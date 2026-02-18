Michigan had the biggest and most impressive win of anybody Tuesday. It came in the form of a 91-80 victory at Purdue that pushed the Wolverines to 25-1 on the season and kept them No. 1 in Wednesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings.

If you check in here regularly, you likely know that I've written so much about Michigan lately. There's really nothing new to say. The Wolverines are undeniably awesome. And, like I told Matt Norlander on Wednesday's episode of the Eye On College Basketball Podcast, if they beat Duke on Saturday to improve to 26-1, I'm bringing back The Poll Attacks column on Monday unless Dusty May's team is the unanimous No. 1 when the Associated Press Top 25 poll updates in the afternoon.

That's a promise.

Anyway ...

Again, I've written a lot about Michigan lately. So let's focus on another team in this space, and let's make that team Florida. Have you been paying attention to the Gators? Yes, they started slow, dropped four of their first nine games and fell to as low as 33rd in the NET in December. But after Tuesday's 76-62 victory over South Carolina, Florida is now 11-1 in its past 12 games.

The day this stretch started was Jan. 6. If you go to BartTorvik.com and run the data from that point forward, the best team in the sport over the past six-plus weeks is Florida.

That's among the reasons I've jumped the Gators to No. 7 in the Top 25 And 1. They're now 20-6 overall, 11-2 in the SEC and 8-5 in Quadrant 1 with zero losses outside of the first quadrant. Only Michigan, Duke and Arizona have more Quadrant 1 wins. All three of those teams should, right now, be projected as No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament.

Bracketology: Michigan cements itself as No. 1 overall seed, Nebraska slips to a No. 4 seed David Cobb

Top 25 And 1 rankings