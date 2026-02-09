College basketball rankings: No. 1 Arizona faces Kansas in Phog Allen Fieldhouse to give us super matchup
The undefeated Wildcats travel to face the Jayhawks in a huge game in the Big 12
There are Big Mondays and then there are the Biggest Mondays.
This is the Biggest Monday.
Take every possible matchup in college basketball, put them all on the table, give me a choice, and I really might select first the matchup on tap at 9 p.m. ET -- specifically undefeated and top-ranked Arizona inside Allen Fieldhouse against a Kansas team that's on a seven-game winning streak, coached by a Naismith Memorial Hall of Famer (Bill Self) and led by the presumed No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft (Darryn Peterson). Simply put, this is as good as it gets.
Want some interesting notes?
Here are some, courtesy of Rock Chalk Blog:
- This will be Self's 39th Big Monday game at Allen Fieldhouse. His record to date in such games is 38-0.
- This will be the first time a team ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll has entered Allen Fieldhouse as a visitor in the Self era.
- If KU wins, it will be the Jayhawks' first ever victory at Allen Fieldhouse over a top-ranked team in the AP poll.
Like I noted on Sunday's episode of the Eye On College Basketball Podcast, somebody, by definition, has to lose this game -- but picking against either team seems silly. If you pick Arizona, you're picking against Self and Peterson at Allen Fieldhouse while they're on a seven-game winning streak. That seems dumb. On the other hand, if you pick Kansas, you're picking against an Arizona team that's 23-0 with wins over UConn, Florida, Alabama, Auburn, BYU and UCLA. That also seems dumb.
So I offer no pick. I'll just sit back and enjoy it. I hope you do the same. Then Matt Norlander and I will discuss it on the Eye on College Basketball Podcast on CBS Sports Network Tuesday at 1 pm ET.
Arizona remains No. 1 in Monday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings for the 30th consecutive day. Kansas is No. 10. Arizona is listed as a 2.5-point favorite in this high-profile matchup. The get-in price as of Monday morning is $269, according to StubHub.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Arizona
|Brayden Burries finished with 15 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 84-47 win over Oklahoma State. The Wildcats' next game is Monday at Kansas.
|--
|23-0
|2
Michigan
|Aday Mara finished with 24 points and six rebounds in Sunday's 82-61 win at Ohio State. The Wolverines' next game is Wednesday at Northwestern.
|--
|22-1
|3
UConn
|Solo Ball missed five of the eight shots he attempted in Friday's 81-72 loss at St. John's. The Huskies' next game is Wednesday at Butler.
|--
|22-2
|4
Duke
|Isaiah Evans missed 10 of the 14 shots he attempted in Saturday's 71-68 loss at North Carolina. The Blue Devils' next game is Tuesday at Pitt.
|--
|21-2
|5
Iowa St.
|Milan Momcilovic finished with 21 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 72-69 win over Baylor. The Cyclones' next game is Tuesday at TCU.
|--
|21-2
|6
Houston
|Kingston Flemings finished with 19 points and five assists in Saturday's 77-66 win at BYU. The Cougars' next game is Tuesday at Utah.
|--
|21-2
|7
Nebraska
|Rienk Mast finished with 26 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 80-68 win at Rutgers. The Cornhuskers' next game is Tuesday against Purdue.
|--
|21-2
|8
Illinois
|Keaton Wagler missed 14 of the 16 shots he attempted in Saturday's 85-82 overtime loss at Michigan State. The Illini's next game is Tuesday against Wisconsin.
|--
|20-4
|9
Gonzaga
|Graham Ike finished with 35 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 81-61 win at Oregon State. The Zags' next game is Tuesday against Washington State.
|--
|23-2
|10
Kansas
|Flory Bidunga finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 71-59 win over Utah. The Jayhawks' next game is Monday against Arizona.
|--
|18-5
|11
Michigan St.
|Jeremy Fears Jr. finished with 26 points and 15 assists in Saturday's 85-82 overtime win over Illinois. The Spartans' next game is Friday at Wisconsin.
|--
|20-4
|12
Purdue
|Fletcher Loyer finished with 18 points and four rebounds in Saturday's 68-64 win over Oregon. The Boilermakers' next game is Tuesday at Nebraska.
|--
|19-4
|13
Florida
|Thomas Haugh finished with 22 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 86-67 win at Texas A&M. The Gators' next game is Wednesday at Georgia.
|--
|17-6
|14
Virginia
|Sam Lewis finished with 16 points and three rebounds in Saturday's 72-59 win over Syracuse. The Cavaliers' next game is Tuesday at Florida State.
|--
|20-3
|15
Vanderbilt
|Tyler Nickel missed eight of the 14 shots he attempted in Saturday's 92-91 loss to Oklahoma. The Commodores' next game is Tuesday at Auburn.
|--
|19-4
|16
St. John's
|Zuby Ejiofor finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds in Friday's 81-72 win over UConn. The Red Storm's next game is Monday against Xavier.
|--
|18-5
|17
Texas Tech
|JT Toppin finished with 22 points and nine rebounds in Sunday's 70-63 win at West Virginia. The Red Raiders' next game is Wednesday against Colorado.
|--
|17-6
|18
Arkansas
|Darius Acuff Jr. finished with 24 points and eight assists in Saturday's 88-68 win at Mississippi State. The Razorbacks' next game is at LSU.
|--
|17-6
|19
Clemson
|RJ Godfrey finished with 13 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 77-55 win at Cal. The Tigers' next game is Wednesday against Virginia Tech.
|--
|20-4
|20
N. Carolina
|Caleb Wilson finished with 23 points and two steals in Saturday's 71-68 win over Duke. The Tar Heels' next game is Tuesday at Miami.
|--
|19-4
|21
Saint Louis
|Ishan Sharma finished with 15 points and two rebounds in Saturday's 82-58 win over La Salle. The Billikens' next game is Friday at Loyola Chicago.
|--
|23-1
|22
Louisville
|Sananda Fru finished with 17 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 88-80 win at Wake Forest. The Cardinals' next game is Monday against NC State.
|--
|17-6
|23
Miami (Ohio)
|Eian Elmer finished with 18 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's 90-74 win at Marshall. The RedHawks' next game is Friday against Ohio.
|--
|24-0
|24
BYU
|Richie Saunders missed seven of the eight shots he attempted in Saturday's 77-66 win at BYU. The Cougars' next game is Tuesday at Baylor.
|--
|17-6
|25
Alabama
|Labaron Philon Jr. finished with 25 points and six assists in Saturday's 96-92 win at Auburn. The Crimson Tide's next game is Wednesday at Ole Miss.
|--
|16-7
|26
Kentucky
|Otega Oweh finished with 21 points and four rebounds in Saturday's 74-71 win over Tennessee. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday at Florida.
|--
|17-7