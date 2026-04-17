1 Michigan This ranking is based on the Wolverines returning three of the top five scorers -- specifically Morez Johnson Jr., Elliot Cadeau and Trey McKenney -- from a team that finished 37-3 and won the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by five-star prospect Brandon McCoy Jr., Tennessee transfer J.P. Estrella, and four-star prospects Lincoln Cosby, Quinn Costello and Joseph Hartman. -- 37-3

2 Florida This ranking is based on the Gators returning five of the top seven scorers -- specifically Alex Condon, Boogie Fland, Reuben Chinyelu, Urban Klavsar and Isaiah Brown -- from a team that finished 27-8 and advanced to the second round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Kentucky transfer Denzel Aberdeen and 7-foot center Jones Lay. -- 27-8

3 Illinois This ranking is based on the Illini returning six of the top nine scorers -- specifically Andrej Stojakovic, David Mirkovich, Tomislav Ivisic, Zvonimir Ivisic, Jake Davis and Brandon Lee -- from a team that finished 28-9 and advanced to the 2026 Final Four. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Providence transfer Stefan Vaaks, four-star prospects Quintin Coleman and Lucas Morillo and three-star prospects Ethan Brown and Landon Davis. -- 28-9

4 Michigan St. This ranking is based on the Spartans returning six of the top eight scorers -- specifically Jeremy Fears Jr., Coen Carr, Kur Teng, Jordan Scott, Divine Ugochukwu and Cam Ward -- from a team that finished 27-8 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by four-star prospects Ethan Taylor, Carlos Mdelock Jr., Julius Avent and Jasiah Jervis. -- 27-8

5 Duke This ranking is based on the Blue Devils returning three of the top six scorers -- specifically Caleb Foster, Cayden Boozer and Dame Sarr -- from a team that finished 35-3 and advanced to the Elite Eight of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by five-star prospects Cameron Williams, Deron Rippey Jr. and Bryson Howard. -- 35-3

6 Arkansas This ranking is based on the Razorbacks returning two of the top four scorers -- specifically Meleek Thomas and Billy Richmond III -- from a team that finished 28-9 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by five-star prospects Jordan Smith Jr. and JJ Andrews, Furman transfer Cooper Bowser, Georgia transfer Jeremiah Wilkinson and four-star prospect Abdou Toure. -- 28-9

7 UConn This ranking is based on the Huskies returning four of the top eight scorers -- specifically Solo Ball, Silas Demary, Jayden Ross and Jaylin Stewart -- from a team that finished 34-6 and advanced to the championship game of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Seton Hall transfer Najai Hines and four-star prospects Colben Landrew and Junior County. -- 34-6

8 Arizona This ranking is based on the Wildcats returning two of the top five scorers -- specifically Motiejus Krivas and Ivan Kharchenkov -- from a team that finished 36-3 and advanced to the 2026 Final Four. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by North Carolina transfer Derek Dixon, Washington transfer JJ Mandaquit, five-star prospect Caleb Holt and four-star prospect Cameron Holmes. -- 36-3

9 Gonzaga This ranking is based on the Zags returning three of the top five scorers -- specifically Braden Huff, Davis Fogle and Mario Saint-Supery -- from a team that finished 31-4 and advanced to the second round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Houston transfer Isiah Harwell and four-star prospects Luca Foster, Sam Funches and Jack Kayil. -- 31-4

10 Iowa St. This ranking is based on the Cyclones returning three of the top six scorers -- specifically Killyan Toure, Blake Buchanan and Jamarion Bateman -- from a team that finished 29-8 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Robert Morris transfer Ryan Prather Jr., Northwestern transfer Tre Singleton, Bradley transfer JaQuan Johnson, Kansas State transfer Taj Manning, Northern Iowa transfer Leon Bond III, four-star prospects Dorian Rinaldo-Komian, Jackson Kiss and Christian Wiggins and three-star prospect Yusef Gray Jr. -- 29-8

11 Virginia This ranking is based on the Cavaliers returning five of the top 10 scorers -- specifically Thijs De Ridder, Sam Lewis, Chance Mallory, Johann Gunloh and Elijah Gertrude -- from a team that finished 30-6 and advanced to the second round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will eventually be joined by a recruiting class -- but Virginia currently has zero prospects committed. -- 30-6

12 Houston This ranking is based on the Cougars returning three of the top seven scorers -- specifically Joseph Tugler, Mercy Miller and Chase McCarty -- from a team that finished 30-7 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by LSU transfer Dedan Thomas Jr., Kent State transfer Delrecco Gillespie and four-star prospects Arafan Diane and Ikenna Alozie and -- 30-7

13 Texas This ranking is based on the Longhorns returning two of the top 10 scorers -- specifically Matas Vokietaitis and Declan Duru -- from a team that finished 21-15 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by TCU transfer David Punch, Colorado transfer Isaiah Johnson, Tennessee transfer Amari Evans and four-star prospects Austin Goosby, Bo Ogden and Joe Sterling. 1 21-15

14 Alabama This ranking is based on the Crimson Tide returning four of the top 11 scorers -- specifically Aden Holloway, London Jemison, Keitenn Bristow and Davion Hannah -- from a team that finished 25-10 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Kentucky transfer Brandon Garrison, NC State transfer Cole Cloer, Mississippi State transfer Jamarion Davis-Fleming and four-star prospects Qayden Samuels, Jaxon Richardson and Tarris Bouie. 6 25-10

15 St. John's This ranking is based on the Red Storm returning two of the top eight scorers -- specifically Ian Jackson and Ruben Prey -- from a team that finished 30-7 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by international prospect Quinn Ellis. 2 30-7

16 Purdue This ranking is based on the Boilermakers returning five of the top nine scorers -- specifically C.J. Cox, Daniel Jacobsen, Omer Mayer, Gicarri Harris and Jack Benter -- from a team that finished 30-9 and advanced to the Elite Eight of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by 2024 Ivy League Player of the Year Caden Pierce, and four-star prospects Luke Ertel, Jacob Webber and Sinan Huan. 1 30-9

17 N. Carolina This ranking is based on the Tar Heels returning three of the top 10 scorers -- specifically Henri Veesaar, Jarin Stevenson and Jaydon Young -- from a team that finished 24-9 and advanced to the first round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Virginia Tech transfer Neoklis Avdalas and four-star prospect Maximo Adams. 1 24-9

18 Louisville This ranking is based on the Cardinals returning the fifth-leading scorer -- specifically Adrian Wooley -- from a team that finished 24-11 and advanced to the second round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Kansas transfer Flory Bidunga, Oregon transfer Jackson Shelstad, Arkansas transfer Karter Knox and former G League player London Johnson. 1 24-11

19 Indiana This ranking is based on the Hoosiers returning one of the top eight scorers -- specifically Trent Sisley -- from a team that finished 18-14 and missed the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Notre Dame transfer Markus Burton, Villanova transfer Bryce Lindsay, Alabama transfer Aiden Sherrell, SMU transfer Samet Yigitoglu, Duke transfer Darren Harris, Georgia Tech transfer Jaeden Mustaf and four-star prospects Vaugn Karvala, Prince-Alexander Moody and Trevor Manhertz. NR 18-14

20 Texas Tech This ranking is based on the Red Raiders returning three of the top seven scorers -- specifically JT Toppin, Josiah Moseley and Luke Bamgboye -- from a team that finished 23-11 and advanced to the second round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Hofstra transfer Cruz Davis and four-star prospect Dakari Spear. 1 23-11

21 USC This ranking is based on the Trojans returning three of the top five scorers -- specifically Rodney Rice, Alijah Arenas and Jacob Cofie -- from a team that finished 18-14 and missed the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by five-star prospect Christian Collins, Georgetown transfer KJ Lewis and four-star prospects Adonis Ratliff and Darius Ratliff. 3 18-14

22 BYU This ranking is based on the Cougars returning two of the top eight scorers -- specifically Robert Wright III and Khadim Mboup -- from a team that finished 23-12 and advanced to the first round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by five-star prospect Bruce Branch III, four-star prospect Dean Rueckert, Kentucky transfer Collin Chandler, Clemson transfer Jake Wahlin, Syracuse transfer Tyler Betsey and UC Riverside transfer Nate Pickens, the last of whom committed to BYU last May but missed the season with an ankle injury. NR 23-12

23 Nebraska This ranking is based on the Cornhuskers returning five of the top nine scorers -- specifically Pryce Sandfort, Braden Frager, Ugnius Jarusevicius, Connor Essegian and Cale Jacobsen --- from a team that finished 28-7 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Belmont transfer Sam Orme and four-star prospects Colin Rice and Jacob Lanier. 2 28-7

24 Tennessee This ranking is based on the Vols returning two of the top 10 scorers -- specifically Dewayne Brown II and Ethan Burg -- from a team that finished 25-12 and advanced to the Elite Eight of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Notre Dame transfer Jalen Haralson, Cal transfer Dai Dai Ames, Belmont transfer Tyler Lundblade, Loyola Chicago transfer Miles Rubin, four-star prospects Christopher Washington Jr., Ralph Scott and Manny Green, and three-star prospect Marquis Clark. NR 25-12

25 Kansas This ranking is based on the Jayhawks returning one of the top seven scorers -- specifically Kohl Rosario -- from a team that finished 24-11 and advanced to the second round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Utah transfer Keanu Dawes, five-star prospect Taylen Kinney, four-star prospects Davion Adkins, Trent Perry and Luke Barnett. 2 24-11