The Jeremy Fears Show will make its next stop Friday at the Kohl Center.

Will the Michigan State point guard go big again and get something like the 26 points and 15 assists he recorded last time out? Will he get another technical foul for doing something with his legs basketball players aren't supposed to do in basketball games?

Could he do both?

Everything's on the table!

Michigan State-Wisconsin is the latest Friday game in primetime worthy of our attention. It's a Big Ten showdown between the schools currently tied for third (Michigan State) and tied for sixth (Wisconsin) in a conference projected to get 10 teams into the 2026 NCAA Tournament. Oddly, both are coming off of victories over Illinois. Michigan State's was Saturday, 85-82, in overtime. Wisconsin's was Tuesday, 92-90, also in overtime.

Now back to Fears.

I think I speak for everybody when I say I hope the goofy things the All-American candidate has done in recent weeks to damage his reputation are fully behind him (just like I hope Darryn Peterson's cramping-issues and hamstring-issues and ankle-issues and flu-like symptoms are fully behind him). If I have to spend a minute on Sunday's episode of the Eye On College Basketball Podcast talking about Fears for reasons other than points, assists or rebounds, it'll be disappointing.

Either way, can't wait to watch!

Michigan State, which is No. 12 in Friday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, is listed as a 1.5-point favorite on the road. If the Spartans win, they'll improve to 21-4 overall and 11-3 in league games. That would push them into a tie for second with Illinois in the Big Ten standings. Both the Spartans and the Illini would then wake up Saturday two games back of Michigan in the conference standings.

Michigan, of course, is No. 1 in the Top 25 And 1. The Wolverines will host UCLA Saturday on CBS. Tip is scheduled for 12:45 pm ET.

