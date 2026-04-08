The 2025-26 season is in the books. Congrats to Michigan, one of modern history's greatest national champions -- evidence being that the Wolverines finished with a +37.90 net-rating at KenPom.com, which is the highest for a winner of the NCAA Tournament in the history of the KenPom database that dates back to 1997.

They were great.

And they should be great again, regardless of who stays or goes, which is among the reasons Michigan is No. 1 in Version 1 of the 2026-27 CBS Sports preseason Top 25 And 1 college basketball rankings. Duke is No. 2. Florida, Illinois and Michigan State round out the top five.

If you're a regular follower of the Top 25 And 1, you likely know everything below is based on projected rosters that will change constantly in the coming hours, days, weeks and months. When a development calls for an adjustment, I'll adjust. And we'll do this as much as necessary until we reach the start of the 2026-27 season.

But, again, for now, Michigan is No. 1.

That ranking is based on a projection of Aday Mara entering and remaining in the 2026 NBA Draft while Morez Johnson Jr. returns to college. If that happens, the Wolverines should return four of the top six scorers from a team that went 37-3 and won the Big Ten's regular-season title by four games before blasting through the NCAA Tournament and winning the program's second national championship. That core will be joined by a recruiting class that currently ranks second nationally and is headlined by five-star point guard Brandon McCoy Jr., and four-star prospects Lincoln Cosby and Joseph Hartman. So, absolutely, the sport will be on back-to-back watch once again just like it was when UConn won it all in 2023 and win Florida won it all in 2025.

Way-too-early Top 25 And 1 rankings for 2026-27