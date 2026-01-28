The only matchup between top-five teams on this week's schedule originated at Crisler Arena on Tuesday. It was undefeated Nebraska at one-loss Michigan.

And it was a thriller.

Final score: Michigan 75, Nebraska 72.

Despite being down two of their top three scorers -- Rienk Mast and Braden Frager -- and closing as double-digit underdogs, the Cornhuskers actually led by as many as 11 points and for more than 90% of the 40 minutes. They were in it. But Michigan erased that deficit completely in the second half and took the lead when Trey McKenney converted a tie-breaking layup with 67 seconds remaining. And though Nebraska did have one last opportunity to force overtime in the closing seconds, the final possession was an empty one that dropped the Cornhuskers to 20-1.

"We are not an excuse team and [are] not going to say we ran out of gas," said Nebraska guard Sam Hoiberg. "It's tough when you don't have some of your guys. But we just tried to fight through it."

As I noted on Inside College Basketball late Tuesday on CBS Sports Network, it's possible Nebraska has more believers now at 20-1 than it had previously at 20-0 because playing Michigan to the buzzer on the road while down two key pieces isn't something to be dismissed.

Even in defeat, that was impressive stuff from the Cornhuskers, who are No. 5 in Wednesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, where Arizona remains No. 1 for the 17th consecutive day.

Michigan is up to No. 4.

"That just proved," said Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg, "we can compete with anyone in the country."

Both Michigan and Nebraska have big games on tap. Up next for the Wolverines is Friday's matchup with Michigan State at the Breslin Center. Next up for the Cornhuskers is Sunday's game with Illinois inside Pinnacle Bank Arena.

