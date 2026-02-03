College basketball rankings: Darryn Peterson plays full game, nails game-winning 3-pointer for Kansas
Peterson had 19 points in the Jayhawks' 64-61 win at Texas Tech
For one of the few times this season, Darryn Peterson played the final 80 seconds of a game. Unfortunately for Texas Tech, it came at Texas Tech.
Final score: Kansas 64, Texas Tech 61.
Did you see the end? If not, let me walk you through it.
Awesome game.
Kansas was down 61-58 with 81 seconds remaining late Monday. Peterson had been fine throughout -- and, most importantly, healthy -- but hardly great. He was still in the game, though. Big moment. And, buddy, what came next was legendary inside United Supermarkets Arena.
First, Peterson used a flare screen to create space and bury a tough 3-pointer from the right corner to tie things, 61-61. Then, 36 seconds later, he made another tough 3-pointer to create a 64-61 score that never changed.
Darryn Peterson's back-to-back triples down the stretch helped lift Kansas past Texas Tech in a hostile environment 🔥🎯 https://t.co/q6hj3sUgZS pic.twitter.com/1JCzCNWy3N— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) February 3, 2026
Peterson finished with 19 points, two rebounds, two steals and an assist in a career-high 35 minutes. Again, he wasn't outstanding from start to finish. But in those last 80 seconds, and in various other parts of this season, when he's been available, the 6-foot-6 guard has made it clear that nobody is more talented in college basketball. Barring a surprise, he'll be the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. Someday, he should be the face of a franchise.
Kansas is up to No. 11 in Tuesday morning's updated Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, where Arizona remains No. 1 for the 24th consecutive day. Texas Tech is down to No. 17. Next up for the Jayhawks is Saturday's game at home with Utah. Two days after that, they'll host top-ranked Arizona inside Allen Fieldhouse.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Arizona
|Brayden Burries finished with 17 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 87-74 win at Arizona State. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday against Oklahoma State.
|--
|22-0
|2
UConn
|Braylon Mullins finished with 16 points and three rebounds in Saturday's 85-58 win at Creighton. The Huskies' next game is Tuesday against Xavier.
|--
|21-1
|3
Duke
|Cameron Boozer finished with 24 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 72-59 win at Virginia Tech. The Blue Devils; next game is Tuesday against Boston College.
|--
|20-1
|4
Michigan
|Yaxel Lendeborg finished with 26 points and 12 rebounds in Friday's 83-71 win at Michigan State. The Wolverines' next game is Thursday against Penn State.
|--
|20-1
|5
Gonzaga
|Graham Ike finished with 30 points and four rebounds in Saturday's 73-65 win over Gonzaga. The Zags' next game is Wednesday at Portland.
|--
|22-1
|6
Iowa St.
|Joshua Jefferson finished with 19 points and eight rebounds in Sunday's 95-61 win at Kansas State. The Cyclones' next game is Saturday against Baylor.
|--
|20-2
|7
Illinois
|Keaton Wagler finished with 28 points and five assists in Sunday's 78-69 win at Nebraska. The Illini's next game is Wednesday against Northwestern.
|--
|19-3
|8
Houston
|Milos Uzan finished with 16 points and five assists in Saturday's 76-54 win over Cincinnati. The Cougars' next game is Wednesday against UCF.
|--
|19-2
|9
Nebraska
|Rienk Mast missed eight of the 10 shots he attempted in Sunday's 78-69 loss to Nebraska. The Cornhuskers' next game is Saturday at Rutgers.
|--
|20-2
|10
Michigan St.
|Jaxon Kohler missed nine of the 13 shots he attempted in Friday's 83-71 loss to Michigan. The Spartans' next game is Wednesday at Minnesota.
|--
|19-3
|11
Kansas
|Darryn Peterson finished with 19 points and two steals in Monday's 64-61 win at Texas Tech. The Jayhawks' next game is Saturday against Utah.
|1
|17-5
|12
Vanderbilt
|Tyler Tanner finished with 24 points and three assists in Saturday's 71-68 win over Ole Miss. The Commodores' next game is Saturday against Oklahoma.
|1
|19-3
|13
Purdue
|Fletcher Loyer finished with 29 points and three assists in Sunday's 93-63 win at Maryland. The Boilermakers' next game is Saturday against Oregon.
|--
|18-4
|14
Florida
|Alex Condon finished with 25 points and seven rebounds in Sunday's 100-77 win over Alabama. The Gators' next game is Saturday at Texas A&M.
|--
|16-6
|15
Virginia
|Thijs De Ridder finished with 17 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 73-66 win over Boston College. The Cavaliers' next game is Tuesday against Pittsburgh.
|--
|18-3
|16
BYU
|Kennard Davis missed five of the six shots he attempted in Saturday's 90-82 loss at Kansas. The Cougars' next game is Wednesday at Oklahoma State.
|1
|17-4
|17
Texas Tech
|Donovan Atwell missed nine of the 13 shots he attempted in Monday's 64-61 loss to Kansas. The Red Raiders' next game is Sunday at West Virginia.
|1
|16-6
|18
Arkansas
|Darius Acuff Jr. missed 12 of the 20 shots he attempted in Saturday's 85-77 loss to Kentucky. The Razorbacks' next game is Saturday at Mississippi State.
|--
|16-6
|19
Clemson
|Nick Davidson finished with 12 points and two rebounds in Saturday's 63-52 win over Pitt. The Tigers' next game is Wednesday at Stanford.
|--
|18-4
|20
Saint Louis
|Trey Green finished with 23 points and five rebounds in Friday's 102-71 win over Dayton. The Billikens' next game is Tuesday at Davidson.
|--
|21-1
|21
Louisville
|Khani Rooths finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 88-74 win over SMU. The Cardinals' next game is Wednesday against Notre Dame.
|--
|15-6
|22
St. John's
|Ian Jackson finished with 18 points and five rebounds in Wednesday's 92-70 win over Butler. The Red Storm's next game is Tuesday at DePaul.
|--
|16-5
|23
Miami (Ohio)
|Brant Byers finished with 21 points and two blocks in Saturday's 85-61 win over Northern Illinois. The RedHawks' next game is Tuesday at Buffalo.
|--
|22-0
|24
Texas A&M
|Rashaun Agee finished with 18 points and 15 rebounds in Saturday's 92-77 win at Georgia. The Aggies' next game is Wednesday at Alabama.
|--
|17-4
|25
N. Carolina
|Caleb Wilson finished with 22 points and nine rebounds in Monday's 87-77 win over Syracuse. The Tar Heels' next game is Saturday against Duke.
|--
|18-4
|26
Tennessee
|Nate Ament finished with 22 points and eight rebounds n Saturday's 77-69 win over Auburn. The Vols' next game is Tuesday against Ole Miss.
|--
|15-6