For one of the few times this season, Darryn Peterson played the final 80 seconds of a game. Unfortunately for Texas Tech, it came at Texas Tech.

Final score: Kansas 64, Texas Tech 61.

Did you see the end? If not, let me walk you through it.

Awesome game.

Kansas was down 61-58 with 81 seconds remaining late Monday. Peterson had been fine throughout -- and, most importantly, healthy -- but hardly great. He was still in the game, though. Big moment. And, buddy, what came next was legendary inside United Supermarkets Arena.

First, Peterson used a flare screen to create space and bury a tough 3-pointer from the right corner to tie things, 61-61. Then, 36 seconds later, he made another tough 3-pointer to create a 64-61 score that never changed.

Peterson finished with 19 points, two rebounds, two steals and an assist in a career-high 35 minutes. Again, he wasn't outstanding from start to finish. But in those last 80 seconds, and in various other parts of this season, when he's been available, the 6-foot-6 guard has made it clear that nobody is more talented in college basketball. Barring a surprise, he'll be the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. Someday, he should be the face of a franchise.

Kansas is up to No. 11 in Tuesday morning's updated Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, where Arizona remains No. 1 for the 24th consecutive day. Texas Tech is down to No. 17. Next up for the Jayhawks is Saturday's game at home with Utah. Two days after that, they'll host top-ranked Arizona inside Allen Fieldhouse.

Top 25 And 1 rankings