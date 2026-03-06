

Michigan won at Iowa 71-68 on Thursday while Michigan State beat Rutgers 91-87. Both games were closer than they were supposed to be, at least relative to the point speed. But the favorites still prevailed in each, setting up a showdown in Sunday's regular-season finale between the Wolverines and Spartans that should be great.

Will it decide the Big Ten title? No.

Michigan is 28-2 overall and 18-1 in the Big Ten. Michigan State is alone in second in the conference standings -- but three games back. So the Wolverines are already the outright champs, and they'll get a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament on Selection Sunday, in part, because of it.

That's a lock.

Here's my question: Could MSU do the same?

It's unlikely, of course, unless Florida, UConn and Houston all lose again at some point before the bracket is set, because if any of them win-out, the one that does will likely be the fourth No. 1 seed. And if all three win-out, reasonable minds can disagree on which one would or should get the fourth No. 1 seed, but, most agree, under that set of circumstances, it would be either Florida, UConn or Houston. So, definitely, those three seem to be in the so-called drivers' seats, if you will.

But what if they all lose again between now and when the bracket is set, which is obviously possible and, in some cases, likely? And what if Michigan State wins-out while they all lose again between now and when the bracket is set? Because if Florida, UConn and Houston all lose again before the bracket is set, and if Michigan State wins-out, Michigan State would then enter the Selection Show with a 29-5 record that would (probably) feature 12 Quadrant-1 wins and just one defeat outside of the first quadrant, and if Florida, UConn and Houston all take another loss between now and when the bracket is set, what I believe is that Tom Izzo should then be coaching a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament for what would be the fifth time in his Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame career, again, provided his Spartans turn their current five-game winning streak into a nine-game winning streak over the next 10 days.

But let's not get ahead of ourselves.

Michigan remains No. 2 in Friday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, where Duke remains No. 1 for the 13th consecutive day.

Michigan State is No. 7.

Again, Michigan State-Michigan is set for Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET.

You can watch it on CBS.

