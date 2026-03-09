College basketball rankings: Nebraska caps incredible turnaround with win in regular-season finale
The Cornhuskers enter the Big Ten Tournament as the No. 2 seed after being picked 14th in the preseason media poll
Every college basketball season is fun in its own way -- but this one seems better than most, doesn't it? The elite teams are really great. The freshman class is incredible. So many of the games feel like big events.
Speaking of, did you see the scene at Nebraska on Sunday?
It was great.
The Cornhuskers beat Iowa 84-75 to improve to 26-5 overall, including 15-5 in the Big Ten. They are the No. 2 seed in this week's Big Ten Tournament and No. 6 in Monday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings after being picked 14th in a Big Ten preseason media poll.
Those things alone are the ingredients for an awesome story, but it's obviously even cooler when one of the team's best players (Sam Hoiberg) is the son of the coach (Fred Hoiberg), especially so when that player's twin brother (Charlie Hoiberg) is one of the managers, particularly when the other siblings (Paige and Jack Hoiberg) are in attendance for Senior Day while the wife/mother (Carol Hoiberg) is in the stands at Pinnacle Bank proudly taking it all in.
"To have everybody out there was really special," Fred Hoiberg, a longtime NBA player before entering the coaching profession, noted afterward. "My wife gets all the credit for this whole thing, for how she's just kept everything intact. I'm on the road. I'm playing. She raised them a lot of time on her own during the basketball season. She deserves a lot of credit for the type of kids that we've raised."
Needless to say, that's well said.
Duke remains No. 1 in the Top 25 And 1 for the 16th consecutive morning and will be a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament regardless of what happens between now and Selection Sunday. The same goes for No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 Arizona.
The fourth No. 1 seed remains up for grabs with SEC champion Florida best positioned to grab it. The Gators are 20-2 since Dec. 13 and in possession of 11 Quadrant 1 wins on the season. Only Duke, Michigan and Arizona have more.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Duke
|Cameron Boozer finished with 26 points and 15 rebounds in Saturday's 76-61 win over North Carolina. The Blue Devils' next game will be Thursday in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament.
|--
|29-2
|2
Michigan
|Yaxel Lendeborg finished with 27 points and three rebounds in Sunday's 90-80 win over Michigan State. The Wolverines' next game will be Friday in the quarterfina;s of the Big Ten Tournament.
|--
|29-2
|3
Arizona
|Koa Peat finished with 25 points and four assists in Saturday's 89-79 win at Colorado. The Wildcats' next game will be Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament.
|--
|29-2
|4
Florida
|Thomas Haugh finished with 20 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's 84-77 win at Kentucky. The Gators' next game will be Friday in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament.
|--
|25-6
|5
Houston
|Chase McCarty finished with 20 points and four rebounds in Saturday's 82-75 win at Oklahoma State. The Cougars' next game will be Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament.
|--
|26-5
|6
Nebraska
|Sam Hoiberg finished with 15 points and five steals in Sunday's 84-75 win over Iowa. The Cornhuskers' next game will be Friday in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament.
|1
|26-5
|7
Michigan St.
|Jordan Scott missed six of the seven shots he attempted in Sunday's 90-80 loss at Michigan. The Spartans' next game will be Friday in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament.
|1
|25-6
|8
UConn
|Alex Karaban missed all six shots he attempted in Saturday's 68-62 loss at Marquette. The Huskies' next game will be Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Big East Tournament.
|--
|27-4
|9
Iowa St.
|Joshua Jefferson finished with 16 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 86-65 win over Arizona State. The Cyclones' next game will be Wednesday against Cincinnati in the second round of the Big 12 Tournament.
|--
|25-6
|10
Illinois
|David Mirkovic finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds in Sunday's 78-72 win at Maryland. The Illini's next game will be Friday in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament.
|--
|24-7
|11
Virginia
|Malik Thomas finished with 16 points and two steals in Saturday's 76-72 win over Virginia Tech. The Cavaliers' next game will be Thursday in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament.
|--
|27-4
|12
Alabama
|Aden Holloway finished with 21 points and three rebounds in Saturday's 96-84 win over Auburn. The Crimson Tide's next game will be Friday in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament.
|--
|23-8
|13
Gonzaga
|Adam Miller missed eight of the 13 shots he attempted in Saturday's 70-59 loss at Saint Mary's. The Zags' next game will be Monday in the semifinals of the West Coast Conference Tournament.
|--
|28-3
|14
Purdue
|Braden Smith missed 10 of the 18 shots he attempted in Saturday's 97-93 loss to Wisconsin. The Boilermakers' next game will be Thursday in the third round of the Big Ten Tournament.
|--
|23-8
|15
Kansas
|Tre White finished with 23 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 104-85 win over Kansas State. The Jayhawks' next game will be Wednesday against UCF in the second round of the Big 12 Tournament.
|--
|22-9
|16
Arkansas
|Meleek Thomas finished with 28 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 88-84 win at Missouri. The Razorbacks' next game will be Friday in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament.
|--
|23-8
|17
St. John's
|Zuby Ejiofor finished with 21 points and two rebounds in Friday's 72-65 win at Seton Hall. The Red Storm's next game will be Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Big East Tournament.
|--
|25-6
|18
Vanderbilt
|Tyler Tanner finished with 25 points and three assists in Saturday's 86-82 win at Tennessee. The Commodores' next game will be Friday in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament.
|--
|24-7
|19
Miami (Ohio)
|Eian Elmer finished with 32 points and 12 rebounds in Friday's 110-108 overtime win at Ohio. The RedHawks' next game will be Thursday in the quarterfinals of the MAC Tournament.
|--
|31-0
|20
Texas Tech
|Christian Anderson missed seven of the 11 shots he attempted in Tuesday's 73-65 loss to TCU. The Red Raiders' next game is Saturday at BYU.
|--
|22-9
|21
Saint Mary's
|Mikey Lewis finished with 31 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 70-59 win over Gonzaga. The Gaels' next game will be Monday in the semifinals of the West Coast Conference Tournament.
|--
|27-4
|22
N. Carolina
|Jonathan Powell missed all four shots he attempted in Saturday's 76-61 loss at Duke. The Tar Heels' next game will be Thursday in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament.
|--
|24-7
|23
Wisconsin
|John Blackwell finished with 25 points and four rebounds in Saturday's 97-93 win at Purdue. The Badgers' next game will be Thursday in the third round of the Big Ten Tournament.
|--
|22-9
|24
Louisville
|Ryan Conwell finished with 24 points and two assists in Saturday's 92-89 win at Miami. The Cardinals' next game will be Wednesday in the second round of the ACC Tournament.
|--
|22-9
|25
Miami
|Tru Washington missed seven of the 11 shots he attempted in Saturday's 92-89 loss to Louisville. The Hurricanes' next game will be Thursday in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament.
|--
|24-7
|26
Tennessee
|Ja'Kobi Gillespie missed 17 of the 22 shots he attempted in Saturday's 86-82 loss to Vanderbilt. The Vols' next game will be Thursday in the second round of the SEC Tournament.
|--
|21-10