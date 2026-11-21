Indiana started 7-0 last season and still missed the NCAA Tournament with an 18-14 record. So I understand those with a pump-the-brakes attitude.

But doesn't this start feel different?

It certainly looks different. And in terms of the quality of the wins, it's undeniably different following Friday's 90-76 blowout of Kentucky inside Lucas Oil Stadium that pushed the Hoosiers to 6-0 with three victories over schools ranked inside the top 80 at KenPom. Last season's 7-0 start at Indiana featured zero wins over schools that finished ranked inside the top 80 at KenPom -- and five of those first seven wins were over teams that finished ranked 240th-or-worse.

Again, this season's 6-0 start features three wins over schools ranked inside the top 80 -- specifically Arkansas (No. 38), Kentucky (No. 63) and Syracuse (No. 78). For what it's worth, Arkansas and Kentucky -- John Calipari's current school and his old school -- were both in the preseason AP Top 25 poll, meaning the only schools with multiple wins over teams in the preseason Top 25 are Houston, Memphis and Indiana.

Will this be the season the Hoosiers get back to the Sweet 16 for the first time since Tom Crean guided them there in 2016? As always, we'll see. But there's no denying they're off to a nice start, one that has more substance to it than the start IU put together last season.

Indiana is No. 25 in Saturday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, where Houston remains No. 1 for the third straight morning. As for Kentucky, I mean, yuck.

As I've noted many times on the Eye On College Basketball Podcast, nobody needed an encouraging start to the season more than third-year UK coach Mark Pope.

So far, it's going terribly.

The Wildcats are 4-2 with no good wins, a 20-point loss to Kansas and a 14-point loss to Indiana. They're down to 63rd at KenPom and 64th at BartTorvik. Even worse, when you remove the preseason data from the rankings at Torvik, Kentucky drops all the way down to 115th.

And did you see the updated projections at KenPom?

It now has the Wildcats entering the SEC Tournament with a 16-16 record, including a 6-12 mark in the SEC. Needless to say, barring something surprising, that would result in a coaching change at UK, a place that has spent big money on rosters each of the past two seasons but is -- to date -- getting a poor return on its investment.

Top 25 And 1 rankings