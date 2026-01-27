College basketball rankings: Duke shows it's the top team in the ACC with rout of Louisville
The Blue Devils, the No. 4 team in the Top 25 And 1, easily defeated the Cardinals on Monday
Monday's most-notable result was obviously Arizona's 86-83 win at BYU that pushed the Wildcats to 21-0 and gave them their national-best ninth Quadrant-1 victory. Needless to say, they remain No. 1 in Tuesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings.
Matt Norlander was inside the Marriott Center late Monday and watched Brayden Burries and Jaden Bradley combine for 55 points in the road win. His piece from that event can be found here.
I'll spend my words on Duke.
The Blue Devils improved to 19-1 on Monday with an 83-52 beatdown of Louisville that suggested they have no real challenger in the ACC. Barring a surprise, they'll win the league for a second straight season, this time by multiple games. Cameron Boozer is the biggest reason why. He got 19 points, 10 rebounds and four assists against the Cardinals and remains the leading candidate to eventually be the CBS Sports National Player of the Year.
Boozer is now averaging 23.5 points, 9.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.8 steals in 32.2 minutes per contest. He leads Duke in each of those statistical categories.
Duke remains No. 4 in Tuesday morning's Top 25 And 1 -- behind only undefeated Arizona, undefeated Nebraska and one-loss UConn.The Blue Devils will not play another currently ranked team until they meet North Carolina on Feb. 7. Next up is Saturday's game at Virginia Tech.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Arizona
|Brayden Burries finished with 29 points and five rebounds in Monday's 86-83 win at BYU. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday at Arizona State.
|--
|21-0
|2
Nebraska
|Pryce Sandfort finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 76-57 win at Minnesota. The Cornhuskers' next game is Tuesday at Michigan.
|--
|20-0
|3
UConn
|Solo Ball finished with 24 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 75-67 overtime win over Villanova. The Huskies' next game is Tuesday against Providence.
|--
|19-1
|4
Duke
|Cameron Boozer finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds in Monday's 83-52 win over Louisville. The Blue Devils' next game is Saturday at Virginia Tech.
|--
|19-1
|5
Michigan
|Yaxel Lendeborg finished with 18 points and nine rebounds in Friday's 74-62 win over Ohio State. The Wolverines' next game is Tuesday against Nebraska.
|--
|18-1
|6
Gonzaga
|Jalen Warley finished with 19 points and four rebounds in Saturday's 68-66 win over San Francisco. The Zags' next game is Saturday against Saint Mary's.
|--
|21-1
|7
Michigan St.
|Jeremy Fears Jr. finished with 17 points and 17 assists in Saturday's 91-48 win over Maryland. The Spartans' next game is Tuesday at Rutgers.
|--
|18-2
|8
Iowa St.
|Milan Momcilovic finished with 29 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 84-71 win at Oklahoma State. The Cyclones' next game is Thursday against Colorado.
|1
|18-2
|9
Illinois
|Keaton Wagler finished with 46 points and four assists in Saturday's 88-82 win at Purdue. The Illini's next game is Thursday against Washington.
|1
|17-3
|10
Houston
|Emanuel Sharp missed 10 of the 16 shots he attempted in Saturday's 90-86 loss at Texas Tech. The Cougars' next game is Wednesday at TCU.
|1
|17-2
|11
Texas Tech
|JT Toppin finished with 31 points and 12 rebounds in Saturday's 90-86 win over Houston. The Red Raiders' next game is Saturday at UCF.
|1
|16-4
|12
BYU
|AJ Dybantsa missed 18 of the 24 shots he attempted in Monday's 86-83 loss to Arizona. The Cougars' next game is Saturday at Kansas.
|4
|17-3
|13
Purdue
|Fletcher Loyer missed four of the five shots he attempted in Saturday's 88-82 loss to Illinois. The Boilermakers' next game is Tuesday at Indiana.
|--
|17-3
|14
Kansas
|Flory Bidunga finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 86-62 win at Kansas State. The Jayhawks' next game is Saturday against BYU.
|--
|15-5
|15
Vanderbilt
|Tyler Tanner finished with 24 points and five assists in Saturday's 88-56 win at Mississippi State. The Commodores' next game is Tuesday against Kentucky.
|--
|17-3
|16
Arkansas
|Darius Acuff Jr. finished with 31 points and six assists in Saturday's 85-81 win over LSU. The Razorbacks' next game is Tuesday at Oklahoma.
|--
|15-5
|17
Florida
|Boogie Fland missed eight of the 12 shots he attempted in Saturday's 76-67 loss to Florida. The Gators' next game is Wednesday at South Carolina.
|--
|14-6
|18
Virginia
|Malik Thomas missed nine of the 12 shots he attempted in Saturday's 85-80 loss to North Carolina. The Cavaliers' next game is Tuesday at Notre Dame.
|--
|16-3
|19
Clemson
|Nick Davidson finished with 13 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 77-63 win at Georgia Tech. The Tigers' next game is Saturday against Pitt.
|--
|17-4
|20
Saint Louis
|Trey Green finished with 15 points and three rebounds in Friday's 97-62 win at St. Bonaventure. The Billikens' next game is Tuesday against George Washington.
|1
|19-1
|21
Louisville
|Mikel Brown Jr. missed 12 of the 13 shots he attempted in Monday's 83-52 loss at Duke. The Cardinals' next game is Saturday against SMU.
|1
|14-6
|22
Alabama
|Labaron Philon missed 13 of the 20 shots he attempted in Saturday's 79-73 loss to Tennessee. The Crimson Tide's next game is Tuesday against Missouri.
|--
|13-6
|23
St. John's
|Bryce Hopkins finished with 18 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 88-83 win at Xavier. The Red Storm's next game is Wednesday against Butler.
|--
|15-5
|24
SMU
|Jaron Pierre Jr. finished with 28 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 83-80 win over Florida State. The Mustangs' next game is Saturday at Louisville.
|--
|15-5
|25
Miami (Ohio)
|Peter Suder finished with 27 points and 10 rebounds in Tuesday's 107-101 overtime win at Kent State. The Redhawks' next game is Tuesday against UMass.
|--
|20-0
|26
N. Carolina
|Caleb Wilson finished with 20 points and four rebounds in Saturday's 85-80 win at Virginia. The Tar Heels' next game is Saturday at Georgia Tech.
|--
|16-4