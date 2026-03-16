This is the final installment of the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings of the season. If you've been following along from the jump, I appreciate it — unless, of course, you're one of the folks who call me bad names on X every morning because you don't like the number next to your favorite school's name.

In that case, I hope your account gets hacked.

Either way, it's been a fun few months!

As you might remember, I started with St. John's at No. 1 in the Top 25 And 1 back during the offseason. It was not popular. It was clearly wrong. But I'm happy to report it looks less-wrong today than it did when the Red Storm were sitting at 9-5, because, since that loss to Providence in early January, St. John's is 19-1 with multiple victories over both UConn and Villanova. The Red Storm won the Big East's regular-season title outright and the Big East Tournament.

St. John's finished 14th in the Top 25 And 1.

Duke is No. 1 in the final Top 25 And 1 of the season thanks to a 32-2 record featuring a national-best 17 Quadrant 1 wins and zero losses outside of Q1. Arizona finishes No. 2 thanks to a 32-2 record featuring 16 Quadrant 1 wins and zero losses outside of Q1. Michigan is No. 3 thanks to a 31-3 record featuring 16 Quadrant 1 wins and zero losses outside of Q1. And through 19 weeks of games, those three teams — the Blue Devils, Wildcats and Wolverines — have been the sport's best teams. They're not only the top three in the Top 25 And 1, they're also the top three in the NET, the top three at KenPom.com and the top three at BartTorvik.com. They're also the top three teams in adjusted defensive efficiency, which suggests defense really might win the championship this year.

We'll find out soon enough.

A champion will be crowned three weeks from tonight.

Top 25 And 1 rankings