Every college basketball season is fun in its own way -- but this one seems better than most, doesn't it? The elite teams are really great. The freshman class is incredible. So many of the games feel like big events.

Speaking of, did you see the scene at Nebraska on Sunday?

It was great.

The Cornhuskers beat Iowa 84-75 to improve to 26-5 overall, including 15-5 in the Big Ten. They are the No. 2 seed in this week's Big Ten Tournament and No. 6 in Monday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings after being picked 14th in a Big Ten preseason media poll.

Those things alone are the ingredients for an awesome story, but it's obviously even cooler when one of the team's best players (Sam Hoiberg) is the son of the coach (Fred Hoiberg), especially so when that player's twin brother (Charlie Hoiberg) is one of the managers, particularly when the other siblings (Paige and Jack Hoiberg) are in attendance for Senior Day while the wife/mother (Carol Hoiberg) is in the stands at Pinnacle Bank proudly taking it all in.

"To have everybody out there was really special," Fred Hoiberg, a longtime NBA player before entering the coaching profession, noted afterward. "My wife gets all the credit for this whole thing, for how she's just kept everything intact. I'm on the road. I'm playing. She raised them a lot of time on her own during the basketball season. She deserves a lot of credit for the type of kids that we've raised."

Needless to say, that's well said.

Duke remains No. 1 in the Top 25 And 1 for the 16th consecutive morning and will be a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament regardless of what happens between now and Selection Sunday. The same goes for No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 Arizona.

The fourth No. 1 seed remains up for grabs with SEC champion Florida best positioned to grab it. The Gators are 20-2 since Dec. 13 and in possession of 11 Quadrant 1 wins on the season. Only Duke, Michigan and Arizona have more.

