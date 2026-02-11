College basketball rankings: Purdue jumps into top 10 after wild overtime win at Nebraska
The Boilermakers, No. 8 in Wednesday's Top 25 And 1, blew a 22-point lead but won in OT vs. the Cornhuskers
While the NBA has roughly a third of its league actively tanking, and All-Star-level players sitting out fourth quarters in games that are supposed to matter, college basketball is flourishing right now.
Basically every day is great.
Last Friday, we got that incredible scene at Madison Square Garden when St. John's topped UConn. One day later, we got Seth Trimble's game-winner in North Carolina's victory over Duke and Jeremy Fear's 26-point, 15-assist effort in Michigan State's win over Illinois. On Sunday, we watched football. But then, on Monday, we got Kansas over top-ranked Arizona at Allen Fieldhouse. And then, on Tuesday, we had four -- FOUR! --- top-15 teams lose.
Put simply, it was another awesome night.
The wildest game was probably Purdue's 80-77 victory at Nebraska that featured the Boilermakers squandering a 22-point lead in regulation before winning in overtime. That win pushed Purdue to No. 8 in Wednesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, where Michigan remains No. 1 for the second straight day.
Purdue jumping from No. 12 to No. 8 caused Gonzaga and Michigan State to both be pushed down one spot each, no fault of their own. Next up for the Boilermakers is Saturday's game at Iowa, the school that would probably be No. 27 right now if this were the Top 25 And 2.
Have you been paying attention to Iowa?
The Hawkeyes, under first-year coach Ben McCollum, have won five straight heading into Wednesday's contest at Maryland. They're 18-5 on the season, meaning McCollum is now 39-9 as a Division I head coach after taking the Drake job in advance of last season following a 15-year run at Division II Northwest Missouri State that was highlighted by four national championships. If McCollum gets that DI record to 41-9 with two wins this week, rest assured, the Hawkeyes will be safely in the Top 25 And 1 come Sunday morning.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Michigan
|Aday Mara finished with 24 points and six rebounds in Sunday's 82-61 win at Ohio State. The Wolverines' next game is Wednesday at Northwestern.
|--
|22-1
|2
Arizona
|Koa Peat missed nine of the 11 shots he attempted in Monday's 82-78 loss at Kansas. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday against Texas Tech.
|--
|23-1
|3
UConn
|Solo Ball missed five of the eight shots he attempted in Friday's 81-72 loss at St. John's. The Huskies' next game is Wednesday at Butler.
|--
|22-2
|4
Duke
|Isaiah Evans finished with 21 points and two rebounds in Tuesday's 70-54 win at Pitt. The Blue Devils' next game is Saturday against Clemson.
|--
|22-2
|5
Houston
|Emanuel Sharp finished with 27 points and three rebounds in Tuesday's 66-52 win at Utah. The Cougars' next game is Saturday against Kansas State.
|1
|22-2
|6
Iowa St.
|Milan Momcilovic missed eight of the 12 shots he attempted in Tuesday's 62-55 loss at TCU. The Cyclones' next game is Saturday against Kansas.
|1
|21-3
|7
Kansas
|Flory Bidunga finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds in Monday's 82-78 win over Arizona. The Jayhawks' next game is Saturday at Iowa State.
|2
|19-5
|8
Purdue
|Fletcher Loyer finished with 18 points and three rebounds in Tuesday's 80-77 overtime win at Nebraska. The Boilermakers' next game is Saturday at Iowa.
|4
|20-4
|9
Nebraska
|Pryce Sandfort missed eight of the 12 shots he attempted in Tuesday's 80-77 loss to Purdue. The Cornhuskers' next game is Saturday against Northwestern.
|2
|21-3
|10
Illinois
|Zvonimir Ivisic missed both of the 3-pointers he attempted in Tuesday's 92-90 loss to Wisconsin. The Illini's next game is Sunday against Indiana.
|2
|20-5
|11
Gonzaga
|Graham Ike finished with 20 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 83-53 win over Washington. The Zags' next game is Saturday at Santa Clara.
|1
|24-2
|12
Michigan St.
|Jeremy Fears Jr. finished with 26 points and 15 assists in Saturday's 85-82 overtime win over Illinois. The Spartans' next game is Friday at Wisconsin.
|1
|20-4
|13
Florida
|Thomas Haugh finished with 22 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 86-67 win at Texas A&M. The Gators' next game is Wednesday at Georgia.
|--
|17-6
|14
Virginia
|Jacari White finished with 19 points and four rebounds in Tuesday's 61-58 win at Florida State. The Cavaliers' next game is Saturday against Ohio State.
|--
|21-3
|15
Vanderbilt
|Tyler Tanner finished with 25 points and six assists in Tuesday's 84-76 win at Auburn. The Commodores' next game is Saturday against Texas A&M.
|--
|20-4
|16
St. John's
|Zuby Ejiofor finished with 25 points and seven rebounds in Monday's 87-82 overtime win over Xavier. The Red Storm's next game is Saturday at Providence.
|--
|19-5
|17
Texas Tech
|JT Toppin finished with 22 points and nine rebounds in Sunday's 70-63 win at West Virginia. The Red Raiders' next game is Wednesday against Colorado.
|--
|17-6
|18
Arkansas
|Darius Acuff Jr. finished with 28 points and five assists in Tuesday's 91-62 win at LSU. The Razorbacks' next game is Saturday against Auburn.
|--
|18-6
|19
Clemson
|RJ Godfrey finished with 13 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 77-55 win at Cal. The Tigers' next game is Wednesday against Virginia Tech.
|--
|20-4
|20
Saint Louis
|Ishan Sharma finished with 15 points and two rebounds in Saturday's 82-58 win over La Salle. The Billikens' next game is Friday at Loyola Chicago.
|1
|23-1
|21
N. Carolina
|Derek Dixon missed eight of the nine shots he attempted in Tuesday's 75-66 loss at Miami. The Tar Heels' next game is Saturday against Pitt.
|1
|19-5
|22
Louisville
|Mikel Brown Jr. finished with 45 points and nine rebounds in Monday's 118-77 win over NC State. The Cardinals' next game is Saturday against Baylor.
|--
|18-6
|23
Miami (Ohio)
|Eian Elmer finished with 18 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's 90-74 win at Marshall. The RedHawks' next game is Friday against Ohio.
|--
|24-0
|24
BYU
|AJ Dybantsa finished with 36 points and seven assists in Tuesday's 99-94 win at Baylor. The Cougars' next game is Saturday against Colorado.
|--
|18-6
|25
Alabama
|Labaron Philon Jr. finished with 25 points and six assists in Saturday's 96-92 win at Auburn. The Crimson Tide's next game is Wednesday at Ole Miss.
|--
|16-7
|26
Kentucky
|Otega Oweh finished with 21 points and four rebounds in Saturday's 74-71 win over Tennessee. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday at Florida.
|--
|17-7