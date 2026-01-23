There is only one team in Division I men's basketball that ranks in the top five in both adjusted offensive efficiency and adjusted defensive efficiency. It's Michigan. And the Wolverines will return to the court Friday to try to extend their winning streak to four when they host Ohio State in a game scheduled to tip a little after 8 p.m. ET.

OSU forward Colin White provided the best pregame quote.

"We hate Michigan, so we're coming out for blood," he said following the Buckeyes' 82-74 win over Minnesota earlier this week. "We're going up there to win -- and we're going to have fun doing it."

Perhaps. Crazier things have certainly happened. But, for what it's worth, Michigan is listed as a 15.5-point favorite in the matchup, meaning the odds are stacked heavily against Ohio State.

Michigan, now 17-1, is well-rounded and capable of beating opponents in a variety of ways -- but the strength is in the frontcourt. The Wolverines' top three scorers are frontcourt-starters -- specifically Yaxel Lendeborg, Morez Johnson and Aday Mara. Two of them are shooting above 67% from the field. All three are shooting above 51%. They are the biggest reasons Michigan leads the nation in offensive 2-point field goal percentage (63.8) and defensive 2-point field goal percentage (40.7).

The Wolverines are No. 5 in Friday's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, where Arizona remains No. 1 for the 13th consecutive day. After Michigan plays Ohio State, the Wolverines will turn their attention to hosting undefeated Nebraska on Tuesday inside the Crisler Center.

Florida's Todd Golden sounds off on Charles Bediako's potential return to Alabama: 'We'll beat them anyway' Cody Nagel

Top 25 And 1 rankings