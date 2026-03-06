College basketball rankings: Michigan and Michigan State are on hot streaks heading into Sunday finale
The Wolverines and Spartans will close out the regular season on Sunday
Michigan won at Iowa 71-68 on Thursday while Michigan State beat Rutgers 91-87. Both games were closer than they were supposed to be, at least relative to the point speed. But the favorites still prevailed in each, setting up a showdown in Sunday's regular-season finale between the Wolverines and Spartans that should be great.
Will it decide the Big Ten title? No.
Michigan is 28-2 overall and 18-1 in the Big Ten. Michigan State is alone in second in the conference standings -- but three games back. So the Wolverines are already the outright champs, and they'll get a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament on Selection Sunday, in part, because of it.
That's a lock.
Here's my question: Could MSU do the same?
It's unlikely, of course, unless Florida, UConn and Houston all lose again at some point before the bracket is set, because if any of them win-out, the one that does will likely be the fourth No. 1 seed. And if all three win-out, reasonable minds can disagree on which one would or should get the fourth No. 1 seed, but, most agree, under that set of circumstances, it would be either Florida, UConn or Houston. So, definitely, those three seem to be in the so-called drivers' seats, if you will.
But what if they all lose again between now and when the bracket is set, which is obviously possible and, in some cases, likely? And what if Michigan State wins-out while they all lose again between now and when the bracket is set? Because if Florida, UConn and Houston all lose again before the bracket is set, and if Michigan State wins-out, Michigan State would then enter the Selection Show with a 29-5 record that would (probably) feature 12 Quadrant-1 wins and just one defeat outside of the first quadrant, and if Florida, UConn and Houston all take another loss between now and when the bracket is set, what I believe is that Tom Izzo should then be coaching a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament for what would be the fifth time in his Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame career, again, provided his Spartans turn their current five-game winning streak into a nine-game winning streak over the next 10 days.
But let's not get ahead of ourselves.
Michigan remains No. 2 in Friday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, where Duke remains No. 1 for the 13th consecutive day.
Michigan State is No. 7.
Again, Michigan State-Michigan is set for Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET.
You can watch it on CBS.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Duke
|Cameron Boozer finished with 26 points and nine rebounds in Monday's 93-64 win at NC State. The Blue Devils' next game is Saturday against North Carolina.
|--
|28-2
|2
Michigan
|Yaxel Lendeborg finished with 16 points and eight rebounds in Thursday's 71-68 win at Iowa. The Wolverines' next game is Sunday against Michigan State.
|--
|28-2
|3
Arizona
|Jaden Bradley finished with 17 points and four rebounds in Monday's 73-57 win over Iowa State. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday at Colorado.
|--
|28-2
|4
Florida
|Alex Condon finished with 26 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 108-74 win over Mississippi State. The Gators' next game is Saturday at Kentucky.
|--
|24-6
|5
UConn
|Alex Karaban finished with 23 points and three rebounds in Saturday's 71-67 win over Seton Hall. The Huskies' next game is Saturday at Marquette.
|--
|27-3
|6
Houston
|Kingston Flemings finished with 21 points and seven assists in Wednesday's 77-64 win over Baylor. The Cougars' next game is Saturday at Oklahoma State.
|--
|25-5
|7
Michigan St.
|Coen Carr finished with 21 points and six rebounds in Thursday's 91-87 win over Rutgers. The Spartans' next game is Sunday at Michigan.
|--
|25-5
|8
Nebraska
|Jamarques Lawrence missed seven of the eight shots he attempted in Tuesday's 72-52 loss at UCLA. The Cornhuskers' next game is Sunday against Iowa.
|--
|25-5
|9
Iowa St.
|Joshua Jefferson missed 15 of the 17 shots he attempted in Monday's 73-57 loss at Arizona. The Cyclones' next game is Saturday against Arizona State.
|--
|24-6
|10
Illinois
|Andrej Stojakovic finished with 21 points and 12 rebounds in Tuesday's 80-54 win over Oregon. The Illini's next game is Sunday at Maryland.
|--
|23-7
|11
Virginia
|Thijs De Ridder finished with 16 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 75-70 win over Wake Forest. The Cavaliers' next game is Saturday against Virginia Tech.
|--
|26-4
|12
Alabama
|Amari Allen missed six of the seven shots he attempted in Tuesday's 98-88 loss at Georgia. The Crimson Tide's next game is Saturday against Auburn.
|--
|22-8
|13
Purdue
|C.J. Cox finished with 27 points and three rebounds in Wednesday's 70-66 win at Northwestern. The Boilermakers' next game is Saturday against WIsconsin.
|--
|23-7
|14
Gonzaga
|Adam Miller missed eight of the 13 shots he attempted in Saturday's 70-59 loss at Saint Mary's. The Zags' next game will be March 8 in the semifinals of the West Coast Conference Tournament.
|--
|28-3
|15
Kansas
|Darryn Peterson missed 15 of the 18 shots he attempted in Tuesday's 70-60 loss at Arizona State. The Jayhawks' next game is Saturday against Kansas State.
|--
|21-9
|16
Texas Tech
|Christian Anderson missed seven of the 11 shots he attempted in Tuesday's 73-65 loss to TCU. The Red Raiders' next game is Saturday at BYU.
|--
|22-8
|17
St. John's
|Zuby Ejiofor finished with 23 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 72-69 win over Georgetown. The Red Storm's next game is Friday at Seton Hall.
|--
|24-6
|18
N. Carolina
|Luka Bogavac finished with 20 points and three assists in Tuesday's 67-63 win over Clemson. The Tar Heels' next game is Saturday at Duke.
|--
|24-6
|19
Miami (Ohio)
|Peter Suder finished with 19 points and four assists in Tuesday's 74-72 win over Toledo. The RedHawks' next game is Friday at Ohio.
|--
|30-0
|20
Arkansas
|Darius Acuff Jr. finished with 28 points and 13 assists in Wednesday's 105-85 win over Texas. The Razorbacks' next game is Saturday at Missouri.
|--
|22-8
|21
Saint Mary's
|Mikey Lewis finished with 31 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 70-59 win over Gonzaga. The Gaels' next game will be March 8 in the semifinals of the West Coast Conference Tournament.
|--
|27-4
|22
Vanderbilt
|Tyler Tanner finished with 34 points and seven assists in Tuesday's 89-86 overtime win at Ole Miss. The Commodores' next game is Saturday at Tennessee.
|--
|23-7
|23
Miami
|Tre Donaldson finished with 17 points and nine assists in Wednesday's 77-69 win at SMU. The Hurricanes' next game is Saturday against Louisville.
|--
|24-6
|24
Tennessee
|J.P Estrella finished with 22 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 78-59 win at South Carolina. The Vols' next game is Saturday against Vanderbilt.
|--
|21-9
|25
Louisville
|Mikel Brown Jr. missed eight of the 10 shots he attempted in Saturday's 80-75 loss at Clemson. The Cardinals' next game is Tuesday against Syracuse.
|--
|21-9
|26
Wisconsin
|Nick Boyd finished with 22 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's 90-73 win at Washington. The Badgers' next game is Wednesday against Maryland.
|--
|21-9