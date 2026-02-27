College basketball rankings: Purdue's disappointment continues as Boilermakers lose fourth game at home
Purdue's season has hardly gone as expected -- especially at home -- after entering the season as the No. 1 team in the country
North Carolina, in 2023, became the first No. 1 team in the history of the AP Top 25 poll to miss the NCAA Tournament. Those Tar Heels lost three times at home that season.
Purdue has now lost four times at home this season -- and the Boilermakers were this preseason's No. 1 team in the AP poll. No, Matt Painter's program isn't going to miss the Big Dance like UNC did in 2023; Purdue is in no danger of that. But, that acknowledged, there's no way to label a preseason No. 1 that's lost four times at home anything other than surprising/disappointing.
It's the first question Painter was asked postgame -- a question about the four losses at Mackey. It was also just framed slightly differently, the second question Painter was asked postgame -- a question about the four losses at Mackey.
"It shows you how good our league is," Painter said, "because all of the teams that have beat us are really good teams, right?"
I'd certainly say that's right. The four visiting teams that have won at Purdue this season are Michigan, Iowa State, Illinois and Michigan State. Those four teams are No. 2 (Michigan), No. 4 (Iowa State), No. 9 (Illinois) and No. 13 (Michigan State) in Friday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, where Duke remains No. 1 for the sixth consecutive day.
They are all really good by any reasonable standard. But the problem with these Boilermakers isn't just that they've lost four times at home to really good teams; it's that elite teams aren't supposed to lose that many times at home, period. They've also lost twice on the road to just-OK teams (UCLA/Indiana), one of which is no longer projected to make the NCAA Tournament (IU), the other consistently labeled as disappointing itself (UCLA).
To be clear, Purdue's issues are still smaller than most teams' issues -- but they're bigger than they should be for a team with a goal of winning six in the bracket and cutting nets a little more than an hour from campus by car. Evidence of that is the Boilermakers are now only two games above .500 in Quadrant 1, with 8 Q1 wins. As a reference point, consider that Duke, the No. 1 team in the Top 25 And 1, is nine games above .500 in Quadrant 1, with 11 Q1 wins.
Next up for Purdue is Sunday's game at Ohio State. Tip for that one is set for 1:30 pm ET. You can watch it on CBS or stream it on the CBS Sports app or via Paramount+ Premium.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Duke
|Cameron Boozer finished with 24 points and 13 rebounds in Tuesday's 100-56 win at Notre Dame. The Blue Devils' next game is Saturday against Virginia.
|--
|26-2
|2
Michigan
|Elliot Cadeau finished with 15 points and five assists in Tuesday's 77-67 win over Minnesota. The Wolverines' next game is Friday at Illinois.
|--
|26-2
|3
Arizona
|Jaden Bradley finished with 25 points and six rebounds in Tuesday's 87-80 win at Baylor. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday against Kansas.
|--
|26-2
|4
Iowa St.
|Joshua Jefferson finished with 21 points and six rebounds in Tuesday's 75-59 win at Utah. The Cyclones' next game is Saturday against Texas Tech.
|--
|24-4
|5
Florida
|Alex Condon finished with 23 points and four blocks in Tuesday's 84-71 win at Texas. The Gators' next game is Saturday against Arkansas.
|--
|22-6
|6
UConn
|Tarris Reed Jr. finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds in Tuesday's 72-40 win over St. John's. The Huskies' next game is Saturday against Seton Hall.
|--
|26-3
|7
Houston
|Emanuel Sharp missed nine of the 10 shots he attempted in Monday's 69-56 loss at Kansas. The Cougars' next game is Saturday against Colorado.
|--
|23-5
|8
Nebraska
|Braden Frager finished with 21 points and eight rebounds in Tuesday's 74-61 win over Maryland. The Cornhuskers' next game is Saturday at USC.
|1
|24-4
|9
Illinois
|David Mirkovic missed six of the seven shots he attempted in Saturday's 95-94 overtime loss at UCLA. The Illini's next game is Friday against Michigan.
|1
|22-6
|10
Kansas
|Tre White finished with 23 points and five rebounds in Monday's 69-56 win over Houston. The Jayhawks' next game is Saturday at Arizona.
|1
|21-7
|11
Gonzaga
|Graham Ike finished with 19 points and eight rebounds in Tuesday's 89-48 win over Portland. The Zags' next game is Saturday at Saint Mary's.
|1
|28-2
|12
Virginia
|Thijs De Ridder finished with 19 points and four rebounds in Tuesday's 90-61 win over Virginia. The Cavaliers' next game is Saturday at Duke.
|1
|25-3
|13
Michigan St.
|Carson Cooper finished with 15 points and six rebounds in Thursday's 76-74 win at Purdue. The Spartans' next game is Sunday at Indiana.
|1
|23-5
|14
Purdue
|Braden Smith missed six of the 10 shots he attempted in Thursday's 76-74 loss to Michigan State. The Boilermakers' next game is Sunday at Ohio State.
|6
|22-6
|15
Alabama
|Amari Allen finished with 23 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's 100-75 win over Mississippi State. The Crimson Tide's next game is Saturday at Tennessee.
|--
|21-7
|16
Arkansas
|Billy Richmond III finished with 23 points and two steals in Tuesday's 99-84 win over Texas A&M. The Razorbacks' next game is Saturday at Florida.
|--
|21-7
|17
Texas Tech
|Christian Anderson finished with 31 points and 11 rebounds in Tuesday's 80-68 win over Cincinnati. The Red Raiders' next game is Saturday at Iowa State.
|--
|21-7
|18
St. John's
|Bryce Hopkins missed 11 of the 14 shots he attempted in Tuesday's 72-40 loss at UConn. The Red Storm's next game is Saturday against Villanova.
|--
|22-6
|19
Miami (Ohio)
|Brant Byers finished with 16 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's 74-64 win at Eastern Michigan. The RedHawks' next game is Friday at Western Michigan.
|--
|28-0
|20
Vanderbilt
|Tyler Tanner finished with 17 points and six rebounds in Tuesday's 88-80 win over Georgia. The Commodores' next game is Saturday at Kentucky.
|--
|22-6
|21
N. Carolina
|Seth Trimble finished with 30 points and four assists in Monday's 77-74 win over Louisville. The Tar Heels' next game is Saturday against Virginia Tech.
|--
|22-6
|22
BYU
|Robert Wright III missed 14 of the 21 shots he attempted in Tuesday's 97-84 loss to UCF. The Cougars' next game is Saturday at West Virginia.
|--
|20-8
|23
Louisville
|Mikel Brown Jr. missed 16 of the 25 shots he attempted in Monday's 77-74 loss at North Carolina. The Cardinals' next game is Saturday at Clemson.
|--
|20-8
|24
Tennessee
|Ja'Kobi Gillespie missed 13 of the 21 shots he attempted in Tuesday's 73-69 loss at Missouri. The Vols' next game is Saturday against Alabama.
|--
|20-8
|25
Villanova
|Acaden Lewis finished with 20 points and four assists in Tuesday's 82-73 win over Butler. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday at St. John's.
|--
|22-6
|26
Wisconsin
|Nick Boyd finished with 27 points and 10 assists in Sunday's 84-71 win over Iowa. The Badgers' next game is Wednesday at Oregon.
|--
|19-9