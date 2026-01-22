Nebraska beat Washington on Wednesday to improve to 19-0 on the season, including an 8-0 record in the Big Ten. This is the best start in school history. The Cornhuskers have a 23-game winning streak dating back to last season that is also the longest winning streak in school history. And, rest assured, if we're still having these conversations after the first day of February, the biggest surprise in the sport should be getting first-place votes in the Associated Press Top 25 poll after being picked 14th in the Big Ten preseason media poll.

Final score: Nebraska 76, Washington 66.

The Cornhuskers led by 13 points at halftime Wednesday night and more or less cruised to their third straight double-digit win. Pryce Sandfort, a transfer from Iowa who doubles as Nebraska's leading scorer, got 23 points on 13 shots.

Sandfort was 4 of 7 from 3.

So Nebraska sits alone atop the Big Ten standings.

On Inside College Basketball on CBS Sports Network late Wednesday/early Thursday, studio host Adam Zucker, my favorite disc golfer, asked how long I believe this will last. Looking at the schedule, "not much longer" seems like the right answer considering the Cornhuskers will play at Michigan on Tuesday and be sizable underdogs. But, regardless of what happens next, what Fred Hoiberg has done through the first two-plus months of this season is nothing short of incredible. Right now, he's the National Coach of the Year and in charge of the team slotted second in Thursday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, where Arizona remains No. 1 for the 12th consecutive day.

Next up for Nebraska is Saturday's could-be-tricky game at Minnesota. Then, the Cornhuskers are at Michigan on Tuesday. Then it's a game against Illinois inside Pinnacle Bank Arena. Simply put, the only way for the Cornhuskers to go from 19-0 to 22-0 is to win all three of those games. And, like I noted earlier, if they do, first-place AP votes will follow.

