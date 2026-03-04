College basketball rankings: Kansas shocked by Arizona State; Bill Self not around at the end
Self was ejected in KU's loss to the Sun Devils
Bill Self got ejected. Darryn Peterson missed 15 shots.
It was another bad outing for Kansas.
Final score: Arizona State 70, KU 60.
The Jayhawks were down 7-0 less than two minutes after tipoff and never drew back even. They trailed by as many as 20. They've now lost two straight, four of six and are 11-6 in the Big 12, a conference they won at least a share of in 17 of the 19 years before Houston and Arizona joined prior to the 2023-24 season.
The past three Big 12 champs:
* 2024: Houston
* 2025: Houston
* 2026: Arizona
Whether Self should've been given multiple technicals for arguing a questionable call on Peterson is up for debate. But I think we can all agree that Arizona State blowing smoke inside Desert Financial while Self left the court for the locker room was top-shelf arena-operations work.
Bill Self just got ejected for arguing with officials after Peterson was hit with an offensive foul. The arena blasted smoke as Self left. pic.twitter.com/tTvZvVRpKh— Chris Karpman (@ChrisKarpman) March 4, 2026
LOL.
As for Peterson, he delivered the worst shooting performance of his college career. The five-star freshman took 18 shots but only made 3 of them. That's not good. But he did play 34 minutes, meaning Peterson has now played at least 30 in four straight outings. That is good. But the favorite to be the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft just went 11-of-39 from the field during an 0-2 trip to the Big 12's Arizona schools. And now the Jayhawks are just 12-9 when Peterson plays, 9-2 when he doesn't, for whatever that's worth.
Kansas is down to No. 15 in Wednesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, where Duke remains No. 1 for the 11th straight day. Next up for the Jayhawks is Saturday's regular-season finale against Kansas State inside Allen Fieldhouse.
Tip is set for 2 pm ET.
You can watch it on CBS.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Duke
|Cameron Boozer finished with 26 points and nine rebounds in Monday's 93-64 win at NC State. The Blue Devils' next game is Saturday against North Carolina.
|--
|28-2
|2
Michigan
|Morez Johnson Jr. finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds in Friday's 84-70 win at Illinois. The Wolverines' next game is Thursday at Iowa.
|--
|27-2
|3
Arizona
|Jaden Bradley finished with 17 points and four rebounds in Monday's 73-57 win over Iowa State. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday at Colorado.
|--
|28-2
|4
Florida
|Alex Condon finished with 26 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 108-74 win over Mississippi State. The Gators' next game is Saturday at Kentucky.
|--
|24-6
|5
UConn
|Alex Karaban finished with 23 points and three rebounds in Saturday's 71-67 win over Seton Hall. The Huskies' next game is Saturday at Marquette.
|--
|27-3
|6
Houston
|Milos Uzan finished with 26 points and six assists in Saturday's 102-62 win over Colorado. The Cougars' next game is Wednesday against Baylor.
|--
|24-5
|7
Michigan St.
|Jeremy Fears Jr. finished with 21 points and nine assists in Sunday's 77-64 win at Indiana. The Spartans' next game is Thursday against Rutgers.
|1
|24-5
|8
Nebraska
|Jamarques Lawrence missed seven of the eight shots he attempted in Tuesday's 72-52 loss at UCLA. The Cornhuskers' next game is Sunday against Iowa.
|1
|25-5
|9
Iowa St.
|Joshua Jefferson missed 15 of the 17 shots he attempted in Monday's 73-57 loss at Arizona. The Cyclones' next game is Saturday against Arizona State.
|--
|24-6
|10
Illinois
|Andrej Stojakovic finished with 21 points and 12 rebounds in Tuesday's 80-54 win over Oregon. The Illini's next game is Sunday at Maryland.
|--
|23-7
|11
Virginia
|Thijs De Ridder finished with 16 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 75-70 win over Wake Forest. The Cavaliers' next game is Saturday against Virginia Tech.
|3
|26-4
|12
Alabama
|Amari Allen missed six of the seven shots he attempted in Tuesday's 98-88 loss at Georgia. The Crimson Tide's next game is Saturday against Auburn.
|1
|22-8
|13
Purdue
|Braden Smith missed 12 of the 19 shots he attempted in Sunday's 82-74 loss at Ohio State. The Boilermakers' next game is Wednesday at Northwestern.
|3
|22-7
|14
Gonzaga
|Adam Miller missed eight of the 13 shots he attempted in Saturday's 70-59 loss at Saint Mary's. The Zags' next game will be March 8 in the semifinals of the West Coast Conference Tournament.
|1
|28-3
|15
Kansas
|Darryn Peterson missed 15 of the 18 shots he attempted in Tuesday's 70-60 loss at Arizona State. The Jayhawks' next game is Saturday against Kansas State.
|3
|21-9
|16
Texas Tech
|Christian Anderson missed seven of the 11 shots he attempted in Tuesday's 73-65 loss to TCU. The Red Raiders' next game is Saturday at BYU.
|3
|22-8
|17
St. John's
|Zuby Ejiofor finished with 23 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 72-69 win over Georgetown. The Red Storm's next game is Friday at Seton Hall.
|--
|24-6
|18
N. Carolina
|Luka Bogavac finished with 20 points and three assists in Tuesday's 67-63 win over Clemson. The Tar Heels' next game is Saturday at Duke.
|--
|24-6
|19
Miami (Ohio)
|Peter Suder finished with 19 points and four assists in Tuesday's 74-72 win over Toledo. The RedHawks' next game is Friday at Ohio.
|--
|30-0
|20
Arkansas
|Darius Acuff Jr. missed 13 of the 19 shots he attempted in Saturday's 111-77 loss at Florida. The Razorbacks' next game is Wednesday against Texas.
|--
|21-8
|21
Saint Mary's
|Mikey Lewis finished with 31 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 70-59 win over Gonzaga. The Gaels' next game will be March 8 in the semifinals of the West Coast Conference Tournament.
|--
|27-4
|22
Vanderbilt
|Tyler Tanner finished with 34 points and seven assists in Tuesday's 89-86 overtime win at Ole Miss. The Commodores' next game is Saturday at Tennessee.
|--
|23-7
|23
Miami
|Tre Donaldson finished with 15 points and three assists in Saturday's 76-54 win over Boston College. The Hurricane's next game is Wednesday at SMU.
|--
|23-6
|24
Tennessee
|J.P Estrella finished with 22 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 78-59 win at South Carolina. The Vols' next game is Saturday against Vanderbilt.
|--
|21-9
|25
Louisville
|Mikel Brown Jr. missed eight of the 10 shots he attempted in Saturday's 80-75 loss at Clemson. The Cardinals' next game is Tuesday against Syracuse.
|1
|21-9
|26
Wisconsin
|Nick Boyd finished with 22 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's 90-73 win at Washington. The Badgers' next game is Wednesday against Maryland.
|NR
|20-9