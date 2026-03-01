College basketball rankings: Duke shows it is top team in nation and in ACC with easy win vs. Virginia
The Blue Devils looked impressive in their victory vs. the Cavaliers
Virginia is alone in second in the Atlantic Coast Conference standings and also the second-highest-rated ACC team in the NET, at KenPom.com, at BartTorvik.com and at EvanMiya.com. What all of that suggests is that Duke really doesn't have a peer in its league for the second straight season.
Final score: Blue Devils 77, Cavaliers 51.
Yes, Duke beat its biggest threat in the ACC by 26 points early Saturday to improve to 27-2 overall and 15-1 in the league. With the win, the Blue Devils secured at least a share of the ACC's regular-season title for the second straight year. They now have a two-game lead over Virginia in the conference standings, a three-game lead over Miami, a four-game lead over Clemson and North Carolina, and a five-game lead over NC State. There's also now a 13-spot gap between Duke and the second-highest-rated ACC team in the NET (Virginia). No other Power 4 conference has that big of a gap between its highest-rated team in the NET and its second-highest-rated team in the NET.
"I'm really proud of our team," said Duke coach Jon Scheyer. "We've just had such a mature approach with our defense. It's our calling card."
No argument here.
Duke held the Cavaliers to just 29% shooting from the field in the dominant victory, including 20% from 3-point range. As a result, Duke now ranks No. 1 in adjusted defensive efficiency, according to KenPom.com.
Needless to say, the Blue Devils remain No. 1 in Sunday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings for the eighth straight day. They are one of only four teams that rank in the top 11 in both adjusted offensive efficiency and adjusted defensive efficiency at KenPom. The other three are Michigan, Arizona and Florida, i.e., the three teams that are second, third and fourth in the Top 25 And 1.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Duke
|Isaiah Evans finished with 19 points and three assists in Saturday' 77-51 win over Virginia. The Blue Devils' next game is Monday at NC State.
|--
|27-2
|2
Michigan
|Morez Johnson Jr. finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds in Friday's 84-70 win at Illinois. The Wolverines' next game is Thursday at Iowa.
|--
|27-2
|3
Arizona
|Brayden Burries finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds in Saturday's 84-61 win over Kansas. The Wildcats' next game is Monday against Iowa State.
|--
|27-2
|4
Florida
|Thomas Haugh finished with 22 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 111-77 win over Arkansas. The Gators' next game is Tuesday against Mississippi State.
|1
|23-6
|5
UConn
|Alex Karaban finished with 23 points and three rebounds in Saturday's 71-67 win over Seton Hall. The Huskies' next game is Saturday at Marquette.
|1
|27-3
|6
Houston
|Milos Uzan finished with 26 points and six assists in Saturday's 102-62 win over Colorado. The Cougars' next game is Wednesday against Baylor.
|1
|24-5
|7
Nebraska
|Pryce Sandfort finished with 32 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 82-67 win at USC. The Cornhuskers' next game is Tuesday at UCLA.
|1
|25-4
|8
Iowa St.
|Killyan Toure missed all seven shots he attempted in Saturday's 82-73 loss to Texas Tech. The Cyclones' next game is Monday at Arizona.
|4
|24-5
|9
Illinois
|Tomislav Ivisic missed seven of the 10 shots he attempted in Friday's 84-70 loss to Michigan. The Illini's next game is Tuesday against Oregon.
|1
|22-7
|10
Michigan St.
|Carson Cooper finished with 15 points and six rebounds in Thursday's 76-74 win at Purdue. The Spartans' next game is Sunday at Indiana.
|3
|23-5
|11
Alabama
|Latrell Wrightsell finished with 25 points and two rebounds in Saturday's 71-69 win at Alabama. The Crimson Tide's next game is Tuesday at Georgia.
|4
|22-7
|12
Kansas
|Bryson Tiller missed five of the six shots he attempted in Saturday's 84-61 loss at Arizona. The Jayhawks' next game is Tuesday at Arizona State.
|3
|21-8
|13
Texas Tech
|Donovan Atwell finished with 18 points and one rebounds in Saturday's 82-73 win at Iowa State. The Red Raiders' next game is Tuesday against TCU.
|4
|22-7
|14
Purdue
|Braden Smith missed six of the 10 shots he attempted in Thursday's 76-74 loss to Michigan State. The Boilermakers' next game is Sunday at Ohio State.
|--
|22-6
|15
Virginia
|Malik Thomas missed all eight shots he attempted in Saturday's 77-51 loss at Duke. The Cavaliers' next game is Tuesday against Wake Forest.
|3
|25-4
|16
Gonzaga
|Adam Miller missed eight of the 13 shots he attempted in Saturday's 70-59 loss at Saint Mary's. The Zags' next game will be March 8 in the semifinals of the West Coast Conference Tournament.
|5
|28-3
|17
St. John's
|Zuby Ejiofor finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds in Saturday's 89-57 win over Villanova. The Red Storm's next game is Tuesday against Georgetown.
|1
|23-6
|18
N. Carolina
|Henri Veesaar finished with 26 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 89-82 win over Virginia Tech. The Tar Heels' next game is Tuesday against Clemson.
|3
|23-6
|19
Miami (Ohio)
|Peter Suder finished with 18 points and three rebounds in Friday's 69-67 win at Western Michigan. The RedHawks' next game is Tuesday against Toledo.
|--
|29-0
|20
Arkansas
|Darius Acuff Jr. missed 13 of the 19 shots he attempted in Saturday's 111-77 loss at Florida. The Razorbacks' next game is Wednesday against Texas.
|4
|21-8
|21
Saint Mary's
|Mikey Lewis finished with 31 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 70-59 win over Gonzaga. The Gaels' next game will be March 8 in the semifinals of the West Coast Conference Tournament.
|NR
|27-4
|22
Vanderbilt
|Tyler Nickel missed 10 of the 15 shots he attempted in Saturday's 91-77 loss at Kentucky. The Commodores' next game is Tuesday at Ole Miss.
|2
|22-7
|23
Miami
|Tre Donaldson finished with 15 points and three assists in Saturday's 76-54 win over Boston College. The Hurricane's next game is Wednesday at SMU.
|3
|23-6
|24
Tennessee
|Nate Ament missed four of the five shots he attempted in Saturday's 71-69 loss to Alabama. The Vols' next game is Tuesday at South Carolina.
|--
|20-9
|25
BYU
|Mihailo Boskovic missed all four shots he attempted in Saturday's 79-71 loss at West Virginia. The Cougars' next game is Tuesday at Cincinnati.
|3
|20-9
|26
Louisville
|Mikel Brown Jr. missed eight of the 10 shots he attempted in Saturday's 80-75 loss at Clemson. The Cardinals' next game is Tuesday against Syracuse.
|3
|20-9