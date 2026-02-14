College basketball rankings: Regardless of schedule, Miami (Ohio)'s undefeated record worthy of respect
While some critics will scoff at the RedHawks' list of opponents, there's no denying their run of dominance en route to a 26-0 start
The story of Friday night was what is regarded by some as the best story in the sport -- Miami (Ohio) winning again to remain undefeated.
Final score: Miami (Ohio) 90, Ohio 74.
So the Redhawks are now 25-0 overall, 12-0 in the MAC. They'll never have the Quad 1 wins to quiet some skeptics in advance of the NCAA Tournament, I know. But I don't care what league you play in, or what you do in the nonconference portion of your schedule, if you still have a zero in the loss column on Valentine's Day, you're a good basketball team worthy of respect.
"We're just enjoying the ride," Miami coach Travis Steele said on ESPN following Friday's win. "Our guys, we have a lot of fun together. We do it for each other, man, not for ourselves. And I think that's why we don't feel any pressure."
Miami remains No. 23 in Saturday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, not necessarily because the RedHawks' have a strength of record rating that ranks 23rd nationally -- but, coincidentally, they do have a strength of record rating that ranks 23rd nationally. It's the metric most working in Miami's favor.
The RedHawks have six games remaining in the regular season -- two at home, four on the road. KenPom.com projects them as favorites in each with the toughest (on paper, at least) coming Tuesday at UMass. The projected score for that one is 84-79, Miami. If the RedHawks win, they'll be the first 26-0 team in Division 1 men's basketball since Gonzaga started 31-0 in the 2020-21 season.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Michigan
|L.J. Cason finished with 18 points and four steals in Wednesday's 87-75 win at Northwestern. The Wolverines' next game is Saturday against UCLA.
|--
|23-1
|2
Arizona
|Koa Peat missed nine of the 11 shots he attempted in Monday's 82-78 loss at Kansas. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday against Texas Tech.
|--
|23-1
|3
UConn
|Solo Ball finished with 24 points and one rebound in Wednesday's 80-70 win at Butler. The Huskies' next game is Saturday against Georgetown.
|--
|23-2
|4
Duke
|Isaiah Evans finished with 21 points and two rebounds in Tuesday's 70-54 win at Pitt. The Blue Devils' next game is Saturday against Clemson.
|--
|22-2
|5
Houston
|Emanuel Sharp finished with 27 points and three rebounds in Tuesday's 66-52 win at Utah. The Cougars' next game is Saturday against Kansas State.
|--
|22-2
|6
Iowa St.
|Milan Momcilovic missed eight of the 12 shots he attempted in Tuesday's 62-55 loss at TCU. The Cyclones' next game is Saturday against Kansas.
|--
|21-3
|7
Kansas
|Flory Bidunga finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds in Monday's 82-78 win over Arizona. The Jayhawks' next game is Saturday at Iowa State.
|--
|19-5
|8
Purdue
|Fletcher Loyer finished with 18 points and three rebounds in Tuesday's 80-77 overtime win at Nebraska. The Boilermakers' next game is Saturday at Iowa.
|--
|20-4
|9
Nebraska
|Pryce Sandfort missed eight of the 12 shots he attempted in Tuesday's 80-77 loss to Purdue. The Cornhuskers' next game is Saturday against Northwestern.
|--
|21-3
|10
Illinois
|Zvonimir Ivisic missed both of the 3-pointers he attempted in Tuesday's 92-90 loss to Wisconsin. The Illini's next game is Sunday against Indiana.
|--
|20-5
|11
Gonzaga
|Graham Ike finished with 20 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 83-53 win over Washington. The Zags' next game is Saturday at Santa Clara.
|--
|24-2
|12
Florida
|Xaivian Lee finished with 18 points and seven assists in Wednesday's 86-66 win at Georgia. The Gators' next game is Saturday against Kentucky.
|1
|18-6
|13
Virginia
|Jacari White finished with 19 points and four rebounds in Tuesday's 61-58 win at Florida State. The Cavaliers' next game is Saturday against Ohio State.
|1
|21-3
|14
Vanderbilt
|Tyler Tanner finished with 25 points and six assists in Tuesday's 84-76 win at Auburn. The Commodores' next game is Saturday against Texas A&M.
|1
|20-4
|15
Michigan St.
|Jeremy Fears Jr. finished with 26 points and 15 assists in Saturday's 85-82 overtime win over Illinois. The Spartans' next game is Friday at Wisconsin.
|3
|20-5
|16
St. John's
|Zuby Ejiofor finished with 25 points and seven rebounds in Monday's 87-82 overtime win over Xavier. The Red Storm's next game is Saturday at Providence.
|--
|19-5
|17
Texas Tech
|JT Toppin finished with 16 points and 18 rebounds in Wednesday's 78-44 win over Colorado. The Red Raiders' next game is Saturday at Arizona.
|--
|18-6
|18
Arkansas
|Darius Acuff Jr. finished with 28 points and five assists in Tuesday's 91-62 win at LSU. The Razorbacks' next game is Saturday against Auburn.
|--
|18-6
|19
Saint Louis
|Trey Green finished with 14 points and six rebounds in Friday's 86-59 win at Loyola Chicago. The Billikens' next game is Tuesday at Rhode Island.
|--
|24-1
|20
N. Carolina
|Derek Dixon missed eight of the nine shots he attempted in Tuesday's 75-66 loss at Miami. The Tar Heels' next game is Saturday against Pitt.
|--
|19-5
|21
Louisville
|Mikel Brown Jr. finished with 45 points and nine rebounds in Monday's 118-77 win over NC State. The Cardinals' next game is Saturday against Baylor.
|--
|18-6
|22
Clemson
|Jestin Porter missed seven of the eight shots he attempted in Wednesday's 76-66 loss to Virginia Tech. The Tigers' next game is Saturday at Duke.
|--
|20-5
|23
Miami (Ohio)
|Brant Byers finished with 21 points and six rebounds in Friday's 90-74 win over Ohio. The RedHawks' next game is Tuesday at UMass.
|--
|25-0
|24
BYU
|AJ Dybantsa finished with 36 points and seven assists in Tuesday's 99-94 win at Baylor. The Cougars' next game is Saturday against Colorado.
|--
|18-6
|25
Alabama
|Latrell Wrightsell finished with 21 points and three assists in Wednesday's 93-74 win at Ole Miss. The Crimson Tide's next game is Saturday against South Carolina.
|--
|17-7
|26
Wisconsin
|Nick Boyd finished with 29 points and four assists in Friday's 92-71 win over Michigan State. The Badgers' next game is Tuesday at Ohio State.
|NR
|18-7