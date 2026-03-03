College basketball rankings: Duke, Arizona lock up conference titles as race for final No. 1 seed heats up
The Blue Devils and Wildcats finished atop the ACC and Big 12, respectively, with convincing victories on Monday night
Duke and Arizona both secured outright power-conference championships on Monday with victories over programs projected to make the 2026 NCAA Tournament. And if your favorite school is still chasing a No. 1 seed in the 68-team event, you should know that there's only one of those left for the taking.
Duke will be a No. 1 seed. So will Michigan. So will Arizona.
That's because those three schools are now outright conference champs in three of the four best leagues in the sport, thanks to Duke beating NC State, 93-64, on Monday, which was followed by Arizona beating Iowa State, 73-57. (Michigan secured the Big Ten's outright title with an 84-70 win at Illinois three days prior.) Duke, Michigan and Arizona have been No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 (in that order) for 10 straight days in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, and they remain that way on this Tuesday morning. The Blue Devils, Wolverines and Wildcats are also the top three -- in that same order -- in the NET, at KenPom.com and at BartTorvik.com. The trio of two-loss outright conference champions leaves Florida, UConn and everybody else eyeing a realistic shot at a No. 1 seed chasing just one remaining spot with Selection Sunday 12 days away.
As for Iowa State, the Cyclones are clearly trending down after losing for the third time in four outings and fourth time in seven. But they're also still 24-6 overall, including 14-6 in the first two quadrants with six Q1 wins and zero losses outside of Q1. That's still a better body or work than anybody below Iowa State in the Top 25 And 1, and that's why TJ Otzelberger's team remains No. 9 here despite Monday's loss at Arizona.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Duke
|Cameron Boozer finished with 26 points and nine rebounds in Monday's 93-64 win at NC State. The Blue Devils' next game is Saturday against North Carolina.
|--
|28-2
|2
Michigan
|Morez Johnson Jr. finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds in Friday's 84-70 win at Illinois. The Wolverines' next game is Thursday at Iowa.
|--
|27-2
|3
Arizona
|Jaden Bradley finished with 17 points and four rebounds in Monday's 73-57 win over Iowa State. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday at Colorado.
|--
|28-2
|4
Florida
|Thomas Haugh finished with 22 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 111-77 win over Arkansas. The Gators' next game is Tuesday against Mississippi State.
|--
|23-6
|5
UConn
|Alex Karaban finished with 23 points and three rebounds in Saturday's 71-67 win over Seton Hall. The Huskies' next game is Saturday at Marquette.
|--
|27-3
|6
Houston
|Milos Uzan finished with 26 points and six assists in Saturday's 102-62 win over Colorado. The Cougars' next game is Wednesday against Baylor.
|--
|24-5
|7
Nebraska
|Pryce Sandfort finished with 32 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 82-67 win at USC. The Cornhuskers' next game is Tuesday at UCLA.
|--
|25-4
|8
Michigan St.
|Jeremy Fears Jr. finished with 21 points and nine assists in Sunday's 77-64 win at Indiana. The Spartans' next game is Thursday against Rutgers.
|--
|24-5
|9
Iowa St.
|Joshua Jefferson missed 15 of the 17 shots he attempted in Monday's 73-57 loss at Arizona. The Cyclones' next game is Saturday against Arizona State.
|--
|24-6
|10
Illinois
|Tomislav Ivisic missed seven of the 10 shots he attempted in Friday's 84-70 loss to Michigan. The Illini's next game is Tuesday against Oregon.
|--
|22-7
|11
Alabama
|Latrell Wrightsell finished with 25 points and two rebounds in Saturday's 71-69 win at Alabama. The Crimson Tide's next game is Tuesday at Georgia.
|--
|22-7
|12
Kansas
|Bryson Tiller missed five of the six shots he attempted in Saturday's 84-61 loss at Arizona. The Jayhawks' next game is Tuesday at Arizona State.
|--
|21-8
|13
Texas Tech
|Donovan Atwell finished with 18 points and one rebounds in Saturday's 82-73 win at Iowa State. The Red Raiders' next game is Tuesday against TCU.
|--
|22-7
|14
Virginia
|Malik Thomas missed all eight shots he attempted in Saturday's 77-51 loss at Duke. The Cavaliers' next game is Tuesday against Wake Forest.
|--
|25-4
|15
Gonzaga
|Adam Miller missed eight of the 13 shots he attempted in Saturday's 70-59 loss at Saint Mary's. The Zags' next game will be March 8 in the semifinals of the West Coast Conference Tournament.
|--
|28-3
|16
Purdue
|Braden Smith missed 12 of the 19 shots he attempted in Sunday's 82-74 loss at Ohio State. The Boilermakers' next game is Wednesday at Northwestern.
|--
|22-7
|17
St. John's
|Zuby Ejiofor finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds in Saturday's 89-57 win over Villanova. The Red Storm's next game is Tuesday against Georgetown.
|--
|23-6
|18
N. Carolina
|Henri Veesaar finished with 26 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 89-82 win over Virginia Tech. The Tar Heels' next game is Tuesday against Clemson.
|--
|23-6
|19
Miami (Ohio)
|Peter Suder finished with 18 points and three rebounds in Friday's 69-67 win at Western Michigan. The RedHawks' next game is Tuesday against Toledo.
|--
|29-0
|20
Arkansas
|Darius Acuff Jr. missed 13 of the 19 shots he attempted in Saturday's 111-77 loss at Florida. The Razorbacks' next game is Wednesday against Texas.
|--
|21-8
|21
Saint Mary's
|Mikey Lewis finished with 31 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 70-59 win over Gonzaga. The Gaels' next game will be March 8 in the semifinals of the West Coast Conference Tournament.
|--
|27-4
|22
Vanderbilt
|Tyler Nickel missed 10 of the 15 shots he attempted in Saturday's 91-77 loss at Kentucky. The Commodores' next game is Tuesday at Ole Miss.
|--
|22-7
|23
Miami
|Tre Donaldson finished with 15 points and three assists in Saturday's 76-54 win over Boston College. The Hurricane's next game is Wednesday at SMU.
|--
|23-6
|24
Tennessee
|Nate Ament missed four of the five shots he attempted in Saturday's 71-69 loss to Alabama. The Vols' next game is Tuesday at South Carolina.
|--
|20-9
|25
BYU
|Mihailo Boskovic missed all four shots he attempted in Saturday's 79-71 loss at West Virginia. The Cougars' next game is Tuesday at Cincinnati.
|--
|20-9
|26
Louisville
|Mikel Brown Jr. missed eight of the 10 shots he attempted in Saturday's 80-75 loss at Clemson. The Cardinals' next game is Tuesday against Syracuse.
|--
|20-9