournament. -- 30-2 2 Michigan Yaxel Lendeborg finished with 27 points and three rebounds in Sunday's 90-80 win over Michigan State. The Wolverines' next game will be Friday in the quarterfina;s of the Big Ten Tournament. -- 29-2 3 Arizona Brayden Burries finished with 21 points and three rebounds in Thursday's 81-59 win over UCF. The Wildcats' next game will be Friday against Iowa State in the semifinals of the Big 12 Tournament. -- 30-2 4 Florida Thomas Haugh finished with 20 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's 84-77 win at Kentucky. The Gators' next game will be Friday in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament. -- 25-6 5 Houston Kingston Flemings finished with 17 points and three assists in Thursday's 73-66 win over BYU. The Cougars' next game will be Friday against Kansas in the semifinals of the Big 12 Tournament. -- 27-5 6 Nebraska Sam Hoiberg finished with 15 points and five steals in Sunday's 84-75 win over Iowa. The Cornhuskers' next game will be Friday in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament. -- 26-5 7 Michigan St. Jordan Scott missed six of the seven shots he attempted in Sunday's 90-80 loss at Michigan. The Spartans' next game will be Friday in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament. -- 25-6 8 UConn Solo Ball finished with 19 points and two assists in Thursday's 93-68 win over Xavier. The Huskies' next game will be Friday against Georgetown in the semifinals of the Big East Tournament. -- 28-4 9 Iowa St. Tamin Lipsey finished with 20 points and four assists in Thursday's 75-53 win over Texas Tech. The Cyclones' next game will be Friday against Arizona in the semifinals of the Big 12 Tournament. -- 27-6 10 Illinois David Mirkovic finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds in Sunday's 78-72 win at Maryland. The Illini's next game will be Friday in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament. -- 24-7 11 Virginia Malik Thomas finished with 16 points and four rebounds in Thursday's 81-74 win over NC State. The Cavaliers' next game will be Friday against Miami in the semifinals of the ACC Tournament. -- 28-4 12 Alabama Aden Holloway finished with 21 points and three rebounds in Saturday's 96-84 win over Auburn. The Crimson Tide's next game will be Friday in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament. -- 23-8 13 Gonzaga Mario Saint-Supery finished with 19 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's 75-65 win over Santa Clara. The Zags' next game will be in the NCAA Tournament. -- 30-3 14 Purdue Oscar Cluff finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds in Thursday's 81-68 win over Northwestern. The Boilermakers' next game will be Friday against Nebraska in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament. -- 24-8 15 Kansas Darryn Peterson finished with 24 points and eight rebounds in Thursday's 78-73 win over TCU. The Jayhawks' next game will be Friday against Houston in the semifinals of the Big 12 Tournament. -- 23-9 16 Arkansas Meleek Thomas finished with 28 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 88-84 win at Missouri. The Razorbacks' next game will be Friday in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament. -- 23-8 17 St. John's Zuby Ejiofor finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds in Thursday's 85-72 win over Providence. The Red Storm's next game will be Friday against Seton Hall. -- 26-6 18 Vanderbilt Tyler Tanner finished with 25 points and three assists in Saturday's 86-82 win at Tennessee. The Commodores' next game will be Friday in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament. -- 24-7 19 Wisconsin John Blackwell finished with 34 points and 10 rebounds in Thursday's 85-82 win over Washington. The Badgers' next game will be Friday against Illinois in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament. 3 23-9 20 Miami Malik Reneau finished with 24 points and six rebounds in Thursday's 78-73 win over Louisville. The Hurricanes' next game will be Friday against Virginia in the semifinals of the ACC Tournament. 4 25-7 21 Texas Tech Donovan Atwell missed seven of the 10 shots he attempted in Thursday's 75-53 loss to Iowa State. The Red Raiders' next game will be in the NCAA Tournament. 1 22-10 22 Tennessee Nate Ament finished with 27 points and eight rebounds in Thursday's 72-62 win over Auburn. The Vols' next game will be Friday against Vanderbilt in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament. 4 22-10 23 Louisville Isaac McKneely missed six of the eight shots he attempted in Thursday's 78-73 loss to Miami. The Cardinals' next game will be in the NCAA Tournament. -- 23-10 24 Kentucky Otega Oweh finished with 21 points and two steals in Thursday's 78-72 win over Missouri. The Wildcats' next game will be Friday against Florida in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament. NR 21-12 25 BYU Kennard Davis Jr. missed seven of the eight shots he attempted in Thursday's 73-66 loss to Houston. The Cougars' next game will be in the NCAA Tournament. -- 23-11 26 N. Carolina Jarin Stevenson missed seven of the 11 shots he attempted in Thursday's 80-79 loss to Clemson. The Tar Heels' next game will be in the NCAA Tournament. 5 24-8

In: Kentucky

Out: Miami (Fla.)