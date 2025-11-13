College basketball rankings: Purdue, Alabama clash in top-10 showdown as No. 1 Boilermakers face road test
The No. 1 Boilermakers go on the road to battle the No. 9 Crimson Tide on Thursday
We've had seven top-25 matchups already this season, four of which featured two teams both ranked in the top 15 of the Associated Press poll. But Thursday night will deliver the first top-10 showdown of this season when Purdue plays at Alabama in a game scheduled to tip at 7 p.m. ET.
Purdue is ranked No. 1 in Thursday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Alabama is No. 9. So the Boilermakers are the higher-ranked team -- both here and in the AP poll. But they're still listed as 3.5-point underdogs against the Crimson Tide, largely because the game will be played in front of a capacity crowd inside Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa.
"It's gonna be a tough game," said Purdue coach Matt Painter, the five-time Big Ten Coach of the Year. "We're looking forward to it."
Among the other things Purdue is looking forward to is the return of Trey Kaufman-Renn. The preseason All-American missed the Boilermakers' first two games with what's been described as a hip pointer and back soreness. But Kaufman-Renn is expected to be in uniform and available when Purdue attempts to upset Alabama on the road the same way Alabama just upset St. John's on the road.
Kaufman-Renn averaged 20.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 30.8 minutes per contest. The 6-foot-9 forward got 26 points and eight boards in last season's matchup with Alabama. The result was an 87-78 victory for a Purdue team that eventually advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament for the third time in the past four seasons.
"He is a big part of the core of our team," Painter said.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Purdue
|Braden Smith finished with 20 points and nine assists in Friday's 87-77 win over Oakland. The Boilermakers' next game is Thursday at Alabama.
|--
|2-0
|2
Houston
|Emanuel Sharp finished with 19 points and four assists in Wednesday's 78-45 win over Oakland. The Cougars' next game is Sunday against Auburn.
|--
|3-0
|3
BYU
|Robert Wright III finished with 26 points, nine assists and nine rebounds in Tuesday's 85-68 win over Delaware. The Cougars' next game is Saturday against UConn.
|--
|3-0
|4
UConn
|Solo Ball finished with 23 points and three assists in Monday's 89-62 win over Columbia. The Huskies' next game is Saturday against BYU.
|--
|3-0
|5
Arizona
|Koa Peat finished with 10 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 84-49 win over Northern Arizona. The Wildcats' next game is Friday against UCLA.
|--
|3-0
|6
Florida
|Thomas Haugh finished with 20 points and 13 rebounds in Tuesday's 78-76 win over Florida State. The Gators' next game is Sunday against Miami.
|--
|2-1
|7
Michigan
|Aday Mara finished with 18 points and 14 rebounds in Tuesday's 85-84 overtime win over Wake Forest. The Wolverines' next game is Friday at TCU.
|--
|2-0
|8
Duke
|Dame Sarr finished with 19 points and three rebounds in Tuesday's 114-59 win at Army. The Blue Devils' next game is Friday against Indiana State.
|--
|3-0
|9
Alabama
|Labaron Philon Jr. finished with 25 points and three assists in Saturday's 103-96 win at St. John's. The Crimson Tide's next game is Thursday against Purdue.
|--
|2-0
|10
Louisville
|Mikel Brown Jr. finished with 29 points and five assists in Tuesday's 96-88 win over Kentucky. The Cardinals' next game is Saturday against Ohio.
|--
|3-0
|11
St. John's
|Joson Sanon was 1-of-6 from the field in Saturday's 103-96 loss to Alabama. The Red Storm's next game is Saturday against William & Mary.
|--
|1-1
|12
UCLA
|Tyler Bilodeau finished with 21 points and four rebounds in Monday's 83-62 win over West Georgia. The Bruins' next game is Friday against Arizona.
|--
|3-0
|13
Illinois
|Andrej Stojakovic finished with 23 points and three steals in Tuesday's 81-77 win over Texas Tech. The Illini's next game is Friday against Colgate.
|--
|3-0
|14
Iowa St.
|Tamin Lipsey finished with 25 points and six assists in Monday's 96-80 win over Mississippi State. The Cyclones' next game is Monday against Stonehill.
|--
|3-0
|15
Gonzaga
|Graham Ike finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds in Tuesday's 90-63 win over Creighton. The Bulldogs' next game is Friday at Arizona State.
|--
|3-0
|16
Texas Tech
|Christian Anderson was 4-of-12 from the field in Tuesday's 81-77 loss at Illinois. The Red Raiders' next game is Friday against Milwaukee.
|--
|2-1
|17
Kentucky
|Otega Oweh was 4-of-13 from the field in Tuesday's 96-88 loss at Louisville. The Wildcats' next game is Friday against Eastern Illinois.
|--
|2-1
|18
Michigan St.
|Cam Ward finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 69-66 win over Arkansas. The Spartans' next game is Thursday against San Jose State.
|--
|2-0
|19
Oregon
|Jackson Shelstad finished with 22 points and eight assists in Wednesday's 83-69 win over South Dakota State. The Ducks' next game is Monday against Oregon State.
|--
|3-0
|20
Arkansas
|Darius Acuff Jr. finished with 21 points and four assists in Tuesday's 93-56 win over Central Arkansas. The Razorbacks' next game is Friday against Samford.
|--
|2-1
|21
N. Carolina
|Caleb Wilson finished with 13 points and 14 rebounds in Tuesday's 89-74 win over Radford. The Tar Heels' next game is Friday against North Carolina Central.
|--
|3-0
|22
Kansas
|Kohl Roasrio finished with 16 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's 77-46 win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. The Jayhawks' next game is Saturday against Princeton.
|--
|2-1
|23
Tennessee
|Nate Ament finished with 19 points and nine rebounds in Wednesday's 99-66 win over North Florida. The Vols' next game is Monday against Rice.
|--
|3-0
|24
Auburn
|Elijah Freeman finished with 21 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's 93-62 win over Wofford. The Tigers' next game is Sunday against Houston.
|--
|3-0
|25
Wisconsin
|Nolan Winter finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds in Tuesday's 86-55 win over Ball State. The Badgers' next game is Monday against SIUE.
|--
|3-0
|26
Ole Miss
|Ilias Kamardine finished with 26 points and four assists in Tuesday's 83-77 win over Memphis.The Rebels' next game is Friday against Cal State Bakersfield.
|--
|3-0