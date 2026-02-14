The story of Friday night was what is regarded by some as the best story in the sport -- Miami (Ohio) winning again to remain undefeated.

Final score: Miami (Ohio) 90, Ohio 74.

So the Redhawks are now 25-0 overall, 12-0 in the MAC. They'll never have the Quad 1 wins to quiet some skeptics in advance of the NCAA Tournament, I know. But I don't care what league you play in, or what you do in the nonconference portion of your schedule, if you still have a zero in the loss column on Valentine's Day, you're a good basketball team worthy of respect.

"We're just enjoying the ride," Miami coach Travis Steele said on ESPN following Friday's win. "Our guys, we have a lot of fun together. We do it for each other, man, not for ourselves. And I think that's why we don't feel any pressure."

Miami remains No. 23 in Saturday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, not necessarily because the RedHawks' have a strength of record rating that ranks 23rd nationally -- but, coincidentally, they do have a strength of record rating that ranks 23rd nationally. It's the metric most working in Miami's favor.

The RedHawks have six games remaining in the regular season -- two at home, four on the road. KenPom.com projects them as favorites in each with the toughest (on paper, at least) coming Tuesday at UMass. The projected score for that one is 84-79, Miami. If the RedHawks win, they'll be the first 26-0 team in Division 1 men's basketball since Gonzaga started 31-0 in the 2020-21 season.

