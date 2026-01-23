College basketball rankings: Michigan is 17-1 with its offense and defense both ranking in the top five
Michigan is No. 5 in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 heading into Friday's game vs. Ohio State
There is only one team in Division I men's basketball that ranks in the top five in both adjusted offensive efficiency and adjusted defensive efficiency. It's Michigan. And the Wolverines will return to the court Friday to try to extend their winning streak to four when they host Ohio State in a game scheduled to tip a little after 8 p.m. ET.
OSU forward Colin White provided the best pregame quote.
"We hate Michigan, so we're coming out for blood," he said following the Buckeyes' 82-74 win over Minnesota earlier this week. "We're going up there to win -- and we're going to have fun doing it."
Perhaps. Crazier things have certainly happened. But, for what it's worth, Michigan is listed as a 15.5-point favorite in the matchup, meaning the odds are stacked heavily against Ohio State.
Michigan, now 17-1, is well-rounded and capable of beating opponents in a variety of ways -- but the strength is in the frontcourt. The Wolverines' top three scorers are frontcourt-starters -- specifically Yaxel Lendeborg, Morez Johnson and Aday Mara. Two of them are shooting above 67% from the field. All three are shooting above 51%. They are the biggest reasons Michigan leads the nation in offensive 2-point field goal percentage (63.8) and defensive 2-point field goal percentage (40.7).
The Wolverines are No. 5 in Friday's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, where Arizona remains No. 1 for the 13th consecutive day. After Michigan plays Ohio State, the Wolverines will turn their attention to hosting undefeated Nebraska on Tuesday inside the Crisler Center.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Arizona
|Motiejust Krivas finished with 17 points and nine rebounds in Wednesday's 77-51 win over Cincinnati. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday against West Virginia.
|--
|19-0
|2
Nebraska
|Pryce Sandfort finished with 23 points and two rebounds in Wednesday's 76-66 win over Washington. The Cornhuskers' next game is Saturday at Minnesota.
|--
|19-0
|3
UConn
|Tarris Reed Jr. finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 64-62 win at Georgetown. The Huskies' next game is Saturday against Villanova.
|--
|18-1
|4
Duke
|Cameron Boozer finished with 30 points and 14 rebounds in Saturday's 80-50 win at Stanford. The Blue Devils' next game is Saturday against Wake Forest.
|--
|17-1
|5
Michigan
|--
|--
|17-1
|6
Purdue
|Braden Smith missed eight of the 13 shots he attempted in Tuesday's 69-67 loss at UCLA. The Boilermakers' next game is Saturday against Illinois.
|--
|17-2
|7
Gonzaga
|Davis Fogle finished with 17 points and four assists in Wednesday's 84-60 win over Pepperdine. The Zags' next game is Saturday against San Francisco.
|--
|20-1
|8
Michigan St.
|Carson Cooper finished with 19 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 68-52 win at Oregon. The Spartans' next game is Saturday against Maryland.
|--
|17-2
|9
Houston
|Kingston Flemings finished with 20 points and eight assists in Sunday's 103-73 win over Arizona State. The Cougars' next game is Saturday at Texas Tech.
|--
|17-1
|10
BYU
|Richie Saunders missed eight of the 15 shots he attempted in Saturday's 84-71 loss at Texas Tech. The Cougars' next game is Saturday against Utah.
|--
|16-2
|11
Iowa St.
|Joshua Jefferson finished with 17 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds in Tuesday's 87-57 win over UCF. The Cyclones' next game is Saturday at Oklahoma State.
|--
|17-2
|12
Illinois
|Andrej Stojakovic finished with 30 points and nine rebounds in Wednesday's 89-70 win over Maryland. The Illini's next game is Saturday at Purdue.
|--
|16-3
|13
Texas Tech
|Christian Anderson finished with 26 points and six assists in Tuesday's 92-73 win at Baylor. The Red Raiders' next game is Saturday against Houston.
|--
|15-4
|14
Florida
|Reuben Chinyelu finished with 15 points and 21 rebounds in Tuesday's 79-61 win over LSU. The Gators' next game is Saturday against Auburn.
|--
|14-5
|15
Virginia
|Malik Thomas finished with 23 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 72-68 win at SMU. The Cavaliers' next game is Saturday against North Carolina.
|--
|16-2
|16
Kansas
|Melvin Council Jr. finished with 18 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 75-69 win at Colorado. The Jayhawks' next game is Saturday at Kansas State.
|--
|14-5
|17
Alabama
|Labaron Philon Jr. finished with 23 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 83-81 win at Oklahoma. The Crimson Tide's next game is Saturday against Tennessee.
|--
|13-5
|18
Arkansas
|Darius Acuff Jr. finished with 17 points and five assists in Tuesday's 93-68 win over Vanderbilt. The Razorbacks' next game is Saturday against LSU.
|--
|14-5
|19
Vanderbilt
|Duke Miles missed six of the seven shots he attempted in Tuesday's 93-68 loss at Arkansas. The Commodores' next game is Saturday at Mississippi State.
|--
|16-3
|20
Clemson
|Jestin Porter missed 10 of the 13 shots he attempted in Tuesday's 80-76 overtime loss to NC State. The Tigers' next game is Saturday at Georgia Tech.
|--
|16-4
|21
Louisville
|Ryan Conwell finished with 24 points and six assists in Saturday's 100-59 win at Pitt. The Cardinals' next game is Saturday against Virginia Tech.
|--
|13-5
|22
Saint Louis
|Dion Brown finished with 14 points and six rebounds in Tuesday's 91-77 win at Duquesne. The Billikens' next game is Friday at St. Bonaventure.
|--
|18-1
|23
St. John's
|Dillon Mitchell finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds in Tuesday's 65-60 win vs. Seton Hall. The Red Storm's next game is Saturday at Xavier.
|--
|14-5
|24
SMU
|B.J. Edwards finished with 24 points and eight rebounds in Tuesday's 91-79 win at Wake Forest. The Mustangs' next game is Saturday against Florida State.
|--
|14-5
|25
Georgia
|Jeremiah Wilkinson finished with 14 points and one steal in Tuesday's 74-72 win at Missouri. The Bulldogs' next game is Saturday at Texas.
|--
|16-3
|26
Miami (Ohio)
|Peter Suder finished with 27 points and 10 rebounds in Tuesday's 107-101 overtime win at Kent State. The Redhawks' next game is Tuesday against UMass.
|--
|20-0