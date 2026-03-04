kansastop251.png
Bill Self got ejected. Darryn Peterson missed 15 shots.

It was another bad outing for Kansas.

Final score: Arizona State 70, KU 60.

The Jayhawks were down 7-0 less than two minutes after tipoff and never drew back even. They trailed by as many as 20. They've now lost two straight, four of six and are 11-6 in the Big 12, a conference they won at least a share of in 17 of the 19 years before Houston and Arizona joined prior to the 2023-24 season.

The past three Big 12 champs:

* 2024: Houston

* 2025: Houston

* 2026: Arizona

Whether Self should've been given multiple technicals for arguing a questionable call on Peterson is up for debate. But I think we can all agree that Arizona State blowing smoke inside Desert Financial while Self left the court for the locker room was top-shelf arena-operations work.

LOL.

As for Peterson, he delivered the worst shooting performance of his college career. The five-star freshman took 18 shots but only made 3 of them. That's not good. But he did play 34 minutes, meaning Peterson has now played at least 30 in four straight outings. That is good. But the favorite to be the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft just went 11-of-39 from the field during an 0-2 trip to the Big 12's Arizona schools. And now the Jayhawks are just 12-9 when Peterson plays, 9-2 when he doesn't, for whatever that's worth.

Kansas is down to No. 15 in Wednesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, where Duke remains No. 1 for the 11th straight day. Next up for the Jayhawks is Saturday's regular-season finale against Kansas State inside Allen Fieldhouse.

Tip is set for 2 pm ET.

You can watch it on CBS.

Top 25 And 1 rankings

1 Duke Cameron Boozer finished with 26 points and nine rebounds in Monday's 93-64 win at NC State. The Blue Devils' next game is Saturday against North Carolina. -- 28-2
2 Michigan Morez Johnson Jr. finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds in Friday's 84-70 win at Illinois. The Wolverines' next game is Thursday at Iowa. -- 27-2
3 Arizona Jaden Bradley finished with 17 points and four rebounds in Monday's 73-57 win over Iowa State. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday at Colorado. -- 28-2
4 Florida Alex Condon finished with 26 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 108-74 win over Mississippi State. The Gators' next game is Saturday at Kentucky. -- 24-6
5 UConn Alex Karaban finished with 23 points and three rebounds in Saturday's 71-67 win over Seton Hall. The Huskies' next game is Saturday at Marquette. -- 27-3
6 Houston Milos Uzan finished with 26 points and six assists in Saturday's 102-62 win over Colorado. The Cougars' next game is Wednesday against Baylor. -- 24-5
7 Michigan St. Jeremy Fears Jr. finished with 21 points and nine assists in Sunday's 77-64 win at Indiana. The Spartans' next game is Thursday against Rutgers. 1 24-5
8 Nebraska Jamarques Lawrence missed seven of the eight shots he attempted in Tuesday's 72-52 loss at UCLA. The Cornhuskers' next game is Sunday against Iowa. 1 25-5
9 Iowa St. Joshua Jefferson missed 15 of the 17 shots he attempted in Monday's 73-57 loss at Arizona. The Cyclones' next game is Saturday against Arizona State. -- 24-6
10 Illinois Andrej Stojakovic finished with 21 points and 12 rebounds in Tuesday's 80-54 win over Oregon. The Illini's next game is Sunday at Maryland. -- 23-7
11 Virginia Thijs De Ridder finished with 16 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 75-70 win over Wake Forest. The Cavaliers' next game is Saturday against Virginia Tech. 3 26-4
12 Alabama Amari Allen missed six of the seven shots he attempted in Tuesday's 98-88 loss at Georgia. The Crimson Tide's next game is Saturday against Auburn. 1 22-8
13 Purdue Braden Smith missed 12 of the 19 shots he attempted in Sunday's 82-74 loss at Ohio State. The Boilermakers' next game is Wednesday at Northwestern. 3 22-7
14 Gonzaga Adam Miller missed eight of the 13 shots he attempted in Saturday's 70-59 loss at Saint Mary's. The Zags' next game will be March 8 in the semifinals of the West Coast Conference Tournament. 1 28-3
15 Kansas Darryn Peterson missed 15 of the 18 shots he attempted in Tuesday's 70-60 loss at Arizona State. The Jayhawks' next game is Saturday against Kansas State. 3 21-9
16 Texas Tech Christian Anderson missed seven of the 11 shots he attempted in Tuesday's 73-65 loss to TCU. The Red Raiders' next game is Saturday at BYU. 3 22-8
17 St. John's Zuby Ejiofor finished with 23 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 72-69 win over Georgetown. The Red Storm's next game is Friday at Seton Hall. -- 24-6
18 N. Carolina Luka Bogavac finished with 20 points and three assists in Tuesday's 67-63 win over Clemson. The Tar Heels' next game is Saturday at Duke. -- 24-6
19 Miami (Ohio) Peter Suder finished with 19 points and four assists in Tuesday's 74-72 win over Toledo. The RedHawks' next game is Friday at Ohio. -- 30-0
20 Arkansas Darius Acuff Jr. missed 13 of the 19 shots he attempted in Saturday's 111-77 loss at Florida. The Razorbacks' next game is Wednesday against Texas. -- 21-8
21 Saint Mary's Mikey Lewis finished with 31 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 70-59 win over Gonzaga. The Gaels' next game will be March 8 in the semifinals of the West Coast Conference Tournament. -- 27-4
22 Vanderbilt Tyler Tanner finished with 34 points and seven assists in Tuesday's 89-86 overtime win at Ole Miss. The Commodores' next game is Saturday at Tennessee. -- 23-7
23 Miami Tre Donaldson finished with 15 points and three assists in Saturday's 76-54 win over Boston College. The Hurricane's next game is Wednesday at SMU. -- 23-6
24 Tennessee J.P Estrella finished with 22 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 78-59 win at South Carolina. The Vols' next game is Saturday against Vanderbilt. -- 21-9
25 Louisville Mikel Brown Jr. missed eight of the 10 shots he attempted in Saturday's 80-75 loss at Clemson. The Cardinals' next game is Tuesday against Syracuse. 1 21-9
26 Wisconsin Nick Boyd finished with 22 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's 90-73 win at Washington. The Badgers' next game is Wednesday against Maryland. NR 20-9