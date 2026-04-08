Way-too-early college basketball rankings for 2026-27: Michigan starts off preseason as No. 1
Dusty May has the Wolverines starting where they left off the 2025-26 season- at the top
The 2025-26 season is in the books. Congrats to Michigan, one of modern history's greatest national champions -- evidence being that the Wolverines finished with a +37.90 net-rating at KenPom.com, which is the highest for a winner of the NCAA Tournament in the history of the KenPom database that dates back to 1997.
They were great.
And they should be great again, regardless of who stays or goes, which is among the reasons Michigan is No. 1 in Version 1 of the 2026-27 CBS Sports preseason Top 25 And 1 college basketball rankings. Duke is No. 2. Florida, Illinois and Michigan State round out the top five.
If you're a regular follower of the Top 25 And 1, you likely know everything below is based on projected rosters that will change constantly in the coming hours, days, weeks and months. When a development calls for an adjustment, I'll adjust. And we'll do this as much as necessary until we reach the start of the 2026-27 season.
But, again, for now, Michigan is No. 1.
That ranking is based on a projection of Aday Mara entering and remaining in the 2026 NBA Draft while Morez Johnson Jr. returns to college. If that happens, the Wolverines should return four of the top six scorers from a team that went 37-3 and won the Big Ten's regular-season title by four games before blasting through the NCAA Tournament and winning the program's second national championship. That core will be joined by a recruiting class that currently ranks second nationally and is headlined by five-star point guard Brandon McCoy Jr., and four-star prospects Lincoln Cosby and Joseph Hartman. So, absolutely, the sport will be on back-to-back watch once again just like it was when UConn won it all in 2023 and win Florida won it all in 2025.
Way-too-early Top 25 And 1 rankings for 2026-27
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Michigan
|This ranking is based on the Wolverines returning four of the top six scorers -- specifically Morez Johnson Jr., Elliot Cadeau, Trey McKenney and LJ Cason -- from a team that finished 37-3 and won the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by five-star prospect Brandon McCoy Jr. and four-star prospects Lincoln Cosby, Quinn Costello and Joseph Hartman.
|--
|37-3
|2
Florida
|This ranking is based on the Gators returning five of the top seven scorers -- specifically Alex Condon, Boogie Fland, Reuben Chinyelu, Urban Klavsar and Isaiah Brown -- from a team that finished 27-8 and advanced to the second round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by 7-foot center Jones Lay.
|--
|27-8
|3
Illinois
|This ranking is based on the Illini returning seven of the top 10 scorers -- specifically Andrej Stojakovic, David Mirkovich, Tomislav Ivisic, Zvonimir Ivisic, Jake Davis, Brandon Lee and Mihailo Petrovic -- from a team that finished 28-9 and advanced to the 2026 Final Four. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by four-star prospects Quintin Coleman and Lucas Morillo.
|--
|28-9
|4
Michigan St.
|This ranking is based on the Spartans returning six of the top eight scorers -- specifically Jeremy Fears Jr., Coen Carr, Kur Teng, Jordan Scott, Divine Ugochukwu and Cam Ward -- from a team that finished 27-8 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by four-star prospects Ethan Taylor, Carlos Mdelock Jr., Julius Avent and Jasiah Jervis.
|--
|27-8
|5
Duke
|This ranking is based on the Blue Devils returning three of the top six scorers -- specifically Caleb Foster, Cayden Boozer and Dame Sarr -- from a team that finished 35-3 and advanced to the Elite Eight of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by five-star prospects Cameron Williams, Deron Rippey Jr. and Bryson Howard.
|--
|35-3
|6
UConn
|This ranking is based on the Huskies returning five of the top eight scorers -- specifically Solo Ball, Silas Demary, Eric Reibe, Jayden Ross and Jaylin Stewart -- from a team that finished 34-6 and advanced to the championship game of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by four-star prospects Colben Landrew and Junior County.
|--
|34-6
|7
Arkansas
|This ranking is based on the Razorbacks returning three of the top five scorers -- specifically Meleek Thomas, Billy Richmond III and Malique Ewin -- from a team that finished 28-9 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by five-star prospects Jordan Smith Jr. and JJ Andrews, and four-star prospect Abdou Toure.
|--
|28-9
|8
Iowa St.
|This ranking is based on the Cyclones returning four of the top six players -- specifically Milan Momcilovic, Killyan Toure, Blake Buchanan and Jamarion Bateman -- from a team that finished 29-8 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by four-star prospects Dorian Rinaldo-Komian, Jackson Kiss and Christian Wiggins.
|--
|29-8
|9
Gonzaga
|This ranking is based on the Zags returning three of the top five scorers -- specifically Braden Huff, Davis Fogle and Mario Saint-Supery -- from a team that finished 31-4 and advanced to the second round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by four-star prospects Luca Foster, Sam Funches and Jack Kayil.
|--
|31-4
|10
Arizona
|This ranking is based on the Wildcats returning two of the top five scorers -- specifically Motiejus Krivas and Ivan Kharchenkov from a team that finished 36-3 and advanced to the 2026 Final Four. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by five-star prospect Caleb Holt and four-star prospect Cameron Holmes.
|--
|36-3
|11
Virginia
|This ranking is based on the Cavaliers returning five of the top 10 scorers -- specifically Thijs De Ridder, Sam Lewis, Chance Mallory, Johann Gunloh and Elijah Gertrude -- from a team that finished 30-6 and advanced to the second round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will eventually be joined by a recruiting class -- but Virginia currently has zero prospects committed.
|--
|30-6
|12
Texas
|This ranking is based on the Longhorns returning five of the top eight scorers -- specifically Dailyn Swain, Matas Vokietaitis, Camden Heide, Simeon Wilcher and Nic Codie -- from a team that finished 21-15 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by four-star prospects Austin Goosby, Bo Ogden and Joe Sterling.
|--
|21-15
|13
Purdue
|This ranking is based on the Boilermakers returning five of the top nine scorers -- specifically C.J. Cox, Daniel Jacobsen, Omer Mayer, Gicarri Harris and Jack Benter -- from a team that finished 30-9 and advanced to the Elite Eight of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by 2024 Ivy League Player of the Year Caden Pierce and four-star prospects Luke Ertel, Jacob Webber and Sinan Huan.
|--
|30-9
|14
Texas Tech
|This ranking is based on the Red Raiders returning four of the top seven scorers -- specifically JT Toppin, Jaylen Petty, Josiah Moseley and Luke Bamgboye -- from a team that finished 23-11 and advanced to the second round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by four-star prospect Dakari Spear.
|--
|23-11
|15
Houston
|This ranking is based on the Cougars returning three of the top seven scorers -- specifically Joseph Tugler, Mercy Miller and Chase McCarty -- from a team that finished 30-7 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by four-star prospects Arafan Diane and Ikenna Alozie.
|--
|30-7
|16
St. John's
|This ranking is based on the Red Storm returning five of the top nine scorers -- specifically Ian Jackson, Joson Sanon, Dylan Darling, Ruben Prey and Lefteris Liotopoulos -- from a team that finished 30-7 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will eventually be joined by a recruiting class -- but St. John's currently has zero prospects committed.
|--
|30-7
|17
USC
|This ranking is based on the Trojans returning three of the top five scorers -- specifically Rodney Rice, Alija Arenas and Jacob Cofie -- from a team that finished 18-14 and missed the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by five-star prospect Christian Collins and four-star prospects Adonis Ratliff and Darius Ratliff.
|--
|18-14
|18
N. Carolina
|This ranking is based on the Tar Heels returning three of the top five scorers -- specifically Henri Veesaar, Luka Bogavac and Jarin Stevenson -- from a team that finished 24-9 and advanced to the first round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class featuring five-star prospect Dylan Mingo and four-star prospect Maximo Adams.
|--
|24-9
|19
TCU
|This ranking is based on the Horned Frogs returning six of the top seven scorers -- specifically David Punch, Xavier Edmonds, Micah Robinson, Liutauras Lelevicius, Brock Harding and Tanner Toolson -- from a team that finished 23-12 and advanced to the second round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by JUCO prospect Trent Lincoln.
|--
|23-12
|20
Vanderbilt
|This ranking is based on the Commodores returning four of the top 10 scorers -- specifically Tyler Tanner, Tyler Harris, Chandler Bing and Mike James -- from a team that finished 27-9 and advanced to the second round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by four-star prospects Ethan Mgbako, Anthony Brown and Jackson Sheffield.
|--
|27-9
|21
Iowa
|This ranking is based on the Hawkeyes returning six of the top eight scorers -- specifically Alvaro Folgueiras, Cooper Koch, Cam Manyawu, Kael Combs, Tate Sage and Isaia Howard -- from a team that finished 24-13 and advanced to the Elite Eight of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by four-star prospect Ethan Harris and three-star prospect Jaidyn Coon.
|--
|24-13
|22
Nebraska
|This ranking is based on the Cornhuskers returning five of the top nine scorers -- specifically Pryce Sandfort, Braden Frager, Ugnius Jarusevicius, Connor Essegian and Cale Jacobsen --- from a team that finished 28-7 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by four-star prospects Colin Rice and Jacob Lanier.
|--
|28-7
|23
Kansas
|This ranking is based on the Jayhawks returning two of the top eight scorers from a team that finished 24-11 and advanced to the second round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by five-star prospect Taylen Kinney and four-star prospects Davion Adkins, Trent Perry and Luke Barnett.
|--
|24-11
|24
Alabama
|This ranking is based on the Crimson Tide returning two of the top nine scorers from a team that finished 25-10 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by four-star prospects Qayden Samuels, Jaxon Richardson and Tarris Bouie.
|--
|25-10
|25
Saint Louis
|This ranking is based on the Billikens returning five of the top seven scorers -- specifically Trey Green, Amari McCottry, Kellen Thames, Ishan Sharma and Quentin Jones -- from a team that finished 29-6 and advanced to the second round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by four-star prospect Jermel Thomas.
|--
|29-6
|26
Missouri
|This ranking is based on the Tigers returning two of the top five scorers -- specifically Trent Pierce and T.O. Barrett -- from a team that finished 20-13 and advanced to the first round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by five-star prospect Jason Crowe Jr. and four-star prospects Toni Bryant and Aidan Chronister.
|--
|20-13