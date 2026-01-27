Monday's most-notable result was obviously Arizona's 86-83 win at BYU that pushed the Wildcats to 21-0 and gave them their national-best ninth Quadrant-1 victory. Needless to say, they remain No. 1 in Tuesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings.

Matt Norlander was inside the Marriott Center late Monday and watched Brayden Burries and Jaden Bradley combine for 55 points in the road win. His piece from that event can be found here.

The Blue Devils improved to 19-1 on Monday with an 83-52 beatdown of Louisville that suggested they have no real challenger in the ACC. Barring a surprise, they'll win the league for a second straight season, this time by multiple games. Cameron Boozer is the biggest reason why. He got 19 points, 10 rebounds and four assists against the Cardinals and remains the leading candidate to eventually be the CBS Sports National Player of the Year.

Boozer is now averaging 23.5 points, 9.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.8 steals in 32.2 minutes per contest. He leads Duke in each of those statistical categories.

Duke remains No. 4 in Tuesday morning's Top 25 And 1 -- behind only undefeated Arizona, undefeated Nebraska and one-loss UConn.The Blue Devils will not play another currently ranked team until they meet North Carolina on Feb. 7. Next up is Saturday's game at Virginia Tech.

