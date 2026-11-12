There's been a lot of attention on Michigan since the Wolverines won the 2026 NCAA Tournament -- first because their coach, Dusty May, left for the Dallas Mavericks, then because they had three starters selected in the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft, then because their best incoming freshman tore his ACL.

Headlines on top of headlines on top of headlines.

Then the season started — and not terrifically. UConn handled Michigan easily on the first Friday of the season. What followed was Wednesday's home game with Marquette that found the Wolverines trailing by seven in the first half under former assistant and first-year head coach Mike Boynton.

Was Michigan really about to drop to 1-2?

For a minute, it looked like it. But then Elliot Cadeau got going and finished with 17 points and 10 assists in an 84-70 win over Shaka Smart's Golden Eagles. So Michigan is 2-1 instead of 1-2, and I can't overstate how big that is for Boynton.

Drop to 1-2 with a loss at home to an unranked opponent coming off of a 12-20 season, and Michigan's own fans would've started questioning things -- and loudly. This is the life almost any coach lives after he's promoted from within and replacing somebody great. If you're not also great, basically immediately, you're reminded of it very, very quickly.

Anyway ...

Credit Boynton for getting his Wolverines to respond from an early deficit and win comfortably. Among the reasons was JP Estrella, the transfer who finished with 18 points and eight rebounds on 8-of-12 shooting for Michigan after spending the previous three years at Tennessee, where he helped the Vols make three straight trips to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament.

Boynton noted postgame how that mattered in the evaluation process.

"We do a lot of study on the guys we pursue, and one of the things that was very, very appealing to us [with] JP was just winning," Boynton said. "And so, when we talk about how you respond, this isn't foreign to him: the expectations of having a successful season and putting your team in a position to win. And he understands when we're not doing things at that level, and he's one of the guys that we look to for leadership in that regard. Even more so than some of the guys who maybe haven't played in these high-stakes games before, like Ricky [Liburd] and Oscar [Goodman]. That experience is invaluable to us. And obviously, he's been rock solid in his performances all three games, and certainly, that continues. His physicality, his ability to kind of be versatile in the way we use him defensively [was] really, really impressive."

Michigan remains No. 20 in Thursday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Next up for the Wolverines is Sunday's game with William & Mary. Their next test against a power-conference opponent is a week from Saturday against Villanova.

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