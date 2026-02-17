College basketball rankings: Iowa State makes statement in win over Houston in top-10 matchup
The Cyclones moved into the top five of the Top 25 And 1 with a win in the latest big showdown in college basketball
Top-10 matchups are always great on paper -- but not necessarily on the court. Duds happen, often out of nowhere; I can acknowledge that. But Monday's only top-10 matchup -- Houston-Iowa State inside Hilton Coliseum -- was both great on paper and on the court. And it was the latest awesome high-profile game in what is becoming one of the best college basketball seasons in modern-history.
Final score: Iowa State 70, Houston 67.
These days, best I can tell, you can't do better than plopping down in front of a television on a Monday night and finding college basketball. Three Monday nights ago, we had a projected one-and-done top-20 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, Brayden Burries, getting 29 points in Arizona's 86-83 win at BYU. One Monday night later, we had Darryn Peterson, the presumed No. 1 overall pick of the 2026 NBA Draft, getting 19 points in Kansas' 64-61 win at Texas Tech. One Monday night after that, we got Kansas, minus-Peterson for whatever it was that kept him out of that game, handing Arizona its first loss of the season, 82-78. And then, one Monday night after that, last night, we got a tight contest between top-10 teams led by two of college basketball's best coaches -- Iowa State's TJ Otzelberger and Houston's Kelvin Sampson.
Despise NIL and transfer-waivers all you want; I get it. College basketball is more different than it's ever been. But, all of that acknowledged, the on-the-court product has been undeniably terrific this season. Monday night was great. And I expect the same from Tuesday night -- mostly because that's when Michigan will visit Purdue in another top-10 matchup that looks incredible on paper, in part because of the stuff Yaxel Lendeborg brings to the matchup. The Wolverines are No. 1 in Tuesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Purdue is No. 7.
Tuesday's tip is set for 6:30 ET.
You can watch it live on Peacock.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Michigan
|Yaxel Lendeborg finished with 17 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 86-56 win over UCLA. The Wolverines' next game is Tuesday at Purdue.
|--
|24-1
|2
UConn
|Solo Ball finished with 20 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 79-75 win over Georgetown. The Huskies next game is Wednesday against Creighton.
|--
|24-2
|3
Duke
|Cameron Boozer finished with 22 points and 12 rebounds in Monday's 101-64 win over Syracuse. The Blue Devils' next game is Saturday against Michigan.
|--
|24-2
|4
Arizona
|Jaden Bradley missed 10 of the 14 shots he attempted in Saturday's 78-75 overtime loss to Texas Tech. The Wildcats' next game is Wednesday against BYU.
|--
|23-2
|5
Iowa St.
|Joshua Jefferson finished with 12 points and six rebounds in Monday's 70-67 win over Houston. The Cyclones' next game is Saturday at BYU.
|1
|23-3
|6
Houston
|Isiah Harwell missed five of the six shots he attempted in Monday's 70-67 loss at Iowa State. The Cougars' next game is Saturday against Arizona.
|1
|23-3
|7
Purdue
|C.J. Cox finished with 14 points and two rebounds in Saturday's 78-57 win at Iowa. The Boilermakers' next game is Tuesday against Michigan.
|--
|21-4
|8
Nebraska
|Pryce Sandfort finished with 29 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 68-49 win over Northwestern. The Cornhuskers' next game is Tuesday at Iowa.
|--
|22-3
|9
Kansas
|Darryn Peterson missed seven of the 10 shots he attempted in Saturday's 74-56 loss at Iowa State. The Jayhawks' next game is Wednesday at Oklahoma State.
|--
|19-6
|10
Illinois
|David Mirkovic finished with 25 points and seven rebounds in Sunday's 71-51 win over Indiana. The Illini's next game is Wednesday at USC.
|--
|21-5
|11
Gonzaga
|Graham Ike finished with 21 points and 15 rebounds in Saturday's 94-86 win at Santa Clara. The Zags' next game is Wednesday at San Francisco.
|--
|25-2
|12
Florida
|Xaivian Lee finished with 22 points and three assists in Saturday's 92-83 win over Kentucky. The Gators' next game is Tuesday against South Carolina.
|--
|19-6
|13
Virginia
|Malik Thomas finished with 13 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 70-66 win over Ohio State. The Cavaliers' next game is Wednesday at Georgia Tech.
|--
|22-3
|14
Vanderbilt
|Tyler Nickel finished with 25 points and three rebounds in Saturday's 82-69 win over Texas A&M. The Commodores' next game is Wednesday at Missouri.
|--
|21-4
|15
Michigan St.
|Jeremy Fears Jr. finished with 26 points and 15 assists in Saturday's 85-82 overtime win over Illinois. The Spartans' next game is Friday at Wisconsin.
|--
|20-5
|16
Texas Tech
|JT Toppin finished with 31 points and 13 rebounds in Saturday's 78-75 overtime win at Arizona. The Red Raiders' next game is Tuesday at Arizona State.
|--
|19-6
|17
St. John's
|Dylan Darling finished with 23 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 79-69 win at Providence. The Red Storm's next game is Wednesday at Marquette.
|--
|20-5
|18
Arkansas
|Darius Acuff finished with 31 points and seven assists in Saturday's 88-75 win over Auburn. The Razorbacks' next game is Wednesday at Alabama.
|--
|19-6
|19
Saint Louis
|Trey Green finished with 14 points and six rebounds in Friday's 86-59 win at Loyola Chicago. The Billikens' next game is Tuesday at Rhode Island.
|--
|24-1
|20
N. Carolina
|Seth Trimble finished with 19 points and three rebounds in Saturday's 79-65 win over Pitt. The Tar Heels' next game is Tuesday at NC State.
|--
|20-5
|21
Louisville
|Mikel Brown Jr. finished with 29 points and six assists in Saturday's 82-71 win over Baylor. The Cardinals' next game is Tuesday at SMU.
|--
|19-6
|22
Clemson
|Jestin Porter missed six of the eight shots he attempted in Saturday's 67-54 loss at Duke. The Tigers' next game is Wednesday at Wake Forest.
|--
|20-6
|23
Miami (Ohio)
|Brant Byers finished with 21 points and six rebounds in Friday's 90-74 win over Ohio. The RedHawks' next game is Tuesday at UMass.
|--
|25-0
|24
BYU
|Robert Wright III finished with 39 points and four assists in Saturday's 90-86 overtime win over Colorado. The Cougars' next game is Wednesday at Arizona.
|--
|19-6
|25
Alabama
|Aden Holloway finished with 20 points and four rebounds in Saturday's 89-75 win over South Carolina. The Crimson Tide's next game is Wednesday against Arkansas.
|--
|18-7
|26
Wisconsin
|Nick Boyd finished with 29 points and four assists in Friday's 92-71 win over Michigan State. The Badgers' next game is Tuesday at Ohio State.
|--
|18-7