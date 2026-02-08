College basketball rankings: Duke falls to No. 4 after wild Saturday leads to shake-up Top 25 And 1
The Blue Devils slipped in the Top 25 And 1 after losing to rival North Carolina.
I typically spend the few hundred words that top each update of the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings on a specific game or team or player. Rarely do I focus on days.
But what a day that was!
Absolutely incredible.
The first Saturday of February looked good on paper, as Matt Norlander and I discussed on Friday's episode of the Eye On College Basketball Podcast. But good things on paper don't always deliver. Sometimes they're duds. But Saturday was anything but thanks to (among other things) A) North Carolina beating Duke 71-68 on a final-second 3-pointer from Seth Trimble, B) Michigan State topping Illinois 85-82 in overtime courtesy of a 26-point, 15-assist effort from Jeremy Fears Jr., C) Houston winning at BYU in a game featuring multiple projected top-10 NBA Draft picks, and D) Kentucky continuing its turnaround with a 74-71 victory over Tennessee that pushed Mark Pope's Wildcats to 8-1 in their past nine games.
I could keep going -- but surely you get the point.
If Super Bowl Sunday is as good as College Basketball Saturday, we're in for a treat when the Seahawks and Patriots take the field. Either way, Arizona remains No. 1 in Sunday morning's updated Top 25 And 1 for the 29th straight day thanks to Saturday's 84-47 destruction of Oklahoma State that moved the Wildcats to 23-0.
And you know what's next, right?
Yep, Big Monday should be appointment television with top-ranked and undefeated Arizona heading to Allen Fieldhouse to play the projected No. 1 pick of the 2026 NBA Draft (Darryn Peterson) and Kansas. As Rock Chalk Blog noted on X, Arizona, the first visiting No. 1 team to enter Allen Fieldhouse in the Bill Self Era, will be trying to become the first opponent to ever beat Self at home in a Big Monday game.
He's 38-0 in such contests to date.
Monday's tip is set for 9 p.m. ET.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Arizona
|Brayden Burries finished with 15 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 84-47 win over Oklahoma State. The Wildcats' next game is Monday at Kansas.
|--
|23-0
|2
Michigan
|Nimari Burnett finished with 31 points and five rebounds in Thursday's 110-69 win over Penn State. The Wolverines' next game is Sunday at Ohio State.
|1
|21-1
|3
UConn
|Solo Ball missed five of the eight shots he attempted in Friday's 81-72 loss at St. John's. The Huskies' next game is Wednesday at Butler.
|1
|22-2
|4
Duke
|Isaiah Evans missed 10 of the 14 shots he attempted in Saturday's 71-68 loss at North Carolina. The Blue Devils' next game is Tuesday at Pitt.
|2
|21-2
|5
Iowa St.
|Milan Momcilovic finished with 21 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 72-69 win over Baylor. The Cyclones' next game is Tuesday at TCU.
|--
|21-2
|6
Houston
|Kingston Flemings finished with 19 points and five assists in Saturday's 77-66 win at BYU. The Cougars' next game is Tuesday at Utah.
|1
|21-2
|7
Nebraska
|Rienk Mast finished with 26 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 80-68 win at Rutgers. The Cornhuskers' next game is Tuesday against Purdue.
|1
|21-2
|8
Illinois
|Keaton Wagler missed 14 of the 16 shots he attempted in Saturday's 85-82 overtime loss at Michigan State. The Illini's next game is Tuesday against Wisconsin.
|2
|20-4
|9
Gonzaga
|Graham Ike finished with 35 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 81-61 win at Oregon State. The Zags' next game is Tuesday against Washington State.
|--
|23-2
|10
Kansas
|Flory Bidunga finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 71-59 win over Utah. The Jayhawks' next game is Monday against Arizona.
|--
|18-5
|11
Michigan St.
|Jeremy Fears Jr. finished with 26 points and 15 assists in Saturday's 85-82 overtime win over Illinois. The Spartans' next game is Friday at Wisconsin.
|2
|20-4
|12
Purdue
|Fletcher Loyer finished with 18 points and four rebounds in Saturday's 68-64 win over Oregon. The Boilermakers' next game is Tuesday at Nebraska.
|--
|19-4
|13
Florida
|Thomas Haugh finished with 22 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 86-67 win at Texas A&M. The Gators' next game is Wednesday at Georgia.
|1
|17-6
|14
Virginia
|Sam Lewis finished with 16 points and three rebounds in Saturday's 72-59 win over Syracuse. The Cavaliers' next game is Tuesday at Florida State.
|1
|20-3
|15
Vanderbilt
|Tyler Nickel missed eight of the 14 shots he attempted in Saturday's 92-91 loss to Oklahoma. The Commodores' next game is Tuesday at Auburn.
|4
|19-4
|16
St. John's
|Zuby Ejiofor finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds in Friday's 81-72 win over UConn. The Red Storm's next game is Monday against Xavier.
|--
|18-5
|17
Texas Tech
|Donovan Atwell missed nine of the 13 shots he attempted in Monday's 64-61 loss to Kansas. The Red Raiders' next game is Sunday at West Virginia.
|--
|16-6
|18
Arkansas
|Darius Acuff Jr. finished with 24 points and eight assists in Saturday's 88-68 win at Mississippi State. The Razorbacks' next game is at LSU.
|--
|17-6
|19
Clemson
|RJ Godfrey finished with 13 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 77-55 win at Cal. The Tigers' next game is Wednesday against Virginia Tech.
|--
|20-4
|20
N. Carolina
|Caleb Wilson finished with 23 points and two steals in Saturday's 71-68 win over Duke. The Tar Heels' next game is Tuesday at Miami.
|4
|19-4
|21
Saint Louis
|Ishan Sharma finished with 15 points and two rebounds in Saturday's 82-58 win over La Salle. The Billikens' next game is Friday at Loyola Chicago.
|--
|23-1
|22
Louisville
|Sananda Fru finished with 17 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 88-80 win at Wake Forest. The Cardinals' next game is Monday against NC State.
|--
|17-6
|23
Miami (Ohio)
|Eian Elmer finished with 18 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's 90-74 win at Marshall. The RedHawks' next game is Friday against Ohio.
|--
|24-0
|24
BYU
|Richie Saunders missed seven of the eight shots he attempted in Saturday's 77-66 win at BYU. The Cougars' next game is Tuesday at Baylor.
|4
|17-6
|25
Alabama
|Labaron Philon Jr. finished with 25 points and six assists in Saturday's 96-92 win at Auburn. The Crimson Tide's next game is Wednesday at Ole Miss.
|1
|16-7
|26
Kentucky
|Otega Oweh finished with 21 points and four rebounds in Saturday's 74-71 win over Tennessee. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday at Florida.
|NR
|17-7