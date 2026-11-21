Indiana started 7-0 last season and still missed the NCAA Tournament with an 18-14 record. So I understand those with a pump-the-brakes attitude.
But doesn't this start feel different?
It certainly looks different. And in terms of the quality of the wins, it's undeniably different following Friday's 90-76 blowout of Kentucky inside Lucas Oil Stadium that pushed the Hoosiers to 6-0 with three victories over schools ranked inside the top 80 at KenPom. Last season's 7-0 start at Indiana featured zero wins over schools that finished ranked inside the top 80 at KenPom -- and five of those first seven wins were over teams that finished ranked 240th-or-worse.
Again, this season's 6-0 start features three wins over schools ranked inside the top 80 -- specifically Arkansas (No. 38), Kentucky (No. 63) and Syracuse (No. 78). For what it's worth, Arkansas and Kentucky -- John Calipari's current school and his old school -- were both in the preseason AP Top 25 poll, meaning the only schools with multiple wins over teams in the preseason Top 25 are Houston, Memphis and Indiana.
Will this be the season the Hoosiers get back to the Sweet 16 for the first time since Tom Crean guided them there in 2016? As always, we'll see. But there's no denying they're off to a nice start, one that has more substance to it than the start IU put together last season.
Indiana is No. 25 in Saturday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, where Houston remains No. 1 for the third straight morning. As for Kentucky, I mean, yuck.
As I've noted many times on the Eye On College Basketball Podcast, nobody needed an encouraging start to the season more than third-year UK coach Mark Pope.
So far, it's going terribly.
The Wildcats are 4-2 with no good wins, a 20-point loss to Kansas and a 14-point loss to Indiana. They're down to 63rd at KenPom and 64th at BartTorvik. Even worse, when you remove the preseason data from the rankings at Torvik, Kentucky drops all the way down to 115th.
And did you see the updated projections at KenPom?
It now has the Wildcats entering the SEC Tournament with a 16-16 record, including a 6-12 mark in the SEC. Needless to say, barring something surprising, that would result in a coaching change at UK, a place that has spent big money on rosters each of the past two seasons but is -- to date -- getting a poor return on its investment.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Houston
|Mercy Miller finished with 21 points and fie rebounds in Thursday's 82-83 win over Kansas. The Cougars' next game is Nov. 27 against Oakland.
|--
|6-0
|2
Florida
|Thomas Haugh finished with 22 points and five rebounds in Thursday's 85-72 win over West Virginia. The Gators' next game is Tuesday against Milwaukee.
|--
|6-1
|3
Texas Tech
|Cruz Davis finished with 20 points and four assists in Wednesday's 86-41 win over LSU New Orleans. The Red Raiders' next game is Tuesday against Louisville.
|--
|5-0
|4
Illinois
|Ethan Brown finished with 26 points and four rebounds in Friday's 114-52 win over Eastern Illinois. The Illini's next game is Monday against Winthrop.
|--
|5-1
|5
Texas
|Matas Vokietaitis finished with 26 points and 11 rebounds in Thursday's 92-68 win over Southern Utah. The Longhorns' next game is Sunday against Southern Indiana.
|--
|5-0
|6
Virginia
|Sam Lewis finished with 20 points and four rebounds in Friday's 103-61 win over Loyola Maryland. The Cavaliers' next game is Wednesday against Marquette.
|--
|7-0
|7
St. John's
|Ian Jackson finished with 22 points and three assists in Wednesday's 119-72 win over Siena. The Red Storm's next game is Tuesday against Oregon.
|--
|5-0
|8
UCLA
|Trent Perry finished with 27 points and seven rebounds in Wednesday's 75-71 win over Cal State Fullerton. The Bruins' next game is Sunday against Delaware.
|--
|5-0
|9
Arizona
|Ivan Kharchenkov finished with 20 points and seven assists in Wednesday's 85-79 win over UConn. The Wildcats' next game is Monday against Colorado State.
|--
|4-1
|10
Tennessee
|DeWayne Brown II finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds in Friday's 78-51 win over Coastal Carolina. The Vols' next game is Tuesday against Maryland.
|--
|5-0
|11
Michigan St.
|Jasiah Jervis missed all 10 of the shots he attempted in Tuesday's 61-46 loss at Tennessee. The Spartans' next game is Saturday against Detroit Mercy.
|--
|4-1
|12
UConn
|Silas Demary missed 11 of the 14 shots he attempted in Wednesday's 85-79 loss at Arizona. The Huskies' next game is Wednesday against Duke.
|--
|4-1
|13
Kansas
|Taylen Kinney missed six of the seven shots he attempted in Thursday's 92-83 loss to Houston. The Jayhawks' next game is Monday against Denver.
|--
|5-1
|14
Duke
|John Blackwell missed eight of the 10 shots he attempted in Tuesday's 99-78 loss to Illinois. The Blue Devils' next game is Saturday against Washington State.
|--
|3-2
|15
Miami
|Shelton Henderson finished with 21 points and eight rebounds in Friday's 106-54 win over Manhattan. The Hurricanes' next game is Tuesday against TCU.
|--
|5-1
|16
Alabama
|Aden Holloway finished with 19 points and three assists in Tuesday's 109-91 win over Kennesaw State. The Crimson Tide's next game is Tuesday against Baylor.
|--
|5-0
|17
LSU
|Skyy Clark finished with 17 points and four rebounds in Wednesday's 79-67 win over Louisiana-Monroe. The Tigers' next game is Saturday against Queens.
|--
|5-0
|18
Vanderbilt
|Tyler Tanner finished with 23 points and 11 rebounds in Friday's 82-74 win over UCF. The Commodores' next game is Tuesday at Ohio State.
|--
|6-0
|19
Gonzaga
|Braden Huff finished with 21 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 74-62 win over Montana State. The Zags' next game is Tuesday against Kansas State.
|--
|3-1
|20
Michigan
|Moustapha Thiam finished with 16 points and seven rebounds in Sunday's 123-79 win over William & Mary. The Wolverines' next game is Saturday at Villanova.
|--
|3-1
|21
USC
|Rodney Rice finished with 24 points and seven assists in Thursday's 96-51 win over Tarleton State. The Trojans' next game is Sunday against Louisiana.
|--
|5-0
|22
BYU
|Collin Chandler finished with 20 points and four assists in Wednesday's 98-54 win over Northern Colorado. The Cougars' next game is Monday against Washington.
|--
|5-0
|23
Nebraska
|Pryce Sandfort finished with 22 points and seven rebounds in Wednesday's 73-47 win over South Dakota. The Cornhuskers' next game is Sunday against Butler.
|--
|5-0
|24
Memphis
|Jayden Reid finished with 24 points and 10 assists in Sunday's 98-78 win over Louisville. The Tigers' next game is Sunday against Evansville.
|--
|3-1
|25
Indiana
|Bryce Lindsay finished with 20 points and three rebounds in Friday's 90-76 win over Kentucky. The Hoosiers' next game is Tuesday against Jacksonville.
|--
|6-0
|26
Louisville
|Flory Bidunga finished with 25 points and 12 rebounds in Thursday's 83-69 win over Stetson. The Cardinals' next game is Tuesday against Texas Tech.
|--
|3-1