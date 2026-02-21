College basketball rankings: Trey Kaufman-Renn stars as No. 8 Purdue topples rival Indiana
Purdue's senior star dropped 20 points on Friday as the Boilermakers cruised to an easy victory over the Hoosiers
Trey Kaufman-Renn was ninth among vote-getters for the AP Preseason All-America Team after averaging a 20.1 points and shooting 59.5% from the field in 36 games as a junior.
His senior year has not been as productive.
The 6-foot-9 senior entered Friday's game with Indiana averaging only 13.0 points while shooting 55.6% from the field. Obviously, those are still good numbers -- but not All-America-level numbers. So Kaufman-Renn hasn't really been a part of the national conversation, even as Purdue has positioned itself to likely be a No. 2 seed in Saturday's NCAA March Madness Bracket Preview that's scheduled to air at 12:30 p.m ET on CBS.
He was great against IU, though.
The 6-foot-9 forward took 10 shots, made eight of them and finished with 20 points, six rebounds and five assists in the Boilermakers' 93-64 win over their in-state rivals. He was the biggest reason Purdue recorded its highest point total in the series since scoring 94 against the Hoosiers in 1998. He was also the biggest reason Purdue had its largest margin of victory against the Hoosiers since beating them by 44 points in 1969, and he was among the biggest reasons the Boilermakers shot 64.7% from the field, which is the highest single-game field-goal percentage recorded by Purdue since Matt Painter became coach in 2005.
When asked about that late Friday, Painter said this: "[It was] just our ability to make shots. ... Fletcher Loyer has a perfect game [5 of 5 from the field for 18 points]. Doesn't miss. Omer [Mayer] comes off the bench and ... gets his career-high [18 points]. ... Rivalries are great in college basketball. They really are. It's great for the fans. It's great for the players."
Purdue remains No. 8 in Saturday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, where Michigan is No. 1 for the 11th straight day. Next up for the Boilermakers is Thursday's game against Michigan State. KenPom.com projects them as a 6-point favorite in that game inside Mackey Arena.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Michigan
|Elliott Cadeau finished with 17 points and seven assists in Tuesday's 91-80 win at Purdue. The Wolverines' next game is Saturday against Duke.
|--
|25-1
|2
Duke
|Cameron Boozer finished with 22 points and 12 rebounds in Monday's 101-64 win over Syracuse. The Blue Devils' next game is Saturday against Michigan.
|--
|24-2
|3
Arizona
|Anthony Dell'Orso finished with 22 points and four rebounds in Wednesday's 75-68 win over BYU. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday at Houston.
|--
|24-2
|4
Iowa St.
|Joshua Jefferson finished with 12 points and six rebounds in Monday's 70-67 win over Houston. The Cyclones' next game is Saturday at BYU.
|--
|23-3
|5
Houston
|Isiah Harwell missed five of the six shots he attempted in Monday's 70-67 loss at Iowa State. The Cougars' next game is Saturday against Arizona.
|--
|23-3
|6
Florida
|Alex Condon finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds in Tuesday's 76-62 win over South Carolina. The Gators' next game is Saturday at Ole Miss.
|--
|20-6
|7
Illinois
|Andrej Stojakovic finished with 22 points and three rebounds in Wednesday's 101-65 win at USC. The Illini's next game is Saturday at UCLA.
|--
|22-5
|8
Purdue
|Trey Kaufman-Renn finished with 20 points and six rebounds in Friday's 93-64 win over Indiana. The Boilermakers' next game is Thursday against Michigan State.
|--
|22-5
|9
Nebraska
|Sam Hoiberg missed six of the eight shots he attempted in Tuesday's 57-52 loss at Iowa. The Cornhuskers' next game is Saturday against Penn State.
|--
|22-4
|10
Kansas
|Darryn Peterson finished with 23 points and two rebounds in Wednesday's 81-69 win at Oklahoma State. The Jayhawks' next game is Saturday against Cincinnati.
|--
|20-6
|11
UConn
Alex Karaban missed five of the six shots he attempted in Wednesday's 91-84 loss to Creighton. The Huskies' next game is Saturday at Villanova.
|--
|24-3
|12
Gonzaga
|Graham Ike finished with 22 points and two rebounds in Wednesday's 80-59 win at San Francisco. The Zags' next game is Saturday against Pacific.
|--
|26-2
|13
Virginia
|Thijs De Ridder finished with 22 points and five rebounds in Wednesday's 94-68 win at Georgia Tech. The Cavaliers' next game is Saturday against Miami.
|--
|23-3
|14
Michigan St.
|Jeremy Fears Jr. finished with 16 points and 10 assists in Tuesday's 82-59 win over UCLA. The Spartans' next game is Sunday against Ohio State.
|--
|21-5
|15
Vanderbilt
|Tyler Harris missed five of the six shots he attempted in Wednesday's 81-80 loss at Missouri. The Commodores' next game is Saturday against Tennessee.
|--
|21-5
|16
St. John's
|Bryce Hopkins finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds in Wednesday's 76-70 win at Marquette. The Red Storm's next game is Saturday against Creighton.
|--
|21-5
|17
Alabama
|Labaron Philon Jr. finished with 35 points and seven assists in Wednesday's 117-115 double-overtime win over Arkansas. The Crimson Tide's next game is Saturday at LSU.
|--
|19-7
|18
Arkansas
|Malique Ewin missed all four shots he attempted in Wednesday's 117-115 double-overtime loss at Alabama. The Razorbacks' next game is Saturday against Missouri.
|--
|19-7
|19
Texas Tech
|Jaylen Petty missed five of the six shots he attempted in Tuesday's 72-67 loss at Arizona State. The Red Raiders' next game is Saturday against Kansas State.
|--
|19-7
|20
Miami (Ohio)
|Luke Skaljac finished with 24 points and four assists in Friday's 91-77 win over Bowling Green. The RedHawks' next game is Tuesday at Eastern Michigan.
|--
|27-0
|21
Tennessee
|Nate Ament finished with 29 points and six rebounds in Wednesday's 89-66 win over Oklahoma. The Vols' next game is Saturday at Vanderbilt.
|--
|19-7
|22
BYU
|Mihailo Boskovi missed all three shots he attempted in Wednesday's 75-68 loss to Arizona. The Cougars' next game is Saturday against Iowa State.
|--
|19-7
|23
Louisville
|Ryan Conwell missed 12 of the 16 shots he attempted in Tuesday's 95-85 loss at SMU. The Cardinals' next game is Saturday against Georgia Tech.
|--
|19-7
|24
Utah St.
|Mason Falslev finished with 17 points and three rebounds in Wednesday's 75-56 win over Boise State. The Aggies' next game is Saturday at Nevada.
|--
|23-3
|25
Saint Louis
|Kellen Thames finished with 16 points and five steals in Friday's 88-75 win over VCU. The Billikens' next game is Tuesday at Dayton.
|--
|25-2
|26
Villanova
|Acaden Lewis finished with 21 points and seven rebounds in Wednesday's 92-89 overtime win at Xavier. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday against UConn.
|--
|21-5