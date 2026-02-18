College basketball rankings: Florida continues recent run, moves up in Top 25 And 1
The Gators are 11-1 in their last 12 games after beating South Carolina on Tuesday
Michigan had the biggest and most impressive win of anybody Tuesday. It came in the form of a 91-80 victory at Purdue that pushed the Wolverines to 25-1 on the season and kept them No. 1 in Wednesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings.
If you check in here regularly, you likely know that I've written so much about Michigan lately. There's really nothing new to say. The Wolverines are undeniably awesome. And, like I told Matt Norlander on Wednesday's episode of the Eye On College Basketball Podcast, if they beat Duke on Saturday to improve to 26-1, I'm bringing back The Poll Attacks column on Monday unless Dusty May's team is the unanimous No. 1 when the Associated Press Top 25 poll updates in the afternoon.
That's a promise.
Anyway ...
Again, I've written a lot about Michigan lately. So let's focus on another team in this space, and let's make that team Florida. Have you been paying attention to the Gators? Yes, they started slow, dropped four of their first nine games and fell to as low as 33rd in the NET in December. But after Tuesday's 76-62 victory over South Carolina, Florida is now 11-1 in its past 12 games.
The day this stretch started was Jan. 6. If you go to BartTorvik.com and run the data from that point forward, the best team in the sport over the past six-plus weeks is Florida.
That's among the reasons I've jumped the Gators to No. 7 in the Top 25 And 1. They're now 20-6 overall, 11-2 in the SEC and 8-5 in Quadrant 1 with zero losses outside of the first quadrant. Only Michigan, Duke and Arizona have more Quadrant 1 wins. All three of those teams should, right now, be projected as No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Michigan
|Elliott Cadeau finished with 17 points and seven assists in Tuesday's 91-80 win at Purdue. The Wolverines' next game is Saturday against Duke.
|--
|25-1
|2
UConn
|Solo Ball finished with 20 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 79-75 win over Georgetown. The Huskies next game is Wednesday against Creighton.
|--
|24-2
|3
Duke
|Cameron Boozer finished with 22 points and 12 rebounds in Monday's 101-64 win over Syracuse. The Blue Devils' next game is Saturday against Michigan.
|--
|24-2
|4
Arizona
|Jaden Bradley missed 10 of the 14 shots he attempted in Saturday's 78-75 overtime loss to Texas Tech. The Wildcats' next game is Wednesday against BYU.
|--
|23-2
|5
Iowa St.
|Joshua Jefferson finished with 12 points and six rebounds in Monday's 70-67 win over Houston. The Cyclones' next game is Saturday at BYU.
|--
|23-3
|6
Houston
|Isiah Harwell missed five of the six shots he attempted in Monday's 70-67 loss at Iowa State. The Cougars' next game is Saturday against Arizona.
|--
|23-3
|7
Florida
|Alex Condon finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds in Tuesday's 76-62 win over South Carolina. The Gators' next game is Saturday at Ole Miss.
|5
|20-6
|8
Purdue
|Braden Smith missed nine of the 13 shots he attempted in Tuesday's 91-80 loss to Michigan. The Boilermakers' next game is Friday against Indiana.
|1
|21-5
|9
Nebraska
|Sam Hoiberg missed six of the eight shots he attempted in Tuesday's 57-52 loss at Iowa. The Cornhuskers' next game is Saturday against Penn State.
|1
|22-4
|10
Kansas
|Darryn Peterson missed seven of the 10 shots he attempted in Saturday's 74-56 loss at Iowa State. The Jayhawks' next game is Wednesday at Oklahoma State.
|1
|19-6
|11
Illinois
|David Mirkovic finished with 25 points and seven rebounds in Sunday's 71-51 win over Indiana. The Illini's next game is Wednesday at USC.
|1
|21-5
|12
Gonzaga
|Graham Ike finished with 21 points and 15 rebounds in Saturday's 94-86 win at Santa Clara. The Zags' next game is Wednesday at San Francisco.
|1
|25-2
|13
Virginia
|Malik Thomas finished with 13 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 70-66 win over Ohio State. The Cavaliers' next game is Wednesday at Georgia Tech.
|--
|22-3
|14
Vanderbilt
|Tyler Nickel finished with 25 points and three rebounds in Saturday's 82-69 win over Texas A&M. The Commodores' next game is Wednesday at Missouri.
|--
|21-4
|15
Michigan St.
|Jeremy Fears Jr. finished with 16 points and 10 assists in Tuesday's 82-59 win over UCLA. The Spartans' next game is Sunday against Ohio State.
|--
|21-5
|16
St. John's
|Dylan Darling finished with 23 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 79-69 win at Providence. The Red Storm's next game is Wednesday at Marquette.
|1
|20-5
|17
Arkansas
|Darius Acuff finished with 31 points and seven assists in Saturday's 88-75 win over Auburn. The Razorbacks' next game is Wednesday at Alabama.
|1
|19-6
|18
Texas Tech
|Jaylen Petty missed five of the six shots he attempted in Tuesday's 72-67 loss at Arizona State. The Red Raiders' next game is Saturday against Kansas State.
|2
|19-7
|19
Clemson
|Jestin Porter missed six of the eight shots he attempted in Saturday's 67-54 loss at Duke. The Tigers' next game is Wednesday at Wake Forest.
|3
|20-6
|20
Miami (Ohio)
|Peter Suder finished with 23 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's 86-77 win at UMass. The RedHawks' next game is Friday against Bowling Green.
|3
|26-0
|21
BYU
|Robert Wright III finished with 39 points and four assists in Saturday's 90-86 overtime win over Colorado. The Cougars' next game is Wednesday at Arizona.
|3
|19-6
|22
Alabama
|Aden Holloway finished with 20 points and four rebounds in Saturday's 89-75 win over South Carolina. The Crimson Tide's next game is Wednesday against Arkansas.
|3
|18-7
|23
Louisville
|Ryan Conwell missed 12 of the 16 shots he attempted in Tuesday's 95-85 loss at SMU. The Cardinals' next game is Saturday against Georgia Tech.
|2
|19-7
|24
Tennessee
|Nate Ament finished with 22 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's 73-63 win over LSU. The Vols' next game is Wednesday against Oklahoma.
|NR
|18-7
|25
Saint Louis
|Quentin Jones missed nine of the 12 shots he attempted in Tuesday's 81-76 loss at Saint Louis. The Billikens' next game is Friday against VCU.
|6
|24-2
|26
Utah St.
|MJ Collins finished with 24 points and four assists in Saturday's 99-75 win over Memphis. The Aggies' next game is Wednesday against Boise State.
|NR
|22-3