College basketball rankings: Duke deserves to be No. 1, has another chance at NCAA Tournament title
Cameron Boozer has the Blue Devils 25-2 this season
Duke should and will move to No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll when it updates Monday. It'll be the byproduct of the Blue Devils' 25-2 record that features a national-best 12 Quadrant 1 wins, zero losses outside of Q1 and a victory this weekend over last week's No. 1 -- Michigan.
Incredible season, so far.
As I noted on Sunday's episode of the Eye On College Basketball Podcast, the way Duke coach Jon Scheyer talked postgame, he seems to know, for the second straight season, that he has both the sport's best player and a team good enough to win the national title. Don't ever forget, even last year when Florida won the national championship, Duke finished No. 1 at KenPom.com behind the brilliance of CBS Sports National Player of the Year Cooper Flagg.
Flagg left Duke after one season and took his brilliance to the NBA. He's been replaced by Cameron Boozer, the leading candidate to be this season's CBS Sports National Player of the Year who has the Blue Devils with 25 wins through 27 games. Flagg's team won 24 of its first 27 games. When you add it all up, Duke is 53-5 in regular-season contests the past two seasons. That's incredible. But the truth is that, and this is my point, the Blue Devils fell short of expectations last season when they lost to Houston in the Final Four as a favorite and after leading by as many as 14 points, so now, in the end, it won't really matter how great of a regular season Duke has this season, if it's not followed by the type of NCAA Tournament run its great regular season suggests should follow, it'll be considered another disappointment in totality, fairly or unfairly.
Either way, right now, the Blue Devils have the best body of work in the sport and remain No. 1 in Monday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. This week, Duke plays at Notre Dame on Tuesday before hosting Villanova on Saturday in a game that could decide the ACC's regular-season championship. Right now, Duke is 13-1 in the ACC; Virginia is 12-2. So if the Blue Devils beat Notre Dame on Tuesday while Virginia beats NC State, and then if Virginia backs that with a win at Duke, the two teams will be tied atop the ACC standings with 14-2 league records and just two regular-season games remaining.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Duke
|Cameron Boozer finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 68-63 win over Michigan. The Blue Devils' next game is Tuesday at Notre Dame.
|--
|25-2
|2
Michigan
|Elliot Cadeau missed seven of the eight shots he attempted in Saturday's 68-63 loss to Duke. The Wolverines' next game is Tuesday against Minnesota.
|--
|25-2
|3
Arizona
|Anthony Dell'Orso finished with 22 points and four steals in Saturday's 73-66 win at Houston. The Wildcats' next game is Tuesday at Baylor.
|--
|25-2
|4
Iowa St.
|Joshua Jefferson missed nine of the 13 shots he attempted in Saturday's 79-69 loss at BYU. The Cyclones' next game is Tuesday at Utah.
|--
|23-4
|5
Houston
|Emanuel Sharp missed nine of the 11 shots he attempted in Saturday's 73-66 loss to Arizona. The Cougars' next game is Monday at Kansas.
|--
|23-4
|6
Florida
|Alex Condon finished with 24 points and six assists in Saturday's 94-75 win at Ole Miss. The Gators' next game is Wednesday at Texas.
|--
|21-6
|7
Purdue
|Trey Kaufman-Renn finished with 20 points and six rebounds in Friday's 93-64 win over Indiana. The Boilermakers' next game is Thursday against Michigan State.
|--
|22-5
|8
Nebraska
|Pryce Sandfort finished with 33 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's 87-64 win over Penn State. The Cornhuskers' next game is Wednesday against Maryland.
|--
|23-4
|9
UConn
|Alex Karaban finished with 12 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 73-63 win at Villanova. The Huskies' next game is Wednesday against St. John's.
|--
|25-3
|10
Illinois
|David Mirkovic missed six of the seven shots he attempted in Saturday's 95-94 overtime loss at UCLA. The Illini's next game is Friday against Michigan.
|--
|22-6
|11
Gonzaga
|Graham Ike finished with 20 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 71-62 win over Pacific. The Zags' next game is Wednesday against Portland.
|--
|27-2
|12
Virginia
|Jacari White finished with 17 points and five assists in Saturday's 86-83 win over Miami. The Cavaliers' next game is Tuesday against NC State.
|--
|24-3
|13
Michigan St.
|Carson Cooper finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds in Sunday's 66-60 win over Ohio State. The Spartans' next game is Thursday at Purdue.
|--
|22-5
|14
Kansas
|Melvin Council Jr. missed 10 of the 13 shots he attempted in Saturday's 84-68 loss to Cincinnati. The Jayhawks' next game is Monday against Houston.
|--
|20-7
|15
St. John's
|Bryce Hopkins finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 81-52 win over Creighton. The Red Storm's next game is Wednesday at UConn.
|--
|22-5
|16
Alabama
|Amari Allen finished with 16 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 90-83 win at LSU. The Crimson Tide's next game is Wednesday against Mississippi State.
|--
|20-7
|17
Arkansas
|Billy Richmond III finished with 21 points and three steals in Saturday's 94-86 win over Missouri. The Razorbacks' next game is Wednesday against Texas A&M.
|--
|20-7
|18
BYU
|AJ Dybantsa finished with 29 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 79-69 win over Iowa State. The Cougars' next game is Tuesday against UCF.
|--
|20-7
|19
Texas Tech
|Donovan Atwell finished with 26 points and three rebounds in Saturday's 100-72 win over Kansas State. The Red Raiders' next game is Tuesday against Cincinnati.
|--
|20-7
|20
Miami (Ohio)
|Luke Skaljac finished with 24 points and four assists in Friday's 91-77 win over Bowling Green. The RedHawks' next game is Tuesday at Eastern Michigan.
|--
|27-0
|21
Tennessee
|Ja'Kobi Gillespie finished with 17 points and three rebounds in Saturday's 69-65 win at Vanderbilt. The Vols' next game is Tuesday at Missouri.
|--
|20-7
|22
Louisville
|Mikel Brown Jr. finished with 19 points and four rebounds in Saturday's 87-70 win over Georgia Tech. The Cardinals' next game is Monday at North Carolina.
|--
|20-7
|23
Vanderbilt
|Duke Miles missed 10 of the 13 shots he attempted in Saturday's 69-65 loss to Tennessee. The Commodores' next game is Wednesday against Georgia.
|--
|21-6
|24
Saint Louis
|Kellen Thames finished with 16 points and five steals in Friday's 88-75 win over VCU. The Billikens' next game is Tuesday at Dayton.
|--
|25-2
|25
N. Carolina
|Henri Veesaar finished with 19 points and four rebounds in Saturday's 77-64 win at Syracuse. The Tar Heels' next game is Monday against Louisville.
|--
|21-6
|26
Villanova
|Devin Askew missed all five shots he attempted in Saturday's 73-63 loss to UConn. The Wildcats' next game is Wednesday against Butler.
|--
|21-6