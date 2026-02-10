College basketball rankings: Arizona's no longer undefeated after its loss to Kansas; Michigan jumps to No. 1
The Wolverines take over Arizona's 30-day grip on the No. 1 spot in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1
The pregame-headline was disappointing.
Darryn Peterson is out
What?!?!
Hand to heart, I was legitimately bummed. If you listened to Sunday's episode of the Eye On College Basketball Podcast, you know how eager I was for this matchup between the nation's No. 1 team and an opponent led by the presumed No 1 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. To not get that was disappointing.
But the game was still great!
Final score: Kansas 82, Arizona 78.
Melvin Council Jr., the undeniable heart and leader of this team, took 25 shots, only made six of them but somehow still felt like the star of the show. He had 23 points, six rebounds, six assists and a steal in 40 minutes. The capacity crowd at Allen Fieldhouse ate up every second of it and actually contributed to the victory, according to common sense and Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame coach Bill Self.
"The building was unbelievable," Self told Scott Van Pelt late Monday before later adding, "this place won this game tonight. Allen Fieldhouse won this game tonight."
No argument here.
As for Peterson, what do you want me to say? It's obviously weird and unfortunate that he apparently pulled himself from the competition pregame. To be clear, I've also had flu-like symptoms; I know it can be rough. But even Self said it wasn't clear Peterson wouldn't play until about an hour before tipoff, and the optics on that aren't great even if his absence was legitimate.
Either way ...
Kansas is up to No. 9 in Tuesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, where Arizona dropped to No. 2. That means Michigan is the new No. 1. Dusty May's Wolverines are 22-1 with eight Quadrant 1 victories heading into Wednesday's game at Northwestern. They're also No. 1 in the NET, at KenPom.com and at BartTorvik.com.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Michigan
|Aday Mara finished with 24 points and six rebounds in Sunday's 82-61 win at Ohio State. The Wolverines' next game is Wednesday at Northwestern.
|1
|22-1
|2
Arizona
|Koa Peat missed nine of the 11 shots he attempted in Monday's 82-78 loss at Kansas. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday against Texas Tech.
|1
|23-1
|3
UConn
|Solo Ball missed five of the eight shots he attempted in Friday's 81-72 loss at St. John's. The Huskies' next game is Wednesday at Butler.
|--
|22-2
|4
Duke
|Isaiah Evans missed 10 of the 14 shots he attempted in Saturday's 71-68 loss at North Carolina. The Blue Devils' next game is Tuesday at Pitt.
|--
|21-2
|5
Iowa St.
|Milan Momcilovic finished with 21 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 72-69 win over Baylor. The Cyclones' next game is Tuesday at TCU.
|--
|21-2
|6
Houston
|Kingston Flemings finished with 19 points and five assists in Saturday's 77-66 win at BYU. The Cougars' next game is Tuesday at Utah.
|--
|21-2
|7
Nebraska
|Rienk Mast finished with 26 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 80-68 win at Rutgers. The Cornhuskers' next game is Tuesday against Purdue.
|--
|21-2
|8
Illinois
|Keaton Wagler missed 14 of the 16 shots he attempted in Saturday's 85-82 overtime loss at Michigan State. The Illini's next game is Tuesday against Wisconsin.
|--
|20-4
|9
Kansas
|Flory Bidunga finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds in Monday's 82-78 win over Arizona. The Jayhawks' next game is Saturday at Iowa State.
|1
|19-5
|10
Gonzaga
|Graham Ike finished with 35 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 81-61 win at Oregon State. The Zags' next game is Tuesday against Washington State.
|1
|23-2
|11
Michigan St.
|Jeremy Fears Jr. finished with 26 points and 15 assists in Saturday's 85-82 overtime win over Illinois. The Spartans' next game is Friday at Wisconsin.
|--
|20-4
|12
Purdue
|Fletcher Loyer finished with 18 points and four rebounds in Saturday's 68-64 win over Oregon. The Boilermakers' next game is Tuesday at Nebraska.
|--
|19-4
|13
Florida
|Thomas Haugh finished with 22 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 86-67 win at Texas A&M. The Gators' next game is Wednesday at Georgia.
|--
|17-6
|14
Virginia
|Sam Lewis finished with 16 points and three rebounds in Saturday's 72-59 win over Syracuse. The Cavaliers' next game is Tuesday at Florida State.
|--
|20-3
|15
Vanderbilt
|Tyler Nickel missed eight of the 14 shots he attempted in Saturday's 92-91 loss to Oklahoma. The Commodores' next game is Tuesday at Auburn.
|--
|19-4
|16
St. John's
|Zuby Ejiofor finished with 25 points and seven rebounds in Monday's 87-82 overtime win over Xavier. The Red Storm's next game is Saturday at Providence.
|--
|19-5
|17
Texas Tech
|JT Toppin finished with 22 points and nine rebounds in Sunday's 70-63 win at West Virginia. The Red Raiders' next game is Wednesday against Colorado.
|--
|17-6
|18
Arkansas
|Darius Acuff Jr. finished with 24 points and eight assists in Saturday's 88-68 win at Mississippi State. The Razorbacks' next game is at LSU.
|--
|17-6
|19
Clemson
|RJ Godfrey finished with 13 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 77-55 win at Cal. The Tigers' next game is Wednesday against Virginia Tech.
|--
|20-4
|20
N. Carolina
|Caleb Wilson finished with 23 points and two steals in Saturday's 71-68 win over Duke. The Tar Heels' next game is Tuesday at Miami.
|--
|19-4
|21
Saint Louis
|Ishan Sharma finished with 15 points and two rebounds in Saturday's 82-58 win over La Salle. The Billikens' next game is Friday at Loyola Chicago.
|--
|23-1
|22
Louisville
|Mikel Brown Jr. finished with 45 points and nine rebounds in Monday's 118-77 win over NC State. The Cardinals' next game is Saturday against Baylor.
|--
|18-6
|23
Miami (Ohio)
|Eian Elmer finished with 18 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's 90-74 win at Marshall. The RedHawks' next game is Friday against Ohio.
|--
|24-0
|24
BYU
|Richie Saunders missed seven of the eight shots he attempted in Saturday's 77-66 win at BYU. The Cougars' next game is Tuesday at Baylor.
|--
|17-6
|25
Alabama
|Labaron Philon Jr. finished with 25 points and six assists in Saturday's 96-92 win at Auburn. The Crimson Tide's next game is Wednesday at Ole Miss.
|--
|16-7
|26
Kentucky
|Otega Oweh finished with 21 points and four rebounds in Saturday's 74-71 win over Tennessee. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday at Florida.
|--
|17-7