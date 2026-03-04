Bill Self got ejected. Darryn Peterson missed 15 shots.

It was another bad outing for Kansas.

Final score: Arizona State 70, KU 60.

The Jayhawks were down 7-0 less than two minutes after tipoff and never drew back even. They trailed by as many as 20. They've now lost two straight, four of six and are 11-6 in the Big 12, a conference they won at least a share of in 17 of the 19 years before Houston and Arizona joined prior to the 2023-24 season.

The past three Big 12 champs:

* 2024: Houston

* 2025: Houston

* 2026: Arizona

Whether Self should've been given multiple technicals for arguing a questionable call on Peterson is up for debate. But I think we can all agree that Arizona State blowing smoke inside Desert Financial while Self left the court for the locker room was top-shelf arena-operations work.

LOL.

As for Peterson, he delivered the worst shooting performance of his college career. The five-star freshman took 18 shots but only made 3 of them. That's not good. But he did play 34 minutes, meaning Peterson has now played at least 30 in four straight outings. That is good. But the favorite to be the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft just went 11-of-39 from the field during an 0-2 trip to the Big 12's Arizona schools. And now the Jayhawks are just 12-9 when Peterson plays, 9-2 when he doesn't, for whatever that's worth.

Kansas is down to No. 15 in Wednesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, where Duke remains No. 1 for the 11th straight day. Next up for the Jayhawks is Saturday's regular-season finale against Kansas State inside Allen Fieldhouse.

Tip is set for 2 pm ET.

You can watch it on CBS.

