There's been a lot of attention on Michigan since the Wolverines won the 2026 NCAA Tournament -- first because their coach, Dusty May, left for the Dallas Mavericks, then because they had three starters selected in the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft, then because their best incoming freshman tore his ACL.
Headlines on top of headlines on top of headlines.
Then the season started — and not terrifically. UConn handled Michigan easily on the first Friday of the season. What followed was Wednesday's home game with Marquette that found the Wolverines trailing by seven in the first half under former assistant and first-year head coach Mike Boynton.
Was Michigan really about to drop to 1-2?
For a minute, it looked like it. But then Elliot Cadeau got going and finished with 17 points and 10 assists in an 84-70 win over Shaka Smart's Golden Eagles. So Michigan is 2-1 instead of 1-2, and I can't overstate how big that is for Boynton.
Drop to 1-2 with a loss at home to an unranked opponent coming off of a 12-20 season, and Michigan's own fans would've started questioning things -- and loudly. This is the life almost any coach lives after he's promoted from within and replacing somebody great. If you're not also great, basically immediately, you're reminded of it very, very quickly.
Anyway ...
Credit Boynton for getting his Wolverines to respond from an early deficit and win comfortably. Among the reasons was JP Estrella, the transfer who finished with 18 points and eight rebounds on 8-of-12 shooting for Michigan after spending the previous three years at Tennessee, where he helped the Vols make three straight trips to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament.
Boynton noted postgame how that mattered in the evaluation process.
"We do a lot of study on the guys we pursue, and one of the things that was very, very appealing to us [with] JP was just winning," Boynton said. "And so, when we talk about how you respond, this isn't foreign to him: the expectations of having a successful season and putting your team in a position to win. And he understands when we're not doing things at that level, and he's one of the guys that we look to for leadership in that regard. Even more so than some of the guys who maybe haven't played in these high-stakes games before, like Ricky [Liburd] and Oscar [Goodman]. That experience is invaluable to us. And obviously, he's been rock solid in his performances all three games, and certainly, that continues. His physicality, his ability to kind of be versatile in the way we use him defensively [was] really, really impressive."
Michigan remains No. 20 in Thursday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Next up for the Wolverines is Sunday's game with William & Mary. Their next test against a power-conference opponent is a week from Saturday against Villanova.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Florida
|Thomas Haugh finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds in Tuesday's 81-72 win at Florida State. The Gators' next game is Friday against Merrimack.
|--
|3-0
|2
UConn
|Silas Demary finished with 18 points and six steals in Monday's 83-41 win over Wagner. The Huskies' next game is Friday against Ohio State.
|--
|3-0
|3
Kansas
|Tre White finished with 30 points and six rebounds in Tuesday's 89-69 win over Kentucky. The Jayhawks' next gameis Tuesday vs. UNLV in the Players Era in Las Vegas.
|--
|3-0
|4
Michigan St.
|Jeremy Fears Jr. finished with 18 points and 11 assists in Tuesday's 79-73 win over Duke. The Spartans' next game is Friday against Northern Iowa.
|--
|3-0
|5
Duke
|John Blackwell missed 10 of the 16 shots he attempted in Tuesday's 79-73 loss to Michigan State. The Blue Devils' next game is Friday against SIUE.
|--
|2-1
|6
Texas
|Matas Vokietaitis finished with 26 points and nine rebounds in Monday's 93-62 win over Grambling. The Longhorns' next game is Sunday against Baylor.
|--
|3-0
|7
Louisville
|Obinna Ekezie Jr. finished with 20 points and 13 rebounds in Saturday's 107-57 win over Morehead State. The Cardinals' next game is Nov. 15 at Memphis.
|--
|2-0
|8
Virginia
|Chance Mallory finished with 16 points and six assists in Tuesday's 95-61 win over Bucknell. The Cavaliers' next game is Friday at Maryland.
|--
|4-0
|9
Gonzaga
|Davis Fogle finished with 22 points and six assists in Saturday's 83-62 win over New Mexico State. The Zags' next game is Saturday against LSU.
|--
|2-0
|10
St. John's
|Keyshawn Hall finished with 17 points and four assists in Wednesday's 90-59 win over Colgate. The Red Storm's next game is Sunday against Syracuse.
|--
|3-0
|11
Houston
|Dedan Thomas Jr. finished with 17 points and seven assists in Wednesday's 92-46 win over Jacksonville State. The Cougars' next game is Tuesday against Rutgers.
|--
|3-0
|12
UCLA
|Nikola Kusturica finished with 17 points and three assists in Wednesday's 106-37 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff. The Bruins' next game is Monday against Long Beach State.
|--
|3-0
|13
Texas Tech
|Cruz Davis finished with 20 points and five assists in Tuesday's 84-78 win over Illinois. The Red Raiders' next game is Saturday against Stonehill.
|--
|3-0
|14
Illinois
|Stefan Vaaks missed nine of the 12 shots he attempted in Tuesday's 84-78 loss at Texas Tech. The Illini's next game is Friday against Sam Houston State.
|--
|2-1
|15
Arizona
|Ivan Kharchenkov finished with 20 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 90-59 win over Northern Arizona. The Wildcats' next game is Friday at Auburn.
|--
|2-1
|16
Tennessee
|Terrence Hill Jr. finished with 18 points and three assists in Monday's 70-47 win over Radford. The Vols' next game is Friday against Tennessee State.
|--
|2-0
|17
Miami
|Malik Reneau finished with 16 points and five rebounds in Monday's 89-51 win over North Florida. The Hurricanes' next game is Friday against North Alabama.
|--
|2-1
|18
Arkansas
|Billy Richmond III finished with 16 points and four assists in Wednesday's 76-53 win over Robert Morris. The Razorbacks' next game is Friday against Central Arkansas.
|--
|2-1
|19
Alabama
|London Jemison finished with 20 points and three assists in Monday's 109-68 win over Oakland. The Crimson Tide's next game is Friday against Seton Hall.
|--
|3-0
|20
Michigan
|Elliott Cadeau finished with 17 points and 10 assists in Wednesday's 84-70 win over Marquette. The Wolverines' next game is Sunday against William & Mary.
|--
|2-1
|21
USC
|Alijah Arenas finished with 19 points and seven rebounds in Wednesday's 77-65 win over Cal. The Trojans' next game is Sunday against Arkansas Pine-Bluff.
|--
|3-0
|22
BYU
|Robert Wright III finished with 21 points and six assists in Tuesday's 98-82 win over Queens. The Cougars' next game is Thursday against Montana State.
|--
|3-0
|23
Vanderbilt
|Ace Glass finished with 23 points and two rebounds in Tuesday's 105-81 win over Memphis. The Commodores' next game is Friday against Prairie View A&M.
|--
|3-0
|24
Nebraska
|Pryce Sandfort finished with 22 points and eight rebounds in Wednesday's 94-60 win over Lindenwood. The Cornhuskers' next game is Sunday against Boise State.
|--
|3-0
|25
Saint Louis
|Trey Green finished with 22 points and two assists in Tuesday's 125-63 win over Northern Kentucky. The Billikens' next game is Sunday against High Point.
|--
|3-0
|26
N. Carolina
|Terrence Brown finished with 14 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's 76-63 win over Wyoming. The Tar Heels' next game is Friday against Georgia.
|--
|3-0