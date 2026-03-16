College basketball rankings: Duke No. 1 in final Top 25 And 1 of season
The Blue Devils are the top team in the nation heading into the NCAA Tournament
This is the final installment of the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings of the season. If you've been following along from the jump, I appreciate it — unless, of course, you're one of the folks who call me bad names on X every morning because you don't like the number next to your favorite school's name.
In that case, I hope your account gets hacked.
Either way, it's been a fun few months!
As you might remember, I started with St. John's at No. 1 in the Top 25 And 1 back during the offseason. It was not popular. It was clearly wrong. But I'm happy to report it looks less-wrong today than it did when the Red Storm were sitting at 9-5, because, since that loss to Providence in early January, St. John's is 19-1 with multiple victories over both UConn and Villanova. The Red Storm won the Big East's regular-season title outright and the Big East Tournament.
St. John's finished 14th in the Top 25 And 1.
Duke is No. 1 in the final Top 25 And 1 of the season thanks to a 32-2 record featuring a national-best 17 Quadrant 1 wins and zero losses outside of Q1. Arizona finishes No. 2 thanks to a 32-2 record featuring 16 Quadrant 1 wins and zero losses outside of Q1. Michigan is No. 3 thanks to a 31-3 record featuring 16 Quadrant 1 wins and zero losses outside of Q1. And through 19 weeks of games, those three teams — the Blue Devils, Wildcats and Wolverines — have been the sport's best teams. They're not only the top three in the Top 25 And 1, they're also the top three in the NET, the top three at KenPom.com and the top three at BartTorvik.com. They're also the top three teams in adjusted defensive efficiency, which suggests defense really might win the championship this year.
We'll find out soon enough.
A champion will be crowned three weeks from tonight.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Duke
|Isaiah Evans finished with 20 points and two rebounds in Saturday's 74-70 win over Virginia. The Blue Devils won the ACC Tournament and will next play in the NCAA Tournament.
|--
|32-2
|2
Arizona
|Koa Peat finished with 21 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 79-74 win over Houston. The Wildcats won the Big 12 Tournament and will next play in the NCAA Tournament.
|1
|32-2
|3
Michigan
|Trey McKenney missed six of the eight shots he attempted in Sunday's 80-72 loss to Purdue. The Wolverines' next game will be in the NCAA Tournament.
|1
|31-3
|4
Florida
|Xaivian Lee missed six of the eight shots he attempted in Saturday's 91-74 loss to Vanderbilt. The Gators' next game will be in the NCAA Tournament.
|--
|26-7
|5
Houston
|Kingston Flemings missed nine of the 12 shots he attempted in Saturday's 79-74 loss to Arizona. The Cougars' next game will be in the NCAA Tournament.
|--
|28-6
|6
UConn
|Solo Ball missed six of the seven shots he attempted in Saturday's 72-52 loss to St. John's. The Huskies' next game will be in the NCAA Tournament.
|--
|29-5
|7
Virginia
|Thijs De Ridder missed five of the six shots he attempted in Saturday's 74-70 loss to Duke. The Cavaliers' next game will be in the NCAA Tournament.
|--
|29-5
|8
Nebraska
|Jared Garcia missed six of the eight shots he attempted in Friday's 74-58 loss to Purdue. The Cornhuskers' next game will be in the NCAA Tournament.
|--
|26-6
|9
Iowa St.
|Tamin Lipsey missed nine of the 11 shots he attempted in Friday's 82-80 loss to Arizona. The Cyclones' next game will be in the NCAA Tournament.
|--
|27-7
|10
Purdue
|Oscar Cluff finished with 21 points and five rebounds in Sunday's 80-72 win over Michigan. The Boilermakers won the Big Ten Tournament and will next play in the NCAA Tournament.
|1
|27-8
|11
Michigan St.
|Jordan Scott missed five of the seven shots he attempted in Friday's 88-84 loss to UCLA. The Spartans' next game will be in the NCAA Tournament.
|1
|25-7
|12
Arkansas
|Darius Acuff Jr. finished with 30 points and 11 assists in Sunday's 86-75 win over Vanderbilt. The Razorbacks' won the SEC Tournament and will next play in the NCAA Tournament.
|1
|26-8
|13
Vanderbilt
|Tyler Tanner missed 12 of the 15 shots he attempted in Sunday's 86-75 loss to Arkansas. The Commodores' next game will be in the NCAA Tournament.
|1
|26-8
|14
St. John's
|Zuby Ejiofor finished with 18 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's 72-52 win over UConn. The Red Storm won the Big East Tournament and will next play in the NCAA Tournament.
|--
|28-6
|15
Illinois
|Keaton Wagler missed five of the six 3-pointers he attempted in Friday's 91-88 loss in overtime to Wisconsin. The Illini's next game will be in the NCAA Tournament.
|--
|24-8
|16
Gonzaga
|Mario Saint-Supery finished with 19 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's 75-65 win over Santa Clara. The Zags' next game will be in the NCAA Tournament.
|--
|30-3
|17
Alabama
|Latrell Wrightsell missed all five shots he attempted in Friday's 80-79 loss to Ole Miss. The Crimson Tide's next game will be in the NCAA Tournament.
|--
|23-9
|18
Wisconsin
|Nick Boyd missed 14 of the 20 shots he attempted in Sunday's 68-65 loss to Michigan. The Badgers' next game will be in the NCAA Tournament.
|--
|24-10
|19
Kansas
|Melvin Council Jr. missed 13 of the 14 shots he attempted in Friday's 69-47 loss to Houston. The Jayhawks' next game will be in the NCAA Tournament.
|--
|23-10
|20
Miami
|Malik Reneau missed five of the six shots he attempted in Friday's 84-62 loss to Virginia. The Hurricanes' next game will be in the NCAA Tournament.
|--
|25-8
|21
Texas Tech
|Donovan Atwell missed seven of the 10 shots he attempted in Thursday's 75-53 loss to Iowa State. The Red Raiders' next game will be in the NCAA Tournament.
|--
|22-10
|22
Tennessee
|Nate Ament missed 12 of the 13 shots he attempted in Friday's 75-68 loss to Vanderbilt. The Vols' next game will be in the NCAA Tournament.
|--
|22-11
|23
Louisville
|Isaac McKneely missed six of the eight shots he attempted in Thursday's 78-73 loss to Miami. The Cardinals' next game will be in the NCAA Tournament.
|--
|23-10
|24
BYU
|Kennard Davis Jr. missed seven of the eight shots he attempted in Thursday's 73-66 loss to Houston. The Cougars' next game will be in the NCAA Tournament.
|--
|23-11
|25
N. Carolina
|Jarin Stevenson missed seven of the 11 shots he attempted in Thursday's 80-79 loss to Clemson. The Tar Heels' next game will be in the NCAA Tournament.
|--
|24-8
|26
Utah St.
|MJ Collins finished with 20 points and three steals in Saturday's 73-62 win over San Diego State. The Aggies won the Mountain West Tournament and will next play in the NCAA Tournament.
|--
|28-6