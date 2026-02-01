texasa-m-top-25.jpg
I realize watching a man who voluntarily left college basketball and played professionally return to college basketball and play in the SEC again -- and all of the other nonsense connected to the NCAA these days, including another player now actively trying to do more or less the same thing -- has damaged the sport in some folks' eyes.

I get it.

But if you can get past that stuff and just focus on the actual games, college basketball really is a terrific product filled with awesome stories this season -- and it's overdue for Texas A&M to be added to the list of coolest things. Arizona is undefeated and elite. You know that. Miami (Ohio) is 22-0 and proof that success at the mid-major level remains difficult but attainable. We've been over that. Nebraska hasn't won a regular-season conference championship since 1950 but could change that this season. You're probably aware of that given that the Cornhuskers are 20-1 and didn't take their first loss until last week.

Great stories, all of them.

So is Texas A&M.

Matt Norlander and I actually opened Friday's episode of the Eye On College Basketball Podcast, after we discussed my snow/ice issues, on the Aggies because they're such an out-of-nowhere story. After being picked 13th in the SEC's official preseason poll, and while still unranked in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, Texas A&M -- under first-year coach Bucky McMillan, a 42 year-old who was coaching high school basketball just six years ago -- is now 17-4 overall, 7-1 in the SEC and on a four-game winning streak featuring two Quadrant 1 victories following Saturday's 92-77 win at Georgia.

Are the Aggies the best team in the SEC? That's debatable. But they are alone atop the SEC standings on the first day of February. That's a fact. And the SEC is the highest-rated conference in the country, according to the NET. That's also a fact. Which means McMillan, again, a 42 year old who was working at a high school six years ago, is now guiding the team that's alone in first in the standings of the conference that put a record 14 schools in last season's NCAA Tournament and still currently rates as the best.

What. A. Story.

Texas A&M is No. 24 in Sunday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, where Arizona remains No. 1 for the 22nd consecutive day. The Aggies have six double-digit scorers on their roster, all of whom, just like their coach, are in their first year in the program.

Again, what a story.

Top 25 And 1 rankings

1 Arizona Brayden Burries finished with 17 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 87-74 win at Arizona State. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday against Oklahoma State. -- 22-0
2 UConn Braylon Mullins finished with 16 points and three rebounds in Saturday's 85-58 win at Creighton. The Huskies' next game is Tuesday against Xavier. -- 21-1
3 Duke Cameron Boozer finished with 24 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 72-59 win at Virginia Tech. The Blue Devils; next game is Tuesday against Boston College. -- 20-1
4 Michigan Yaxel Lendeborg finished with 26 points and 12 rebounds in Friday's 83-71 win at Michigan State. The Wolverines' next game is Thursday against Penn State. -- 20-1
5 Nebraska Pryce Sandfort missed 12 of the 18 shots he attempted in Tuesday's 75-72 loss at Michigan. The Cornhuskers' next game is Sunday against Illinois. -- 20-1
6 Gonzaga Graham Ike finished with 30 points and four rebounds in Saturday's 73-65 win over Gonzaga. The Zags' next game is Wednesday at Portland. -- 22-1
7 Iowa St. Milan Momcilovic finished with 16 points and one assist in Thursday's 97-67 win over Colorado. The Cyclones' next game is Sunday at Kansas State. -- 19-2
8 Illinois Keaton Wagler finished with 22 points and eight assists in Thursday's 75-66 win over Washington. The Illini's next game is Sunday at Nebraska. -- 18-3
9 Houston Milos Uzan finished with 16 points and five assists in Saturday's 76-54 win over Cincinnati. The Cougars' next game is Wednesday against UCF. -- 19-2
10 Michigan St. Jaxon Kohler missed nine of the 13 shots he attempted in Friday's 83-71 loss to Michigan. The Spartans' next game is Wednesday at Minnesota. -- 19-3
11 Vanderbilt Tyler Tanner finished with 24 points and three assists in Saturday's 71-68 win over Ole Miss. The Commodores' next game is Saturday against Oklahoma. 2 19-3
12 Kansas Bryson Tiller finished with 21 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 90-82 win over BYU. The Jayhawks' next game is Monday at Texas Tech. 2 16-5
13 Purdue Fletcher Loyer missed seven of the 10 shots he attempted in Tuesday's 72-67 loss at Indiana. The Boilermakers' next game is Sunday at Maryland. 2 17-4
14 Florida Thomas Haugh finished with 18 points and three rebounds in Florida's 95-48 win at South Carolina. The Gators' next game is Sunday against Alabama. 3 15-6
15 Virginia Thijs De Ridder finished with 17 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 73-66 win over Boston College. The Cavaliers' next game is Tuesday against Pittsburgh. 3 18-3
16 Texas Tech LeJuan Watts missed six of the nine shots he attempted in Saturday's 88-80 loss at UCF. The Red Raiders' next game is Monday against Kansas. 5 16-5
17 BYU Kennard Davis missed five of the six shots he attempted in Saturday's 90-82 loss at Kansas. The Cougars' next game is Wednesday at Oklahoma State. 5 17-4
18 Arkansas Darius Acuff Jr. missed 12 of the 20 shots he attempted in Saturday's 85-77 loss to Kentucky. The Razorbacks' next game is Saturday at Mississippi State. 2 16-6
19 Clemson Nick Davidson finished with 12 points and two rebounds in Saturday's 63-52 win over Pitt. The Tigers' next game is Wednesday at Stanford. -- 18-4
20 Saint Louis Trey Green finished with 23 points and five rebounds in Friday's 102-71 win over Dayton. The Billikens' next game is Tuesday at Davidson. -- 21-1
21 Louisville Khani Rooths finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 88-74 win over SMU. The Cardinals' next game is Wednesday against Notre Dame. -- 15-6
22 Alabama Latrell Wrightsell finished with 21 points and two assists in Tuesday's 90-64 win over Missouri. The Crimson Tide's next game is Sunday at Florida. -- 14-6
23 St. John's Ian Jackson finished with 18 points and five rebounds in Wednesday's 92-70 win over Butler. The Red Storm's next game is Tuesday at DePaul. -- 16-5
24 Miami (Ohio) Brant Byers finished with 21 points and two blocks in Saturday's 85-61 win over Northern Illinois. The RedHawks' next game is Tuesday at Buffalo. 1 22-0
25 Texas A&M Rashaun Agee finished with 18 points and 15 rebounds in Saturday's 92-77 win at Georgia. The Aggies' next game is Wednesday at Alabama. NR 17-4
26 N. Carolina Caleb Wilson finished with 22 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 91-75 win at Georgia Tech. The Tar Heels' next game is Monday against Syracuse. -- 17-4